2021 Toyota Corolla
What’s new
- New Apex Edition with sport suspension and available summer tires
- Android Auto compatibility is standard
- New rear-seat side airbags for Corolla sedan
- Automatic engine stop-start feature
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Long list of standard advanced safety features
- Easy-to-use controls
- Comfortable ride quality
- High fuel economy
- Slow acceleration
- Too much road noise on the highway
- Less rear headroom than most rivals
2021 Toyota Corolla Review
Toyota redesigned the Corolla last year, giving this typically competent but dull small sedan a much-needed upgrade. The new Corolla gained a considerable amount of style without losing the high levels of comfort and efficiency it's known for.
Changes are few for the 2021 Toyota Corolla. The biggest one is the new Apex Edition. This trim level's upgraded suspension, as well as optional sticky summer performance tires, should liven up the Corolla's handling. Overall, the Corolla is worth considering alongside other top-rated rivals such as the Honda Civic, Kia Forte and Mazda 3.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
We tested the Corolla XSE, which is supposed to be the sporty trim level. Alas, we quickly discovered that it's not that sporty. It leans a lot when you go around turns, and its tires don't offer much grip. But as a routine daily driver, the Corolla does just fine. It's easy to maneuver around town, and the operation of its continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is generally unobtrusive.
How comfortable is it?7.0
Road noise is ever present. It gets so loud on the highway that you'll have to crank the stereo to overcome it. The engine sounds labored under hard acceleration, but the continuously variable transmission's simulated gear changes help reduce the droning sound that is otherwise typical for a CVT.
How’s the interior?8.0
It's also easy to get in and out of the car. Front passengers have plenty of room, and the driver has clear sight lines to both the front and rear. Seating for rear passengers is tighter, especially with regard to headroom. Adult occupants' heads might be close to the roof. The Honda Civic is better in this respect.
How’s the tech?7.5
Many advanced safety features are included as part of the standard Toyota Safety Sense suite, and almost all are well tuned to be as unobtrusive as possible. The lane departure warning system is the outlier, and it can be oversensitive and annoying with its frequent beeping. The adaptive cruise control is praiseworthy for its smooth braking and acceleration.
How’s the storage?7.5
Storage for personal items is also on the small side. There are just enough places for your phone and the like, but many competitors give you more. On the plus side, there seems to be ample space for infant and child safety seats. The clearly marked car seat anchors should help with installation.
How economical is it?8.5
The less powerful 1.8-liter engine is rated at 33 mpg combined. For the ultimate in mileage, check out the Corolla Hybrid.
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard7.5
The sleek and modern styling of this current generation makes the previous Corolla seem generic by comparison. The more aggressive body treatments for the XSE trim make it even more attractive.
Which Corolla does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Corolla models
The 2021 Corolla is offered in five main trim levels: the L, LE, XLE, SE and XSE. In addition, there's also the SE Nightshade and the new-for-2021 Apex Edition. All Corollas are front-wheel-drive.
Some options, such as an upgraded audio system, keyless entry and rear cross-traffic alert, are bundled in packages for several trim levels. Toyota's Safety Sense 2.0 suite of driver aids, which includes lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, is standard. Feature highlights include:
L
Starts you off with:
- 139-horsepower 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine
- Continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)
- LED headlights
- 15-inch wheels
- Power door locks
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
All Corollas also come with:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Corolla and the car in front)
LE
Adds a few more features, with:
- Heated side mirrors
- Automatic climate control
- USB port for rear passengers
- 8-inch touchscreen
XLE
Adds a few premium features:
- Upgraded LED headlights
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Remote keyless entry with push-button start
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Sunroof
- Upgraded driver information display
- Heated front seats
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Simulated leather upholstery
SE
Has the LE's features but with:
- 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (169 hp, 151 lb-ft)
- Available six-speed manual transmission
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Sportier exterior trim accents
- Sport front seats
SE Nightshade
Offers unique styling with:
- Blackout exterior trim
- Unique 18-inch wheels
XSE
Combines the SE and XLE's feature upgrades
Apex Edition
Adds sporty performance to SE and XSE trims with:
- Upgraded suspension components
- Lower ride height
- Optional summer performance tires
- Black and bronze exterior trim
Some of the features that come standard on the higher trims can be ordered as options on the lower trims. A premium JBL sound system is optional on the XLE, SE and XSE trims, and adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves) are optional on the XLE and the XSE.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Toyota Corolla.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is the best car I ever have. I will love this car until the rest of my life.
It has class and style and I feel safe in it. It is roomy and comfortable
A very beautiful sporty car. Have owned Corollas for the past 35 years. They are the most cost efficient reliable car on the road. Now finally very sporty also.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,275
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 6100 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,275
|MPG
|31 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6600 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,825
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 6100 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,725
|MPG
|31 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corolla safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
- Automatic High Beams
- Activates high beams automatically on dark roads and deactivates them when the system detects an oncoming vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Corolla vs. the competition
Toyota Corolla vs. Honda Civic
Just like the Corolla, the Civic has a roomy interior, many standard driver safety features, and a comfortable ride. The main advantage to picking the Civic is its stronger turbocharged engine. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Civic.
Toyota Corolla vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 has the style and premium feel you'll find in sedans costing twice as much. Sporty handling is another high point for the Mazda. Compared to the Corolla, however, it lacks rear legroom and has lower fuel economy.
Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra
Value has always been a strength of the Hyundai Elantra, and the current model is packed with features. You also get a longer warranty than you do with the Corolla. But in general the Elantra isn't as smooth and easy to drive.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Corolla a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Toyota Corolla?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Corolla:
- New Apex Edition with sport suspension and available summer tires
- Android Auto compatibility is standard
- New rear-seat side airbags for Corolla sedan
- Automatic engine stop-start feature
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Corolla reliable?
Is the 2021 Toyota Corolla a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Corolla?
The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Corolla is the 2021 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,825.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,275
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,275
- L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,825
- XSE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,725
- XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,225
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $22,975
- SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,975
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla?
More about the 2021 Toyota Corolla
2021 Toyota Corolla Overview
The 2021 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Corolla?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Corolla and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Corolla 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Corolla.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota Corolla and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Corolla featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Corolla?
2021 Toyota Corolla SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Corolla SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,970. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Corolla SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,645 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,645 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,325.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Corolla SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 6.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Corolla SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,270. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,397 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,397 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,873.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 21 2021 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,270. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,765 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,765 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,505.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 13% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 87 2021 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 359 new 2021 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,300 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Corolla. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,790 on a used or CPO 2021 Corolla available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,615.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,528.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Corolla?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
