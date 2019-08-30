2020 Acura MDX
2020 Acura MDXMSRP Range: $44,500 - $61,750
2020 Acura MDX Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
- Optional SH-AWD system enhances handling and all-season traction
- Smooth and confident acceleration from the V6 engine
- Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
Who says you have to pay a luxury-car price for a luxury car? It's a question evoked by the 2020 Acura MDX crossover SUV, which is one of the best in its class even though it's also one of the least expensive. This three-row SUV is comfortable, quiet, smooth, spacious, and, when equipped with the available all-wheel-drive system, unusually fun to drive. We think it's an excellent choice for those shopping for something a little nicer than a standard SUV but without a budget-breaking price tag.
Our verdict
The versatile, well-made and feature-packed Acura MDX is arguably the most sensible choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment, especially given its impressive handling. For what you get compared to what you have to pay, it's a great value.
How does the MDX drive?
The Acura MDX is one of the most confident luxury midsize SUVs to drive. Its torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system allows this big SUV to carve corners like a smaller crossover, and the Sport mode's heftier steering wheel weight makes it feel appropriately stable at higher speeds.
The 290-horsepower V6 provides adequate acceleration, making for a 0-60 mph time of a respectable 6.8 seconds. This is quicker than most rivals fitted with a base four-cylinder or V6 engine, but it can't hold a candle to uprated competitors with turbocharged six-cylinders or V8s.
How comfortable is the MDX?
Big SUVs that seat seven have to be comfortable, and the MDX delivers. Even with large 20-inch wheels, the MDX rides smoothly and controls its body motions well. The seats are similarly cushy and offer all-day comfort. The A-Spec's unique faux suede upholstery is thick and pliable, and it keeps cool on hot days. The minimal amount of wind and road noise contributes to its cocoon-like atmosphere.
The climate control system, however, drags down the Acura's comfort scores. The seat ventilation isn't very strong, and there are no vents in the third row. The climate controls are a little difficult to use since they are split awkwardly between hard keys and digital buttons.
How’s the interior?
The Acura MDX is a spacious and versatile SUV. While the third row is best for children or shorter adults, it's more accommodating than the back seat of many rivals. Getting into the third row is relatively simple thanks to single-press buttons that slide the second-row seats forward.
A highly adjustable driver's seat and power tilt-and-telescoping wheel help drivers find a good position. It's easy to see out the front and sides, but the second-row seat blocks the view out of the three-quarter window. Glaring flaws include the nonintuitive shifter and an infotainment system that divides functions between the upper display (with a dash-mounted knob controller) and the lower touchscreen.
How’s the tech?
The dual-screen setup looks high-tech but isn't terribly intuitive, even after you've used it for a while. It's difficult to remember which screen contains which settings, and the lower touchscreen has a confusing menu structure and layout. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, but they are displayed on the upper screen, and the knob controller is suboptimal.
Many advanced driving aids are standard, but their operation can seem half-baked. For instance, our test vehicle's adaptive cruise system accelerated and braked the vehicle suddenly in heavy traffic, and in several instances it accelerated after coming to a complete stop, even though the car in front hadn't moved.
How’s the storage?
Convenience and efficiency play a big part in vehicle utility, and the Acura MDX capitalizes on these aspects. The MDX slightly edges out others in the class in total storage volume, and the easy fold-flat seats make loading long cargo items a breeze. Interior storage space is another bright spot thanks to large cupholders and bins, plus a deep center bin.
If you want to pull your gear with you, the all-wheel-drive MDX can tow up to 5,000 pounds (front-wheel-drive models are limited to 3,500 pounds), but you'll have to buy a separate hitch. This is better than some rivals, but some European competitors can tow more than 7,000 pounds.
How economical is the MDX?
The EPA rates the MDX between 21 and 23 mpg in combined driving, depending on which configuration and version you pick. In general, this is a bit better than average for a midsize three-row SUV.
Is the MDX a good value?
The MDX represents a good value for the luxury segment. However, it doesn't offer the inspiring, jaw-dropping interiors provided by its European competition. It also faces an in-house threat: The Honda Pilot provides more versatility with modest trade-offs in performance, features and refinement.
The Acura's basic warranty is for four years/50,000 miles, and powertrain coverage is six years/70,000 miles. That's roughly the same as what Japanese rivals offer but better than what some European competitors do. The MDX also comes with free roadside assistance for four years/50,000 miles. Unlike some other brands, there's no complimentary maintenance plan.
Wildcard
In a world full of mundane crossovers, the MDX stands out as a driver's choice. The handling is almost shockingly good and the performance is hard to fault. Yet despite its dynamic talents, the MDX doesn't possess the verve of a BMW X5 or Mercedes-Benz GLE. Of course, it costs a boatload less money. It's refined and competent, and the A-Spec version has a few neat styling additions. But at the end of the day, it's a competent rather than a truly exciting SUV.
Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?
Acura MDX models
The 2020 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in four trim levels (also referred to as packages): an unnamed base model, Technology, A-Spec and Advance. The base MDX is well-equipped, and the Technology package includes a few desirable additions. The A-Spec is more of an appearance package but has some unique upgrades. The range-topping Advance has all the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've been doing a lot of research in the last few weeks on which SUV would be right for me. My past vehicles have been Saab, Mercedes, Audi, Volvo and Porsche. I've only owned 2 Japanese cars Honda & Subaru. I have to say all the European models were spot on as far as appearance and performance but one thing for sure expensive to own if your warranty runs out. Any repairs or service for these cars can be a huge expense (Porsche oil change $275). I normally buy my cars outright and keep them for at least 8 yrs so I asked my mechanic what he thought. He told me he's been in the auto repair business for 28 yrs and while some Euro cars are beautiful looking as far as reliability, dependability and cost efficient you cannot beat Japanese cars. After checking out Lexus, Infinity and Volvo I decided to give the MDX a test drive and was very much impressed for how much value you receive at around $10,000-$15,000 less than most European models. I've only had this car for a few weeks and I can say so far I love this car. It's spacious, looks great, handles excellently for an SUV, has many standard safety features, and has a very smooth ride. After reading some reviews on this car I was a bit hesitant about remarks on the info system being non intuitive but it really wasn't that bad at all it's amazing all the features this car has. I drive to Florida once a year and like to take a lot of road trips and now I feel confident that I can do so with worrying about high maintenance cost or finding the right facility that can service my vehicles. All in all I am very please with my purchase. I will give another update in a few months..
I’ve owned a 2002 MDX, three Honda Pilots (2006, 2013, 2017) and they’re great SUVs. I traded my 2017 Pilot for a 2020 MDX, FWD w Technology package. The MDX is amazing. It looks fantastic and drives even better. It’s a great mix of sporty, with excellent comfort. The two screen infotainment system gets a lot of bad press, but I like it a lot. It allows me to have Apple Car Play with maps on the top screen, while showing which song I have playing on the lower screen. The single touch screen in the Pilot was excellent, but often switched to the next song, requiring me to move it back to maps on a longer trip. The dual screen MDX doesn’t require that. The MDX drives like a dream. It’s powerful and smooth. The nine speed ZF transmission has been hammered, but it seems quite smooth to me. The sport mode is especially fun, as it tightens down the steering and makes me forget I’m driving an SUV. The ELS stereo is outstanding, and as quiet as the MDX is, it allows the ELS to really shine. While I had to upgrade my Pilot with aftermarket speakers, the MDX Tech package removes the need for that. The seats are amazingly comfortable and the 14 way adjustable seats makes it feel like you’re sitting in a lounge chair. Overall, the MDX offers the most bang for the buck in the crowded luxury SUV space.
I got my 20 MDX and wow!! What a difference a few years makes. My 20 Technology package now comes with parking sensors front and rear, genuine open pore wood grain, 12 way power seats on both sides w/ chrome trim around the switch gear, improved touch screen and apple carplay / android auto. Super easy to use. It's not rocket science. Smooth ride, quite interior and AWD awesome in the snow ! No chain ups ever. No need to buy other brands for everything you get with Acura and very reliable. No issues
It took me a year to finally buy an Acura MDX- wanted one for a long time, but I am one that probably researches way too much and I kept seeing 2 main complaints... the 9 speed transmission and the infotainment! So far I am loving the MDX it’s super smooth! Whatever refinements have been made have seemed to work so far and I really like the 2 screen infotainment! I bought the advance AWD with Entertainment and I’m super happy- at this point... I’m still holding my breath a little hoping that I don’t have trouble with shifting, but so far it’s so smooth. The last 3 cars I’ve bought have been the last year right before a new model change and it’s worked for me... all the kinks seem to have been ironed out. I have no trouble with the touch screen AC controls ect and I pretty much do everything other than AC from the steering wheel... the main reason I went with Advance was the leather seats they are so soft and worth it to me to pay the extra for comfort! I’ve had a Lexus RX 350 and it was not near as comfortable and roomy as the MDX... buying car is such a personal decision I just hope this helps someone who may be struggling as well...
Features & Specs
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$51,500
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$46,500
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|4dr SUV w/Technology Package
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$49,500
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$44,500
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MDX safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
- Surround-View Camera System
- Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura MDX vs. the competition
Acura MDX vs. Acura RDX
Redesigned just last year, the Acura RDX — a crossover in the next size class down from the MDX — has a new interior layout that makes the cabin look quite different from the aging MDX. That's not to say it's better, however. Our editors are split on whether its touchpad interface and single display screen are an improvement over the MDX's dual-screen setup. In any case, we think the RDX is a good choice in its class. It costs quite a bit less than the MDX, but it also only has two rows of seating.
Acura MDX vs. Honda Pilot
The MDX and the Honda Pilot share a common platform, so think of the Pilot as an MDX without the luxury badge and leather-and-wood-soaked interior. That said, the Pilot is a great car in the three-row SUV class and looks quite nice in its upper trim levels. It also offers most of the features the MDX has, along with a more intuitive infotainment system and a more traditional SUV profile that gives it slightly more cargo room. Shoppers looking to save some money would do well to consider the Pilot.
Acura MDX vs. Audi Q7
The MDX is considerably less expensive than the Audi Q7, to the extent that a fully loaded MDX costs just a few thousand dollars more than a base Q7. On the other hand, the Q7 feels more refined, with a smooth and powerful turbocharged V6 engine, agile handling, and a greater range of available features. Its cabin is also more upscale, and its infotainment system is infinitely easier to use than the MDX's. We think the Q7 is worth the extra money, but you're not giving up too much by going with the MDX.
