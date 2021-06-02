What's under the Corolla Cross' hood?

Powering the 2022 Corolla Cross is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower on tap. While Toyota hasn't shared torque output just yet, this appears to be the same motor that drives most versions of the standard Corolla, so we'll likely see a 151 lb-ft figure once everything is all said and done. In our testing we found the Corolla sedan with this engine accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just under 9 seconds, and the (presumably) larger and heavier Corolla Cross should take a little longer. If that holds true, the Corolla Cross will probably feel a little slow when you fully mat the gas, but not excruciatingly so.