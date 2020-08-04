2021 Kia Telluride Review

The Kia Telluride has deeply impressed us since its debut just last year. This is Kia's biggest SUV and, like most three-row midsize SUVs, it seats up to eight passengers. Yet in just about every other aspect, the 2021 Telluride does things a little better than the rest. Its cabin is luxury-like in its quality, for instance, and the third-row seat can comfortably fit adults. The Telluride also rides smoothly and is abundantly equipped with the latest technology and safety features. That you get Kia's great warranty and competitive pricing almost seems like an unfair advantage over other automakers. Granted, it'll still be worth your while to check out the competition. In addition to the mechanically similar Hyundai Palisade, the Telluride is up against class stalwarts such as the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. All are capable SUVs. But the Telluride is our favorite. What's it like to live with? At Edmunds we've been testing a 2020 Telluride SX V6 AWD as part of our long-term test fleet. It's proved to be comfortable, capable and a dependable family hauler, and, if anything, our fondness for the Telluride has only grown after several thousand miles behind the wheel. Check out Telluride 20,000-mile long-term test to learn more about what it's like to own and live with.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.4 / 10

The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV. It boasts a quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, extensive standard features, adult-friendly third-row seating, and a satisfying driving experience. It has a few minor weaknesses, but overall this Kia is a great pick for a three-row crossover SUV.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Telluride is a satisfying SUV to drive. Its V6 engine is responsive, though outright acceleration is ultimately average for a three-row SUV. In Edmunds testing, our Telluride test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is similar to the acceleration of the Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade. The brakes are strong and can bring the Telluride to a halt in a hurry. They're also easy to modulate for consistent and smooth stops.



The steering is light at parking-lot speeds and weights up naturally in turns. The Telluride is stable when going around turns and doesn't exhibit excessive body roll. We also like that the engine's fuel-saving stop-start feature works smoothly and quietly.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

The Telluride is quite comfortable. The seats are supportive and nicely contoured, with almost pillow-like headrests. Outside noise barely makes it way inside, making for a luxury-car-quiet cabin even at freeway speeds. Engine noise is present, but it's never unpleasant or intrusive. For a three-row SUV, the Telluride is generally smooth-riding, although it can get a little rough over uneven pavement.



The climate control system is easy to use and properly regulates temperature in all three rows. While the seat heating and ventilation aren't the strongest on the market, it's nice to see them available for both first- and second-row passengers.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The Telluride offers a very roomy and upscale-feeling cabin with easy access to all three rows. Passenger space is excellent in both the second and third rows. The space feels more open thanks in part to the abundance of large windows. Only front-passenger knee room is a little tight.



The controls are clearly labeled and grouped logically. However, the driver has to stretch to reach the infotainment screen. Visibility is excellent thanks to plenty of large windows. The camera systems and parking sensors are helpful extras.

How’s the tech? 8.0

All Tellurides come with numerous collision avoidance and mitigation systems as well as adaptive cruise control that operates down to a stop. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come standard, and numerous USB ports are spread across all three rows, although only one can transmit data. The optional wider infotainment screen (EX and up) looks sharp, and it comes with navigation that offers several useful features.



Our SX test vehicle also had the head-up display and rear-seat intercom features; both are useful. The upgraded 10-speaker sound system is also excellent. The turn-signal camera display in the gauge cluster is less impressive. It's small, low-res and mostly redundant given the regular blind-spot monitoring system.

How’s the storage? 8.0

Cargo space is generous, with 21 cubic feet behind the third row and 87 cubes with both rows folded down. The hatch opening is wide and accommodating, and there's also a useful underfloor compartment, too. With 5,000 pounds of max towing capacity, the Telluride matches class leaders.



Small-item storage is a weakness: While there are several options for organizing small items, there's much less space for personal effects than in some competitors. Got small children? Child safety seats fit easily, and the car seat anchors are easy to find.

How economical is it? 7.0

The Telluride's EPA-estimated fuel economy is slightly below average at 21 combined (19 city/24 highway). On the plus side, our test Telluride achieved about 23 mpg on our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route, indicating that the EPA's numbers are realistic. You can run the V6 on regular gas, unlike some rival SUVs that require premium gas to return their rated power and fuel economy numbers.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The Telluride might be the best value in the class for what you get. From the driving experience to the interior to the standard and available features, at every price point you just get a little bit extra, and in top trims you get a near-luxury experience. Overall, we are very impressed with the quality of the Telluride. You also get Kia's impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Wildcard 9.0

It seems like Kia went hard for a "baby Land Rover" feel, and it nailed it without the Telluride coming across as a knockoff. It's bargain luxury in a good way, and the Telluride's space, design and driving experience are a step above competitors.

Which Telluride does Edmunds recommend?

You'll be just fine if you go for the base Telluride LX. It's a great budget trim that includes plenty of standard features, including all the latest safety features and tech, such as an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Want more? The EX model adds more convenience features such as keyless entry and a power liftgate while remaining relatively affordable.

Kia Telluride models

The 2021 Kia Telluride is available in four trim levels: LX, S, EX and SX. Each comes standard with a 3.8-liter V6 (291 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, though all-wheel drive is optional on all four trims. Highlighted features include: