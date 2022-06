At least, those are the traits exhibited by the prior-generation RX, which dates back to 2016. Lexus is debuting a redesigned RX for 2023, replete with a range of new powertrains and other upgrades. Chief among them is — finally! — the removal of the much-hated touchpad controller.

We'll be covering the standard 2023 Lexus RX 350h hybrid model here, but you should know that there's also the standard RX 350 that features a new turbocharged engine, the RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid (or PHEV) and RX 500h performance hybrid. All are covered separately on Edmunds.