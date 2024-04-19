- The 2025 Toyota Camry starts at $29,495.
- It's also $455 cheaper than the equivalent Camry Hybrid from last year.
- The Camry is more expensive on the whole, but not by a lot considering the new features, powertrain and design.
The 2025 Toyota Camry Is Still Affordable
The Camry is overhauled for 2025 but remains an affordable sedan
The Toyota Camry is new for 2025 and, more importantly, now only available as a hybrid. The automaker just announced pricing for the heavily refreshed midsize sedan, with the base Camry LE starting at $29,495 including a $1,095 destination charge. The trim structure is simplified as well, with just four trims available (LE, SE, XLE, XSE), each offering all-wheel drive for a $1,525 upcharge. Below is a table comparing the updated Camry’s pricing with that of the previous Camry Hybrid.
2025 Camry vs. 2024 Camry Hybrid pricing (including destination)
2025 Camry
2024 Camry Hybrid
Price change
LE: $29,495
LE: $29,950
-$455
SE: $31,795
SE: $31,485
$310
XLE: $34,495
XLE: $34,840
-$345
XSE: $35,695
XSE: $35,390
$305
Of course, the new Camry is more expensive overall due to its new hybrid powertrain — LE models are $1,980 more expensive than a base gas-powered LE model from the year before. Not including the available all-wheel-drive system, the new Camry’s pricing changes are something of a mixed bag when compared to last year’s Camry Hybrid. In some cases, it is cheaper, and the new features, more powerful engine and updated design make the LE and XLE models a bargain. SE and XSE models see the greatest net price change, at $310 and $305, respectively, but even this is minimal given the breadth of changes to the 2025 model.
Edmunds says
The new Camry is more expensive than previous non-hybrid models, but not by much. Compared against the old Camry Hybrid, the latest and greatest Toyota sedan is worth your money.