2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Review

All-electric SUVs are few and far between for right now, but the next couple years will bring an explosion in the number of EV crossovers. Chevrolet is the latest to enter the fray with the forthcoming 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. We expect it to be larger and more passenger-friendly than the Bolt hatchback and pack in more cargo space.

The biggest news is the inclusion of Cadillac's Super Cruise automated driving system. The Bolt EUV will be the first non-Cadillac vehicle to have this feature, which allows for hands-free driving on highways previously mapped by GM. It's the only hands-free system on the market, though it only works in limited situations.