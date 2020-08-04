  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
2021 Kia Telluride

#1 Midsize 3-row SUVs

What’s new

  • A Nightfall Edition package that adds black-painted wheels and trim
  • Upgraded trailer-towing wiring harness (now a seven-pin)
  • Remote engine start button has been added to the key fob
  • Part of the first Telluride generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Plush ride and well-shaped seats offer all-day comfort
  • Spacious interior for large families
  • Lots of standard tech and safety features for the money
  • Less small-item storage in cabin than in some competitors
2021 Kia Telluride Review

The Kia Telluride has deeply impressed us since its debut just last year. This is Kia's biggest SUV and, like most three-row midsize SUVs, it seats up to eight passengers. Yet in just about every other aspect, the 2021 Telluride does things a little better than the rest. Its cabin is luxury-like in its quality, for instance, and the third-row seat can comfortably fit adults. The Telluride also rides smoothly and is abundantly equipped with the latest technology and safety features.

That you get Kia's great warranty and competitive pricing almost seems like an unfair advantage over other automakers. Granted, it'll still be worth your while to check out the competition. In addition to the mechanically similar Hyundai Palisade, the Telluride is up against class stalwarts such as the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. All are capable SUVs. But the Telluride is our favorite.

What's it like to live with?

At Edmunds we've been testing a 2020 Telluride SX V6 AWD as part of our long-term test fleet. It's proved to be comfortable, capable and a dependable family hauler, and, if anything, our fondness for the Telluride has only grown after several thousand miles behind the wheel. Check out Telluride 20,000-mile long-term test to learn more about what it's like to own and live with.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV. It boasts a quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, extensive standard features, adult-friendly third-row seating, and a satisfying driving experience. It has a few minor weaknesses, but overall this Kia is a great pick for a three-row crossover SUV.

How does it drive?

8.0
The Telluride is a satisfying SUV to drive. Its V6 engine is responsive, though outright acceleration is ultimately average for a three-row SUV. In Edmunds testing, our Telluride test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is similar to the acceleration of the Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade. The brakes are strong and can bring the Telluride to a halt in a hurry. They're also easy to modulate for consistent and smooth stops.

The steering is light at parking-lot speeds and weights up naturally in turns. The Telluride is stable when going around turns and doesn't exhibit excessive body roll. We also like that the engine's fuel-saving stop-start feature works smoothly and quietly.

How comfortable is it?

9.0
The Telluride is quite comfortable. The seats are supportive and nicely contoured, with almost pillow-like headrests. Outside noise barely makes it way inside, making for a luxury-car-quiet cabin even at freeway speeds. Engine noise is present, but it's never unpleasant or intrusive. For a three-row SUV, the Telluride is generally smooth-riding, although it can get a little rough over uneven pavement.

The climate control system is easy to use and properly regulates temperature in all three rows. While the seat heating and ventilation aren't the strongest on the market, it's nice to see them available for both first- and second-row passengers.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The Telluride offers a very roomy and upscale-feeling cabin with easy access to all three rows. Passenger space is excellent in both the second and third rows. The space feels more open thanks in part to the abundance of large windows. Only front-passenger knee room is a little tight.

The controls are clearly labeled and grouped logically. However, the driver has to stretch to reach the infotainment screen. Visibility is excellent thanks to plenty of large windows. The camera systems and parking sensors are helpful extras.

How’s the tech?

8.0
All Tellurides come with numerous collision avoidance and mitigation systems as well as adaptive cruise control that operates down to a stop. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come standard, and numerous USB ports are spread across all three rows, although only one can transmit data. The optional wider infotainment screen (EX and up) looks sharp, and it comes with navigation that offers several useful features.

Our SX test vehicle also had the head-up display and rear-seat intercom features; both are useful. The upgraded 10-speaker sound system is also excellent. The turn-signal camera display in the gauge cluster is less impressive. It's small, low-res and mostly redundant given the regular blind-spot monitoring system.

How’s the storage?

8.0
Cargo space is generous, with 21 cubic feet behind the third row and 87 cubes with both rows folded down. The hatch opening is wide and accommodating, and there's also a useful underfloor compartment, too. With 5,000 pounds of max towing capacity, the Telluride matches class leaders.

Small-item storage is a weakness: While there are several options for organizing small items, there's much less space for personal effects than in some competitors. Got small children? Child safety seats fit easily, and the car seat anchors are easy to find.

How economical is it?

7.0
The Telluride's EPA-estimated fuel economy is slightly below average at 21 combined (19 city/24 highway). On the plus side, our test Telluride achieved about 23 mpg on our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route, indicating that the EPA's numbers are realistic. You can run the V6 on regular gas, unlike some rival SUVs that require premium gas to return their rated power and fuel economy numbers.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The Telluride might be the best value in the class for what you get. From the driving experience to the interior to the standard and available features, at every price point you just get a little bit extra, and in top trims you get a near-luxury experience. Overall, we are very impressed with the quality of the Telluride. You also get Kia's impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Wildcard

9.0
It seems like Kia went hard for a "baby Land Rover" feel, and it nailed it without the Telluride coming across as a knockoff. It's bargain luxury in a good way, and the Telluride's space, design and driving experience are a step above competitors.

Which Telluride does Edmunds recommend?

You'll be just fine if you go for the base Telluride LX. It's a great budget trim that includes plenty of standard features, including all the latest safety features and tech, such as an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Want more? The EX model adds more convenience features such as keyless entry and a power liftgate while remaining relatively affordable.

Kia Telluride models

The 2021 Kia Telluride is available in four trim levels: LX, S, EX and SX. Each comes standard with a 3.8-liter V6 (291 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, though all-wheel drive is optional on all four trims. Highlighted features include:

LX
Starts you off with:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Eight-passenger seating
  • Rear heating and air conditioning controls
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • An 8-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • A six-speaker audio system
  • One USB media port and five USB charging ports

All Tellurides also come with these standard safety features:

  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Telluride and the car in front)
  • Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane is in your blind spot)
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

S
The midlevel S trim builds on the base LX, adding:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • A sunroof
  • Roof rails
  • A power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Heated front seats
  • Second-row captain's chairs (seating for seven)

EX
The EX trim reverts back to the second-row bench and 18-inch wheels but adds even more features, including:

  • Hands-free liftgate
  • Leather seating
  • A power-adjustable passenger seat
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Second-row window sunshades
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • A 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation
  • A wireless phone charger

You can add the EX Premium package to get:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • Second-row captain's chairs
  • LED headlights

SX
The top-level SX includes all of the LX's standard and optional features listed above plus:

  • Dual sunroofs
  • Bigger information display in the instrument cluster
  • Upgraded driver's seat with memory settings
  • A 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

An optional SX Prestige package tops it all off with:

  • Premium leather upholstery
  • Automatic windshield wipers
  • Heated and ventilated second-row seats

An optional Towing package available for the EX and SX includes:

  • Self-leveling rear suspension
  • Tow hitch with trailer wiring harness connector

Finally, the new Nightfall package for the EX and SX adds:

  • Unique black-painted 20-inch wheels
  • Revised black-painted exterior trim

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Best suv I ever owned
    Andrew D ,
    SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

    Go all out get all the bells and whistles it’s worth it !

    5 out of 5 stars, Great Family SUV!!!
    Jmac33,
    S 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

    Great family SUV with 3rd row seating. Plenty of cargo room for family trips to the beach! The space of a minivan with the style and handling of a European SUV such as Range Rover.

    Features & Specs

    LX 4dr SUV features & specs
    LX 4dr SUV
    3.8L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$31,990
    MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
    EX 4dr SUV features & specs
    EX 4dr SUV
    3.8L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$37,390
    MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
    S 4dr SUV features & specs
    S 4dr SUV
    3.8L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$34,390
    MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
    EX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    EX 4dr SUV AWD
    3.8L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$39,390
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Telluride safety features:

    Blind-Spot View Monitor
    Displays a live-camera view of blind spots when the turn signal is activated.
    Safe Exit Assist
    Warns if a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching your parked car and locks the doors to prevent you from opening them into traffic.
    Forward Collision Avoidance
    Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Kia Telluride vs. the competition

    Kia Telluride vs. Hyundai Palisade

    The Telluride and Palisade are nearly identical underneath the sheet metal. They share the same engine, transmission and optional all-wheel-drive system. Many of the technology features are similar, too. As such, picking one can come down to your preferences about such things as styling or getting the best deal.

    Compare Kia Telluride & Hyundai Palisade features

    Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot

    Both are great midsize three-row SUVs. The Pilot has more storage bins, pockets and cubbies for your personal items, while the Telluride counters with a few more standard features and more refined operation of some of its advanced driver safety features.

    Compare Kia Telluride & Honda Pilot features

    Kia Telluride vs. Volkswagen Atlas

    The Atlas shines when it comes to interior space. The spec sheet indicates that it's no larger than the Telluride, but the space has a more open and usable feel to it. It also has a smooth ride, secure handling and easy-to-use controls. But the Telluride is quicker and has a more refined and upscale interior.

    Compare Kia Telluride & Volkswagen Atlas features

    FAQ

    Is the Kia Telluride a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Telluride both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Telluride fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Telluride gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Telluride has 21.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Telluride. Learn more

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

