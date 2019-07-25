2020 Lincoln Corsair
What’s new
- All-new small crossover SUV for 2020
- A replacement for the previous MKC
- Hybrid version available at a later date
Pros & Cons
- Affordable starting price
- Healthy list of standard safety features
- Smooth and powerful 2.3-liter engine
- Muted road, wind and engine noise
- Cabin materials are premium but build quality isn't up to snuff
- Limited leg- and headroom in the back, especially with the sunroof
- Harsh shifts with 2.0-liter powertrain
- Option packages quickly rack up cost
2020 Lincoln Corsair Review
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair marks another step in Lincoln's push to modernize its lineup. This small luxury SUV is based on the new Ford Escape, but Lincoln has worked hard to distinguish the Corsair inside and out. That means more Lincoln-specific design elements, plenty of available technology features, punchy engine options, and a more upscale interior.
Lincoln has been impressing us with its newest products as of late; the Navigator won our 2019 Editors' Choice Award for Luxury SUV, for instance. The Corsair continues that trend. It boasts a sleek-looking dashboard, a cushy ride quality and a whisper-silent interior. Behind its big grille are two engine choices. The Corsair's base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 250 horsepower, which is the same as the top-tier engine option in the Escape. The Corsair also offers a turbo 2.3-liter four-cylinder that makes 295 hp.
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair competes in a crowded field that includes notable models such as the sporty BMW X3, the well-rounded Mercedes-Benz GLC and the stylish Volvo XC60. There are some great choices here but overall we're pleased to see that Lincoln can hang with the best of them. The new Corsair is worth checking out if you're shopping for a small luxury SUV.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
That said, the brakes feel grabby at the top of the pedal stroke. No matter how gradually you ease on down to a stop, it feels jerky. The transmission is not befitting a luxury car, shifting harshly and sometimes exhibiting clunks through the drivetrain. (This is less noticeable with the 2.3-liter.) The engine stop-start system delivers a hefty shove if the engine kicks on while the car is stopped.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The optional adaptive suspension keeps the Corsair controlled over a variety of surfaces, though incurring bumps at higher speeds can result in body oscillation with the dampers in the Normal setting. A custom drive mode is not offered. The standard 10-way-adjustable seats are less finicky than the optional 24-way seats, but you can feel the structural elements underneath, and they don't offer four-way lumbar adjustment.
How’s the interior?7.5
Body ergonomics can be an issue. The doorsills are a wide and high, so drivers with mobility issues might find it challenging to exit the front. Pronounced upper-back padding and a forward-tilted front headrest direct your eyes downward somewhat. With compromised legroom and hard-shell front seats, sitting in the back can be uncomfortable for tall passengers.
How’s the tech?8.0
The 14-speaker Revel audio system is a wonder. It has more punch at lower volumes than competing systems, so even with the volume turned down it sounds good. At higher volumes, only truly punishing tracks sound muddy. For the most part, driver aids work well, but we could never get the automated parking function to work in our tester.
How’s the storage?7.0
The bin below the center stack is sizable, but most of the other pockets — while numerous — are on the small side. Car seat anchors are easy to find, and you can access the tethers without removing the cargo cover. The hard front seatbacks might prove challenging for fitting rear-facing car seats.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Overall warranty coverage is average for the class, while the powertrain is covered for a bit longer than usual. The first two scheduled maintenance visits are covered. We also like the Pickup and Delivery service — a Lincoln dealer will pick up your car for service, drop off a loaner, and then return your car to you.
Wildcard7.5
As with most vehicles in this class, the Corsair isn't inherently fun to drive, but buttoned-downed handling separates it dynamically from non-luxury vehicles. While the engine is quick, the crummy transmission saps some of the fun you might have on a twisty back road.
Which Corsair does Edmunds recommend?
Lincoln Corsair models
At launch, the Corsair will be available in two trim levels with two engine choices. But it's not as straightforward as it sounds: Each trim level has a few core packages that change what other options are available to you.
To start with, there's the Standard Corsair, which comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque) and front-wheel drive. You get a good amount of standard equipment, from the touchscreen infotainment system and power front seats, to active safety aids and full LED headlights. However, you have to add the Standard I package if you want the option of all-wheel drive or additional features. Standard I cars come with navigation and some other interior upgrades. And they are eligible for a full suite of driver aids and optional luxuries such as ventilated seats.
The Reserve starts with the same engine and comes with premium features such as leather upholstery, an upgraded stereo, a hands-free liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof. Reserve I adds driver aids, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and more. You also have the option of upgrading to a more powerful turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder (295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) that is only available with all-wheel drive.
The current range-topping Reserve II comes with all the Reserve I's optional features, along with the more powerful engine, a digital gauge cluster, and the ability to use your phone as a key. It also is equipped with 24-way power-adjustable front seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This Corsair is a great SUV. The interior cabin is so quiet you can hear a pin drop. The wife has the 2.0 and it has excellent acceleration merging onto highways and passing. The interior is top notch and looks fantastic. The exterior styling is stunning. Some reviews compare this Corsair to sub compacts like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, however the size, luxury and performance of the Corsair is closer to mid size SUV such as the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC300.
We were skeptical of the MKC replacement as we weren’t impressed when we test drove 4 years ago. We traded our 2015 MKX for the Corsair and couldn’t be happier. The 2.3L engine has plenty of pep. The ride is Lincoln smooth (which we have been accustomed to). The technology is impressive! Heated steering wheel, auto hi beams, adaptive cruise, additional cameras, are all features that we enjoy and will become necessities in the future.
This vehicle has everything! It has every safety and tech feature I can think of. It has every luxury appointment one would expect. I paid $53,000 for a reserve with every possible option. I considered getting The Nautilis, but I really like the compact size with easy parking and wonderful handling. The Nautilus just feels like an older generation vehicle. Also, I don’t have a need for any more space than the Corsair offers since I usually drive alone. I looked at Mercedes and Porsche, but the $20,000 more it would have cost is certainly not worth it.. My only problem has been that the phone as a key does not work with my iPhone 11, and no one at Lincoln knows why. The Lincoln concierge service is not what it’s meant to be. You can never get through to them. They said they will call back, but they hardly ever do. On the rare occasion that they do call back, they are of no help. One of them told me he had actually just been hired. He knew much less about the car than I did. One other problem is the missing cargo area cover. The owner’s manual shows it, but no car I’ve seen has one. The sales person and the concierge have no idea how to get one.
I love my new Corsair. I got it fully loaded at more than 60k. The factory included the all-weather floor liners but failed to include the cargo tray which was part of the package I paid for. Also the factory delivered the wrong color (silver) bumper instead up the upscale black bumper which is part of the extra-cost Reserve Appearance Package. How can the factory make such dumb mistakes! The dealer is trying to make good on these oversights and has already given me a cargo tray. Still waiting for the bumper replacement. As I say, I love the car. But the quality-control at the Kentucky factory is embarrassing.
2020 Lincoln Corsair video2020 Lincoln Corsair First Look | New York Auto Show
2020 Lincoln Corsair First Look | New York Auto Show
[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is based on the new Ford Escape, but the days of just swapping the badges out and going for cocktails are long gone, and the Corsair is a proper Lincoln. Lincoln swears that the Corsair is named after the Latin word for, "course" and not the notorious pirates and privateers, but they can't dictate my head canon. So before we take a look at Lincoln's all new Pirate SUV, make sure to subscribe here for more videos and check out edmunds.com for all your car research and shopping needs. There's not a lot of escape left in the Corsair. You can see the doors get this deep contouring designed to evoke a more organic feel. Upfront, the Corsair inherits Lincoln's trademark grille, and around back there's the tailgate spanning tail lights. Overall, it looks a lot better and a lot more upscale than the new Escape. Two engine options will be available at launch behind that big grille, and a plug-in hybrid electric power train will be joining them at a later date. The Corsair's base engine will be a 2-liter turbo charged four cylinder, putting out 250 horsepower and 275 pound feet of torque. That's the same as the top tier engine option in the Ford Escape. The Corsair will also let you opt for a 2.3-liter turbo charged four cylinder that puts out 280 horsepower and 310 pound feet of torque. The base engine will come standard with front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive as an option, and the 2.3 liter will only be available with all-wheel drive. Both put their power down through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Before we hop inside the Corsair, there's one more feature to introduce. Lincoln will now let you set your phone up as a key that will not only let you lock and unlock the doors, but start and stop the engine, roll down the windows, things like that. It will also remember your preferences, so when you hop in the car it'll be setup just the way you want, regardless of who was driving at last. Lincoln has really stepped up their interior game, recently. As you can see here, with this long flowing dash, the floating control console, and these crisp screens. Interior touch points have also been treated with premium feeling materials. Although, you don't have to go too far to find hard plastics. The 8-inch touchscreen come standard and it's running Ford's sync 3 system, but it's been re-skinned by Lincoln to look a little different. This car is also equipped with a 12-inch digital display for the gauge cluster and a big color heads up display that Lincoln says you'll be able to see even if you're wearing polarized sunglasses. The upgraded seats in the Corsair are 24-way perfect position seats. Now in other Lincolns you can get the 30-way seats. I've always found those a little overcomplicated. I actually think these are more comfortable. There are a few more unique features I wanted to point out. The prompts for the steering wheel controls change as you select different menus, so it makes it easier to understand what you need to do. The push to talk button has also been moved up here onto the steering wheel, where your thumb would normally fall if you're driving at 10 and 2. The backseat has a lot of Ford Escape in it, but that's not a bad thing, as you know if you watched Dan Edmund's first look at the Escape. The seat can slide forwards and backwards about six inches, depending on whether you want more cargo room or more leg room. Which means, the Corsair gets up to 38.6 inches of rear seat leg room. There's a lot of space back there. I also appreciate that the seat will stop in between its extremes. You don't have to either have all or nothing. There is a full suite of active safety features that come standard, and active driver aids will be an optional add on. Things like active park assist, that doesn't even require you to touch the accelerator or brake. All of those are accessed via hard buttons here on the dash, which makes it easy to find all the settings and reduces some of the clutter in the cabin. The Corsair is looking very promising. But the one big question mark is the price. We've seen that other Lincolns can get kind of costly as you start adding on features and options, so we'll have to wait and see how the course there lines up against its competitors. To make sure you get all the latest news about the Corsair and other vehicles, subscribe right here.
Lincoln gave us a chance to get up close and personal with the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, the replacement for the MKC, before its debut at the New York Auto Show. It may be based on the Ford Escape, but Lincoln didn't just slap a new badge on and call it a day. The exterior is more striking, while the interior has benefitted from Lincoln's upscale design and materials.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,945
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$44,830
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,630
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,145
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corsair safety features:
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Steers the vehicle away from an impending collision if the driver does not react to the risk in time.
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Brakes the car automatically when reversing if sensors detect that the car is about to collide with an obstacle.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver to obstacles in the road ahead and automatically decelerates the vehicle if the driver does not react.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
Lincoln Corsair vs. the competition
Lincoln Corsair vs. Lincoln Nautilus
The Nautilus is also a new model for Lincoln, but the actual SUV is a refreshed version of the Lincoln MKX. It's a two-row midsize SUV and it's both larger and more powerful than the Corsair. Of course, it's an older platform and lacks some of the Nautilus' newer technology and design upgrades.
Lincoln Corsair vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Mercedes-Benz's GLC is one of the best picks in the class thanks to its impeccable interior, sophisticated road manners and excellent technology features. Updates for 2020 include the new, award-winning MBUX infotainment system, which makes the GLC even more appealing. But fully loaded, it's a very expensive small SUV.
Lincoln Corsair vs. Lincoln Aviator
Another new product from Lincoln, the Aviator is based on the new Ford Explorer. As such, the Aviator is a lot bigger than the Corsair and can seat extra passengers in its third-row seat. It's also more powerful. For a more affordable and easier-to-park SUV, though, you'll want to stick with the Corsair.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Check out Lincoln lease specials
