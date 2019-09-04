2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2020 Hyundai Santa FeMSRP Range: $26,275 - $39,575
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Abundant standard features for the money
- High-quality interior materials
- Generous warranty coverage
- Several standard and optional active safety features
Fresh from a redesign of last year's model, the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe carries into the new model year with no significant changes. But that's just fine with us. This latest-generation Santa Fe has an improved cabin look and feel. And, as is Hyundai's custom, it comes loaded with standard features, many of which come at an extra cost on its competitors.
Our verdict
The Hyundai Santa Fe walks the line between the small and midsize SUV classes in almost every respect. You get almost-midsize space and features for the price of a small SUV. It's an appealing SUV, and its warranty can't be beat. A better powertrain selection and a reconfigured driver's seat would do wonders here.
How does the Santa Fe drive?
Despite its turbocharged engine, our Santa Fe Limited test vehicle was only a bit quicker than a previous Santa Fe we tested with the base engine. The turbo engine isn't responsive at low rpm, and you have to wait a bit before the turbo kicks in and provides extra thrust. In our testing it went from 0 to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is slower than most of its direct rivals with upgraded engines. The transmission is quick to upshift as well, which means it can be in too high a gear if you want an immediate burst of speed.
Other aspects of the Santa Fe's driving experience are similarly underwhelming. The brake pedal is good for smooth stops around town, but the Santa Fe's emergency stopping distances were longer than average in our testing. Handling capability is fine, but the steering doesn't give you much feel for the road or an idea of where the wheels are pointed.
How comfortable is the Santa Fe?
The Santa Fe is a fairly comfortable SUV overall, but a few missteps keep it from being the cushiest in the segment. Ride quality is firmer than you might expect, though we think most drivers would prefer it to an overly floaty ride. Interior noise is generally muted, though tire noise is particularly noticeable on grainy or coarse road surfaces. You'll hear the turbocharged engine at low speeds, but it fades into the background at about 35 mph or so.
The seats are a high point thanks to their comfortable padding and multitude of adjustments. The dual-zone climate control system is easy to use and features vents for rear passengers. The system's auto mode can occasionally be stingy with the air flow. We like that you can get ventilated front seats, which are a rarity at this price point.
How’s the interior?
The Santa Fe's cabin is logically laid out, with all major controls within easy reach of the driver. Operation is not overreliant on the touchscreen, and the cabin is all the better for it. The interior is also quite roomy, even when comparing the Santa Fe to larger midsize SUVs. But headroom is not expansive, so taller occupants might feel a little uncomfortable sitting upright.
Sitting in the driver's seat is generally unpleasant. The seat is mounted too high, while the steering wheel is too low. It makes it tricky to get in and out — requiring carefully navigating around the steering column — and creates a compromised seating position. On the plus side, the low dashboard allows for an unobstructed forward view. The rear view is obstructed by wide rear roof pillars.
How’s the tech?
The touchscreen infotainment system is easy to read and use. Key functions are readily accessible on the main page, and icons are sized well and spaced to avoid a cluttered look. Physical buttons surround the touchscreen, making it simple to access oft-used functions such as track skipping or navigation.
Device integration is one of the Santa Fe's strong points. Our Limited tester had four USB ports spread throughout the cabin, plus a wireless charging pad and a 115-volt outlet. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone projection is also standard.
Voice commands work with radio, phone and navigation, and they respond well to natural speech. As for driver aids, adaptive cruise is excellent in stop-and-go traffic, and the sensitivity of features such as lane departure and blind-spot warning is customizable.
How’s the storage?
At 35.9 cubic feet, the Santa Fe's cargo space is average for the class. But the sliding and reclining second-row seat improves flexibility for accommodating passengers and cargo.
Interior storage isn't exactly generous, but the center console is spacious enough for personal items. The door pockets can accommodate a water bottle, and a shelf on the passenger side dash can hold large phones. The Santa Fe makes it easy to fit child safety seats in any of the three rear seat positions thanks to clearly marked upper and lower car-seat anchor points.
How economical is the Santa Fe?
We tested the Santa Fe with the turbocharged four-cylinder and front-wheel drive. The EPA estimates it gets 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway). Other midsize SUVs have similar estimates, but the Santa Fe does better than rivals powered by V6s. Based on our testing, we expect that you'll easily be able to match these numbers in real-world driving.
Is the Santa Fe a good value?
Even though it slots between the small and midsize SUV segments in terms of size, the Santa Fe hews to the former when it comes to price. That means you get a bigger car for the money — and the features you'd expect from a more expensive vehicle. Though the cabin looks a little plain, there's not much hard plastic, and panel creaks and rattles were nonexistent.
Hyundai (along with its corporate cousin, Kia) continues to offer the best warranty in the business. Bumper-to-bumper coverage is good for five years/60,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for 10 years/100,000 miles. Hyundai also provides roadside assistance for five years/unlimited miles and covers scheduled maintenance for three years/36,000 miles.
Wildcard
Even though the turbocharged four-cylinder exhibits some surge-y power delivery, it's vastly preferred to the weak standard engine. No matter which powertrain you get, the Santa Fe offers a comfortable ride and decent handling. Not bad, but the Santa Fe isn't a crossover you'd yearn to drive.
In the era of style-first crossovers such as the Blazer or even quietly handsome Passport, the Santa Fe's design comes off as a bit bland. Its biggest strengths lie in its competitive pricing, robust features list and "tweener size.
Which Santa Fe does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Santa Fe models
The 2020 Santa Fe is a five-passenger crossover available in three trim levels: SE, SEL and Limited. The SE comes loaded with features ranging from essential to useful, including stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a noise-reducing windshield, reclining rear seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and driver aids such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- comfort
- value
- spaciousness
- safety
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- visibility
- road noise
- driving experience
- warranty
- transmission
- sound system
- dashboard
- cup holders
- engine
- acceleration
- climate control
- doors
- steering wheel
- lights
- towing
- brakes
- off-roading
- maintenance & parts
- wheels & tires
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love this vehicle. I think the Edmunds review and some other review pages have short changed this model. First off the performance. I test drove the 2.0T and the 2.4L in FWD and AWD options. The 2.0T is going to give you a little more zip and an AWD as expected going to give you a tighter feel on the road. It really just boils down to driver preference and if you want to pay for it. My wife and I went with the SEL 2.4L FWD with the convenience and premium package upgrades. Where we live AWD isn’t really necessary and we don’t haul anything. We also have a baby on the way so a sporty fast accelerating SUV wasn’t what we were looking for. The mpg has also performed better than what the manufacturer has stated. In the city have been averaging probably 24-27mpg and straight highway 30-33. I think the 2.4L engine is a little noisier, but still extremely quiet when driving. In regards to some of the complaints about accelerating we haven’t really had that issue. I’m a fuel save kind of driver so I’m not gunning it off the line. In the few times I’ve needed to get up to speed quicker there hasn’t been any issue. I’m not sure if all trim levels have it, but ours has the auto engine shut off when it comes to a stop (fuel saving feature). If this isn’t something you’re used to then it can be an adjustment period getting acclimated to it. It will feel like a delay if you’re quick on accelerating from a stop because the engine needs to reengage itself. I have this feature on a company car for a Ford Escape and the Santa Fe works remarkably better. This feature can be turned off if you’re not a fan. The best way to do it is let your foot off the brake, let the engine engage, roll, and then accelerate it really isn’t that big of an issue, and again you can turn it off if you choose. The safety features also a huge plus, adaptive cruise, collision warning, lane assist, blind spot monitoring, etc. The SEL and higher trims come with Bluelink complimentary for 3 years, basically Hyundai’s version of OnStar. Allows us to remote start with temperature control, check vehicle diagnostics, geolocate, security features should vehicle ever get stolen, and more. Has worked extremely well, wife loves the remote start. The interior is top notch. I read another site review that was dogging on the interior and I’m not sure what vehicle they got into. With the upgraded packages ours has the leather interior with the espresso/gray style and it looks sharp. I like the interior to be somewhat unique so the espresso/gray was perfect. The only interior I wasn’t crazy about was the all black, looked kind of basic, but the other standard cloth options looked really nice, just enough contrast and design to make it stand out. The upgraded packages do help give it a little more of a wow factor, premium sound system, led lights, leather, upgraded dash features, moonroof, and so on. If the packages are in your price point I’d highly recommend them. It also has a smart lift gate feature that you don’t realize how handy it is until you come out of the store full of bags in both hands. If the vehicle is locked and you have the key fob on you, all you have to do is stand behind the gate for 3 seconds and it will automatically open. No dancing your foot under the bumper to try and open, just stand there. The storage is adequate, it has compartments under the flooring in the trunk area, and the rear seats fold down. The warranty is outstanding as well, maybe best in the industry. For the price point and what you get with this vehicle it’s a really hard vehicle to pass up. When beginning the car search my wife was not a fan of Hyundai and didn’t even want to entertain test driving it, but given the manufacturer specials, the warranty, and the price talked to her into trying it. She did a complete 180 after the test drive and loved it. With all the features of the Santa Fe and the price compared to other midsize SUV models everything else we were looking at didn’t stand a chance. We bought the vehicle so obviously a little biased, but it has been a pleasure to drive. We have a family member who has a high end Mercedes SUV also considered a midsize and I honestly would take the Santa Fe, better designed interior, more room, user friendly controls, better driving angles, much better price. I would highly recommend this vehicle, or if you’re not sure at least test drive it like we did and go from there.
Overall, a very good SUV. The 4 cylinder turbo is a lot noisier than the V6 in my Kia Sorento, but it’s performance is ok. The main reason for buying this vehicle has been called a “gimmick”. It is NOT! Having no vision in one eye, the blind spot camera along with the heads up display have made driving extremely safe again. Eventually, I can see all vehicles having this marvelous safety technology.
The Santa Fe Limited has more features than any car for the price and higher. You put on the blinker and you get a picture view of what is beside you. My back seat used to be full of jackets and shoes. The Limited has storage under the back area. Everything fits! The tailgate opens, no trying to balance on one foot - just stand there for 4 seconds. Seeing your speed/speed signs/navigation in your front view is marvelous. After a while, you don't notice it unless you want to. Set it to green, it is easier to see. The seat is so comfortable and now I don't have to yell at my daughters not to adjust the seat when they drive. The sun roof is to die for. I drove a convertible for 12 years - why? Oh, and these new cars that turn the engine off at every light, stupid! There is a button to disengage it!! Also, you can have the car where it adjusts to how you drive! And, when you shut the ignition off, the seat pulls back to give those of us with short legs and have to seat close to the steering wheel extra room to get out w/o banging our knees. I call it the "gentlemen's seat." You have to buy the Limited or higher to get all these features and a lot more, but it is so worth it.
I purchased this car last week, and so far I am very pleased. It’s comfortable, quiet, handles well, and has plenty of power. The electronics are wonderful. The cameras make parking a breeze, even inside my garage. It lacks front sensors, like my other car, but with the cameras the sensors are not needed. The climate control system works perfectly, and even provides adequate cooling in the back seat. The milage could be better, but this car replaced my F150 4x4 pickup, and it’s much better than the truck. The only improvement I would like would be a hybrid engine.
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$28,025
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$29,725
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$26,275
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,875
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 6000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Santa Fe safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Safe Exit Assist
- Temporarily prevents you from opening your door if sensors detect a car approaching from the rear.
- Surround View Monitor
- Shows a top-down view of your SUV when you park, making it easier to avoid curbs and line up in the parking space.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Santa Fe vs. the competition
Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is the benchmark for the compact-crossover segment. It's comfortable, fuel-efficient, spacious, and affordable. Up against the Honda, the Santa Fe has its work cut out for it. The Santa Fe is larger on the inside than before, which helps, but its base engine and transmission aren't particularly efficient, which doesn't. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Mazda CX-5
The Hyundai Santa Fe and the Mazda CX-5 have similar appeal. They both boast attractive interior materials, abundant available safety features and reasonable pricing. The Santa Fe is a bit more spacious on the inside, but the CX-5 will likely be the better option for buyers who want a connected, sporty driving experience. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-5.
Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Nissan Rogue
While the Nissan Rogue isn't our favorite crossover, it does deserve a lot of praise. It's priced well, has lots of interior space, and is very comfortable on the highway. Basically, it's very well-rounded. The Santa Fe, thanks to its recent redesign, is a pretty comprehensive package, too. Both are viable vehicles for your family vacation.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe:
- Enhanced blind-spot safety tech now standard on Limited trim
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Ultimate top trim is gone
- Part of the fourth Hyundai Santa Fe generation introduced for 2019
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,275.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,025
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,725
- SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,275
- Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,875
- Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,575
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $36,025
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $37,725
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,975
- SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,875
- SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,575
What are the different models of Hyundai Santa Fe?
More about the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Overview
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Santa Fe 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Santa Fe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Santa Fe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe?
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,870. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,621 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,621 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,249.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 11.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 27 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,475. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is trending $4,345 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,345 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,130.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is 11% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,365. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,938 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,938 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,427.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,610. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,462 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,462 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,149.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 11.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,115. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,395 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,395 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,720.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,190. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,316 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,316 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,874.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,760. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is trending $4,415 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,415 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,345.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,025. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is trending $4,086 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,086 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,939.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is 12.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,860. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,898 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,898 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,962.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) is 14% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Hyundai Santa Fes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale near. There are currently 400 new 2020 Santa Fes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,315 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,958 on a used or CPO 2020 Santa Fe available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,169.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,211.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Hyundai Kona Electric 2020
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Accent
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- 2020 Elantra GT
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback