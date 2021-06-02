Customer demand for SUVs has been insatiable over the last decade, and automakers have responded by creating crossovers to satisfy any buyer's price point and needs. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the newest of these lifted and stretched hatchbacks to compete for shoppers' wallets.
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
- All-new small SUV based on the Toyota Corolla
- Slots between the subcompact C-HR and RAV4 in terms of size
- Impressive list of standard and available features
- 2022 model kicks off the first Corolla Cross generation
Powering the 2022 Corolla Cross is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower on tap. While Toyota hasn't shared torque output just yet, this appears to be the same motor that drives most versions of the standard Corolla, so we'll likely see a 151 lb-ft figure once everything is all said and done. In our testing we found the Corolla sedan with this engine accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just under 9 seconds, and the (presumably) larger and heavier Corolla Cross should take a little longer. If that holds true, the Corolla Cross will probably feel a little slow when you fully mat the gas, but not excruciatingly so.
The Corolla Cross' blocky, baby-RAV4 styling should translate to a cabin with more room than the C-HR's claustrophobic interior. However, it won't have the cavernous sense of space offered by the RAV4. In other words, the Corolla Cross should have a truly compact interior but hopefully won't feel confining.
From a safety standpoint, all Corolla Cross models will come standard with a suite of driving aids that the automaker calls Toyota Safety Sense. The suite is fully featured, with items including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane centering assistance and adaptive cruise control.
Toyota plays it safe with a small crossover based on the incredibly popular Corolla sedan and hatchback.
