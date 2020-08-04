2021 Kia Telluride
What’s new
- A Nightfall Edition package that adds black-painted wheels and trim
- Upgraded trailer-towing wiring harness (now a seven-pin)
- Remote engine start button has been added to the key fob
- Part of the first Telluride generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Plush ride and well-shaped seats offer all-day comfort
- Spacious interior for large families
- Lots of standard tech and safety features for the money
- Less small-item storage in cabin than in some competitors
2021 Kia Telluride Review
The Kia Telluride has deeply impressed us since its debut just last year. This is Kia's biggest SUV and, like most three-row midsize SUVs, it seats up to eight passengers. Yet in just about every other aspect, the 2021 Telluride does things a little better than the rest. Its cabin is luxury-like in its quality, for instance, and the third-row seat can comfortably fit adults. The Telluride also rides smoothly and is abundantly equipped with the latest technology and safety features.
That you get Kia's great warranty and competitive pricing almost seems like an unfair advantage over other automakers. Granted, it'll still be worth your while to check out the competition. In addition to the mechanically similar Hyundai Palisade, the Telluride is up against class stalwarts such as the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. All are capable SUVs. But the Telluride is our favorite.
What's it like to live with?
At Edmunds we've been testing a 2020 Telluride SX V6 AWD as part of our long-term test fleet. It's proved to be comfortable, capable and a dependable family hauler, and, if anything, our fondness for the Telluride has only grown after several thousand miles behind the wheel. Check out Telluride 20,000-mile long-term test to learn more about what it's like to own and live with.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The steering is light at parking-lot speeds and weights up naturally in turns. The Telluride is stable when going around turns and doesn't exhibit excessive body roll. We also like that the engine's fuel-saving stop-start feature works smoothly and quietly.
How comfortable is it?9.0
The climate control system is easy to use and properly regulates temperature in all three rows. While the seat heating and ventilation aren't the strongest on the market, it's nice to see them available for both first- and second-row passengers.
How’s the interior?8.5
The controls are clearly labeled and grouped logically. However, the driver has to stretch to reach the infotainment screen. Visibility is excellent thanks to plenty of large windows. The camera systems and parking sensors are helpful extras.
How’s the tech?8.0
Our SX test vehicle also had the head-up display and rear-seat intercom features; both are useful. The upgraded 10-speaker sound system is also excellent. The turn-signal camera display in the gauge cluster is less impressive. It's small, low-res and mostly redundant given the regular blind-spot monitoring system.
How’s the storage?8.0
Small-item storage is a weakness: While there are several options for organizing small items, there's much less space for personal effects than in some competitors. Got small children? Child safety seats fit easily, and the car seat anchors are easy to find.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard9.0
Which Telluride does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Telluride models
The 2021 Kia Telluride is available in four trim levels: LX, S, EX and SX. Each comes standard with a 3.8-liter V6 (291 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, though all-wheel drive is optional on all four trims. Highlighted features include:
LX
Starts you off with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Eight-passenger seating
- Rear heating and air conditioning controls
- Simulated leather upholstery
- An 8-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- A six-speaker audio system
- One USB media port and five USB charging ports
All Tellurides also come with these standard safety features:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Telluride and the car in front)
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane is in your blind spot)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
S
The midlevel S trim builds on the base LX, adding:
- 20-inch wheels
- A sunroof
- Roof rails
- A power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- Second-row captain's chairs (seating for seven)
EX
The EX trim reverts back to the second-row bench and 18-inch wheels but adds even more features, including:
- Hands-free liftgate
- Leather seating
- A power-adjustable passenger seat
- Ventilated front seats
- Second-row window sunshades
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- A 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation
- A wireless phone charger
You can add the EX Premium package to get:
- 20-inch wheels
- Second-row captain's chairs
- LED headlights
SX
The top-level SX includes all of the LX's standard and optional features listed above plus:
- Dual sunroofs
- Bigger information display in the instrument cluster
- Upgraded driver's seat with memory settings
- A 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
An optional SX Prestige package tops it all off with:
- Premium leather upholstery
- Automatic windshield wipers
- Heated and ventilated second-row seats
An optional Towing package available for the EX and SX includes:
- Self-leveling rear suspension
- Tow hitch with trailer wiring harness connector
Finally, the new Nightfall package for the EX and SX adds:
- Unique black-painted 20-inch wheels
- Revised black-painted exterior trim
Go all out get all the bells and whistles it’s worth it !
Great family SUV with 3rd row seating. Plenty of cargo room for family trips to the beach! The space of a minivan with the style and handling of a European SUV such as Range Rover.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,990
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,390
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,390
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,390
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Telluride safety features:
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Displays a live-camera view of blind spots when the turn signal is activated.
- Safe Exit Assist
- Warns if a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching your parked car and locks the doors to prevent you from opening them into traffic.
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Telluride vs. the competition
Kia Telluride vs. Hyundai Palisade
The Telluride and Palisade are nearly identical underneath the sheet metal. They share the same engine, transmission and optional all-wheel-drive system. Many of the technology features are similar, too. As such, picking one can come down to your preferences about such things as styling or getting the best deal.
Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot
Both are great midsize three-row SUVs. The Pilot has more storage bins, pockets and cubbies for your personal items, while the Telluride counters with a few more standard features and more refined operation of some of its advanced driver safety features.
Kia Telluride vs. Volkswagen Atlas
The Atlas shines when it comes to interior space. The spec sheet indicates that it's no larger than the Telluride, but the space has a more open and usable feel to it. It also has a smooth ride, secure handling and easy-to-use controls. But the Telluride is quicker and has a more refined and upscale interior.
