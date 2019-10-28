2020 Genesis G70
What’s new
- Sport 2.0T trim gets upgraded brakes
- Minor equipment changes
- Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Sporty, fun-to-drive character
- Some excellent upscale design touches
- Excellent warranty coverage
- Lots of features and tech for the price
- Cramped back seat
- Infotainment screen out of a Hyundai
- Some cabin materials are subpar for the class
- Manual transmission isn't as engaging as it could be
2020 Genesis G70 Review
Inside, the G70 is more opulent than the recently redesigned BMW 3 Series and its controls are simple and intuitive to use. Quilted leather seats and generous touches of brushed aluminum and stainless steel create an environment that's rich beyond the G70's price tag.
It's not all glory, however. A couple of aspects slightly diminish the car's luxury appeal. The functional infotainment system, for instance, is shared with some of the cars from Genesis' parent company, Hyundai. And if you look closely, you'll notice plastics sprinkled throughout the cabin. Finally, the G70 doesn't offer a whole lot of rear legroom.
Still, the G70's biggest strength is its value. It simply gives you more car for less money than its German competitors. It's worth your time to drive rivals such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class, but in some of those cases you'll spend significantly more for a car with nearly identical performance and fewer features. If you're not brand-sensitive, the G70 might just be for you.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
The G70's responsive and powerful V6 is another bonus. Though it lacks the peak power of some competitors, the few tenths it gives up in acceleration don't matter. This sedan is quicker and handles better than almost any driver could need.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Multiple drive modes allow adjustment of the suspension firmness (when equipped with adaptive dampers) and other parameters such as steering effort, engine sound and engine response, so the G70 will match the driver’s needs.
How’s the interior?7.5
In general, the G70's controls are placed sensibly and they're clearly marked and easy to use. And Genesis hasn't yet felt the need to wholly reinvent the shifter like so many of its German competitors. That, too, remains a paragon of functional simplicity.
How’s the tech?6.5
The driver-assist features are also Hyundai standard issue. They work well enough, and they're impressive in a $25,000 car. But in the luxury class they're merely adequate. The advantage they have is that they're standard on most trims and not costly extras.
How’s the storage?7.0
The back seat has LATCH child seat anchors housed in plastic sleeves. The covers are hinged so they need to be pushed aside rather than just popped out. Limited rear seat room means you'll have a hard time installing bulky car seats.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Another bonus if you plan to keep the G70 for a long time is the warranty. The long powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties are pretty much the best you'll find in the luxury class.
Wildcard9.0
Which G70 does Edmunds recommend?
Genesis G70 models
Genesis offers the G70 in three trim levels: 2.0T, 2.0T six-speed manual and 3.3T. Available only as a sedan, the G70 is available with two engines and can be paired with rear- or all-wheel drive when equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0T six-speed manual is only available with rear-wheel drive.
The 2.0T trim comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder good for 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. There are four option packages: Standard, Elite, Prestige and Sport. Standard package 2.0T cars come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning. The Elite adds LED headlights, a park-distance warning and more. Prestige trims pile on a head-up display, wireless device charging and 19-inch wheels. Sport trims include all the Prestige content plus summer tires, upgraded brakes and a limited-slip rear differential.
The rear-wheel-drive 2.0T six-speed manual is the same as the 2.0T Standard but with a six-speed manual transmission in place of the eight-speed automatic. Ironically, you'll have to pay more for the privilege of shifting yourself. But you'll get additional driving-oriented content as well: 19-inch wheels with summer tires, a sport exhaust system, Brembo brakes and a limited-slip differential.
The more lively 3.3T trim comes with a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 that pumps out 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. Its option packages — Standard, Elite, Prestige and Sport — mirror those of the 2.0T with a few content differences. Standard-package 3.3T trims get navigation, while stepping up to the Elite adds a heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats. Prestige trims include everything from the Elite plus a head-up display and a surround-view monitor. Sport trims include all the content from the Prestige trim and add an electronically controlled suspension, 19-inch wheels and some unique exterior trim pieces.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Genesis G70.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- value
- ride quality
- handling & steering
- appearance
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- dashboard
- safety
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- road noise
- engine
- technology
- doors
- maintenance & parts
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned 2 Lincolns's, 2 BMW's and 7 Cadillac's. Value, ride and handling is right up there, on the 3.3 liter. 2.0 was a bit sluggish. When you compare a fully loaded Genesis to the BMW there is no comparison when it comes to value. Traded a 4 year old BMW.
I am a former BMW 540 with M package, BMW 435 with M package owner. My Genesi G70 3.3 prestige package lease is $140/month less than my previous BMW 4 series, a 5k savings of 36 months. Even if you check off every option on the BMW, the Genesis offers more for less. Many Thoughtful features abound such as brake hold, and passenger seat controls on drivers side as well as in the conventional spot for the passenger. Fuel economy is commensurate with a turbo 3.3L engine. Handling and steering are strong points with tires being the weak spot when driving aggressively. Engine is a bit coarse sounding at higher revs, not buttery smooth like the BMW inline 6. Adaptive cruise control works smoothly, and lane keep assist on the highway is way better than in my Audi Q5 or Porsche.. I would recommend this car as a daily driver for sport enthusiasts. In addition concierge service is excellent. They pick up my car and leave a loaner when service is needed. Car has been problem free in the last 13k miles. 2 Months after leasing the car Genesis sent me a carry on Travel Pro suitcase as a surprise gift. BMW nothing, Porsche a T-shirt.
I bought a brand new 2020 Genesis G70, and it kept making a loud clunking noise from what appeared to be coming from the front passenger side tire when making left turns, the driver side window made an awful clicking sound whenever it went up/down (as if there was too much pressure against the glass), the plastic part right next to the driver side window on the outside of the car would pop in and out when closing the driver side door, and the audio would randomly turn on when driving on bumpy roads. When I turned the music off, then the radio would automatically turn on. The first Blue Hands center (a Hyundai certified service center) I went to said nothing was wrong with the car when I brought up the clunking noise. So, I took it to another Blue Hands center, and the technician there said something must be on the road to cause the car to make that noise, which was utter bullshit. Since he didn’t exactly know what the cause was, he told me to go to Hyundai Service Center. A technician at Hyundai Service Center also claimed nothing was wrong and gave me yet another bullshit explanation saying that Genesis cars are rear-wheel drive cars, so they’re susceptible to making that clunking noise when driving through a crosswalk. I said, “Okay. Then, let me drive another G70 and see if that car also makes a similar sound.” They brought another G70 for me to test drive, and, low and behold, that G70 didn’t make any noise whatsoever. After driving the car for 3 months, a guy from the high tech division finally discovered what was wrong with the car - defected engine mounts. I drove my car every day for 3 months with that loud clunking noise. What frustrates me even more is the fact that everyone at Hyundai (Blue Hands, Hyundai Service Center) kept insisting nothing was wrong with the car. If nothing was wrong with it, then why the hell would it keep making that clunking noise??? I’m sure driving the car around with bad engine mounts for 3 months wasn’t good for the car - who knows what other damages it caused. I paid full price for a brand new car I thought I can trust. After having all these issues, I can no longer trust my car and don’t even want it anymore. If I was going to get a defected car like this, I would’ve just bought a used car instead. It sure would’ve saved me a lot more money. When people buy new cars, they want to feel like they can trust the car because it’s brand new. I’ve had to fix several things on my car already, and it’s only been 3 months! Update: After they made some adjustments to the driver side window, it no longer makes the weird noise as if there was too much pressure against the glass, but now the window rattles from side to side when driving on bumpy roads.
If you frequently carry adult passengers in the rear seats or if you need large trunk space, forget this car. The G70 is effectively a 2 passenger sports car that happens to have rear seats. But if you want a luxurious sports car for yourself and one passenger, the G70 is a tremendous value! It is FUN to drive, provides a very comfortable ride and is of high quality throughout. Edmunds complains about plastic in the interior, but the only place that is obvious to me is the back of the front seats; but given that kids are the only likely rear seat passengers, a durable backing that will withstand kicking seems like a benefit to me. I opted for the 2.0 Turbo. Unless you are going to race, it has plenty of power. I think it is worth springing for the Premier trim level to get the options that come with it. I love this car!
Features & Specs
|2.0T 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,450
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 6200 rpm
|3.3T 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$44,650
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,650
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,450
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite G70 safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Alerts the driver to potential obstacles, including pedestrians, and applies the brakes to avoid a collision if the driver takes no action.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Illuminates warning lamps in the car's mirrors if another vehicle is in the car's blind spot, and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause an accident.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Warns the driver of approaching cross traffic when the car is reversing out of a parking space or driveway.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Genesis G70 vs. the competition
Genesis G70 vs. Kia Stinger
Perhaps the G70's biggest competition comes from its sibling, the Kia Stinger GT, which shares its engines and eight-speed automatic transmission and offers both rear- and all-wheel drive. The Stinger's swoopy hatchback body offers more utility, and its longer wheelbase provides more rear legroom, but the Kia falls short of being a luxury car largely because of its lower-quality interior finishes.
Genesis G70 vs. Genesis G80
If the G70's small back seat is a sticking point, you might consider the larger and less athletic G80. Though the G80 offers exterior styling similar to the G70, it tones down the G70's performance with additional weight and space. It offers a choice of three engines (a non-turbo V6, a turbocharged V6 and a 5.0-liter V8), all of which are paired with an eight-speed automatic and can be had with all-wheel drive.
Genesis G70 vs. Audi A4
If you want a car that's every bit as nice (and maybe nicer) than the G70 inside, the Audi A4 might be your best choice. The Audi also matches the Genesis in handling, though it lacks the G70's big-horsepower engine. (You'll have to step up to the Audi S4 for that.) But we love the A4 for its build quality, driving engagement and good looks.
FAQ
Is the Genesis G70 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Genesis G70?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Genesis G70:
- Sport 2.0T trim gets upgraded brakes
- Minor equipment changes
- Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Genesis G70 reliable?
Is the 2020 Genesis G70 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Genesis G70?
The least-expensive 2020 Genesis G70 is the 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,450.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,450
- 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,650
- 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,650
- 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,450
- 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $38,500
What are the different models of Genesis G70?
More about the 2020 Genesis G70
2020 Genesis G70 Overview
The 2020 Genesis G70 is offered in the following submodels: G70 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Genesis G70?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Genesis G70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 G70 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 G70.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Genesis G70 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 G70 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
