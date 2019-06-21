2020 Lexus RC F
What’s new
- New RC F Track Edition
- Standard RC F gets a small bump in power and minor reduction in weight
- Sportier chassis and suspension calibration, with stickier tires
- Part of the first RC F generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- V8 engine has buckets of personality
- Comfortable seats and a comfortable ride
- Lower cost of entry than competitors
- Excellent build quality
- Out-accelerated and out-handled by competitors
- Hefty weight hampers virtually every dynamic element
- Frustrating and distracting infotainment interface
- Tech features lag behind competitors
2020 Lexus RC F Review
While most of Lexus' lineup is less Nürburgring and more suburban ring road, that doesn't mean the company can't make a sports car. Take the 2020 Lexus RC F, for example. Based on the relatively street-friendly RC coupe, the RC F dials it up with more power, an exhilarating soundtrack, a stiffer suspension and a more chiseled look.
For most drivers, it's the non-turbocharged V8 that'll be the biggest draw. Compared to last year's model, it produces a little more power and torque — now 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque thanks to small changes to the intake and programming. A slightly shorter final drive ratio (from last year's 2.97:1 to this year's 3.13:1) also increases the feeling of acceleration.
Equally as important as the increase in power is the decrease in weight. Changes to numerous components, such as a lightened intake manifold, a smaller air-conditioning compressor, aluminum suspension parts in place of steel parts, composite rear bumper support, and hollow axles, all help decrease the RC F's weight by a reported 55 pounds, to 3,902 pounds.
If you're looking for a more aggressive experience, the limited-production RC F Track Edition further reduces weight thanks to a judicious use of carbon fiber, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, lightweight 19-inch wheels and a titanium exhaust. Visually, the Track Edition is equipped with a much more prominent rear wing as well as a subtle front splitter to draw air away from the underside of the body.
The RC F is indeed more appealing as a daily driver rather than a track toy. Even with its improvements this year, the RC F's performance isn't as exciting as what you can get from other performance coupes such as the BMW M4, the Chevrolet Corvette and the Ford Shelby GT350. But if you're mostly interested in a mix of street-friendly comfort and performance, the 2020 RC F should satisfy.
What's it like to live with the RC F?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Lexus RC F for six months, logging over 10,000 miles. We fell in love with the RC F's powerfully smooth V8 engine and attractive cabin but found its infotainment system clunky and distracting to use.
The 2020 Lexus RC F differs from our long-term RC F in that it receives a slight power bump, tweaks to its suspension, and a weight reduction of about 55 pounds. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply. Read our long-term RC F test to learn more about everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy.
Our verdict6.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
How comfortable is it?8.0
How’s the interior?7.0
How’s the tech?5.0
How’s the storage?5.5
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard6.5
Which RC F does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus RC F models
The 2020 Lexus RC F is the high-performance version of the Lexus RC coupe, which we review separately. Specific F version upgrades include a 5.0-liter V8 engine (472 horsepower, 395 lb-ft of torque), a specially tuned eight-speed automatic transmission, a limited-slip differential, an adaptive variable suspension, Brembo upgrade brakes and 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The RC F also gets special styling and sport seats. A more dynamic and limited-edition RC F Track Edition adds lightness, grip and exclusivity.
Standard equipment for the RC F includes LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, and simulated leather upholstery.
Also standard are the Lexus Display Audio tech interface (7-inch screen and knob controller), Scout GPS Link smartphone-based navigation system, Apple CarPlay connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system.
A few option packages are available for the RC F. Notably, the Premium package adds some useful safety-related items. The Performance package gets you the contents of the Premium package plus a carbon-fiber roof and a speed-activated carbon-fiber rear spoiler.
The Sound and Navigation package adds more technology features, including a larger display and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Other stand-alone options are upgraded LED headlights, a sunroof and a torque-vectoring rear differential.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus RC F.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I could not be happier with my Lexus RCF. There's nothing I'd rather be doing at this moment than driving it.
2020 Lexus RC F videosBest Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]
Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.
Sponsored cars related to the RC F
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$64,900
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|472 hp @ 7100 rpm
|Track Edition 2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$96,800
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|472 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RC F safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert with Keeping Assist
- Warns you when the car's drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
- Safety Connect
- Includes automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and stolen-vehicle location services.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus RC F vs. the competition
Lexus RC F vs. BMW M4
Thanks to its big V8 engine, the RC F feels fast, but it's also heavy. The M4's lighter weight and delicate controls make it feel nimbler than the RC. If you're even considering passenger duties, the BMW is roomier for rear-seat passengers, and it even has a larger trunk area. On the track, they're both supremely fun machines, but the lighter M4 is the better choice.
Lexus RC F vs. Lexus GS F
Aside from the number of doors, the RC F and the GS F have a lot of similarities. Though the GS F doesn't make as much power, they use a similar V8 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. And while the GS F is much more practical thanks to its larger rear seat and cargo area, they both use the same infotainment system. While it comes with many of the features that buyers are looking for, it's clunky to use.
Lexus RC F vs. Chevrolet Corvette
The Corvette is a true-blue sports car, while the RC F eschews some outright performance in exchange for comfort and livability. Both models feature non-turbocharged V8 engines that feature precise throttle control and that wonderful racy sound. Ultimately, the Corvette is the more dynamically impressive car. But it's also more common.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RC F a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus RC F?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Lexus RC F:
- New RC F Track Edition
- Standard RC F gets a small bump in power and minor reduction in weight
- Sportier chassis and suspension calibration, with stickier tires
- Part of the first RC F generation introduced for 2014
Is the Lexus RC F reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus RC F a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RC F?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RC F is the 2020 Lexus RC F 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,900.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $64,900
- Track Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $96,800
What are the different models of Lexus RC F?
More about the 2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F Overview
The 2020 Lexus RC F is offered in the following submodels: RC F Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Track Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus RC F?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus RC F and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RC F 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RC F.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus RC F and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RC F featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus RC F?
Which 2020 Lexus RC FS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus RC F for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2020 RC FS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $78,930 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus RC F.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus RC Fs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RC F for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,845.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,773.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus RC F?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Related 2020 Lexus RC F info
