How's the Sportage Hybrid's interior?

One of the downsides with the 2022 Sportage is the lack of space inside the cabin. Its length places it right in between the extra-small and small SUV classes, so buyers looking for a family-friendly SUV but don't need the three-row Sorento may be disappointed. Kia heard the feedback and increased the 2023 model's overall length and wheelbase to give it considerably more rear passenger legroom and cargo space. There's 39.5 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, which is excellent. (A RAV4 Hybrid, which is quite roomy, has 37.5 cubes.)