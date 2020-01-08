  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV Rear Badge
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV Exterior
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
(3)

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
MSRP Range: $37,800 - $52,800

MSRP$41,500
Edmunds suggests you pay$40,758
Dealer PriceGet price
12 for sale near you

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Above-average off-road and all-weather capabilities
  • Available third-row seating
  • Plenty of passenger and cargo space
  • Quiet and smooth ride

Land Rover introduced its Discovery Sport back in 2015, and it's gone on to become one of the brand's most popular models. For 2020, Land Rover hopes to maintain that popularity by giving the Disco Sport a thorough update. About 60% of the Discovery Sport's parts have been updated, making it feel almost like a full redesign, especially from the inside.

Hop inside and you'll find that the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport has the brand's latest design look. The updated infotainment display, digital gauges, multifunction controllers, and new technology features add a healthy dose of modernity and usability. And even though its rather compact dimensions may suggest otherwise, the Sport can be optioned with a third row of seats.

For power, Land Rover has made the base four-cylinder engine more powerful. There's also an optional upgrade engine that gets an electric boost from a 48-volt mild hybrid system. These new engines also benefit from an automatic driveline disconnect — when you're cruising straight, only the front wheels receive power, which Land Rover reckons improves fuel efficiency by 7%.

As a Land Rover, the 2020 Discovery Sport has impressive off-road abilities that will likely leave any other rival luxury SUV stranded. While you may not be an all-terrain enthusiast, those abilities translate to better stability if you live in weather-prone regions. At the same time, the Disco Sport is well-mannered on dry pavement.

Overall, we're pleased to see that the Discovery Sport has matured into a more well-rounded and refined SUV. It's worth checking out, especially if you find that other options such as the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC are a little too bland for your tastes.

Which Discovery Sport does Edmunds recommend?

The midrange S trim gets our recommendation in the Discovery Sport lineup. You get just enough luxury enhancements over the base model at a price that is still somewhat attainable. There are plenty of options available to suit your particular preferences.

Land Rover Discovery Sport models

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is offered in four trims: Base, S, SE and HSE trims. All models but the HSE are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (246 horsepower, 269 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. The HSE model adds a 48-volt mild hybrid system that boosts output to 286 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque.

Standard features for the base Discovery Sport include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Land Rover's InControl telematics and remote apps, Bluetooth, a universal garage door opener, a 10-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system with USB input.

Advanced safety features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system.

The S trim adds power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, 12-way power front seats, a choice of leather or faux leather/suede upholstery, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a traffic sign reader with an integrated speed limiter.

The SE trim additions are limited to 19-inch wheels, a power liftgate, self-leveling headlights, automatic high beams, front seat memory functions, a digital instrument panel and a blind-spot monitor.

At the top of the lineup, the HSE trim comes with the more powerful mild hybrid engine, 20-inch wheels, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking at speeds above 50 mph, premium leather upholstery, 14-way adjustable front seats, a virtual rearview mirror and a 10-speaker Meridian premium audio system.

Bundled options include the Park package (a surround-view camera system, a passenger exit warning system, rear cross-traffic alert and an automated parking system), the Dynamic Handling package (selectable drive modes, adaptive dampers and red brake calipers) and the Cold Climate package (heated steering wheel, windshield and headlight washers). S through HSE trims are also eligible for the R-Dynamic option that adds shift paddles and sportier exterior and interior treatments.

Many features are available at an additional cost on supporting trims. Other options include a third row of seats (increasing passenger capacity to seven), a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, satellite radio and a waterproof activity key bracelet.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 34%
Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • off-roading
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, So far so good! Very impressed.
Joe,
P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

My first Land Rover. Our previous family SUV was the Volvo XC90. The other car I drive is the Tesla Model 3. Much quieter and smoother ride than the Volvo in my opinion. The handling is amazingly good for such an SUV. I was initially worried about electronics problems that are known to exist for some LR models, but my R-Dynamic SE has been problem-free. A recent off-road trip was a blast. It felt like a tank. Some drawbacks I found include some delay in showing the proximity sensor readings when I park my Disco in the garage and laggy accel response with the automatic stop mode, which can be disabled. I would highly recommend this car. In fact, this is my first time posting any review and I was compelled to share my positive experience. The new Discovery Sport simply rocks!

1 out of 5 stars, Not even one star
J Fry,
P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Just got back from a trip to Vegas. Rented a 2020 Discovery Sport. It had under 8000 miles. The throttle response was non existent. Terrible lag time. (Don't even think about pulling out into traffic). Wait till it goes by. It had rattles from the suspension. The rear hatch (manual) was very heavy and I'm 6' 1" and in pretty good shape. Wife could not lift it. When closing, it shook and rattled. Granted, it was a rental but I expected more from a Land Rover. A $40,000 vehicle should hold up better than that. It did not appear to have been abused, just poorly built. I would pay $20,000 for one, let alone 40.

4 out of 5 stars, Love it more than I thought!
David ,
P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I’m thrilled with the features and options that I got.

Features & Specs

P250 S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
P250 S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$41,500
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$44,600
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$46,150
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$43,100
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Discovery Sport safety features:

Autonomous Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Detects cars in adjacent lanes and warns the driver of their presence during lane change maneuvers.
Reverse Traffic Detection
Alerts the driver to the presence of approaching traffic behind the vehicle when in reverse.

Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. the competition

Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Lexus GX 460

Not many luxury SUVs can boast of the off-road credentials of the Discovery Sport. The Lexus GX 460 is certainly one of its most direct competitors, though. Based on the all-conquering Toyota 4Runner, the GX can go toe to toe against the Sport on any terrain. In everyday use, however, it comes up short in regard to cargo and passenger space, overall comfort, fuel economy and performance.

Compare Land Rover Discovery Sport & Lexus GX 460 features

Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The GLC is definitely more at home in the city and on pavement, but you may be surprised by how capable it can be in the wilderness, especially if you opt for the Off-Road Engineering package. Unless you regularly encounter challenging all-terrain conditions, the GLC is a more well-rounded choice.

Compare Land Rover Discovery Sport & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. BMW X5

The BMW X5 is another luxury SUV that can handle a fair bit of off-road terrain if properly equipped. The optional Off-Road package gives the X5 more ability off the pavement than most drivers will ever need, but it's still far less capable than the Discovery Sport. It's also quite a bit more expensive, but in the luxury class, it's hard to beat.

Related Discovery Sport Articles

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Gets Tech Refresh

More Features Give This Compact Three-Row More Capability

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerMay 23rd, 2019

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is on the smaller side of the British brand's lineup, but it still packs big-SUV features like three-row seating and off-road toughness. For 2020, Land Rover improved on the Disco Sport's formula with a touchscreen infotainment system with excellent smartphone integration, a mild hybrid powertrain option, and Land Rover's latest Terrain Response 2 traction control system.

Disco Will Never Die

Many Land Rover traditionalists scoff at the Discovery Sport for being softer off-road than the mainstay Range Rover, but the 2020 model year gains technology that will make naysayers drool. For starters, the ClearSight Ground View system displays a camera view of the terrain directly ahead of the car onto the infotainment screen. This system allows the driver to place the front wheels without needing a spotter, a big benefit in tricky off-road conditions. Another high-definition camera displays the view to the rear, augmenting your sightlines should you load up the Disco Sport with passengers and block the view out back.

Keeping the oily side down is the updated Terrain Response 2 traction management system, which has the ability to handle more varied terrain and lock the rear axle for traction, or disconnect the rear axle for increased efficiency.

Two engines will be available, both turbocharged four-cylinders paired with a nine-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive. The standard engine produces 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, while the top-of-the-line R-Dynamic HSE variant will come with a 48-volt mild hybrid engine producing a respectable 286 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

You'll Have a (Disco) Ball

It's not just the powertrain that has been improved. The infotainment system has leveled-up as well. The Discovery Sport will come with a single-screen touchscreen system that, when optioned correctly, will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with the ability to connect to the infotainment system through an app on your smartphone and smartwatch. Other options include a color head-up display and a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Land Rover understands that given the smaller size (the Disco Sport has a shorter wheelbase than the Velar), the third row is essentially for smaller adults and children. But the standard sliding second row lends the Discovery Sport a lot of flexibility. Land Rover quotes 63.3 cubic feet of cargo volume with all seat backs folded down, a little less than the much larger Audi Q7.

Other improvements for the 2020 model year are available massaging front seats and a sustainable seat material called Luxtex. It's designed to simulate leather but is made of recycled polyester microfiber.

Pricing and Release Date

So does the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport live up to its storied namesake? In many ways, yes. Thanks to its flexible cargo and seating capability, and its go-anywhere suspension and powertrain, the Disco Sport can do what Land Rovers are best known for: transporting people and cargo over a variety of terrain in comfort. We're looking forward to testing its abilities closer to its on-sale date this summer. Pricing isn't available, but we anticipate that it'll be within the same bracket as the current model, putting the starting price in the high $30,000s and topping out around $56,000.

FAQ

Is the Land Rover Discovery Sport a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Discovery Sport both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Discovery Sport has 32.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Discovery Sport. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport:

  • Revised exterior styling, a new base trim and an optional mild hybrid engine
  • Improved interior materials and additional tech features
  • Part of the first Discovery Sport generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Land Rover Discovery Sport reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Discovery Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Discovery Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Discovery Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Discovery Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?

The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,800.

Other versions include:

  • P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,500
  • P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $44,600
  • P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,150
  • P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,100
  • P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,800
  • P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $52,800
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery Sport?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Discovery Sport, the next question is, which Discovery Sport model is right for you? Discovery Sport variants include P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Discovery Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Overview

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is offered in the following submodels: Discovery Sport SUV, Discovery Sport Hybrid. Available styles include P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P290 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Discovery Sport 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Discovery Sport.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Discovery Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,084. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,555 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,555 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,529.

The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 10.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,134. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,833 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,833 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,301.

The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 27 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,069. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,086 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,086 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,983.

The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 12.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 12 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,239. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,346 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,346 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,893.

The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 10.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 9 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale near. There are currently 108 new 2020 Discovery Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,853 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,674 on a used or CPO 2020 Discovery Sport available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,396.

Find a new Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,373.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

