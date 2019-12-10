2020 Toyota C-HR Review

In many ways, the 2020 Toyota C-HR can be a case study in untapped potential. When it debuted in the fledgling subcompact-crossover class, it benefitted from sporty handling, plenty of standard features and youthful styling. Unfortunately, none of these advantages could outweigh the C-HR's greatest liability: an anemic engine and transmission pairing. Put bluntly, the C-HR is one of the slowest vehicles we've tested in any class. A short two years later, the C-HR's few advantages have mostly evaporated in the face of newer rivals, pushing it out of our Top 10 rankings for subcompact SUVs. For 2020, it gains Android Auto, gets some revised front-end styling and loads up on more standard features, but these improvements aren't enough to drag the Toyota C-HR from its lowly position. In addition to its poor performance, it continues to suffer from an abundance of road and wind noise, limited cargo space, and the absence of an all-wheel-drive option. If you're looking to step up from hatchbacks or downsize from small SUVs, we suggest passing on the C-HR in favor of our class favorites. These include the Hyundai Kona, the Kia Soul and the Honda HR-V, all of which represent better value and deliver significantly better performance than the 2020 Toyota C-HR.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

The C-HR is well built and returns good fuel economy. Unfortunately, it's slow. Very slow. This characteristic hinders what is otherwise a likable subcompact crossover SUV.

How does it drive? 7.0

It's difficult to recommend a vehicle as sluggish as the Toyota C-HR. Its four-cylinder engine simply can't muster enough power to get the C-HR going with any authority. At Edmunds' test track, we logged a 0-60 mph time of 10.6 seconds. That's slower than other small crossovers and hatchbacks. It's even slower than a Toyota Prius.



But the C-HR holds its own in other categories. The brake pedal is easy to modulate, so it's easy to stop smoothly, and the steering is easy to twirl around at low speeds and accurate in sporty situations. The C-HR is also somewhat entertaining to drive on a twisty road even if there's a distinct lack of grip from the tires.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The C-HR's seats are well cushioned and supportive, and the suspension smooths out most bumps in the road. The cabin of the C-HR is a pleasant place to be whether you're a driver or passenger.



That said, the C-HR isn't built for less than perfect conditions. We noticed that larger patches of rough pavement can easily upset the ride quality and create a lot of noise in the cabin. It isn't very well insulated from outside noise, and any wind gusts stronger than a light breeze are quite loud inside.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Getting in and out of the C-HR is easy thanks to its elevated seating position. There's also plenty of headroom up front. The rear seats have enough room to keep regular-size adults in decent comfort, but the thick rear roof pillars may make them feel a little claustrophobic.



The C-HR's simple control layout is attractive, and the main controls are easy to operate for the most part. But some of the more advanced features such as the adaptive cruise control are a little more difficult to figure out. It's pretty easy to see out of the front of the C-HR, but those thick rear roof pillars obscure your view to the back.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The C-HR comes with an 8-inch touchscreen that is simple to read and operate through the menus. It connects with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphones, and an effective navigation system is available. The audio system provides decent clarity, but the sound quality, especially for songs with thumping bass, quickly degrades when the volume rises.



We're fans of the driver safety aids included in the Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) package, which is standard on all C-HR models. The lane-keeping alert system can be overzealous in its warnings when you're driving on a twisty road, but it's otherwise helpful. The adaptive cruise control is very good at reducing driver fatigue in heavy traffic and can bring the vehicle down to a smooth stop.

How’s the storage? 6.0

Storage space is tight inside the C-HR. Rear trunk space is about average for the class at 19 cubic feet. You can fold down the rear seats to access 36.4 cubic feet of capacity, but that figure ranks low compared to the competition. Space for small items is adequate up front, though the center console is only average size. The cupholders are on the small side and awkwardly positioned.



Planning to put kids in the back? Car seat anchors are positioned well, but there's little room to install a rear-facing child safety seat without moving the front seats forward. Overall the C-HR is compromised by its quirky shape and size, and Toyota did not bring any of its trademark smart storage solutions to the table.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 29 mpg combined (27 city/31 highway), which is about average for the class. We found the rating accurate, and even exceeded it with an average of 33.9 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The C-HR offers solid build quality and distinctive materials for the class. We also like the amount of standard safety equipment Toyota includes and the two free years of scheduled maintenance. But the C-HR isn't as affordably priced as some value-minded competitors.

Wildcard 7.5

The distinctive styling alone earns Toyota points for bravery. Most people fall into one of two categories: They love the C-HR's design, or they hate it. Those who like it will find the rest of the vehicle filled with personality, from swooping dashboard lines to interesting trapezoid designs pressed into the ceiling. But just about everyone will find that the lack of power can sour the driving experience.

Which C-HR does Edmunds recommend?

The midgrade XLE trim gets our recommendation. It brings keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring and larger alloy wheels at a reasonable price. Shoppers in colder climates may want to step up to the Limited, primarily for the heated leather seats.

Toyota C-HR models

The Toyota C-HR is available in three trim levels, starting with the LE, which is more competitive against other subcompact crossovers when it comes to price. The XLE adds a few niceties and safety features, while the top Limited trim gets you leather upholstery, upgraded front seats and some additional tech features. Every C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (144 horsepower, 139 lb-ft of torque) matched to front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission.