2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Release Date
- Summer 2021
What to expect
- The first non-Cadillac to have Super Cruise self-driving technology
- Competitive EV range
- The debut of the first-generation Bolt EUV, set for the 2022 model year
What is it?
All-electric SUVs are few and far between for right now, but the next couple years will bring an explosion in the number of EV crossovers. Chevrolet is the latest to enter the fray with the forthcoming 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. We expect it to be larger and more passenger-friendly than the Bolt hatchback and pack in more cargo space.
The biggest news is the inclusion of Cadillac's Super Cruise automated driving system. The Bolt EUV will be the first non-Cadillac vehicle to have this feature, which allows for hands-free driving on highways previously mapped by GM. It's the only hands-free system on the market, though it only works in limited situations.
Why does it matter?
Electric vehicles are the future of personal transportation, so it's vital that Chevrolet builds on the reputation established by the Bolt electric hatchback. With more shoppers moving to SUVs, the Bolt EUV should hit the market at a favorable time.
What does it compete with?
The Edmunds top-rated Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric will likely be the most direct rivals to the Bolt EUV. While pricing for the Bolt EUV has not yet been announced, the Tesla Model Y will probably be more expensive but offer a premium experience. Don't be surprised to see more manufacturers announce electric SUVs over the next year as well.
Edmunds says
If we take the current Chevy Bolt as an indication of what to expect from the Bolt EUV, we anticipate a strong execution that should have this electric vehicle challenging or possibly surpassing our current favorites. We're still a ways out, so keep checking back for updates.
Related 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Lease deals by make
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
- Lincoln Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Genesis Lease Deals