2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Release Date

  • Summer 2021

What to expect

  • The first non-Cadillac to have Super Cruise self-driving technology
  • Competitive EV range
  • The debut of the first-generation Bolt EUV, set for the 2022 model year
Price Range
TBD
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Review
byMark Takahashi, Senior Reviews Editor 03/05/2020

What is it?

All-electric SUVs are few and far between for right now, but the next couple years will bring an explosion in the number of EV crossovers. Chevrolet is the latest to enter the fray with the forthcoming 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. We expect it to be larger and more passenger-friendly than the Bolt hatchback and pack in more cargo space.

The biggest news is the inclusion of Cadillac's Super Cruise automated driving system. The Bolt EUV will be the first non-Cadillac vehicle to have this feature, which allows for hands-free driving on highways previously mapped by GM. It's the only hands-free system on the market, though it only works in limited situations.

Why does it matter?

Electric vehicles are the future of personal transportation, so it's vital that Chevrolet builds on the reputation established by the Bolt electric hatchback. With more shoppers moving to SUVs, the Bolt EUV should hit the market at a favorable time.

What does it compete with?

The Edmunds top-rated Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric will likely be the most direct rivals to the Bolt EUV. While pricing for the Bolt EUV has not yet been announced, the Tesla Model Y will probably be more expensive but offer a premium experience. Don't be surprised to see more manufacturers announce electric SUVs over the next year as well.

Edmunds says

If we take the current Chevy Bolt as an indication of what to expect from the Bolt EUV, we anticipate a strong execution that should have this electric vehicle challenging or possibly surpassing our current favorites. We're still a ways out, so keep checking back for updates.

