Don't accuse Toyota of being late to the EV party. The automaker gets a little miffed at that, pointing to the existence of two generations of RAV4 EV (last sold in 2014) and an early investment in Tesla Motors as proof that Toyota has been interested in fully electric cars for a while. But in terms of tangible results, Toyota's interest in the electric space hasn't yielded any actual modern EVs — though the Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrids are good stepping stones. On the other hand, Toyota's continued lobbying against EV incentives paints a picture of a company more focused on proving the case for its still-nascent hydrogen fuel efforts than answering its customers' call for a Toyota EV.
2023 Toyota bZ4X
Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $40,000
- Toyota's first long-range electric vehicle
- Built on a platform shared with the Subaru Solterra
- Power output of 201-215 hp is fairly modest, but 250 miles of estimated range is commendable
- Launches the first bZ4X generation for 2023
- 2023
Related 2023 Toyota bZ4X info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Acura
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2000
- Used Mazda RX-8 2005
- Used Jaguar XJ 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt 2002
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2007
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2003
- Used Lexus GX 460 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 CLS-Class
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2020
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2021 RX 450HL
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Coupes
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Civic
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- Honda Accord 2021
- 2022 Toyota Camry
- Toyota Corolla 2022
- 2022 Charger
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Mazda 6 2021
- 2022 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Nissan Altima
Hot new vehicles
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2016 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2018 Truck Features Specs
- Acura CL 1997 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Nissan Nv-Passenger in Castle Rock, CO
- Used Porsche Taycan in Waukegan, IL
- Used Lexus Is-350 in Concord, NC
- Used Lexus Es-300H in San Leandro, CA
- Used Toyota Gr-Supra in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used BMW M4 in Richardson, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class in Hillsboro, OR
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan-Limited in Federal Way, WA
- Used Volvo V60 in Waukegan, IL
- Used Cadillac CT5 in Southfield, MI
- Used Chevrolet SSR in Berkeley, CA
- Used Cadillac XT4 in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover in Schaumburg, IL
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Coupe in Springfield, MA
- Used Infiniti Q60 in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Ferrari Gtc4Lusso in Hammond, IN
- Used Pontiac Vibe in Sammamish, WA
- Used Cadillac Deville in Thousand Oaks, CA
- Used Hyundai Genesis in Berkeley, CA
- Used Lexus GS-350 in Dearborn, MI
- Used Lincoln Corsair in Lehi, UT
- Used Mini Cooper-Clubman in Southfield, MI
- Used Buick Regal-Tourx in Youngstown, OH
- Used Nissan Cube in Redlands, CA