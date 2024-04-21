- New sporty GTS variant slots between Cayenne S and performance hybrids.
- Its twin-turbocharged V8 pumps out nearly 500 horsepower.
- The GTS adds a ton of performance upgrades that are optional on other models.
2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS Is More Than Just a 500-HP Grocery Getter
The driver's choice in the lineup
Porsche typically pares down the number of distinct trim levels when it redesigns or significantly updates one of its vehicles, and the refreshed 2024 Cayenne is no exception. Nine trims in 2023 fell to six in 2024, but now that the overhauled Cayenne has a bit of breathing room, Porsche is slowly bolstering its offerings. The 2025 Porsche Cayenne reintroduces the GTS trim, which has historically served as the sweet spot in terms of price and performance.
Where does the GTS fit in?
The current Cayenne comes in six trim levels, each with a different powertrain. The base Cayenne is powered by a 348-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder, and while the plug-in E-Hybrid has a less potent version of this engine, the added electric motor produces a combined 463 hp. The Cayenne S swaps in a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (468 hp), while the S E-Hybrid reverts to the V6 (in this case, it has the same output as the base Cayenne) and adds the electric motor for a combined 512 hp. The mighty Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid pairs the V8 to an electric motor for a whomping 729 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque, and Cayenne Coupe's unique Turbo GT goes V8-only for 650 hp.
But wait, there's more for 2025! The new Porsche Cayenne GTS uses the turbocharged V8 from the Cayenne S and increases output from 468 hp and 442 lb-ft to 493 hp and 487 lb-ft. These might seem like modest gains, but the results speak for themselves: a Porsche-estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds for the Cayenne S versus a claimed 4.2 seconds for the GTS.
Of course, GTS models have always promised more than just straight-line speed; they also raid the Porsche options list to offer enviable performance without sacrificing comfort. The Cayenne GTS is thus equipped with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, suspension components borrowed from the Turbo GT, and a distinct version of the air suspension and Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (Porsche-speak for adaptive dampers) that drops the ride height by 10 mm.
The Cayenne GTS is visually distinguished from other models with a GTS-specific front bumper with larger intakes, a standard Sport Design package with gloss black accents, a dark bronze-colored sport exhaust system and 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels.
Cayenne GTS interior changes
The Cayenne adopted a more screen-heavy dashboard design last year, with the traditional five-gauge instrument panel replaced by a fully digital display. Tick the right box, and you can even add a 10.9-inch touchscreen in front of the passenger. The shifter is now a low-profile toggle mounted on the dash, freeing up space in the center console for a row of toggles and buttons that control the climate system. As a midsize SUV, there's plenty of room in the front and back rows, even for tall passengers.
Being a new trim level, the GTS doesn't break from this core formula, but it does add sporty touches that cost extra on lesser models. Most surfaces, including the headliner, are covered in Race Tex — Porsche's name for its grippy synthetic suede material. As with other GTS models, you can further spec contrasting Carmine Red or Slate Grey stitching, provided you stick with the Race Tex upholstery. A Bose audio system and configurable ambient lighting round out the standard features that you'd typically pay extra for.
Edmunds says
The GTS appears to be the driver's choice in the Cayenne lineup, but we'll issue a final judgment once we get behind the wheel.