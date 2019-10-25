2020 Lexus ES 350
What’s new
- No substantial changes for 2020
- Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and mostly upscale interior
- Excellent ride quality
- F Sport's surprisingly capable handling
- Finicky infotainment interface
- Rear seats don't fold down
2020 Lexus ES 350 Review
The 2020 Lexus ES 350 is part of the model's seventh generation and marks the continuation of a run that started three decades ago. That's incredible longevity in today's automotive business, but it's easy to see why the ES endures. It's a quiet, comfortable, well-built sedan with an appealing mix of luxury and value.
This latest redesigned ES 350 debuted just last year. The main thing you'll notice is that Lexus has infused the car with more personality compared to earlier ES models. It is slightly lower and wider, and, in spite of its more aggressive profile, a lower seating position yields nearly identical headroom. Lexus also engineered the suspension to make the ES drive with greater agility yet stay smooth over bumps and ruts.
Today's Lexus ES comes with an impressive array of standard equipment and some choice options. The updated interior blends design elements from Lexus' flagship LS and LC models and has a crisp-looking infotainment system that uses a touchpad controller and incorporates Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functionality.
There are a few minor downsides. That touchpad controller, for instance, is cumbersome to use while driving. And you might find that some German luxury sedans are a little more appealing if you're looking for higher levels of performance. But overall, the ES remains one of today's best all-around performers and is a smart pick for a comfortable luxury sedan.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Around town, smooth acceleration and imperceptible gear changes make the ES a pleasure to drive. Even in city traffic, the ES feels as if it's just gliding along thanks to its relaxed powertrain.
How comfortable is it?8.0
This latest ES 350 hasn't lost its ability to absorb bumps and road rash either. There's a bit of intrusive wind noise at highway speeds — more than we'd expect of a Lexus — but maybe it's just more noticeable since the car tames road and tire noise so well. Engine noise is almost imperceptible. More warmth from the seat heaters on cold days would be nice.
How’s the interior?8.0
Drivers of most heights and body types should find a comfortable driving position given the ES' power-adjustable seat and mostly clear views all around the car. Only the ES' incoherent array of buttons and switchgear is inexplicably inelegant in an otherwise elegant cabin. The volume knob is great, though, and feels like an old-school stereo receiver.
How’s the tech?8.0
The ES also includes several standard driver safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, which help minimize lane wandering. It isn't semi-automated driving, and the degree of steering correction is limited, but it's useful for occasional lapses of attention.
How’s the storage?8.0
Have kids? There's plenty of space for installing child safety seats, and the car seat anchors are easy to access.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.5
Lexus' pricing is appropriate for the high quality of materials, space and comfort. Some competitors start at a little less but aren't quite as refined. It's on par with rivals in warranty coverage, but most can't match the Lexus dealer experience.
Wildcard8.0
Which ES 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus ES 350 models
The 2020 Lexus ES 350 is a midsize luxury sedan available in four trims. The base ES 350 features an extensive features list. The Luxury trim, as the name suggests, adds more luxury items, while the Ultra Luxury model adds even more amenities. The F Sport trim offers a sportier look and feel. A hybrid model, the ES 300h, is also available and reviewed separately.
Powering every ES 350 is a 3.5-liter V6 (302 hp, 267 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Note that some of the following options and configurations may be limited, depending on where the car is purchased.
Thanks to its extensive standard features, the base ES 350 may be enough for many shoppers. It comes with highlights such as LED headlights, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, an 8-inch central infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker sound system, among other items.
Standard safety tech includes forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors. An optional Premium package adds a handful of other luxuries, such as heated and ventilated front seats and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
The Luxury trim equips the Premium package features along with leather upholstery, additional front-seat adjustments and noise-reducing side windows, while the Ultra Luxury offers a more advanced suspension, upgraded leather and a hands-free trunk release. The ES 350 F Sport offers a little different flavor, building on Premium package features with larger wheels, sportier suspension tuning, sport front seats, and a handful of unique exterior and interior details.
Buyers might consider a few other options, including a navigation system (which includes a 12.3-inch display) and a premium Mark Levinson sound system. These can be optioned together or individually. Other options include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charging pad, and safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and a surround-view camera system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus ES 350.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- comfort
- driving experience
- ride quality
- seats
- spaciousness
- handling & steering
- technology
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- transmission
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
- cup holders
- engine
- doors
- visibility
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- interior
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
The good: better ride, more supple and softer suspension with improved cornering abitity, better appearance inside and out, plenty of important standard features. mpg is good for class, I average 28-30 back and forth to work. Power is superb and instant. The bad: stereo sucks!! 95% of sound comes from front speakers no matter what you do. One time transmission slammed so hard in reverse I honestly thought I crashed into the car parked in front of me. It was that loud! When you want power transmission often shifts down too many gears. Acoustic glass not available on base ES. Come on lexus! the base chrysler 300 and avalon comes standard with it! Not kidding here folks..the rear side glass is much thinner than the front..why you ask? to save $$. No wonder it sounds a bit louder towards the rear while driving. Touch controller is an ongoing issue with lexus. no problem since I do adjustments before I drive. Overall though my car "base model" is better than my 2017 in most respects..a bit quieter, sleeker, more comfortable ride, more power.
This is our fifth ES. As the models have changed over the last 13 years the console design and storage has continually gotten worse. Leaving no place for sunglasses; top deck USB ports that interfere with what little space is provided and if you get the wireless phone charger option it takes up valuable console storage space. A poor interior design with little to no emphasis on delivering a stylish console with well designed and ample storage. The radio in the 2020 ES is not very good. The 2017 ES audio system blows the 2020 away; can't imagine what the Lexus engineers were thinking with this significant downgrade in base system sound quality. They have also eliminated the names of the XM stations on the display, even with the the over-sized screen. A car in this luxury class should have a base audio system that is simply outstanding as it was prior to 2019 model year, versus being the subject of numerous complaints. The emphasis starting with the 2019 ES moved to 'Sporty', which resulted in the car sitting lower and being less comfortable for short drivers, and is harder to get in and out of for all passengers. The smooth luxury sedan feel that the 2017 had is gone. Lastly the transmission is no longer silky smooth, now with hesitation upon acceleration from a stop.
The 2020 Lexus ES offers a near perfect driving experience. This car allows you to be perfectly insulated from surroundings, but driver engaged at the same time. Excellent handling and the lane assist keeps you perfectly in lane, even around curves. The Bridgestone Turanza tires could be less roll-resistant but are quiet and comfortable. The seats are very comfortable - perforated Nu-luxe man-made leather is as comfortable as real leather. I'd prefer a bit wider front seat - they must have taken an inch off to allow the center console to have more storage - it opens from either side! The driver seat front surface is a little too firm - sort of like an exercise ball, but you sink into the seat comfortably and it offers lots of adjustments to help with long drives (passenger as well). The often criticized touch pad can be adjusted by the dealer and is easy and accurate to use after the adjustment. I suspect Lexus did away with acoustic windshield as you can barely hear the wipers - not so in prior model. One especially new feature is the cruise control does not shut off if you slow to a crawl - it remains engaged - nice improvement. Mirrors self close with the Premium package or higher - a nice feature if you park in a small garage. The standard Pioneer 10 speaker stereo is crystal clear with great sound in the front but virtually no sound in the rear - making the surround sound a near impossibility. Lexus will have to improve the one weak rear speaker in the trunk. The interior and exterior are innovative and beautiful and the wrap around optional wood reminds me of the high end Lexus Models and the Jaguar XJ, costing much more . The paint is self sealing - something not available from many competitors; I’d suggest looking at eminent white pearl and also nightfall mica (dark blue) in direct sunlight to experience the amazing color changes - they have to be seen to be believed. car, rated a very high 87 by a major consumer organization, is a very good value and provides an exceptional ridership experience.
Upgraded from a 2016 ES 350 to the 2020 ES350...what joy, can't say enough about the quality inside and out...looked at Cadillac CT-5 (no thanks) and an Audi A5 before coming back to Lexus...there is simply no better car in this price range...
Sponsored cars related to the ES 350
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,900
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6600 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,635
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,755
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$43,750
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ES 350 safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Uses radar to detect when vehicles are alongside and alerts the driver to potential side collision due to a lane change maneuver.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Provides automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location, an emergency button inside the cabin, and enhanced roadside assistance.
- Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
- Bundles a variety of standard safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
Lexus ES 350 vs. the competition
Lexus ES 350 vs. Acura TLX
While the TLX comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, it can also be equipped with a V6 engine that produces similar power to the ES 350's V6. You can also get the TLX with all-wheel drive. The Lexus' larger rear-seat area and cargo space make it the better road-trip car. The infotainment system isn't all that great on either one, though Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the TLX.
Lexus ES 350 vs. Audi A4
The Audi's suspension and lightweight chassis give it the handling edge over the ES 350, though the A4's turbocharged four-cylinder engine can't match the power of the big V6 in the Lexus. But then again, the Lexus has much more car to move around — it's nearly 10 inches longer with correspondingly larger interior space. It comes down to nimble handling for the Audi versus over-the-road comfort for the Lexus.
Lexus ES 350 vs. Toyota Camry
The ES 350 and the Camry share similar powertrains and size. From a design standpoint, the main difference comes down to quality: The Camry has a simpler interior and fewer upscale features. In contrast, the ES 350 is much quieter, with higher-quality interior trim. Of course, the Camry is less expensive, especially if you opt for the four-cylinder engine.
FAQ
Is the Lexus ES 350 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus ES 350?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus ES 350:
- No substantial changes for 2020
- Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus ES 350 reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus ES 350 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus ES 350?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus ES 350 is the 2020 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,900.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,900
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,635
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,755
- Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,750
What are the different models of Lexus ES 350?
More about the 2020 Lexus ES 350
2020 Lexus ES 350 Overview
The 2020 Lexus ES 350 is offered in the following submodels: ES 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus ES 350?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus ES 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 ES 350 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 ES 350.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus ES 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 ES 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus ES 350?
2020 Lexus ES 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Lexus ES 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,780. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus ES 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $7,624 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,624 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,157.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus ES 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 17.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Lexus ES 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,930. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $8,049 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,049 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,881.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 17.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,975. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $7,744 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,744 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,231.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 17.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lexus ES 350s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus ES 350 for sale near. There are currently 141 new 2020 ES 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,635 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus ES 350. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,857 on a used or CPO 2020 ES 350 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus ES 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus ES 350 for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,675.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,464.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus ES 350?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2020 Lexus ES 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger