Skip to main content

The 2025 Toyota Camry Is Still Affordable

The Camry is overhauled for 2025 but remains an affordable sedan

2025 Toyota Camry hard front
  • written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The 2025 Toyota Camry starts at $29,495.
  • It's also $455 cheaper than the equivalent Camry Hybrid from last year.
  • The Camry is more expensive on the whole, but not by a lot considering the new features, powertrain and design.

The Toyota Camry is new for 2025 and, more importantly, now only available as a hybrid. The automaker just announced pricing for the heavily refreshed midsize sedan, with the base Camry LE starting at $29,495 including a $1,095 destination charge. The trim structure is simplified as well, with just four trims available (LE, SE, XLE, XSE), each offering all-wheel drive for a $1,525 upcharge. Below is a table comparing the updated Camry’s pricing with that of the previous Camry Hybrid.

2025 Camry vs. 2024 Camry Hybrid pricing (including destination)

Edmunds logo
2025 Camry
2024 Camry Hybrid
Price change

LE: $29,495

LE: $29,950

-$455

SE: $31,795

SE: $31,485

$310

XLE: $34,495

XLE: $34,840

-$345

XSE: $35,695

XSE: $35,390

$305

Of course, the new Camry is more expensive overall due to its new hybrid powertrain — LE models are $1,980 more expensive than a base gas-powered LE model from the year before. Not including the available all-wheel-drive system, the new Camry’s pricing changes are something of a mixed bag when compared to last year’s Camry Hybrid. In some cases, it is cheaper, and the new features, more powerful engine and updated design make the LE and XLE models a bargain. SE and XSE models see the greatest net price change, at $310 and $305, respectively, but even this is minimal given the breadth of changes to the 2025 model.

Edmunds says

The new Camry is more expensive than previous non-hybrid models, but not by much. Compared against the old Camry Hybrid, the latest and greatest Toyota sedan is worth your money.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

Cameron Rogersedited by

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model