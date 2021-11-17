  1. Home
2023 Toyota bZ4X

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $40,000
  • Toyota's first long-range electric vehicle
  • Built on a platform shared with the Subaru Solterra
  • Power output of 201-215 hp is fairly modest, but 250 miles of estimated range is commendable
  • Launches the first bZ4X generation for 2023
