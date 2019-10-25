  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
2020 Lexus ES 350

#6 Midsize luxury sedan

What's new

  • No substantial changes for 2020
  • Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and mostly upscale interior
  • Excellent ride quality
  • F Sport's surprisingly capable handling
  • Finicky infotainment interface
  • Rear seats don't fold down
2020 Lexus ES 350 Review

The 2020 Lexus ES 350 is part of the model's seventh generation and marks the continuation of a run that started three decades ago. That's incredible longevity in today's automotive business, but it's easy to see why the ES endures. It's a quiet, comfortable, well-built sedan with an appealing mix of luxury and value.

This latest redesigned ES 350 debuted just last year. The main thing you'll notice is that Lexus has infused the car with more personality compared to earlier ES models. It is slightly lower and wider, and, in spite of its more aggressive profile, a lower seating position yields nearly identical headroom. Lexus also engineered the suspension to make the ES drive with greater agility yet stay smooth over bumps and ruts.

Today's Lexus ES comes with an impressive array of standard equipment and some choice options. The updated interior blends design elements from Lexus' flagship LS and LC models and has a crisp-looking infotainment system that uses a touchpad controller and incorporates Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functionality.

There are a few minor downsides. That touchpad controller, for instance, is cumbersome to use while driving. And you might find that some German luxury sedans are a little more appealing if you're looking for higher levels of performance. But overall, the ES remains one of today's best all-around performers and is a smart pick for a comfortable luxury sedan.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
The ES 350 offers ample power, surprisingly good handling, and Lexus' hallmark focus on comfort and serenity. Some rival German sedans can be sportier, but the ES remains one of today's best all-around performers.

How does it drive?

8.0
Acceleration is powerful and smooth, and the V6 is strong throughout its rev range. The steering is nicely weighted and contributes to the ES 350's composed stance as you drive around turns. There's not a whole lot of maximum grip from the tires, but overall the ES handles better than you'd expect a luxury-oriented sedan to.

Around town, smooth acceleration and imperceptible gear changes make the ES a pleasure to drive. Even in city traffic, the ES feels as if it's just gliding along thanks to its relaxed powertrain.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Comfort and isolation remain ES hallmarks, and neither has been sacrificed for improved handling. The front seats are firm and supportive, without excessive side bolsters to impede entry and exit. (Note that the F Sport's sport seats have more aggressive shape and bolsters.) The rear seats are just as comfortable if a bit wide and flat. You can sit up front or in the back for long stretches without fatigue.

This latest ES 350 hasn't lost its ability to absorb bumps and road rash either. There's a bit of intrusive wind noise at highway speeds — more than we'd expect of a Lexus — but maybe it's just more noticeable since the car tames road and tire noise so well. Engine noise is almost imperceptible. More warmth from the seat heaters on cold days would be nice.

How's the interior?

8.0
Getting in and out of the ES is no trouble thanks to the low seat cushions and wide door openings. There's also a good-size gap between front passengers and door panels that creates a feeling of space. There's loads of room in the back seat, especially between the seatbacks and knees, even for 6-foot-tall passengers.

Drivers of most heights and body types should find a comfortable driving position given the ES' power-adjustable seat and mostly clear views all around the car. Only the ES' incoherent array of buttons and switchgear is inexplicably inelegant in an otherwise elegant cabin. The volume knob is great, though, and feels like an old-school stereo receiver.

How's the tech?

8.0
Our test car came with the spectacular-looking 12-inch infotainment display. The widescreen navigation maps look great thanks to excellent color contrast and indicators. But using the touchpad controller while in motion is onerous; a dial-and-button controller would be preferable. Fortunately, you can control many nav, phone, audio, and even climate control functions through voice commands.

The ES also includes several standard driver safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, which help minimize lane wandering. It isn't semi-automated driving, and the degree of steering correction is limited, but it's useful for occasional lapses of attention.

How's the storage?

8.0
For such a roomy cabin, the ES oddly offers a scant amount of space for personal items. The door pockets are slim and the center console can fit small items, but you can stash everything in the generously sized trunk. At 16.7 cubic feet, there's plenty of room for luggage and golf clubs. However, the rear seats don't fold down, which hampers utility.

Have kids? There's plenty of space for installing child safety seats, and the car seat anchors are easy to access.

How economical is it?

8.5
With an EPA rating of 26 mpg combined, the ES 350 is one of the more efficient midsize luxury sedans on the market. Of course, you can also pick the hybrid ES 300h for even better fuel economy. We observed a respectable 27.3 mpg on our evaluation route.

Is it a good value?

8.5
For a relatively affordable sum, the ES delivers an appealing luxury experience. The top-shelf interior materials and design make the ES cockpit an attractive place to be. The upholstery feels supple and substantial, and the cabin shows typical Lexus attention to detail: tight panel gaps, damped button action and detailed stitching.

Lexus' pricing is appropriate for the high quality of materials, space and comfort. Some competitors start at a little less but aren't quite as refined. It's on par with rivals in warranty coverage, but most can't match the Lexus dealer experience.

Wildcard

8.0
There's nothing overly exciting about the ES 350. The ES is made to appeal to a wide range of drivers and broadcasts a well-made vibe inside and out. Yet with its well-sorted suspension and pleasantly powerful V6, the ES 350 can deliver that luxury and still cut loose on occasion.

Which ES 350 does Edmunds recommend?

The base 2020 Lexus ES 350 comes nicely equipped if you want luxury on a budget. But if you can stretch to the Luxury trim, you'll appreciate the leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior trim, and ambient interior lighting. Audiophiles should consider the Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio package not only for its integrated nav system but also for its large 12.3-inch display and one of the best sound systems available in any car.

Lexus ES 350 models

The 2020 Lexus ES 350 is a midsize luxury sedan available in four trims. The base ES 350 features an extensive features list. The Luxury trim, as the name suggests, adds more luxury items, while the Ultra Luxury model adds even more amenities. The F Sport trim offers a sportier look and feel. A hybrid model, the ES 300h, is also available and reviewed separately.

Powering every ES 350 is a 3.5-liter V6 (302 hp, 267 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Note that some of the following options and configurations may be limited, depending on where the car is purchased.

Thanks to its extensive standard features, the base ES 350 may be enough for many shoppers. It comes with highlights such as LED headlights, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, an 8-inch central infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker sound system, among other items.

Standard safety tech includes forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors. An optional Premium package adds a handful of other luxuries, such as heated and ventilated front seats and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

The Luxury trim equips the Premium package features along with leather upholstery, additional front-seat adjustments and noise-reducing side windows, while the Ultra Luxury offers a more advanced suspension, upgraded leather and a hands-free trunk release. The ES 350 F Sport offers a little different flavor, building on Premium package features with larger wheels, sportier suspension tuning, sport front seats, and a handful of unique exterior and interior details.

Buyers might consider a few other options, including a navigation system (which includes a 12.3-inch display) and a premium Mark Levinson sound system. These can be optioned together or individually. Other options include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charging pad, and safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and a surround-view camera system.

Build Your ES 350
119 people are viewing this car
MSRP$39,900 - $44,635
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus ES 350.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • transmission
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • cup holders
  • engine
  • doors
  • visibility
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • interior
  • sound system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, better than prior generation
hjs,
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The good: better ride, more supple and softer suspension with improved cornering abitity, better appearance inside and out, plenty of important standard features. mpg is good for class, I average 28-30 back and forth to work. Power is superb and instant. The bad: stereo sucks!! 95% of sound comes from front speakers no matter what you do. One time transmission slammed so hard in reverse I honestly thought I crashed into the car parked in front of me. It was that loud! When you want power transmission often shifts down too many gears. Acoustic glass not available on base ES. Come on lexus! the base chrysler 300 and avalon comes standard with it! Not kidding here folks..the rear side glass is much thinner than the front..why you ask? to save $$. No wonder it sounds a bit louder towards the rear while driving. Touch controller is an ongoing issue with lexus. no problem since I do adjustments before I drive. Overall though my car "base model" is better than my 2017 in most respects..a bit quieter, sleeker, more comfortable ride, more power.

4 out of 5 stars, Long time Lexus ES Owner a bit disappointed
Long time Lexus Owner,
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

This is our fifth ES. As the models have changed over the last 13 years the console design and storage has continually gotten worse. Leaving no place for sunglasses; top deck USB ports that interfere with what little space is provided and if you get the wireless phone charger option it takes up valuable console storage space. A poor interior design with little to no emphasis on delivering a stylish console with well designed and ample storage. The radio in the 2020 ES is not very good. The 2017 ES audio system blows the 2020 away; can't imagine what the Lexus engineers were thinking with this significant downgrade in base system sound quality. They have also eliminated the names of the XM stations on the display, even with the the over-sized screen. A car in this luxury class should have a base audio system that is simply outstanding as it was prior to 2019 model year, versus being the subject of numerous complaints. The emphasis starting with the 2019 ES moved to 'Sporty', which resulted in the car sitting lower and being less comfortable for short drivers, and is harder to get in and out of for all passengers. The smooth luxury sedan feel that the 2017 had is gone. Lastly the transmission is no longer silky smooth, now with hesitation upon acceleration from a stop.

5 out of 5 stars, Serene and Engaging
Loyal Lexus Driver,
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2020 Lexus ES offers a near perfect driving experience. This car allows you to be perfectly insulated from surroundings, but driver engaged at the same time. Excellent handling and the lane assist keeps you perfectly in lane, even around curves. The Bridgestone Turanza tires could be less roll-resistant but are quiet and comfortable. The seats are very comfortable - perforated Nu-luxe man-made leather is as comfortable as real leather. I'd prefer a bit wider front seat - they must have taken an inch off to allow the center console to have more storage - it opens from either side! The driver seat front surface is a little too firm - sort of like an exercise ball, but you sink into the seat comfortably and it offers lots of adjustments to help with long drives (passenger as well). The often criticized touch pad can be adjusted by the dealer and is easy and accurate to use after the adjustment. I suspect Lexus did away with acoustic windshield as you can barely hear the wipers - not so in prior model. One especially new feature is the cruise control does not shut off if you slow to a crawl - it remains engaged - nice improvement. Mirrors self close with the Premium package or higher - a nice feature if you park in a small garage. The standard Pioneer 10 speaker stereo is crystal clear with great sound in the front but virtually no sound in the rear - making the surround sound a near impossibility. Lexus will have to improve the one weak rear speaker in the trunk. The interior and exterior are innovative and beautiful and the wrap around optional wood reminds me of the high end Lexus Models and the Jaguar XJ, costing much more . The paint is self sealing - something not available from many competitors; I’d suggest looking at eminent white pearl and also nightfall mica (dark blue) in direct sunlight to experience the amazing color changes - they have to be seen to be believed. car, rated a very high 87 by a major consumer organization, is a very good value and provides an exceptional ridership experience.

5 out of 5 stars, Sweet....!
Jimbo,
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Upgraded from a 2016 ES 350 to the 2020 ES350...what joy, can't say enough about the quality inside and out...looked at Cadillac CT-5 (no thanks) and an Audi A5 before coming back to Lexus...there is simply no better car in this price range...

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

Features & Specs

See all 2020 Lexus ES 350 features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite ES 350 safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Uses radar to detect when vehicles are alongside and alerts the driver to potential side collision due to a lane change maneuver.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Provides automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location, an emergency button inside the cabin, and enhanced roadside assistance.
Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
Bundles a variety of standard safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.5%

Lexus ES 350 vs. the competition

Lexus ES 350 vs. Acura TLX

While the TLX comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, it can also be equipped with a V6 engine that produces similar power to the ES 350's V6. You can also get the TLX with all-wheel drive. The Lexus' larger rear-seat area and cargo space make it the better road-trip car. The infotainment system isn't all that great on either one, though Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the TLX.

Compare Lexus ES 350 & Acura TLX features

Lexus ES 350 vs. Audi A4

The Audi's suspension and lightweight chassis give it the handling edge over the ES 350, though the A4's turbocharged four-cylinder engine can't match the power of the big V6 in the Lexus. But then again, the Lexus has much more car to move around — it's nearly 10 inches longer with correspondingly larger interior space. It comes down to nimble handling for the Audi versus over-the-road comfort for the Lexus.

Compare Lexus ES 350 & Audi A4 features

Lexus ES 350 vs. Toyota Camry

The ES 350 and the Camry share similar powertrains and size. From a design standpoint, the main difference comes down to quality: The Camry has a simpler interior and fewer upscale features. In contrast, the ES 350 is much quieter, with higher-quality interior trim. Of course, the Camry is less expensive, especially if you opt for the four-cylinder engine.

Compare Lexus ES 350 & Toyota Camry features

FAQ

Is the Lexus ES 350 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 ES 350 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus ES 350 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ES 350 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ES 350 has 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus ES 350. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Lexus ES 350?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus ES 350:

  • No substantial changes for 2020
  • Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Lexus ES 350 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus ES 350 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ES 350. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ES 350's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Lexus ES 350 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lexus ES 350 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 ES 350 and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 ES 350 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus ES 350?

The least-expensive 2020 Lexus ES 350 is the 2020 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,900.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,900
  • F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,635
  • Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,755
  • Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,750
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus ES 350?

If you're interested in the Lexus ES 350, the next question is, which ES 350 model is right for you? ES 350 variants include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of ES 350 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Lexus ES 350

2020 Lexus ES 350 Overview

The 2020 Lexus ES 350 is offered in the following submodels: ES 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Lexus ES 350?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus ES 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 ES 350 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 ES 350.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus ES 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 ES 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

