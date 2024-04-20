What's under the AMG GT's hood?

The AMG GT lineup is split between a sedan (which Mercedes confusingly calls the 4-Door Coupe) and the actual two-door Coupe. The four-door is powered by turbocharged V6 and V8 engines, ranging from 362 horsepower to 831 horsepower. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 powering the base trim GT 43 (362 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque) is upgraded to 429 hp and 384 lb-ft in GT 53 trim. Moving up to the GT 63 brings the twin-turbo V8 (577 hp, 590 lb-ft), while the GT 63 S gets even more rambunctious (630 hp, 664 lb-ft) and includes an upgraded handling package. Things get positively bonkers with AMG GT 63 S E Performance, which adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the V8, resulting in a hardly believable 831 hp and 1,033 lb-ft.

Until now, the Coupe lineup was a little more tame. Both AMG GT 55 4Matic+ and 63 4Matic+ employed the turbocharged V8, with the former producing 469 hp and the latter, 577 hp. As the 4Matic designation suggests, both employ Mercedes' all-wheel-drive system to handle all that furious power and torque.

But that changes for the 2025 model year as the Coupe receives the electrified treatment. With its plug-in hybrid powertrain composed of that same turbo V8 powering the front wheels and an electric motor driving the rears, the newest GT Coupe S E Performance trim makes a combined 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft of torque — numbers you don't see until you get into custom, low-earth orbit models from the likes of Hennessey, Bugatti, Koenigsegg and SSC.