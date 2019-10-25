2020 Lexus ES 350 Review

The 2020 Lexus ES 350 is part of the model's seventh generation and marks the continuation of a run that started three decades ago. That's incredible longevity in today's automotive business, but it's easy to see why the ES endures. It's a quiet, comfortable, well-built sedan with an appealing mix of luxury and value. This latest redesigned ES 350 debuted just last year. The main thing you'll notice is that Lexus has infused the car with more personality compared to earlier ES models. It is slightly lower and wider, and, in spite of its more aggressive profile, a lower seating position yields nearly identical headroom. Lexus also engineered the suspension to make the ES drive with greater agility yet stay smooth over bumps and ruts. Today's Lexus ES comes with an impressive array of standard equipment and some choice options. The updated interior blends design elements from Lexus' flagship LS and LC models and has a crisp-looking infotainment system that uses a touchpad controller and incorporates Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functionality. There are a few minor downsides. That touchpad controller, for instance, is cumbersome to use while driving. And you might find that some German luxury sedans are a little more appealing if you're looking for higher levels of performance. But overall, the ES remains one of today's best all-around performers and is a smart pick for a comfortable luxury sedan.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

The ES 350 offers ample power, surprisingly good handling, and Lexus' hallmark focus on comfort and serenity. Some rival German sedans can be sportier, but the ES remains one of today's best all-around performers.

How does it drive? 8.0

Acceleration is powerful and smooth, and the V6 is strong throughout its rev range. The steering is nicely weighted and contributes to the ES 350's composed stance as you drive around turns. There's not a whole lot of maximum grip from the tires, but overall the ES handles better than you'd expect a luxury-oriented sedan to.



Around town, smooth acceleration and imperceptible gear changes make the ES a pleasure to drive. Even in city traffic, the ES feels as if it's just gliding along thanks to its relaxed powertrain.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Comfort and isolation remain ES hallmarks, and neither has been sacrificed for improved handling. The front seats are firm and supportive, without excessive side bolsters to impede entry and exit. (Note that the F Sport's sport seats have more aggressive shape and bolsters.) The rear seats are just as comfortable if a bit wide and flat. You can sit up front or in the back for long stretches without fatigue.



This latest ES 350 hasn't lost its ability to absorb bumps and road rash either. There's a bit of intrusive wind noise at highway speeds — more than we'd expect of a Lexus — but maybe it's just more noticeable since the car tames road and tire noise so well. Engine noise is almost imperceptible. More warmth from the seat heaters on cold days would be nice.

How’s the interior? 8.0

Getting in and out of the ES is no trouble thanks to the low seat cushions and wide door openings. There's also a good-size gap between front passengers and door panels that creates a feeling of space. There's loads of room in the back seat, especially between the seatbacks and knees, even for 6-foot-tall passengers.



Drivers of most heights and body types should find a comfortable driving position given the ES' power-adjustable seat and mostly clear views all around the car. Only the ES' incoherent array of buttons and switchgear is inexplicably inelegant in an otherwise elegant cabin. The volume knob is great, though, and feels like an old-school stereo receiver.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Our test car came with the spectacular-looking 12-inch infotainment display. The widescreen navigation maps look great thanks to excellent color contrast and indicators. But using the touchpad controller while in motion is onerous; a dial-and-button controller would be preferable. Fortunately, you can control many nav, phone, audio, and even climate control functions through voice commands.



The ES also includes several standard driver safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, which help minimize lane wandering. It isn't semi-automated driving, and the degree of steering correction is limited, but it's useful for occasional lapses of attention.

How’s the storage? 8.0

For such a roomy cabin, the ES oddly offers a scant amount of space for personal items. The door pockets are slim and the center console can fit small items, but you can stash everything in the generously sized trunk. At 16.7 cubic feet, there's plenty of room for luggage and golf clubs. However, the rear seats don't fold down, which hampers utility.



Have kids? There's plenty of space for installing child safety seats, and the car seat anchors are easy to access.

How economical is it? 8.5

With an EPA rating of 26 mpg combined, the ES 350 is one of the more efficient midsize luxury sedans on the market. Of course, you can also pick the hybrid ES 300h for even better fuel economy. We observed a respectable 27.3 mpg on our evaluation route.

Is it a good value? 8.5

For a relatively affordable sum, the ES delivers an appealing luxury experience. The top-shelf interior materials and design make the ES cockpit an attractive place to be. The upholstery feels supple and substantial, and the cabin shows typical Lexus attention to detail: tight panel gaps, damped button action and detailed stitching.



Lexus' pricing is appropriate for the high quality of materials, space and comfort. Some competitors start at a little less but aren't quite as refined. It's on par with rivals in warranty coverage, but most can't match the Lexus dealer experience.

Wildcard 8.0

There's nothing overly exciting about the ES 350. The ES is made to appeal to a wide range of drivers and broadcasts a well-made vibe inside and out. Yet with its well-sorted suspension and pleasantly powerful V6, the ES 350 can deliver that luxury and still cut loose on occasion.

Which ES 350 does Edmunds recommend?

The base 2020 Lexus ES 350 comes nicely equipped if you want luxury on a budget. But if you can stretch to the Luxury trim, you'll appreciate the leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior trim, and ambient interior lighting. Audiophiles should consider the Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio package not only for its integrated nav system but also for its large 12.3-inch display and one of the best sound systems available in any car.

Lexus ES 350 models

The 2020 Lexus ES 350 is a midsize luxury sedan available in four trims. The base ES 350 features an extensive features list. The Luxury trim, as the name suggests, adds more luxury items, while the Ultra Luxury model adds even more amenities. The F Sport trim offers a sportier look and feel. A hybrid model, the ES 300h, is also available and reviewed separately.