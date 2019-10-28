2020 Genesis G70 Review

Though it's only in its sophomore year, the 2020 Genesis G70 sport sedan is more mature than its age might lead you to believe. In many ways, the G70 achieves the zen balance between daily comfort and sporty capability that once belonged exclusively to the BMW 3 Series. It manages to be both an engaging driving tool and a reasonably practical everyday car. With good looks, ample tech and a strong warranty, it's a compelling luxury sedan. Inside, the G70 is more opulent than the recently redesigned BMW 3 Series and its controls are simple and intuitive to use. Quilted leather seats and generous touches of brushed aluminum and stainless steel create an environment that's rich beyond the G70's price tag. It's not all glory, however. A couple of aspects slightly diminish the car's luxury appeal. The functional infotainment system, for instance, is shared with some of the cars from Genesis' parent company, Hyundai. And if you look closely, you'll notice plastics sprinkled throughout the cabin. Finally, the G70 doesn't offer a whole lot of rear legroom. Still, the G70's biggest strength is its value. It simply gives you more car for less money than its German competitors. It's worth your time to drive rivals such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class, but in some of those cases you'll spend significantly more for a car with nearly identical performance and fewer features. If you're not brand-sensitive, the G70 might just be for you.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The G70 is a bold statement from Genesis, a small sport sedan that captures some of the magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat, limited utility, subpar mileage and Hyundai technology keep the G70 from attaining greatness, but they don't detract from the fun.

How does it drive? 9.0

Driving engagement is one of the G70's biggest strengths. It's a strikingly well-balanced sedan in either rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive guise. The communicative steering is pretty much perfect for a sedan that will serve as both a daily driver and occasional backroad explorer.



The G70's responsive and powerful V6 is another bonus. Though it lacks the peak power of some competitors, the few tenths it gives up in acceleration don't matter. This sedan is quicker and handles better than almost any driver could need.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Optional adaptive dampers give the G70 the control it needs for aggressive driving as well as the ability to absorb imperfect roads in daily use. We're taken by how well the sedan handles daily commuting duty yet still offers the precision needed on winding roads.



Multiple drive modes allow adjustment of the suspension firmness (when equipped with adaptive dampers) and other parameters such as steering effort, engine sound and engine response, so the G70 will match the driver’s needs.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Three knobs and several dedicated buttons (as opposed to touchscreen controls) manage the G70's ventilation system. There are also dedicated buttons for deactivating the car's safety systems, and the traditional black gauges with white type are easy to read in any conditions. The Genesis is both simple and tasteful without being gimmicky in its presentation.



In general, the G70's controls are placed sensibly and they're clearly marked and easy to use. And Genesis hasn't yet felt the need to wholly reinvent the shifter like so many of its German competitors. That, too, remains a paragon of functional simplicity.

How’s the tech? 6.5

We don't love that, as a luxury car, the G70 shares its infotainment system with far less costly Hyundai models, but we can't deny that the system is among the easiest to use in the segment. As the systems from Genesis' competitors add functions, they have become increasingly complex. Yet Hyundai's system remains simple to use without giving up functionality.



The driver-assist features are also Hyundai standard issue. They work well enough, and they're impressive in a $25,000 car. But in the luxury class they're merely adequate. The advantage they have is that they're standard on most trims and not costly extras.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Genesis has done a good job of making the available space inside the G70 useful by offering small-item storage up front, including a charging tray/phone cubby. On the downside, trunk space is not generous relative to others in the class and it's barely tall enough to accommodate a grocery bag standing vertically. At 10.5 cubic feet, the trunk is better suited to holding duffel bags than hard-sided suitcases.



The back seat has LATCH child seat anchors housed in plastic sleeves. The covers are hinged so they need to be pushed aside rather than just popped out. Limited rear seat room means you'll have a hard time installing bulky car seats.

How economical is it? 6.0

With an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined for a V6-equipped model, the G70 is well behind most competitors. Even the base four-cylinder maxes out at 25 mpg combined. Rival sedans, meanwhile, can get close to 30 mpg combined with their four-cylinder engines.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Especially on the top-tier trims, build quality is impressive. Almost every touchpoint has been thoughtfully handled — exposed hard plastics or switchgear have pleasant textures. A few areas such as the cupholder surround are tacky (cheaply mirror-chromed hollow plastic), but the G70 makes a solid luxury impression and feels very solidly put together.



Another bonus if you plan to keep the G70 for a long time is the warranty. The long powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties are pretty much the best you'll find in the luxury class.

Wildcard 9.0

It's easy to enjoy the G70. It's the kind of lively, engaging luxury sport sedan that enthusiasts have been claiming to want for years. It's a shame there's a Hyundai infotainment screen sticking inescapably out of the dash because otherwise the G70 ticks almost all of the boxes.

Which G70 does Edmunds recommend?

The smartest buy in the G70's value-laden lineup of engine, drivetrain and trim packages is the 3.3T Standard trim. Of course, it's equipped with the powerful turbocharged V6, but Genesis also piled the features on this base model: LED headlights, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, navigation and Brembo brakes are all standard. If you live in an area with icy and snowy winters, getting all-wheel drive is a good idea.

Genesis G70 models

Genesis offers the G70 in three trim levels: 2.0T, 2.0T six-speed manual and 3.3T. Available only as a sedan, the G70 is available with two engines and can be paired with rear- or all-wheel drive when equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0T six-speed manual is only available with rear-wheel drive.