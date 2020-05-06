  1. Home
  2. Car Leasing
  3. Best Car, Truck and SUV Lease Deals Under $199

Best Car, Truck and SUV Lease Deals Under $199

Making Sense of the $199 Lease Deals
August 7th, 2020
Jump To:

$199 Lease Deals for August

Even amid all the uncertainty facing car shoppers and dealers alike, it's still possible to drive a brand-new car for about $199 per month. Leasing is a great way to keep your monthly payments and repair expenses low while driving a new vehicle every few years. At any given time, many deals are clustered around that price, and smart shoppers can often find local bargains for even less.

Here are some examples of lease deals currently advertised on manufacturer websites at or near $199 per month. Some aren't available in all regions of the United States, so check with dealers in your area to find the best deals near you. Most of these offers end on or near the last day of the month.

Be Sure To Read the Fine Print

Not all leases are structured the same. Some ask for more money up front but have lower monthly payments, and some are the opposite. There are also times when the advertised special might only apply to a certain model. Remember that the quoted monthly payments do not include sales tax and other fees.

Keep an eye out for additional charges, such as acquisition and lease-end disposition fees that may not be advertised or that only show up in the fine print. They're legitimate fees and will affect your bottom-line cost.

Note that many of these deals might only be available to customers with top-tier credit scores or those with current leases.

When you're shopping, try to find a lease that strikes a balance between the miles you drive and your desire for a low monthly payment and low upfront fees. Note that advertised deals rarely include tax. When you're speaking to the dealer, make sure to ask for the total "out-the-door price," which includes things such as tax, the doc fee and the acquisition fee. This will give you a better view of all the costs. Compare those figures to other dealer quotes before making a decision.

SUV $199 Lease Deals

2020 Buick Encore

A subcompact crossover SUV is inherently small, but that doesn't mean it has to be lacking in features or technology. The 2020 Buick Encore is a good example.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$25,595
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$2,198
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
AL, AR, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN TX, VA, VT, WI, WV

2020 Buick Encore GX

Can't decide whether you want an extra-small or just small SUV? The Encore GX might be for you.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$25,095
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$2,769
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox does the SUV thing well. There's plenty of legroom all around, and cargo space is definitely better than what you'll find in a comparably priced sedan or hatchback.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$27,495
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$1,478
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

2020 Chevrolet Trax

The 2020 Chevrolet Trax is easy to get into, generally affordable, and the tall ride height and large windows give drivers the expansive outward view preferred by SUV owners.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$22,295
Lease Price:
$139 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,139
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

2020 Ford EcoSport

While the 2020 Ford EcoSport doesn't match the expectations set by its direct competitors or the larger Ford Escape, this compact crossovers is a good alternative for buyers looking for something a little more affordable.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$21,175
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,679
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
NY

2020 Ford Edge

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$31,100
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$4,019
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
NY

2020 Ford Escape

The 2020 Ford Escape satisfies both practicality and performance with powerful engines, versatility and sporty handling that makes it drive like a smaller car.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$24,885
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,159
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
MI, NY

2020 GMC acadia

GMC has updated its Acadia SUV for 2020. Visually, the Acadia stands out more than it did before thanks to a tougher face that better matches GMC's truck-oriented marketing.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$34,995
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,519
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

2020 GMC Terrain

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$29,595
Lease Price:
$159 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$4,019
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, D.C., DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

2020 Honda HR-V

The 2020 Honda HR-V remains one of our favorite small SUVs on the market. Its diminutive size, good fuel economy, and higher than average seating position make this subcompact SUV an ideal option for buyers in urban environments.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$23,450
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,599
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
National

2020 Hyundai Kona

The 2020 Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite compact SUVs. Its small size makes it easy to park, yet it has enough trunk space for all sorts of gear. There's a lot of appealing value here, too.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$23,240
Lease Price:
$179 per month
Due at Signing:
$3,599
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
AK, CA, CT, DE, HI IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, VT, WA, WI

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$28,695
Lease Price:
$159 per month
Due at Signing:
$4,963
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
CT, DE, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$24,690
Lease Price:
$189 per month
Due at Signing:
$3,739
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
State Available:
AK, CA, CT, DE, HI IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, VT, WA, WI

2020 Hyundai Venue

Hyundai takes the subcompact SUV to new dimensions -- tinier dimensions, that is -- with the new 2020 Venue. It serves as the bookend for the small side of the brand's SUV lineup.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$17,350
Lease Price:
$119 per month
Due at Signing:
$3,845
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
CT, DE, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

2020 Jeep Compass

The 2020 Jeep Compass is a competitively priced small crossover that can, when optioned properly, tackle dirt trails like nothing else in the class.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$28,350
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 42 months
Due at Signing:
$2,969
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$37,740
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,193
Offer Expires:
08/17/2020
States Available:
IN, MI, OH, KY

2020 Jeep Renegade

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$27,390
Lease Price:
$193 per month for 42 months
Due at Signing:
$3,799
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
AL, AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY

2021 Kia Seltos

The 2021 Kia Seltos is the newest addition to Kia's rapidly growing small crossover SUV lineup. You'll probably like the way it looks since its available two-tone roof and stacked headlight design help it stand out from other extra-small SUVs.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$23,110
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,699
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
State Available:
National

2020 Kia Soul

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$21,410
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,199
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
National (Lease price varies by state)

2020 Kia Sportage

The 2020 Kia Sportage is one of these lesser-known rivals to the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape. But if you're in the market for a small crossover, we think it makes a good name for itself, with a low price and a feature-rich lineup.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$25,110
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,799
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
National (Lease price varies by state)

2020 Mazda CX-30

The Mazda CX-30 is a sophisticated and sporty entry into the subcompact SUV class. It has striking looks and plenty of standard features. Though it's priced higher than much of its competition, it offers a lot for your money.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$23,330
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,499
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CO, FL, NE, WY

2020 Toyota C-HR

In many ways, the 2020 Toyota C-HR can be a case study in untapped potential. When it debuted in the fledgling subcompact-crossover class, it benefitted from sporty handling, plenty of standard features and youthful styling.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$22,684
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
State Available:
AK, ID, MA, ME, MT, NH, OR, RI, VT, WA

Sedan $199 Lease Deals

2020 Ford Fusion

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$23,170
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,429
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT

2020 Honda Civic

Honda got this latest 10th-generation Civic right and, for now, is content to polish at the margins. For nearly a decade prior, we were underwhelmed with the Civic's design and quality.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$21,755
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,899
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Variety and value remain at the core of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra's appeal. This sharp-looking compact sedan possesses a rich set of features and a lower price than comparable rivals from Honda, Mazda and Toyota.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$20,275
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,299
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Redesigned for 2020, the new Sonata looks significantly sportier than it did before thanks to longer and lower dimensions, as well as an aggressively styled grille and daytime running lights that stretch up over the hood.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$24,575
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,799
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX VT, WA, WI

2020 Kia Forte

Redesigned just last year, the Kia Forte is one of the most compelling small sedans around. Much of that appeal stems from the car's value. Even the base 2020 Forte is equipped with plenty of the latest advanced driver safety features.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$21,455
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,199
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
National (Lease price varies by state)

2020 Kia Optima

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$24,355
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$1,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, IL, IN, MA, ME, MI, MN, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, UT, VT, WI, WY

2020 Kia Rio

Value reigns supreme in the subcompact class, but that doesn't mean you need to settle for a car with bland character. The 2020 Kia Rio is priced reasonably but also comes with a load of features and a sporty character.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$17,455
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$1,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
CT, MA, NH, NJ, NY, RI

2020 Mazda 3

Just about any small sedan on the market these days offers plenty of value, efficiency and safety. But what if you want something that's a little special? That's where the 2020 Mazda 3 comes in.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$21,500
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,299
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL FL, ID, MA, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OR, RI, UT, UT, WV, WY

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$16,135
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,148
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
National

2020 Nissan Sentra

This redesigned 2020 Nissan Sentra has a much nicer interior, a smoother ride and a sleeker and more distinctive exterior look. The new Sentra is a little more expensive than before, but overall desirability has shot up dramatically.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$21,710
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,499
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
AK, AZ, CA, CT, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, RI, VT, WA, WI

2020 Subaru Impreza

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$20,895
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,099
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, ID, LA, MA, MD, ME, MS, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WV, WY

2020 Toyota Corolla

The 2020 Toyota Corolla gets a full redesign that makes it more competitive against some very strong rivals. This time around, the Corolla sheds a lot of the uninspired personality and lackluster materials that held back previous generations.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$21,254
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$1,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
AK, CA, ID, MA, ME, MT, NH, OR, RI, VT, WA

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Redesigned last year, the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta packs plenty of technology features and brings some much-needed style to the compact class.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$19,695
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$1,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
National (Lease price varies by state)

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$22,995
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,699
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NM, NV, OK, OR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WY

Hybird & Electric $199 Lease Deals

2020 Ford Fusion Energi

The Ford Fusion Energi pairs the best features of a traditional midsize sedan -- a roomy cabin and a plush ride -- with the fuel efficiency that only a plug-in hybrid can provide.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$36,595
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,059
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT

2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$28,000
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,559
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$34,020
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,199
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
CT, DE, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$27,475
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,299
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
State Available:
AK, CA, CT, DE, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT, WA

2020 Nissan LEAF

Nissan has enhanced the 2020 LEAF with more standard driver-assistance features, more airbags, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. If you're looking for an accessible EV for typical city commuting, it's a solid choice.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$32,525
Lease Price:
$163 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
AK, AZ, CA, CT, D.C., DE, HI ID, MA, MD, ME, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, VA, VT, WA, WV

Truck $199 Lease Deals

2020 Ford F-150

The 2020 Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the tough yet modern full-size pickup truck. It has the guts to tow and haul at the top of its class, yet it also offers a wide range of luxury and technology features.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$34,760
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$4,389
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, MA, ME, MI, NH, NY, RI, VT

2020 Ford Ranger

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Ford Ranger's return to the American market last year. Unfortunately, that excitement turned to disappointment once we drove it.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$26,715
Lease Price:
$169 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,689
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
State Available:
NY

2020 Ram 1500

Ram redesigned its 1500 truck last year, and it continues to be our top-rated truck. All Ram 1500 trims come with excellent driving dynamics, generously appointed interiors, and a unique rear suspension for the class.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$41,635
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 42 months
Due at Signing:
$4,349
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT

Hatchback $199 Lease Deals

2020 Honda Fit

Compared to other models in Honda's lineup, the 2020 Fit doesn't garner a whole lot of attention. But this little car is affordable and surprisingly versatile. In sports analogy terms, you could say it's underrated.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$17,945
Lease Price:
$169 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,199
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
National

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

Hyundai's reputation for packing loads of standard features into cars at a bargain price precedes it. And in the 2020 Elantra GT, it rings true yet again. This affordable hatchback has style and more cargo capacity than its rivals.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$21,625
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX VT, WA, WI

2020 Hyundai Veloster

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$19,755
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,599
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020
States Available:
AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX VT, WA, WI

2020 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$24,250
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
National

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$15,265
Lease Price:
$189 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,138
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
National

2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback offers a lot of virtues in a small package. For a nameplate that doesn't normally evoke a whole lot of passion, the latest Corolla Hatchback is surprisingly fun to drive.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$22,594
Lease Price:
$193 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
States Available:
AK, ID, MA, ME, MT, NH, RI, OR, VT, WA
Car Buying Tips & Advice: How to Lease a New Car | Edmunds
Car Buying Tips & Advice: How to Lease a New Car | Edmunds
For many car shoppers, leasing a car is a convenient option that minimizes monthly payments and eliminates many headaches that come with ownership. If you're thinking about leasing a new car, watch this video for a quick guide on how to calculate your monthly lease payment using term, down payment, mileage and residual value.
MORE IN LEASING
New Car Research

FAQs

This answer will vary by month based on the lease specials available. In the past few months, however, it has been a range of vehicles including the Honda Fit, the Kia Forte and the Toyota Corolla. Read this article for a current list of deals under $200.
You can usually lease a subcompact or compact sedan or small SUV for under $200 a month. These include vehicles such as the Honda Fit, Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue Sport and Nissan Sentra. Bear in mind that the monthly payment isn't the only aspect of the deal. In some cases, you'll need to pay upward of $3,000 in drive-off fees to make the deal possible. There will also be sales tax added, which can push the payment above $200. Read this article for a current list of lease deals under $200.
It depends on what lease specials are available. But in general, entry-level premium vehicles such as the Acura ILX, Buick Encore and Infiniti Q50 will be the least expensive to lease. If you're looking to lease from the top luxury brands, check out the lower trims of vehicles such as the Audi A3, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes A-Class. Check out our Best Luxury Lease Deals page for more information. Learn more
Probably none — unless you're willing to make a down payment over $4,000 on an inexpensive vehicle. Even then, the tax and fees may push the payment over $100. Remember that the down payment isn't returned to you at the end of the lease, so you're essentially overpaying for a low monthly payment. Learn more

Related Articles

Best SUV Lease Deals
Best SUV Lease Deals
How to Lease a Car
How to Lease a Car
Should You Lease or Buy Your Car?
Should You Lease or Buy Your Car?

Popular Lease Programs