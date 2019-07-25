  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(21)

2020 Lincoln Corsair

#7 Small luxury SUV

What’s new

  • All-new small crossover SUV for 2020
  • A replacement for the previous MKC
  • Hybrid version available at a later date

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable starting price
  • Healthy list of standard safety features
  • Smooth and powerful 2.3-liter engine
  • Muted road, wind and engine noise
  • Cabin materials are premium but build quality isn't up to snuff
  • Limited leg- and headroom in the back, especially with the sunroof
  • Harsh shifts with 2.0-liter powertrain
  • Option packages quickly rack up cost
Other years
2021
2020
Lincoln Corsair for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$35,945
Save as much as $4,325
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,325 with Edmunds

2020 Lincoln Corsair pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Lincoln Corsair Review

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair marks another step in Lincoln's push to modernize its lineup. This small luxury SUV is based on the new Ford Escape, but Lincoln has worked hard to distinguish the Corsair inside and out. That means more Lincoln-specific design elements, plenty of available technology features, punchy engine options, and a more upscale interior.

Lincoln has been impressing us with its newest products as of late; the Navigator won our 2019 Editors' Choice Award for Luxury SUV, for instance. The Corsair continues that trend. It boasts a sleek-looking dashboard, a cushy ride quality and a whisper-silent interior. Behind its big grille are two engine choices. The Corsair's base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 250 horsepower, which is the same as the top-tier engine option in the Escape. The Corsair also offers a turbo 2.3-liter four-cylinder that makes 295 hp.

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair competes in a crowded field that includes notable models such as the sporty BMW X3, the well-rounded Mercedes-Benz GLC and the stylish Volvo XC60. There are some great choices here but overall we're pleased to see that Lincoln can hang with the best of them. The new Corsair is worth checking out if you're shopping for a small luxury SUV.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The Corsair replaces the unloved MKC, and its swath of improvements makes it easy to see why Lincoln abandoned the name. Consider the Corsair's enhanced dynamics and hugely impressive interior, and it's hard to believe these two SUVs came from the same automaker. The Corsair is much more competitive with rivals than the MKC ever was, but some aspects don't live up to luxury-class standards.

How does it drive?

7.0
The Corsair is a surprisingly capable performer. The steering is well-weighted and responsive at highway speeds, and body roll is controlled with the adaptive dampers in their sport-themed Excite setting. The 2.0-liter Corsair's 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds is average for the class, but it does better than any rival in a non-performance trim with its 60-0 mph stopping distance of 111 feet.

That said, the brakes feel grabby at the top of the pedal stroke. No matter how gradually you ease on down to a stop, it feels jerky. The transmission is not befitting a luxury car, shifting harshly and sometimes exhibiting clunks through the drivetrain. (This is less noticeable with the 2.3-liter.) The engine stop-start system delivers a hefty shove if the engine kicks on while the car is stopped.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
As to be expected of a Lincoln, the Corsair is a comfortable vehicle overall. Dual-zone climate control enables users to set a maximum fan speed in the Automatic setting in case you prefer a mild breeze over gale-force cooling. Wind and tire noise is well-muted. Engine noise is virtually nonexistent unless you wring the motor out to near its redline.

The optional adaptive suspension keeps the Corsair controlled over a variety of surfaces, though incurring bumps at higher speeds can result in body oscillation with the dampers in the Normal setting. A custom drive mode is not offered. The standard 10-way-adjustable seats are less finicky than the optional 24-way seats, but you can feel the structural elements underneath, and they don't offer four-way lumbar adjustment.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Though a dedicated shifter is more natural, we like the new transmission "keys" more than the previous MKC's push-buttons. The steering wheel joysticks drew a mixed reaction, but we all liked the contextual adaptive cruise control markers — distance and controls only illuminate with ACC active. The Sync 3 infotainment system reacts a little slowly but remains easy to use. Visibility is also excellent.

Body ergonomics can be an issue. The doorsills are a wide and high, so drivers with mobility issues might find it challenging to exit the front. Pronounced upper-back padding and a forward-tilted front headrest direct your eyes downward somewhat. With compromised legroom and hard-shell front seats, sitting in the back can be uncomfortable for tall passengers.

How’s the tech?

8.0
A modern luxury car should feel high-tech, and the Corsair delivers. Charging solutions include three USB-A ports, one USB-C input, a wireless charging pad and a three-prong outlet. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, though the Sync 3 infotainment system forces the user to use smartphone navigation apps if a phone is plugged in. The voice recognition software doesn't support much natural speech detection.

The 14-speaker Revel audio system is a wonder. It has more punch at lower volumes than competing systems, so even with the volume turned down it sounds good. At higher volumes, only truly punishing tracks sound muddy. For the most part, driver aids work well, but we could never get the automated parking function to work in our tester.

How’s the storage?

7.0
With its opening at your knees, you won't have to lift heavy bags high to load them into the Corsair's cargo area. However, the cargo cover (which partially lifts with the tailgate) is hinged close to its rearward end, so you have to bend to load items in. The cargo area measures 27.6 cubic feet with the rear seats up and the seats slid back and 57.6 cubes with them folded. Both measurements are average for the class.

The bin below the center stack is sizable, but most of the other pockets — while numerous — are on the small side. Car seat anchors are easy to find, and you can access the tethers without removing the cargo cover. The hard front seatbacks might prove challenging for fitting rear-facing car seats.

How economical is it?

7.0
With the 2.0-liter engine and all-wheel drive, the Corsair is rated at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway). The combined and city estimates are decidedly midpack, though the highway rating is a tick higher than others. Our real-life fuel economy matched the estimates, with 28.9 mpg achieved over a nearly all-highway tank and 19.8 mpg in a city-heavy tank with lots of stop-and-go traffic.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The Corsair's base cost undercuts competitors by thousands of dollars, and it has a few features that are often optional on rivals. But if you want a well-equipped model with the 2.3-liter engine — which works better with the Corsair's transmission — prices creep closer to more illustrious competition. However you option it, interior materials are as good as anything you'll find in the rest of the class. Our tester also had a loose arm pad that rattled when the audio system was pumping.

Overall warranty coverage is average for the class, while the powertrain is covered for a bit longer than usual. The first two scheduled maintenance visits are covered. We also like the Pickup and Delivery service — a Lincoln dealer will pick up your car for service, drop off a loaner, and then return your car to you.

Wildcard

7.5
The Corsair's pièce de résistance is its upscale interior. The aluminum trim on the dash looks great, the piano black isn't a smudge magnet, and there are ample amounts of faux leather and soft-touch plastics everywhere. There are few hard plastic touch points, though the hard front seatbacks are disappointing.

As with most vehicles in this class, the Corsair isn't inherently fun to drive, but buttoned-downed handling separates it dynamically from non-luxury vehicles. While the engine is quick, the crummy transmission saps some of the fun you might have on a twisty back road.

Which Corsair does Edmunds recommend?

The Standard I package isn't a bad place to start, and it gives you plenty of opportunities to prioritize which other features you'd like to add. But we think the Reserve I package hits the sweet spot, bundling together just about all the convenience, technology and comfort upgrades you expect from a modern luxury vehicle at a price that's competitive with similarly equipped rivals.

Lincoln Corsair models

At launch, the Corsair will be available in two trim levels with two engine choices. But it's not as straightforward as it sounds: Each trim level has a few core packages that change what other options are available to you.

To start with, there's the Standard Corsair, which comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque) and front-wheel drive. You get a good amount of standard equipment, from the touchscreen infotainment system and power front seats, to active safety aids and full LED headlights. However, you have to add the Standard I package if you want the option of all-wheel drive or additional features. Standard I cars come with navigation and some other interior upgrades. And they are eligible for a full suite of driver aids and optional luxuries such as ventilated seats.

The Reserve starts with the same engine and comes with premium features such as leather upholstery, an upgraded stereo, a hands-free liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof. Reserve I adds driver aids, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and more. You also have the option of upgrading to a more powerful turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder (295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) that is only available with all-wheel drive.

The current range-topping Reserve II comes with all the Reserve I's optional features, along with the more powerful engine, a digital gauge cluster, and the ability to use your phone as a key. It also is equipped with 24-way power-adjustable front seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.

5 star reviews: 71%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 10%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 21 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • sound system
  • driving experience
  • fuel efficiency
  • technology
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • safety
  • brakes
  • lights
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • seats
  • doors
  • cup holders
  • value
  • steering wheel
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • transmission
  • infotainment system
  • dashboard
  • warranty
  • towing
  • acceleration
  • visibility
  • road noise
  • climate control
  • appearance
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Quiet, Quick and Good Looks
Kc,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This Corsair is a great SUV. The interior cabin is so quiet you can hear a pin drop. The wife has the 2.0 and it has excellent acceleration merging onto highways and passing. The interior is top notch and looks fantastic. The exterior styling is stunning. Some reviews compare this Corsair to sub compacts like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, however the size, luxury and performance of the Corsair is closer to mid size SUV such as the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC300.

5 out of 5 stars, Hits All the Sweet Spots
Wisconsinite ,
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We were skeptical of the MKC replacement as we weren’t impressed when we test drove 4 years ago. We traded our 2015 MKX for the Corsair and couldn’t be happier. The 2.3L engine has plenty of pep. The ride is Lincoln smooth (which we have been accustomed to). The technology is impressive! Heated steering wheel, auto hi beams, adaptive cruise, additional cameras, are all features that we enjoy and will become necessities in the future.

5 out of 5 stars, Wonderful vehicle
Henry,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This vehicle has everything! It has every safety and tech feature I can think of. It has every luxury appointment one would expect. I paid $53,000 for a reserve with every possible option. I considered getting The Nautilis, but I really like the compact size with easy parking and wonderful handling. The Nautilus just feels like an older generation vehicle. Also, I don’t have a need for any more space than the Corsair offers since I usually drive alone. I looked at Mercedes and Porsche, but the $20,000 more it would have cost is certainly not worth it.. My only problem has been that the phone as a key does not work with my iPhone 11, and no one at Lincoln knows why. The Lincoln concierge service is not what it’s meant to be. You can never get through to them. They said they will call back, but they hardly ever do. On the rare occasion that they do call back, they are of no help. One of them told me he had actually just been hired. He knew much less about the car than I did. One other problem is the missing cargo area cover. The owner’s manual shows it, but no car I’ve seen has one. The sales person and the concierge have no idea how to get one.

4 out of 5 stars, Some Factory Goofs
Jerryc,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I love my new Corsair. I got it fully loaded at more than 60k. The factory included the all-weather floor liners but failed to include the cargo tray which was part of the package I paid for. Also the factory delivered the wrong color (silver) bumper instead up the upscale black bumper which is part of the extra-cost Reserve Appearance Package. How can the factory make such dumb mistakes! The dealer is trying to make good on these oversights and has already given me a cargo tray. Still waiting for the bumper replacement. As I say, I love the car. But the quality-control at the Kentucky factory is embarrassing.

Write a review

See all 21 reviews

2020 Lincoln Corsair video

2020 Lincoln Corsair First Look | New York Auto Show

2020 Lincoln Corsair First Look | New York Auto Show

[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is based on the new Ford Escape, but the days of just swapping the badges out and going for cocktails are long gone, and the Corsair is a proper Lincoln. Lincoln swears that the Corsair is named after the Latin word for, "course" and not the notorious pirates and privateers, but they can't dictate my head canon. So before we take a look at Lincoln's all new Pirate SUV, make sure to subscribe here for more videos and check out edmunds.com for all your car research and shopping needs. There's not a lot of escape left in the Corsair. You can see the doors get this deep contouring designed to evoke a more organic feel. Upfront, the Corsair inherits Lincoln's trademark grille, and around back there's the tailgate spanning tail lights. Overall, it looks a lot better and a lot more upscale than the new Escape. Two engine options will be available at launch behind that big grille, and a plug-in hybrid electric power train will be joining them at a later date. The Corsair's base engine will be a 2-liter turbo charged four cylinder, putting out 250 horsepower and 275 pound feet of torque. That's the same as the top tier engine option in the Ford Escape. The Corsair will also let you opt for a 2.3-liter turbo charged four cylinder that puts out 280 horsepower and 310 pound feet of torque. The base engine will come standard with front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive as an option, and the 2.3 liter will only be available with all-wheel drive. Both put their power down through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Before we hop inside the Corsair, there's one more feature to introduce. Lincoln will now let you set your phone up as a key that will not only let you lock and unlock the doors, but start and stop the engine, roll down the windows, things like that. It will also remember your preferences, so when you hop in the car it'll be setup just the way you want, regardless of who was driving at last. Lincoln has really stepped up their interior game, recently. As you can see here, with this long flowing dash, the floating control console, and these crisp screens. Interior touch points have also been treated with premium feeling materials. Although, you don't have to go too far to find hard plastics. The 8-inch touchscreen come standard and it's running Ford's sync 3 system, but it's been re-skinned by Lincoln to look a little different. This car is also equipped with a 12-inch digital display for the gauge cluster and a big color heads up display that Lincoln says you'll be able to see even if you're wearing polarized sunglasses. The upgraded seats in the Corsair are 24-way perfect position seats. Now in other Lincolns you can get the 30-way seats. I've always found those a little overcomplicated. I actually think these are more comfortable. There are a few more unique features I wanted to point out. The prompts for the steering wheel controls change as you select different menus, so it makes it easier to understand what you need to do. The push to talk button has also been moved up here onto the steering wheel, where your thumb would normally fall if you're driving at 10 and 2. The backseat has a lot of Ford Escape in it, but that's not a bad thing, as you know if you watched Dan Edmund's first look at the Escape. The seat can slide forwards and backwards about six inches, depending on whether you want more cargo room or more leg room. Which means, the Corsair gets up to 38.6 inches of rear seat leg room. There's a lot of space back there. I also appreciate that the seat will stop in between its extremes. You don't have to either have all or nothing. There is a full suite of active safety features that come standard, and active driver aids will be an optional add on. Things like active park assist, that doesn't even require you to touch the accelerator or brake. All of those are accessed via hard buttons here on the dash, which makes it easy to find all the settings and reduces some of the clutter in the cabin. The Corsair is looking very promising. But the one big question mark is the price. We've seen that other Lincolns can get kind of costly as you start adding on features and options, so we'll have to wait and see how the course there lines up against its competitors. To make sure you get all the latest news about the Corsair and other vehicles, subscribe right here.

Lincoln gave us a chance to get up close and personal with the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, the replacement for the MKC, before its debut at the New York Auto Show. It may be based on the Ford Escape, but Lincoln didn't just slap a new badge on and call it a day. The exterior is more striking, while the interior has benefitted from Lincoln's upscale design and materials.

Features & Specs

4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$35,945
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$44,830
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Reserve 4dr SUV features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$42,630
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$38,145
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2020 Lincoln Corsair features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Corsair safety features:

Evasive Steering Assist
Steers the vehicle away from an impending collision if the driver does not react to the risk in time.
Reverse Brake Assist
Brakes the car automatically when reversing if sensors detect that the car is about to collide with an obstacle.
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Alerts the driver to obstacles in the road ahead and automatically decelerates the vehicle if the driver does not react.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.9%

Lincoln Corsair vs. the competition

Lincoln Corsair vs. Lincoln Nautilus

The Nautilus is also a new model for Lincoln, but the actual SUV is a refreshed version of the Lincoln MKX. It's a two-row midsize SUV and it's both larger and more powerful than the Corsair. Of course, it's an older platform and lacks some of the Nautilus' newer technology and design upgrades.

Compare Lincoln Corsair & Lincoln Nautilus features

Lincoln Corsair vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Mercedes-Benz's GLC is one of the best picks in the class thanks to its impeccable interior, sophisticated road manners and excellent technology features. Updates for 2020 include the new, award-winning MBUX infotainment system, which makes the GLC even more appealing. But fully loaded, it's a very expensive small SUV.

Compare Lincoln Corsair & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

Lincoln Corsair vs. Lincoln Aviator

Another new product from Lincoln, the Aviator is based on the new Ford Explorer. As such, the Aviator is a lot bigger than the Corsair and can seat extra passengers in its third-row seat. It's also more powerful. For a more affordable and easier-to-park SUV, though, you'll want to stick with the Corsair.

Compare Lincoln Corsair & Lincoln Aviator features

Related Corsair Articles

2020 Lincoln Corsair Distinguishes Itself as a True Luxury SUV

Corsair Faces Off Against Tried-and-True Germanic Galleons

Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorOctober 1st, 2019

What is it?

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is built on the same platform that underpins the new Ford Escape. Years ago, cars built on a shared platform would have been differentiated by little more than swapped badges and new wheels. But the days of Lincoln's "badge engineering" are long gone. Like the company's new Navigator and Aviator, the new Corsair is a proper luxury SUV.

Lincoln swears the 2020 Corsair is named for the Latin "cursus" — which translates to "journey" — and not French pirates and privateers of the sailing age. But if you want to play out your pirate fantasies in the Corsair, we can't stop you. Just remember to never grog and drive.

Though they share a common platform, there's not much Ford Escape in the Corsair. Starting with the exterior, the Corsair inherits Lincoln's trademark grille and tailgate-spanning rear lights. The side panels also feature deep contouring. And the interior is significantly more upscale than the one of its Ford counterpart, with high-quality materials and a number of available color schemes.

The differences aren't limited to the cabin. Behind that big grille are two engine choices. The Corsair's base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, which is the same as the top-tier engine option in the Escape. The Corsair also offers a turbo 2.3-liter four-cylinder that makes 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. We expect a plug-in hybrid in the future, too.

Why does it matter?

As Lincoln and Ford phase out sedans, the Corsair and the Escape are your only options if you want a small passenger vehicle from either brand. This is aside from the fact that the compact SUV is currently the hottest vehicle type on the market, and any new model launching in this space needs to make a strong impression.

What does it compete with?

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair hopes to make a splash in a crowded pond. The big three German automakers have excellent entries in the class — the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q3 and BMW X3 — which all place highly in our rankings of the best small luxury SUVs. There's also the recently redesigned Acura RDX, the sporty Porsche Macan and the understated yet refined Volvo XC60. In short, the Corsair is not wanting for strong competitors. The only question is whether it has the chops to keep its head above water.

How does it drive?

Unlike some of its performance-minded competitors, the Corsair is almost solely tuned for comfort. The optional adaptive suspension provides a plush ride regardless of road texture, though admittedly we encountered few large bumps during our test drive from San Francisco to Carmel, California. Despite its relaxed road manners, the Corsair doesn't fall apart in corners. Body roll builds up naturally, giving you a sense of the Corsair's natural handling limits before you start hearing the tires squealing. Select the Excite driving mode and the adaptive suspension stiffens to reduce body motion. It doesn't have an undue effect on the ride quality, and it helps reduce the moderate floatiness you experience in the Normal driving mode. Excite also holds onto gears longer — great when you're tackling twisty mountain roads, but it can be slightly annoying during the commute. Unfortunately, the Corsair does not allow for a custom drive mode, which could give the driver the best of both worlds.

Most Corsairs have a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that produces 250 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Reserve models with the 201A package have the option of a 2.3-liter engine with 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The power difference is slight, such that in normal driving we couldn't discern a meaningful increase in punch. That said, the 2.3-liter feels much smoother. The way it interacts with the eight-speed transmission feels more refined, and there's less shift shock between gears. The 2.0-liter's drivetrain also sometimes stumbles when you lift off the throttle, while the larger engine does not. We recommend going with the 2.3-liter if you can. Though it's more expensive, it ultimately feels more premium and provides the same fuel economy when equipped with all-wheel drive. Worth noting is that both engines have automatic stop-start systems that are virtually unnoticeable.

What's the interior like?

In the not-too-distant past, Lincoln's efforts to differentiate its vehicles' interiors from their Ford counterparts were minimal. That changed with the redesigned Lincoln Navigator, and it's a trend that continues with the Corsair. The cabin looks nothing like the Ford Escape upon which the Corsair is based and instead incorporates the familial Lincoln design. 

No single element commands the majority of the Corsair's cabin. The dashboard-mounted 8-inch touchscreen bucks the trend toward massive vertical interfaces, allowing for wide air vents below. It's a neat trick since the section in front of the passenger isn't a vent at all — it's merely designed for cohesion. The center stack is another high point. The transmission selector is no longer a cascade of buttons next to the touchscreen but a set of beautifully detailed keys. Below are basic radio controls and climate functions, all of which are easy to use and are finished in eye-catching piano-black surfaces — just have a microfiber towel handy to keep them glossy.

Up front is your choice between standard 10-way power seats or Lincoln's 24-way Perfect Position thrones. While the upgrade features many more adjustments, we find some superfluous, such as the individual left and right thigh extensions. The upper back adjustment gives under pressure, which can feel slightly disconcerting. Finally, many of its adjustments are hidden in the touchscreen, so you'll have to tap-tap-tap away to find a good position. The standard seats only present two-way lumbar adjustment and don't have a massaging function, but they require less fussing.

While attention has been primarily paid to those in the front, rear passengers won't feel as though they've been given short shrift. The seatback features multiple reclining positions, and, while a little flat, the bottoms are long enough that even adult thighs will feel supported. Vents behind the center console circulate air in the back, and heated outboard seats are optional even on the base model. You even get two charge-only USB ports and a three-prong outlet — perfect for charging phones and other electronics (the front has one USB-A and USB-C port in the front storage tray, along with a wireless phone charger under the armrest). Rear passengers suffer a few drawbacks, however. Some door panels have hard plastics, while those in the front are covered in leather or faux leather. There's also less headroom due to the downward-sloping roof, and the hard front seatbacks limit legroom somewhat. There's also the issue of seat padding all around, as the leather feels a little unyielding — you don't sink into the seats as much as sit on top of them.

How practical is it?

A modern crossover needs to have plenty of storage room, and the Corsair abides. The front row offers a useful front cubby below the center stack, a decently sized center console, roomy door pockets, and cupholders with anti-tip measures. The rear doors have smaller pockets but will still hold a water bottle and a few assorted knickknacks. Rear cupholders pop out from the front of the armrest and sport adjustable clamps for larger cups.

The cargo area itself is flat and sizable, and the tall rear seats mean you can fit a carry-on suitcase upright without compromising the view out of the back. If you need a little more room, you can slide the rear seats forward. Doing so still doesn't give the Corsair class-leading cargo room, but it certainly makes a difference. We also like that the liftgate provides hands-free opening and the rear seats drop at the touch of a button, located on the right side of the cargo area. The only real issue we found is the cargo cover. It's hinged close to the rear of the cargo opening and doesn't lift very high, so you might have to slide items in if the cover is in place.

What else should I know?

Lincoln is in the midst of a turnaround in which creating a true luxury vehicle — rather than just a fancy Ford — is paramount. The Corsair succeeds in this respect, drawing a clear line in the sand between it and the Escape. We're impressed by its interior detailing, 2.3-liter engine and quiet cabin. We also like the breadth of available advanced driving aids such as pre-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor, and lane keeping assist. Meanwhile, adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, a 360-degree parking camera, and automated parallel and perpendicular parking are optional.

Edmunds says

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is a solid entry in the ultra-popular compact crossover category. It could sell on its cabin alone, which impresses with high-quality materials and a clean design. The Corsair makes an even better case on the road thanks to its isolated cabin and cushy ride.

FAQ

Is the Lincoln Corsair a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Corsair both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corsair has 27.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Corsair. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Lincoln Corsair?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lincoln Corsair:

  • All-new small crossover SUV for 2020
  • A replacement for the previous MKC
  • Hybrid version available at a later date
Learn more

Is the Lincoln Corsair reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln Corsair is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corsair. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corsair's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Lincoln Corsair a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lincoln Corsair is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Corsair and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Corsair is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Lincoln Corsair?

The least-expensive 2020 Lincoln Corsair is the 2020 Lincoln Corsair 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,945.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,945
  • Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,830
  • Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,630
  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,145
Learn more

What are the different models of Lincoln Corsair?

If you're interested in the Lincoln Corsair, the next question is, which Corsair model is right for you? Corsair variants include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Corsair models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair Overview

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is offered in the following submodels: Corsair SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lincoln Corsair and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Corsair 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Corsair.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lincoln Corsair and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Corsair featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Lincoln Corsair?

2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,220. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,013 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,013 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,208.

The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 8.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Lincoln Corsair 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,615. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln Corsair 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,325 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,325 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,290.

The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln Corsair 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Lincoln Corsair 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Lincoln Corsairs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lincoln Corsair for sale near. There are currently 143 new 2020 Corsairs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,940 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lincoln Corsair. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,996 on a used or CPO 2020 Corsair available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Lincoln Corsairs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lincoln Corsair for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,169.

Find a new Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,505.

