Of course, the new Camry is more expensive overall due to its new hybrid powertrain — LE models are $1,980 more expensive than a base gas-powered LE model from the year before. Not including the available all-wheel-drive system, the new Camry’s pricing changes are something of a mixed bag when compared to last year’s Camry Hybrid. In some cases, it is cheaper, and the new features, more powerful engine and updated design make the LE and XLE models a bargain. SE and XSE models see the greatest net price change, at $310 and $305, respectively, but even this is minimal given the breadth of changes to the 2025 model.