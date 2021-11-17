In contrast to other manufacturers like Volkswagen and Ford, Toyota is not seriously bumping up output if you want the all-wheel-drive version. That front motor is swapped out in favor of two 80-kW motors (one at the front and one at the rear) for a combined output of 160 kW, or 215 hp. We doubt the modicum of extra power translates to a noticeably quicker acceleration time, as the AWD model weighs about 200 pounds more than the FWD version.

Under the floor is a lithium-ion battery pack with 71.4 kWh of capacity for the front-drive bZ4X, which Toyota says should be good for 250 miles of range on a full charge. The all-wheel-drive model's pack has slightly more capacity, at 72.8 kWh, but Toyota hasn't yet quoted range estimates for this version.