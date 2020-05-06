Best Car, Truck and SUV Lease Deals Under $199
Making Sense of the $199 Lease Deals
August 7th, 2020
SUV $199 Lease Deals
2020 Buick Encore
A subcompact crossover SUV is inherently small, but that doesn't mean it has to be lacking in features or technology. The 2020 Buick Encore is a good example.
- MSRP:
- $25,595
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,198
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- AL, AR, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN TX, VA, VT, WI, WV
2020 Buick Encore GX
Can't decide whether you want an extra-small or just small SUV? The Encore GX might be for you.
- MSRP:
- $25,095
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,769
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
The Chevrolet Equinox does the SUV thing well. There's plenty of legroom all around, and cargo space is definitely better than what you'll find in a comparably priced sedan or hatchback.
- MSRP:
- $27,495
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $1,478
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT
2020 Chevrolet Trax
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax is easy to get into, generally affordable, and the tall ride height and large windows give drivers the expansive outward view preferred by SUV owners.
- MSRP:
- $22,295
- Lease Price:
- $139 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,139
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT
2020 Ford EcoSport
While the 2020 Ford EcoSport doesn't match the expectations set by its direct competitors or the larger Ford Escape, this compact crossovers is a good alternative for buyers looking for something a little more affordable.
- MSRP:
- $21,175
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,679
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- NY
2020 Ford Edge
Buyers looking for a midsize SUV that's a little nicer than the mainstream choices without a budget-busting price will find plenty to like in the 2020 Ford Edge. It's tight and controlled on the road and drives much like a sedan. The quietness of its cabin and the expansive passenger and cargo space are impressive, and it has one of the roomiest interiors in its class.
- MSRP:
- $31,100
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,019
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- NY
2020 Ford Escape
The 2020 Ford Escape satisfies both practicality and performance with powerful engines, versatility and sporty handling that makes it drive like a smaller car.
- MSRP:
- $24,885
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,159
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- MI, NY
2020 GMC acadia
GMC has updated its Acadia SUV for 2020. Visually, the Acadia stands out more than it did before thanks to a tougher face that better matches GMC's truck-oriented marketing.
- MSRP:
- $34,995
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,519
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT
2020 GMC Terrain
The 2020 GMC Terrain has a comfortable and attractive interior, a lengthy list of upscale optional features and an intuitive cabin layout. GMC has also made lane keeping assist, low-speed forward collision warning, front pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking all standard.
- MSRP:
- $29,595
- Lease Price:
- $159 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,019
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT
2020 Honda HR-V
The 2020 Honda HR-V remains one of our favorite small SUVs on the market. Its diminutive size, good fuel economy, and higher than average seating position make this subcompact SUV an ideal option for buyers in urban environments.
- MSRP:
- $23,450
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,599
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- National
2020 Hyundai Kona
The 2020 Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite compact SUVs. Its small size makes it easy to park, yet it has enough trunk space for all sorts of gear. There's a lot of appealing value here, too.
- MSRP:
- $23,240
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month
- Due at Signing:
- $3,599
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- AK, CA, CT, DE, HI IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, VT, WA, WI
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Fresh from a redesign of last year's model, the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe carries into the new model year with no significant changes. This latest-generation Santa Fe has an improved cabin look and feel. And, as is Hyundai's custom, it comes loaded with standard features, many of which come at an extra cost on its competitors.
- MSRP:
- $28,695
- Lease Price:
- $159 per month
- Due at Signing:
- $4,963
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- CT, DE, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Small SUVs are so popular that some automakers offer two distinct crossovers in that one segment. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is one of Hyundai's dual entries in the class. Less expensive and marginally smaller than the Santa Fe, the Tucson nevertheless offers competitive interior accommodations for passengers.
- MSRP:
- $24,690
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month
- Due at Signing:
- $3,739
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- State Available:
- AK, CA, CT, DE, HI IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, VT, WA, WI
2020 Hyundai Venue
Hyundai takes the subcompact SUV to new dimensions -- tinier dimensions, that is -- with the new 2020 Venue. It serves as the bookend for the small side of the brand's SUV lineup.
- MSRP:
- $17,350
- Lease Price:
- $119 per month
- Due at Signing:
- $3,845
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- CT, DE, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT
2020 Jeep Compass
The 2020 Jeep Compass is a competitively priced small crossover that can, when optioned properly, tackle dirt trails like nothing else in the class.
- MSRP:
- $28,350
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 42 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,969
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
While the Grand Cherokee was once a class leader, its age is starting to show. It's still sturdy and very off-road-capable, but we recommend upgrading from the standard V6 engine to one of the available V8 powertrains for a bit more gusto. The most appealing value can be found in the the middle of the JGC's lineup with the Limited and the Trailhawk.
- MSRP:
- $37,740
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,193
- Offer Expires:
- 08/17/2020
- States Available:
- IN, MI, OH, KY
2020 Jeep Renegade
Looking for a small SUV that provides some personality? The 2020 Jeep Renegade could be for you. For one, its baby-Wrangler looks immediately differentiate the Renegade from its anonymously styled rivals. And unlike competitors, the Renegade has real off-road chops.
- MSRP:
- $27,390
- Lease Price:
- $193 per month for 42 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,799
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- AL, AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY
2021 Kia Seltos
The 2021 Kia Seltos is the newest addition to Kia's rapidly growing small crossover SUV lineup. You'll probably like the way it looks since its available two-tone roof and stacked headlight design help it stand out from other extra-small SUVs.
- MSRP:
- $23,110
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,699
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- State Available:
- National
2020 Kia Soul
The 2020 Kia Soul, which is fully redesigned this year, has a lot going for it. Drivers in congested urban areas will enjoy its nimble size, responsive engine and controlled ride over bumpy pavement. Outside the city, the Soul shines with crisp handling and responsive steering.
- MSRP:
- $21,410
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,199
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- National (Lease price varies by state)
2020 Kia Sportage
The 2020 Kia Sportage is one of these lesser-known rivals to the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape. But if you're in the market for a small crossover, we think it makes a good name for itself, with a low price and a feature-rich lineup.
- MSRP:
- $25,110
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,799
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- National (Lease price varies by state)
2020 Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 is a sophisticated and sporty entry into the subcompact SUV class. It has striking looks and plenty of standard features. Though it's priced higher than much of its competition, it offers a lot for your money.
- MSRP:
- $23,330
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,499
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CO, FL, NE, WY
2020 Toyota C-HR
In many ways, the 2020 Toyota C-HR can be a case study in untapped potential. When it debuted in the fledgling subcompact-crossover class, it benefitted from sporty handling, plenty of standard features and youthful styling.
- MSRP:
- $22,684
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- State Available:
- AK, ID, MA, ME, MT, NH, OR, RI, VT, WA
Sedan $199 Lease Deals
2020 Ford Fusion
The Ford Fusion is an appealing four-door that offers plenty of modern safety and technology features. For 2020, the Fusion loses one of its engine options, the turbocharged V6 Sport model, but the remaining turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and a turbocharged 2.0-liter picks are worthwhile. The Fusion is also still available with all-wheel drive, and it comes standard with safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and forward collision mitigation.
- MSRP:
- $23,170
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,429
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT
2020 Honda Civic
Honda got this latest 10th-generation Civic right and, for now, is content to polish at the margins. For nearly a decade prior, we were underwhelmed with the Civic's design and quality.
- MSRP:
- $21,755
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,899
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Variety and value remain at the core of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra's appeal. This sharp-looking compact sedan possesses a rich set of features and a lower price than comparable rivals from Honda, Mazda and Toyota.
- MSRP:
- $20,275
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,299
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Redesigned for 2020, the new Sonata looks significantly sportier than it did before thanks to longer and lower dimensions, as well as an aggressively styled grille and daytime running lights that stretch up over the hood.
- MSRP:
- $24,575
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,799
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX VT, WA, WI
2020 Kia Forte
Redesigned just last year, the Kia Forte is one of the most compelling small sedans around. Much of that appeal stems from the car's value. Even the base 2020 Forte is equipped with plenty of the latest advanced driver safety features.
- MSRP:
- $21,455
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,199
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- National (Lease price varies by state)
2020 Kia Optima
For nearly two decades, the Kia Optima has been the go-to choice for buyers who need an affordable yet accommodating sedan. The 2020 Kia Optima is no different, offering a robust suite of technology features and safety systems at a lower price point than competitors.
- MSRP:
- $24,355
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $1,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, IL, IN, MA, ME, MI, MN, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, UT, VT, WI, WY
2020 Kia Rio
Value reigns supreme in the subcompact class, but that doesn't mean you need to settle for a car with bland character. The 2020 Kia Rio is priced reasonably but also comes with a load of features and a sporty character.
- MSRP:
- $17,455
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $1,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- CT, MA, NH, NJ, NY, RI
2020 Mazda 3
Just about any small sedan on the market these days offers plenty of value, efficiency and safety. But what if you want something that's a little special? That's where the 2020 Mazda 3 comes in.
- MSRP:
- $21,500
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,299
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL FL, ID, MA, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OR, RI, UT, UT, WV, WY
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
A fraternal twin to the Mirage hatchback, the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a subcompact sedan with a small footprint and a small price tag. As one of the least expensive cars you can buy new today, the Mirage is bare-bones transportation at a competitive price.
- MSRP:
- $16,135
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,148
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- National
2020 Nissan Sentra
This redesigned 2020 Nissan Sentra has a much nicer interior, a smoother ride and a sleeker and more distinctive exterior look. The new Sentra is a little more expensive than before, but overall desirability has shot up dramatically.
- MSRP:
- $21,710
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,499
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AZ, CA, CT, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, RI, VT, WA, WI
2020 Subaru Impreza
The fifth-gen Subaru Impreza has been on sale for a few years. Now, for 2020, Subaru is giving it a minor update to help keep things fresh. The changes include more standard equipment and updated front-end styling. As before, you get standard all-wheel drive, which is rare for this class of car.
- MSRP:
- $20,895
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,099
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, ID, LA, MA, MD, ME, MS, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WV, WY
2020 Toyota Corolla
The 2020 Toyota Corolla gets a full redesign that makes it more competitive against some very strong rivals. This time around, the Corolla sheds a lot of the uninspired personality and lackluster materials that held back previous generations.
- MSRP:
- $21,254
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $1,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- AK, CA, ID, MA, ME, MT, NH, OR, RI, VT, WA
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Redesigned last year, the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta packs plenty of technology features and brings some much-needed style to the compact class.
- MSRP:
- $19,695
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $1,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- National (Lease price varies by state)
2020 Volkswagen Passat
If you're willing to overlook its age, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a roomy, comfortable sedan that offers a pleasing number of features for the money. Volkswagen has made a variety of updates for 2020, including a new interior design and materials, a mildly restyled exterior, and an updated engine.
- MSRP:
- $22,995
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,699
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NM, NV, OK, OR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WY
Hybird & Electric $199 Lease Deals
2020 Ford Fusion Energi
The Ford Fusion Energi pairs the best features of a traditional midsize sedan -- a roomy cabin and a plush ride -- with the fuel efficiency that only a plug-in hybrid can provide.
- MSRP:
- $36,595
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,059
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid
The current-generation Ford Fusion Hybrid dates all the way back to 2013, but Ford's continuous tweaks to this versatile midsize sedan have kept it fresh long past a normal car's sell-by date. Even though all of its competitors are newer, the 2020 Fusion Hybrid's long list of strengths help it remain one of the best choices in the segment.
- MSRP:
- $28,000
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,559
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
As its name suggests, the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is an all-electric version of the popular Hyundai Ioniq hatchback. We think the Electric is the best of the Ioniq lineup, primarily because the gasoline engine in the other models is slow and the transmission is easily confused.
- MSRP:
- $34,020
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,199
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- CT, DE, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
As its name suggests, the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is a plug-in variant of the standard Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. It comes with a bigger battery pack that you can plug into a charging station or wall outlet to recharge. Doing so provides an EPA-estimated 29 miles of electric range.
- MSRP:
- $27,475
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,299
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- State Available:
- AK, CA, CT, DE, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT, WA
2020 Nissan LEAF
Nissan has enhanced the 2020 LEAF with more standard driver-assistance features, more airbags, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. If you're looking for an accessible EV for typical city commuting, it's a solid choice.
- MSRP:
- $32,525
- Lease Price:
- $163 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AZ, CA, CT, D.C., DE, HI ID, MA, MD, ME, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, VA, VT, WA, WV
Truck $199 Lease Deals
2020 Ford F-150
The 2020 Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the tough yet modern full-size pickup truck. It has the guts to tow and haul at the top of its class, yet it also offers a wide range of luxury and technology features.
- MSRP:
- $34,760
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,389
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, MA, ME, MI, NH, NY, RI, VT
2020 Ford Ranger
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Ford Ranger's return to the American market last year. Unfortunately, that excitement turned to disappointment once we drove it.
- MSRP:
- $26,715
- Lease Price:
- $169 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,689
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- State Available:
- NY
2020 Ram 1500
Ram redesigned its 1500 truck last year, and it continues to be our top-rated truck. All Ram 1500 trims come with excellent driving dynamics, generously appointed interiors, and a unique rear suspension for the class.
- MSRP:
- $41,635
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 42 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,349
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT
Hatchback $199 Lease Deals
2020 Honda Fit
Compared to other models in Honda's lineup, the 2020 Fit doesn't garner a whole lot of attention. But this little car is affordable and surprisingly versatile. In sports analogy terms, you could say it's underrated.
- MSRP:
- $17,945
- Lease Price:
- $169 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,199
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- National
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
Hyundai's reputation for packing loads of standard features into cars at a bargain price precedes it. And in the 2020 Elantra GT, it rings true yet again. This affordable hatchback has style and more cargo capacity than its rivals.
- MSRP:
- $21,625
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX VT, WA, WI
2020 Hyundai Veloster
The 2020 Hyundai Veloster is an affordable fun car with unique style, performance and, relative to its size, a large and efficient interior. Fully redesigned last year and now in its second generation of production, the Veloster captures the spirit of fun, small and sporty compact cars and stands out with its signature three-door hatchback style.
- MSRP:
- $19,755
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,599
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
- States Available:
- AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX VT, WA, WI
2020 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door
The 2020 Mini Hardtop 2 Door offers more than a bit of nostalgia and some British flags on the side mirrors. It puts together a pleasing package for prospective performance-hatchback shoppers. The Hardtop's small size and nimble handling certainly contribute to its persona, as does its quick acceleration in the Cooper S and John Cooper Works versions.
- MSRP:
- $24,250
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- National
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is a subcompact hatchback with a tiny 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine and a short list of standard and available features. Mitsubishi's pared-down approach undoubtedly reaps some rewards such as a low price, high fuel economy, and easy maneuverability in tight spaces.
- MSRP:
- $15,265
- Lease Price:
- $189 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,138
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- National
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback offers a lot of virtues in a small package. For a nameplate that doesn't normally evoke a whole lot of passion, the latest Corolla Hatchback is surprisingly fun to drive.
- MSRP:
- $22,594
- Lease Price:
- $193 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
- States Available:
- AK, ID, MA, ME, MT, NH, RI, OR, VT, WA
