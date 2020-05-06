Be Sure To Read the Fine Print

Not all leases are structured the same. Some ask for more money up front but have lower monthly payments, and some are the opposite. There are also times when the advertised special might only apply to a certain model. Remember that the quoted monthly payments do not include sales tax and other fees.

Keep an eye out for additional charges, such as acquisition and lease-end disposition fees that may not be advertised or that only show up in the fine print. They're legitimate fees and will affect your bottom-line cost.

Note that many of these deals might only be available to customers with top-tier credit scores or those with current leases.

When you're shopping, try to find a lease that strikes a balance between the miles you drive and your desire for a low monthly payment and low upfront fees. Note that advertised deals rarely include tax. When you're speaking to the dealer, make sure to ask for the total "out-the-door price," which includes things such as tax, the doc fee and the acquisition fee. This will give you a better view of all the costs. Compare those figures to other dealer quotes before making a decision.