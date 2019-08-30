More about the 2020 Acura MDX

2020 Acura MDX Overview

The 2020 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV, MDX Hybrid. Available styles include SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Acura MDX ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Acura MDX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 MDX 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 MDX.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Acura MDX ?

2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,275 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $9,217 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $9,217 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,058 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 15.5 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 44 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,525 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $8,274 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,274 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,251 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 15.8 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 201 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,525 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $7,576 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,576 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,949 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 15.9 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 86 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,025 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $8,758 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,758 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,267 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 15.6 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 37 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,525 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $8,026 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,026 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,499 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 17.6 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 19 2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

The 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,025 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $7,374 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,374 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,651 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 13.6 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 10 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

The 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,775 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $8,175 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,175 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,600 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 13.5 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 9 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,525 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $8,760 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,760 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,765 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 17.3 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 7 2020 Acura MDX 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,745 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $9,643 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $9,643 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,102 .

The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 15.1 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 4 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

