2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
2020 Land Rover Discovery SportMSRP Range: $37,800 - $52,800
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Above-average off-road and all-weather capabilities
- Available third-row seating
- Plenty of passenger and cargo space
- Quiet and smooth ride
Land Rover introduced its Discovery Sport back in 2015, and it's gone on to become one of the brand's most popular models. For 2020, Land Rover hopes to maintain that popularity by giving the Disco Sport a thorough update. About 60% of the Discovery Sport's parts have been updated, making it feel almost like a full redesign, especially from the inside.
Which Discovery Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Discovery Sport models
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is offered in four trims: Base, S, SE and HSE trims. All models but the HSE are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (246 horsepower, 269 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. The HSE model adds a 48-volt mild hybrid system that boosts output to 286 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- off-roading
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
My first Land Rover. Our previous family SUV was the Volvo XC90. The other car I drive is the Tesla Model 3. Much quieter and smoother ride than the Volvo in my opinion. The handling is amazingly good for such an SUV. I was initially worried about electronics problems that are known to exist for some LR models, but my R-Dynamic SE has been problem-free. A recent off-road trip was a blast. It felt like a tank. Some drawbacks I found include some delay in showing the proximity sensor readings when I park my Disco in the garage and laggy accel response with the automatic stop mode, which can be disabled. I would highly recommend this car. In fact, this is my first time posting any review and I was compelled to share my positive experience. The new Discovery Sport simply rocks!
Just got back from a trip to Vegas. Rented a 2020 Discovery Sport. It had under 8000 miles. The throttle response was non existent. Terrible lag time. (Don't even think about pulling out into traffic). Wait till it goes by. It had rattles from the suspension. The rear hatch (manual) was very heavy and I'm 6' 1" and in pretty good shape. Wife could not lift it. When closing, it shook and rattled. Granted, it was a rental but I expected more from a Land Rover. A $40,000 vehicle should hold up better than that. It did not appear to have been abused, just poorly built. I would pay $20,000 for one, let alone 40.
I’m thrilled with the features and options that I got.
Features & Specs
|P250 S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$41,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$44,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$46,150
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$43,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Discovery Sport safety features:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Detects cars in adjacent lanes and warns the driver of their presence during lane change maneuvers.
- Reverse Traffic Detection
- Alerts the driver to the presence of approaching traffic behind the vehicle when in reverse.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. the competition
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Lexus GX 460
Not many luxury SUVs can boast of the off-road credentials of the Discovery Sport. The Lexus GX 460 is certainly one of its most direct competitors, though. Based on the all-conquering Toyota 4Runner, the GX can go toe to toe against the Sport on any terrain. In everyday use, however, it comes up short in regard to cargo and passenger space, overall comfort, fuel economy and performance.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The GLC is definitely more at home in the city and on pavement, but you may be surprised by how capable it can be in the wilderness, especially if you opt for the Off-Road Engineering package. Unless you regularly encounter challenging all-terrain conditions, the GLC is a more well-rounded choice.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 is another luxury SUV that can handle a fair bit of off-road terrain if properly equipped. The optional Off-Road package gives the X5 more ability off the pavement than most drivers will ever need, but it's still far less capable than the Discovery Sport. It's also quite a bit more expensive, but in the luxury class, it's hard to beat.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Discovery Sport a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport:
- Revised exterior styling, a new base trim and an optional mild hybrid engine
- Improved interior materials and additional tech features
- Part of the first Discovery Sport generation introduced for 2015
Is the Land Rover Discovery Sport reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,800.
Other versions include:
- P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,500
- P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $44,600
- P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,150
- P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,100
- P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,800
- P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $52,800
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery Sport?
More about the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is offered in the following submodels: Discovery Sport SUV, Discovery Sport Hybrid. Available styles include P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Discovery Sport 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Discovery Sport.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Discovery Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,084. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,555 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,555 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,529.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,134. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,833 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,833 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,301.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 27 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,069. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,086 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,086 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,983.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 12.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,239. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,346 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,346 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,893.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 10.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sports are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale near. There are currently 108 new 2020 Discovery Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,853 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,674 on a used or CPO 2020 Discovery Sport available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,396.
Find a new Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,373.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Land Rover lease specials
