Where does the GTS fit in?

The current Cayenne comes in six trim levels, each with a different powertrain. The base Cayenne is powered by a 348-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder, and while the plug-in E-Hybrid has a less potent version of this engine, the added electric motor produces a combined 463 hp. The Cayenne S swaps in a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (468 hp), while the S E-Hybrid reverts to the V6 (in this case, it has the same output as the base Cayenne) and adds the electric motor for a combined 512 hp. The mighty Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid pairs the V8 to an electric motor for a whomping 729 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque, and Cayenne Coupe's unique Turbo GT goes V8-only for 650 hp.

But wait, there's more for 2025! The new Porsche Cayenne GTS uses the turbocharged V8 from the Cayenne S and increases output from 468 hp and 442 lb-ft to 493 hp and 487 lb-ft. These might seem like modest gains, but the results speak for themselves: a Porsche-estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds for the Cayenne S versus a claimed 4.2 seconds for the GTS.

Of course, GTS models have always promised more than just straight-line speed; they also raid the Porsche options list to offer enviable performance without sacrificing comfort. The Cayenne GTS is thus equipped with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, suspension components borrowed from the Turbo GT, and a distinct version of the air suspension and Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (Porsche-speak for adaptive dampers) that drops the ride height by 10 mm.

The Cayenne GTS is visually distinguished from other models with a GTS-specific front bumper with larger intakes, a standard Sport Design package with gloss black accents, a dark bronze-colored sport exhaust system and 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels.