2020 Toyota C-HR
What’s new
- Revised front-end design
- Android Auto now available
- LED headlights and satellite radio now standard on all trims
- Part of the first C-HR generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling makes it fun to zip around turns
- Comes standard with plenty of features, including safety tech
- Swoopy styling helps it stand out
- Unlike on most rivals, all-wheel drive isn't available
- Even in this slow class, acceleration is lethargic
- Pervasive road and engine noise in the cabin
- Minimal cargo space, even for its small segment
2020 Toyota C-HR Review
In many ways, the 2020 Toyota C-HR can be a case study in untapped potential. When it debuted in the fledgling subcompact-crossover class, it benefitted from sporty handling, plenty of standard features and youthful styling. Unfortunately, none of these advantages could outweigh the C-HR's greatest liability: an anemic engine and transmission pairing. Put bluntly, the C-HR is one of the slowest vehicles we've tested in any class.
A short two years later, the C-HR's few advantages have mostly evaporated in the face of newer rivals, pushing it out of our Top 10 rankings for subcompact SUVs. For 2020, it gains Android Auto, gets some revised front-end styling and loads up on more standard features, but these improvements aren't enough to drag the Toyota C-HR from its lowly position. In addition to its poor performance, it continues to suffer from an abundance of road and wind noise, limited cargo space, and the absence of an all-wheel-drive option.
If you're looking to step up from hatchbacks or downsize from small SUVs, we suggest passing on the C-HR in favor of our class favorites. These include the Hyundai Kona, the Kia Soul and the Honda HR-V, all of which represent better value and deliver significantly better performance than the 2020 Toyota C-HR.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
But the C-HR holds its own in other categories. The brake pedal is easy to modulate, so it's easy to stop smoothly, and the steering is easy to twirl around at low speeds and accurate in sporty situations. The C-HR is also somewhat entertaining to drive on a twisty road even if there's a distinct lack of grip from the tires.
How comfortable is it?7.5
That said, the C-HR isn't built for less than perfect conditions. We noticed that larger patches of rough pavement can easily upset the ride quality and create a lot of noise in the cabin. It isn't very well insulated from outside noise, and any wind gusts stronger than a light breeze are quite loud inside.
How’s the interior?7.0
The C-HR's simple control layout is attractive, and the main controls are easy to operate for the most part. But some of the more advanced features such as the adaptive cruise control are a little more difficult to figure out. It's pretty easy to see out of the front of the C-HR, but those thick rear roof pillars obscure your view to the back.
How’s the tech?7.5
We're fans of the driver safety aids included in the Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) package, which is standard on all C-HR models. The lane-keeping alert system can be overzealous in its warnings when you're driving on a twisty road, but it's otherwise helpful. The adaptive cruise control is very good at reducing driver fatigue in heavy traffic and can bring the vehicle down to a smooth stop.
How’s the storage?6.0
Planning to put kids in the back? Car seat anchors are positioned well, but there's little room to install a rear-facing child safety seat without moving the front seats forward. Overall the C-HR is compromised by its quirky shape and size, and Toyota did not bring any of its trademark smart storage solutions to the table.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.5
Which C-HR does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota C-HR models
The Toyota C-HR is available in three trim levels, starting with the LE, which is more competitive against other subcompact crossovers when it comes to price. The XLE adds a few niceties and safety features, while the top Limited trim gets you leather upholstery, upgraded front seats and some additional tech features. Every C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (144 horsepower, 139 lb-ft of torque) matched to front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Standard features for the base LE trim include 17-inch steel wheels (alloys are optional), automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, remote keyless entry, adjustable driving modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a cargo cover, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a USB port, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Amazon Alexa integration, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
Several advanced safety and convenience features are also standard, including automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The XLE trim upgrades to 18-inch alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The top-of-the-line Limited trim gets you adaptive headlights, foglights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and two-way power lumbar for the driver's seat. An upgraded infotainment system that adds HD radio is available for the XLE and Limited trims.
Features & Specs
|XLE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,330
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|144 hp @ 6100 rpm
|LE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,295
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|144 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,350
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|144 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite C-HR safety features:
- Full-Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the C-HR and the car in front while cruise control is active. Can bring the C-HR to a complete stop.
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver when it approaches an object in front too quickly. Automatically applies the brakes to prevent or reduce potential impacts.
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver if the C-HR wanders out of its lane and can make gentle steering corrections.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota C-HR vs. the competition
Toyota C-HR vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is our top-rated subcompact crossover, and for a good reason. Its turbocharged engine is noticeably quicker than the C-HR, and sharper handling makes it more enjoyable to drive, too. As with all Hyundai vehicles, you get a lot of standard features for the money, along with the most generous warranty in the industry.
Toyota C-HR vs. Kia Soul
The boxy-chic Kia Soul is a close second in our rankings, delivering a lot for the money. Its more squared-off shape provides more interior space than other crossovers, and you also get a ton of standard features. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Soul is also fun to drive. Keeping it from the top spot is some excessive wind and road noise on the highway and some awkward transmission responses from the top turbo model.
Toyota C-HR vs. Honda HR-V
Honda's HR-V gets high marks for its versatility, clever storage solutions, large cargo capacity and efficient engine. Unfortunately, a byproduct of its admirable fuel economy is lackluster acceleration, though it is still more responsive than the C-HR. The HR-V should also gain an advantage for shoppers in wet and cold climates with its available all-wheel drive, which the Toyota doesn't offer.
