Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
2021 Hyundai Palisade

What’s new

  • New range-topping Calligraphy trim level
  • Restructured option packages
  • Part of the first Palisade generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of space for adults in all three rows
  • Lots of standard and optional high-tech features
  • Comfortable seating and ride quality
  • Handling isn't as crisp as with some rival SUVs
2021 Hyundai Palisade Review

The Hyundai Palisade is a midsize three-row SUV that serves as the brand's biggest and most expensive SUV. Compared to the model it replaced, the Santa Fe XL, the Palisade is roomier, more comfortable and more refined. Typical Hyundai strengths also abound, as the Palisade is packed with features and backed by a comprehensive warranty.

Take one step inside the cabin and you'll find this Hyundai is one of the most luxuriously trimmed vehicles in the class. In fact, a new range-topping Calligraphy trim debuts for 2021, adding exotic luxury features such as quilted-leather door inserts and a suede-like headliner. Overall, the Palisade is one of our top picks in the three-row SUV class. But is it the right model for you? Read more about the Palisade in our in-depth Expert Review below.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.2 / 10
The Hyundai Palisade might be new to the three-row crossover SUV segment, but it's already one of our top picks. Packed with value, comfort and capability, the Palisade has everything shoppers are looking for. Only the lackluster handling and mediocre fuel economy could be considered demerits, but they are minor ones given this well-rounded SUV.

How does it drive?

7.5
What the Palisade lacks in all-out performance it more than makes up for with a competent and well-rounded skill set. Accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph takes 7.6 seconds, which is an average time for a three-row SUV. High-speed passing can be done with confidence. In our emergency braking tests, the Palisade demonstrated strong and predictable braking. In more routine driving, the brake pedal is easy to control for smooth stops.

Handling and steering are less of a strong point, but the big Hyundai rarely feels sloppy or out of sorts as you drive around turns. Thanks in part to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic, the Palisade is a stress-free companion for both city and highway driving.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
Three-row SUVs aren't always hauling around six or seven people, so there's something to be said for having a little peace when it's just you. The Palisade delivers with minimal amounts of road and wind noise and a quiet yet effective climate control system.

The front seats offer a nice mix of support for cornering and comfort for driving long distances. Just about everybody should like them. The optional second-row captain's chairs are just as good and feel better than some front seats in other vehicles. Even the third row is decent and has a nicely contoured seat cushion.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The Hyundai Palisade blurs the lines between near-luxury and luxury thanks to a well-appointed and comfortable interior for all its passengers. Though a few of the controls on the center stack are a bit of a reach, everything is laid out well and simple to understand. The driving position offers a commanding view out the front and sides, and the somewhat limited rear visibility can be offset with the optional surround-view camera system.

Rear passengers will also like the Palisade. The rear doors open wide, and you can easily slide the optional second-row captain's chairs up and out of the way by pushing a button. Once done, there's a clear path to the third-row seat.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The Palisade is equipped with several collision avoidance and mitigation systems as well as adaptive cruise control that operates down to a stop. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, and numerous USB ports are spread across all three rows (although only one can be used for phone connectivity). The wide infotainment screen looks sharp, and it comes with navigation that offers several useful features.

Our Limited test vehicle also had the head-up display and rear-seat intercom features; both are useful. Sound quality from the upgraded 10-speaker sound system is decent but not outstanding. Another mild disappointment is the optional turn-signal camera display in the gauge cluster. It's gimmicky and can be distracting to use.

How’s the storage?

8.5
Trunk space is generous, with 18 cubic feet behind the third row and 87 cubes with both rows folded down. Beyond that, the hatch opening is wide and accommodating. There's also a useful underfloor compartment. The Palisade can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, which is an average amount for the class.

Small-item storage is almost too much of a good thing: a fairly giant center bin with a retractable cover, a second bin on the floor between the front passenger seats, and a traditional center console. Cupholders are retractable but allow for smaller bottles to rattle about. Even the bulkiest car seats fit easily, and the seat anchors are easy to find.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA estimates an all-wheel-drive Palisade will get 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving. We were able to match that with our test vehicle on our 115-mile evaluation route. Some rival SUVs offer better fuel economy. But you can run the V6 on regular gas, unlike some rival SUVs that require premium unleaded to return their rated power and fuel economy numbers.

Is it a good value?

8.5
The Palisade, and its corporate sibling, the Kia Telluride, might be the best value in the class. Everything is top-notch, from the driving experience to the interior quality to the standard and optional features. Even the base model seems to give you a bit extra, and in the top trims you get a near-luxury experience. Overall, we are very impressed with the quality and feel of the Palisade. You also get Hyundai's excellent 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

Wildcard

8.0
The Palisade really blurs the lines between a luxury and non-luxury vehicle. Value and quality are everywhere. This Hyundai has a breadth of talents and is sure to find itself near the top of this competitive class for a few years to come.

Which Palisade does Edmunds recommend?

The SEL is undoubtedly the sweet spot in the Palisade lineup. It doesn't cost much more than the SE and comes with a dizzying number of quality-of-life upgrades. There are also a pair of option packages that allow you to get a few more goodies without jumping all the way to the Limited.

Hyundai Palisade models

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is a three-row midsize SUV sold in four trims: SE, SEL, Limited and Calligraphy. All models are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 (291 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all trims except the Calligraphy, where it's standard.

A second-row bench seat with seating for eight is standard on the SE and optional for the SEL. The SEL, Limited and Calligraphy come with second-row captain's chairs that reduce capacity to seven.

SE
The base SE model starts you off with:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Heated mirrors
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat
  • Power-folding second-row seats
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Five USB ports (three up front and two in the second row)
  • Rear Seat Quiet Mode (silences the speakers in the second and third rows)

The Palisade is also equipped with a healthy list of driving aids, including:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the Palisade back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Hyundai and the car in front)

SEL
Stepping up to the SEL adds:

  • Sunroof
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat with two-way lumbar
  • Heated front seats
  • Second-row captain's chairs
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

A second-row bench seat in lieu of captain's chairs is a no-cost option. Also available are two features packages that bridge the gap between the SEL and the Limited.

  • Convenience package
    • 20-inch wheels
    • Self-leveling rear suspension
    • Sound-reducing front side glass
    • Hands-free liftgate
    • Rear sunshades
    • Wireless charging pad
    • Two USB ports in the third row
    • 115-volt household-style outlet
    • Front parking sensors
  • Premium package
    • Convenience package
    • Heated steering wheel
    • Driver-seat memory settings
    • Power-adjustable passenger seat
    • Heated second-row seats
    • Power-folding third-row seats
    • Leather upholstery
    • 10.25-inch touchscreen
    • Navigation system
    • Cabin intercom system

Limited
The Limited comes with all of the above features, plus:

  • Dual-pane sunroof
  • Automatic wipers
  • Digital instrument panel
  • Configurable ambient lighting
  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
  • Thigh extension and four-way lumbar adjustment for driver's seat
  • Ventilated front and rear seats
  • Upgraded leather upholstery
  • 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
  • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Palisade and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Blind-spot camera (displays an image of the vehicle's blind spot in the instrument panel when the turn signal is activated

Calligraphy
The new Calligraphy trim further adds:

  • All-wheel drive
  • Unique grille, wheel designs, and front and rear fascias
  • Faux suede headliner
  • Quilted-leather door inserts
    Features & Specs

    Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD
    3.8L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$47,750
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
    SEL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SEL 4dr SUV AWD
    3.8L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$36,875
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
    SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SE 4dr SUV AWD
    3.8L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$34,225
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Limited 4dr SUV AWD
    3.8L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$46,825
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Palisade safety features:

    Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
    Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
    Safe Exit Assist
    Temporarily prevents you from opening your door if sensors detect a car approaching from the rear.
    Surround View Monitor
    Shows a top-down view of your SUV when you park, making it easier to avoid curbs and line up in the parking space.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Hyundai Palisade vs. the competition

    Hyundai Palisade vs. Kia Telluride

    The Palisade and the Kia Telluride are corporate cousins, sharing the same platform, powertrain and general trim structure. The Telluride is the less expensive of the two, but these SUVs really do feel quite similar from behind the wheel. Besides the price, the difference primarily comes down to exterior and interior styling.

    Compare Hyundai Palisade & Kia Telluride features

    Hyundai Palisade vs. Honda Pilot

    Before the debuts of the Palisade and the Telluride last year, the Honda Pilot was our favorite midsize three-row SUV. Highlights include a supremely comfortable ride, a refined interior and surprisingly nimble handling. If neither of the Hyundai/Kia twins interests you, the Pilot is definitely the way to go.

    Compare Hyundai Palisade & Honda Pilot features

    Hyundai Palisade vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

    The Palisade's interior is so upscale and the ride so refined, you might wonder if it's worth paying extra for the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The GLE is our favorite midsize luxury SUV for its well-executed tech features and futuristic cabin. As you might expect, the GLE's price dwarfs that of a similarly configured Palisade.

    Compare Hyundai Palisade & Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class features

    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Palisade a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Palisade both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Palisade fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Palisade gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Palisade has 18.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Palisade. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Palisade?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade:

    • New range-topping Calligraphy trim level
    • Restructured option packages
    • Part of the first Palisade generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Hyundai Palisade reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Palisade is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Palisade. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Palisade's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Hyundai Palisade a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Palisade is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Palisade and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Palisade is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Palisade?

    The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Palisade is the 2021 Hyundai Palisade SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,525.

    Other versions include:

    • Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,750
    • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,875
    • SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,225
    • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,825
    • SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,525
    • Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,125
    • SEL 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,175
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Palisade?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Palisade, the next question is, which Palisade model is right for you? Palisade variants include Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Palisade models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Hyundai Palisade Overview

    The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is offered in the following submodels: Palisade SUV. Available styles include Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and SEL 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Palisade?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Palisade.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Palisade featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

