2020 Lincoln Corsair Review

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair marks another step in Lincoln's push to modernize its lineup. This small luxury SUV is based on the new Ford Escape, but Lincoln has worked hard to distinguish the Corsair inside and out. That means more Lincoln-specific design elements, plenty of available technology features, punchy engine options, and a more upscale interior. Lincoln has been impressing us with its newest products as of late; the Navigator won our 2019 Editors' Choice Award for Luxury SUV, for instance. The Corsair continues that trend. It boasts a sleek-looking dashboard, a cushy ride quality and a whisper-silent interior. Behind its big grille are two engine choices. The Corsair's base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 250 horsepower, which is the same as the top-tier engine option in the Escape. The Corsair also offers a turbo 2.3-liter four-cylinder that makes 295 hp. The 2020 Lincoln Corsair competes in a crowded field that includes notable models such as the sporty BMW X3, the well-rounded Mercedes-Benz GLC and the stylish Volvo XC60. There are some great choices here but overall we're pleased to see that Lincoln can hang with the best of them. The new Corsair is worth checking out if you're shopping for a small luxury SUV.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Corsair replaces the unloved MKC, and its swath of improvements makes it easy to see why Lincoln abandoned the name. Consider the Corsair's enhanced dynamics and hugely impressive interior, and it's hard to believe these two SUVs came from the same automaker. The Corsair is much more competitive with rivals than the MKC ever was, but some aspects don't live up to luxury-class standards.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Corsair is a surprisingly capable performer. The steering is well-weighted and responsive at highway speeds, and body roll is controlled with the adaptive dampers in their sport-themed Excite setting. The 2.0-liter Corsair's 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds is average for the class, but it does better than any rival in a non-performance trim with its 60-0 mph stopping distance of 111 feet.



That said, the brakes feel grabby at the top of the pedal stroke. No matter how gradually you ease on down to a stop, it feels jerky. The transmission is not befitting a luxury car, shifting harshly and sometimes exhibiting clunks through the drivetrain. (This is less noticeable with the 2.3-liter.) The engine stop-start system delivers a hefty shove if the engine kicks on while the car is stopped.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

As to be expected of a Lincoln, the Corsair is a comfortable vehicle overall. Dual-zone climate control enables users to set a maximum fan speed in the Automatic setting in case you prefer a mild breeze over gale-force cooling. Wind and tire noise is well-muted. Engine noise is virtually nonexistent unless you wring the motor out to near its redline.



The optional adaptive suspension keeps the Corsair controlled over a variety of surfaces, though incurring bumps at higher speeds can result in body oscillation with the dampers in the Normal setting. A custom drive mode is not offered. The standard 10-way-adjustable seats are less finicky than the optional 24-way seats, but you can feel the structural elements underneath, and they don't offer four-way lumbar adjustment.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Though a dedicated shifter is more natural, we like the new transmission "keys" more than the previous MKC's push-buttons. The steering wheel joysticks drew a mixed reaction, but we all liked the contextual adaptive cruise control markers — distance and controls only illuminate with ACC active. The Sync 3 infotainment system reacts a little slowly but remains easy to use. Visibility is also excellent.



Body ergonomics can be an issue. The doorsills are a wide and high, so drivers with mobility issues might find it challenging to exit the front. Pronounced upper-back padding and a forward-tilted front headrest direct your eyes downward somewhat. With compromised legroom and hard-shell front seats, sitting in the back can be uncomfortable for tall passengers.

How’s the tech? 8.0

A modern luxury car should feel high-tech, and the Corsair delivers. Charging solutions include three USB-A ports, one USB-C input, a wireless charging pad and a three-prong outlet. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, though the Sync 3 infotainment system forces the user to use smartphone navigation apps if a phone is plugged in. The voice recognition software doesn't support much natural speech detection.



The 14-speaker Revel audio system is a wonder. It has more punch at lower volumes than competing systems, so even with the volume turned down it sounds good. At higher volumes, only truly punishing tracks sound muddy. For the most part, driver aids work well, but we could never get the automated parking function to work in our tester.

How’s the storage? 7.0

With its opening at your knees, you won't have to lift heavy bags high to load them into the Corsair's cargo area. However, the cargo cover (which partially lifts with the tailgate) is hinged close to its rearward end, so you have to bend to load items in. The cargo area measures 27.6 cubic feet with the rear seats up and the seats slid back and 57.6 cubes with them folded. Both measurements are average for the class.



The bin below the center stack is sizable, but most of the other pockets — while numerous — are on the small side. Car seat anchors are easy to find, and you can access the tethers without removing the cargo cover. The hard front seatbacks might prove challenging for fitting rear-facing car seats.

How economical is it? 7.0

With the 2.0-liter engine and all-wheel drive, the Corsair is rated at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway). The combined and city estimates are decidedly midpack, though the highway rating is a tick higher than others. Our real-life fuel economy matched the estimates, with 28.9 mpg achieved over a nearly all-highway tank and 19.8 mpg in a city-heavy tank with lots of stop-and-go traffic.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The Corsair's base cost undercuts competitors by thousands of dollars, and it has a few features that are often optional on rivals. But if you want a well-equipped model with the 2.3-liter engine — which works better with the Corsair's transmission — prices creep closer to more illustrious competition. However you option it, interior materials are as good as anything you'll find in the rest of the class. Our tester also had a loose arm pad that rattled when the audio system was pumping.



Overall warranty coverage is average for the class, while the powertrain is covered for a bit longer than usual. The first two scheduled maintenance visits are covered. We also like the Pickup and Delivery service — a Lincoln dealer will pick up your car for service, drop off a loaner, and then return your car to you.

Wildcard 7.5

The Corsair's pièce de résistance is its upscale interior. The aluminum trim on the dash looks great, the piano black isn't a smudge magnet, and there are ample amounts of faux leather and soft-touch plastics everywhere. There are few hard plastic touch points, though the hard front seatbacks are disappointing.



As with most vehicles in this class, the Corsair isn't inherently fun to drive, but buttoned-downed handling separates it dynamically from non-luxury vehicles. While the engine is quick, the crummy transmission saps some of the fun you might have on a twisty back road.

Which Corsair does Edmunds recommend?

The Standard I package isn't a bad place to start, and it gives you plenty of opportunities to prioritize which other features you'd like to add. But we think the Reserve I package hits the sweet spot, bundling together just about all the convenience, technology and comfort upgrades you expect from a modern luxury vehicle at a price that's competitive with similarly equipped rivals.

Lincoln Corsair models

At launch, the Corsair will be available in two trim levels with two engine choices. But it's not as straightforward as it sounds: Each trim level has a few core packages that change what other options are available to you.