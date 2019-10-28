  1. Home
2020 Genesis G70

#4 Small luxury sedan

What’s new

  • Sport 2.0T trim gets upgraded brakes
  • Minor equipment changes
  • Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty, fun-to-drive character
  • Some excellent upscale design touches
  • Excellent warranty coverage
  • Lots of features and tech for the price
  • Cramped back seat
  • Infotainment screen out of a Hyundai
  • Some cabin materials are subpar for the class
  • Manual transmission isn't as engaging as it could be
See all for sale

2020 Genesis G70 Review

Though it's only in its sophomore year, the 2020 Genesis G70 sport sedan is more mature than its age might lead you to believe. In many ways, the G70 achieves the zen balance between daily comfort and sporty capability that once belonged exclusively to the BMW 3 Series. It manages to be both an engaging driving tool and a reasonably practical everyday car. With good looks, ample tech and a strong warranty, it's a compelling luxury sedan.

Inside, the G70 is more opulent than the recently redesigned BMW 3 Series and its controls are simple and intuitive to use. Quilted leather seats and generous touches of brushed aluminum and stainless steel create an environment that's rich beyond the G70's price tag.

It's not all glory, however. A couple of aspects slightly diminish the car's luxury appeal. The functional infotainment system, for instance, is shared with some of the cars from Genesis' parent company, Hyundai. And if you look closely, you'll notice plastics sprinkled throughout the cabin. Finally, the G70 doesn't offer a whole lot of rear legroom.

Still, the G70's biggest strength is its value. It simply gives you more car for less money than its German competitors. It's worth your time to drive rivals such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class, but in some of those cases you'll spend significantly more for a car with nearly identical performance and fewer features. If you're not brand-sensitive, the G70 might just be for you.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The G70 is a bold statement from Genesis, a small sport sedan that captures some of the magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat, limited utility, subpar mileage and Hyundai technology keep the G70 from attaining greatness, but they don't detract from the fun.

How does it drive?

9.0
Driving engagement is one of the G70's biggest strengths. It's a strikingly well-balanced sedan in either rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive guise. The communicative steering is pretty much perfect for a sedan that will serve as both a daily driver and occasional backroad explorer.

The G70's responsive and powerful V6 is another bonus. Though it lacks the peak power of some competitors, the few tenths it gives up in acceleration don't matter. This sedan is quicker and handles better than almost any driver could need.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Optional adaptive dampers give the G70 the control it needs for aggressive driving as well as the ability to absorb imperfect roads in daily use. We're taken by how well the sedan handles daily commuting duty yet still offers the precision needed on winding roads.

Multiple drive modes allow adjustment of the suspension firmness (when equipped with adaptive dampers) and other parameters such as steering effort, engine sound and engine response, so the G70 will match the driver’s needs.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Three knobs and several dedicated buttons (as opposed to touchscreen controls) manage the G70's ventilation system. There are also dedicated buttons for deactivating the car's safety systems, and the traditional black gauges with white type are easy to read in any conditions. The Genesis is both simple and tasteful without being gimmicky in its presentation.

In general, the G70's controls are placed sensibly and they're clearly marked and easy to use. And Genesis hasn't yet felt the need to wholly reinvent the shifter like so many of its German competitors. That, too, remains a paragon of functional simplicity.

How’s the tech?

6.5
We don't love that, as a luxury car, the G70 shares its infotainment system with far less costly Hyundai models, but we can't deny that the system is among the easiest to use in the segment. As the systems from Genesis' competitors add functions, they have become increasingly complex. Yet Hyundai's system remains simple to use without giving up functionality.

The driver-assist features are also Hyundai standard issue. They work well enough, and they're impressive in a $25,000 car. But in the luxury class they're merely adequate. The advantage they have is that they're standard on most trims and not costly extras.

How’s the storage?

7.0
Genesis has done a good job of making the available space inside the G70 useful by offering small-item storage up front, including a charging tray/phone cubby. On the downside, trunk space is not generous relative to others in the class and it's barely tall enough to accommodate a grocery bag standing vertically. At 10.5 cubic feet, the trunk is better suited to holding duffel bags than hard-sided suitcases.

The back seat has LATCH child seat anchors housed in plastic sleeves. The covers are hinged so they need to be pushed aside rather than just popped out. Limited rear seat room means you'll have a hard time installing bulky car seats.

How economical is it?

6.0
With an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined for a V6-equipped model, the G70 is well behind most competitors. Even the base four-cylinder maxes out at 25 mpg combined. Rival sedans, meanwhile, can get close to 30 mpg combined with their four-cylinder engines.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Especially on the top-tier trims, build quality is impressive. Almost every touchpoint has been thoughtfully handled — exposed hard plastics or switchgear have pleasant textures. A few areas such as the cupholder surround are tacky (cheaply mirror-chromed hollow plastic), but the G70 makes a solid luxury impression and feels very solidly put together.

Another bonus if you plan to keep the G70 for a long time is the warranty. The long powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties are pretty much the best you'll find in the luxury class.

Wildcard

9.0
It's easy to enjoy the G70. It's the kind of lively, engaging luxury sport sedan that enthusiasts have been claiming to want for years. It's a shame there's a Hyundai infotainment screen sticking inescapably out of the dash because otherwise the G70 ticks almost all of the boxes.

Which G70 does Edmunds recommend?

The smartest buy in the G70's value-laden lineup of engine, drivetrain and trim packages is the 3.3T Standard trim. Of course, it's equipped with the powerful turbocharged V6, but Genesis also piled the features on this base model: LED headlights, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, navigation and Brembo brakes are all standard. If you live in an area with icy and snowy winters, getting all-wheel drive is a good idea.

Genesis G70 models

Genesis offers the G70 in three trim levels: 2.0T, 2.0T six-speed manual and 3.3T. Available only as a sedan, the G70 is available with two engines and can be paired with rear- or all-wheel drive when equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0T six-speed manual is only available with rear-wheel drive.

The 2.0T trim comes with  a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder good for 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. There are four option packages: Standard, Elite, Prestige and Sport. Standard package 2.0T cars come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning. The Elite adds LED headlights, a park-distance warning and more. Prestige trims pile on a head-up display, wireless device charging and 19-inch wheels. Sport trims include all the Prestige content plus summer tires, upgraded brakes and a limited-slip rear differential.

The rear-wheel-drive 2.0T six-speed manual is the same as the 2.0T Standard but with a six-speed manual transmission in place of the eight-speed automatic. Ironically, you'll have to pay more for the privilege of shifting yourself. But you'll get additional driving-oriented content as well: 19-inch wheels with summer tires, a sport exhaust system, Brembo brakes and a limited-slip differential.

The more lively 3.3T trim comes with a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 that pumps out 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. Its option packages — Standard, Elite, Prestige and Sport — mirror those of the 2.0T with a few content differences. Standard-package 3.3T trims get navigation, while stepping up to the Elite adds a heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats. Prestige trims include everything from the Elite plus a head-up display and a surround-view monitor. Sport trims include all the content from the Prestige trim and add an electronically controlled suspension, 19-inch wheels and some unique exterior trim pieces.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Genesis G70.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 12%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 13%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 8 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • value
  • ride quality
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • dashboard
  • safety
  • driving experience
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • engine
  • technology
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Converted from BMW
Kent,
3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I have owned 2 Lincolns's, 2 BMW's and 7 Cadillac's. Value, ride and handling is right up there, on the 3.3 liter. 2.0 was a bit sluggish. When you compare a fully loaded Genesis to the BMW there is no comparison when it comes to value. Traded a 4 year old BMW.

5 out of 5 stars, Value proposition in Sport Sedan cagtegory
Gman4me,
3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I am a former BMW 540 with M package, BMW 435 with M package owner. My Genesi G70 3.3 prestige package lease is $140/month less than my previous BMW 4 series, a 5k savings of 36 months. Even if you check off every option on the BMW, the Genesis offers more for less. Many Thoughtful features abound such as brake hold, and passenger seat controls on drivers side as well as in the conventional spot for the passenger. Fuel economy is commensurate with a turbo 3.3L engine. Handling and steering are strong points with tires being the weak spot when driving aggressively. Engine is a bit coarse sounding at higher revs, not buttery smooth like the BMW inline 6. Adaptive cruise control works smoothly, and lane keep assist on the highway is way better than in my Audi Q5 or Porsche.. I would recommend this car as a daily driver for sport enthusiasts. In addition concierge service is excellent. They pick up my car and leave a loaner when service is needed. Car has been problem free in the last 13k miles. 2 Months after leasing the car Genesis sent me a carry on Travel Pro suitcase as a surprise gift. BMW nothing, Porsche a T-shirt.

1 out of 5 stars, Not what you’d expect from a “luxury” brand
Serra,
2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I bought a brand new 2020 Genesis G70, and it kept making a loud clunking noise from what appeared to be coming from the front passenger side tire when making left turns, the driver side window made an awful clicking sound whenever it went up/down (as if there was too much pressure against the glass), the plastic part right next to the driver side window on the outside of the car would pop in and out when closing the driver side door, and the audio would randomly turn on when driving on bumpy roads. When I turned the music off, then the radio would automatically turn on. The first Blue Hands center (a Hyundai certified service center) I went to said nothing was wrong with the car when I brought up the clunking noise. So, I took it to another Blue Hands center, and the technician there said something must be on the road to cause the car to make that noise, which was utter bullshit. Since he didn’t exactly know what the cause was, he told me to go to Hyundai Service Center. A technician at Hyundai Service Center also claimed nothing was wrong and gave me yet another bullshit explanation saying that Genesis cars are rear-wheel drive cars, so they’re susceptible to making that clunking noise when driving through a crosswalk. I said, “Okay. Then, let me drive another G70 and see if that car also makes a similar sound.” They brought another G70 for me to test drive, and, low and behold, that G70 didn’t make any noise whatsoever. After driving the car for 3 months, a guy from the high tech division finally discovered what was wrong with the car - defected engine mounts. I drove my car every day for 3 months with that loud clunking noise. What frustrates me even more is the fact that everyone at Hyundai (Blue Hands, Hyundai Service Center) kept insisting nothing was wrong with the car. If nothing was wrong with it, then why the hell would it keep making that clunking noise??? I’m sure driving the car around with bad engine mounts for 3 months wasn’t good for the car - who knows what other damages it caused. I paid full price for a brand new car I thought I can trust. After having all these issues, I can no longer trust my car and don’t even want it anymore. If I was going to get a defected car like this, I would’ve just bought a used car instead. It sure would’ve saved me a lot more money. When people buy new cars, they want to feel like they can trust the car because it’s brand new. I’ve had to fix several things on my car already, and it’s only been 3 months! Update: After they made some adjustments to the driver side window, it no longer makes the weird noise as if there was too much pressure against the glass, but now the window rattles from side to side when driving on bumpy roads.

5 out of 5 stars, A great 2 passenger sports car
Steve,
2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

If you frequently carry adult passengers in the rear seats or if you need large trunk space, forget this car. The G70 is effectively a 2 passenger sports car that happens to have rear seats. But if you want a luxurious sports car for yourself and one passenger, the G70 is a tremendous value! It is FUN to drive, provides a very comfortable ride and is of high quality throughout. Edmunds complains about plastic in the interior, but the only place that is obvious to me is the back of the front seats; but given that kids are the only likely rear seat passengers, a durable backing that will withstand kicking seems like a benefit to me. I opted for the 2.0 Turbo. Unless you are going to race, it has plenty of power. I think it is worth springing for the Premier trim level to get the options that come with it. I love this car!

Features & Specs

2.0T 4dr Sedan features & specs
2.0T 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$35,450
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower252 hp @ 6200 rpm
3.3T 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.3T 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$44,650
MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$46,650
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$37,450
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower252 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all 2020 Genesis G70 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite G70 safety features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Alerts the driver to potential obstacles, including pedestrians, and applies the brakes to avoid a collision if the driver takes no action.
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Illuminates warning lamps in the car's mirrors if another vehicle is in the car's blind spot, and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause an accident.
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Warns the driver of approaching cross traffic when the car is reversing out of a parking space or driveway.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Genesis G70 vs. the competition

Genesis G70 vs. Kia Stinger

Perhaps the G70's biggest competition comes from its sibling, the Kia Stinger GT, which shares its engines and eight-speed automatic transmission and offers both rear- and all-wheel drive. The Stinger's swoopy hatchback body offers more utility, and its longer wheelbase provides more rear legroom, but the Kia falls short of being a luxury car largely because of its lower-quality interior finishes.

Genesis G70 vs. Genesis G80

If the G70's small back seat is a sticking point, you might consider the larger and less athletic G80. Though the G80 offers exterior styling similar to the G70, it tones down the G70's performance with additional weight and space. It offers a choice of three engines (a non-turbo V6, a turbocharged V6 and a 5.0-liter V8), all of which are paired with an eight-speed automatic and can be had with all-wheel drive.

Genesis G70 vs. Audi A4

If you want a car that's every bit as nice (and maybe nicer) than the G70 inside, the Audi A4 might be your best choice. The Audi also matches the Genesis in handling, though it lacks the G70's big-horsepower engine. (You'll have to step up to the Audi S4 for that.) But we love the A4 for its build quality, driving engagement and good looks.

FAQ

Is the Genesis G70 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 G70 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Genesis G70 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G70 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G70 has 10.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Genesis G70. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Genesis G70?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Genesis G70:

  • Sport 2.0T trim gets upgraded brakes
  • Minor equipment changes
  • Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Genesis G70 reliable?

To determine whether the Genesis G70 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G70. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G70's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Genesis G70 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Genesis G70 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 G70 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 G70 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Genesis G70?

The least-expensive 2020 Genesis G70 is the 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,450.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,450
  • 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,650
  • 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,650
  • 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,450
  • 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $38,500
What are the different models of Genesis G70?

If you're interested in the Genesis G70, the next question is, which G70 model is right for you? G70 variants include 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of G70 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Genesis G70

2020 Genesis G70 Overview

The 2020 Genesis G70 is offered in the following submodels: G70 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2020 Genesis G70?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Genesis G70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 G70 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 G70.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Genesis G70 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 G70 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Genesis G70?

2020 Genesis G70 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,920. The average price paid for a new 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,173 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,173 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,747.

The average savings for the 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 24 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,440 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,440 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,055.

The average savings for the 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 6.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,720. The average price paid for a new 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,841 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,841 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,879.

The average savings for the 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 21 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,720. The average price paid for a new 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,443 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,443 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,277.

The average savings for the 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Genesis G70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Genesis G70 for sale near. There are currently 119 new 2020 G70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,720 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Genesis G70. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,528 on a used or CPO 2020 G70 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Genesis G70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Genesis G70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,518.

Find a new Genesis for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,402.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Genesis G70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

