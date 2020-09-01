2021 Hyundai Palisade
What’s new
- New range-topping Calligraphy trim level
- Restructured option packages
- Part of the first Palisade generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of space for adults in all three rows
- Lots of standard and optional high-tech features
- Comfortable seating and ride quality
- Handling isn't as crisp as with some rival SUVs
2021 Hyundai Palisade Review
The Hyundai Palisade is a midsize three-row SUV that serves as the brand's biggest and most expensive SUV. Compared to the model it replaced, the Santa Fe XL, the Palisade is roomier, more comfortable and more refined. Typical Hyundai strengths also abound, as the Palisade is packed with features and backed by a comprehensive warranty.
Take one step inside the cabin and you'll find this Hyundai is one of the most luxuriously trimmed vehicles in the class. In fact, a new range-topping Calligraphy trim debuts for 2021, adding exotic luxury features such as quilted-leather door inserts and a suede-like headliner. Overall, the Palisade is one of our top picks in the three-row SUV class. But is it the right model for you? Read more about the Palisade in our in-depth Expert Review below.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Handling and steering are less of a strong point, but the big Hyundai rarely feels sloppy or out of sorts as you drive around turns. Thanks in part to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic, the Palisade is a stress-free companion for both city and highway driving.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The front seats offer a nice mix of support for cornering and comfort for driving long distances. Just about everybody should like them. The optional second-row captain's chairs are just as good and feel better than some front seats in other vehicles. Even the third row is decent and has a nicely contoured seat cushion.
How’s the interior?8.5
Rear passengers will also like the Palisade. The rear doors open wide, and you can easily slide the optional second-row captain's chairs up and out of the way by pushing a button. Once done, there's a clear path to the third-row seat.
How’s the tech?8.0
Our Limited test vehicle also had the head-up display and rear-seat intercom features; both are useful. Sound quality from the upgraded 10-speaker sound system is decent but not outstanding. Another mild disappointment is the optional turn-signal camera display in the gauge cluster. It's gimmicky and can be distracting to use.
How’s the storage?8.5
Small-item storage is almost too much of a good thing: a fairly giant center bin with a retractable cover, a second bin on the floor between the front passenger seats, and a traditional center console. Cupholders are retractable but allow for smaller bottles to rattle about. Even the bulkiest car seats fit easily, and the seat anchors are easy to find.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.5
Wildcard8.0
Which Palisade does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Palisade models
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is a three-row midsize SUV sold in four trims: SE, SEL, Limited and Calligraphy. All models are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 (291 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all trims except the Calligraphy, where it's standard.
A second-row bench seat with seating for eight is standard on the SE and optional for the SEL. The SEL, Limited and Calligraphy come with second-row captain's chairs that reduce capacity to seven.
SE
The base SE model starts you off with:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Heated mirrors
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- Power-folding second-row seats
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Five USB ports (three up front and two in the second row)
- Rear Seat Quiet Mode (silences the speakers in the second and third rows)
The Palisade is also equipped with a healthy list of driving aids, including:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Palisade back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Hyundai and the car in front)
SEL
Stepping up to the SEL adds:
- Sunroof
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power-adjustable driver's seat with two-way lumbar
- Heated front seats
- Second-row captain's chairs
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
A second-row bench seat in lieu of captain's chairs is a no-cost option. Also available are two features packages that bridge the gap between the SEL and the Limited.
- Convenience package
- 20-inch wheels
- Self-leveling rear suspension
- Sound-reducing front side glass
- Hands-free liftgate
- Rear sunshades
- Wireless charging pad
- Two USB ports in the third row
- 115-volt household-style outlet
- Front parking sensors
- Premium package
- Convenience package
- Heated steering wheel
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Power-adjustable passenger seat
- Heated second-row seats
- Power-folding third-row seats
- Leather upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system
- Cabin intercom system
Limited
The Limited comes with all of the above features, plus:
- Dual-pane sunroof
- Automatic wipers
- Digital instrument panel
- Configurable ambient lighting
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Thigh extension and four-way lumbar adjustment for driver's seat
- Ventilated front and rear seats
- Upgraded leather upholstery
- 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Palisade and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Blind-spot camera (displays an image of the vehicle's blind spot in the instrument panel when the turn signal is activated
Calligraphy
The new Calligraphy trim further adds:
- All-wheel drive
- Unique grille, wheel designs, and front and rear fascias
- Faux suede headliner
- Quilted-leather door inserts
Features & Specs
|Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$47,750
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,875
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,225
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$46,825
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Palisade safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Safe Exit Assist
- Temporarily prevents you from opening your door if sensors detect a car approaching from the rear.
- Surround View Monitor
- Shows a top-down view of your SUV when you park, making it easier to avoid curbs and line up in the parking space.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Palisade vs. the competition
Hyundai Palisade vs. Kia Telluride
The Palisade and the Kia Telluride are corporate cousins, sharing the same platform, powertrain and general trim structure. The Telluride is the less expensive of the two, but these SUVs really do feel quite similar from behind the wheel. Besides the price, the difference primarily comes down to exterior and interior styling.
Hyundai Palisade vs. Honda Pilot
Before the debuts of the Palisade and the Telluride last year, the Honda Pilot was our favorite midsize three-row SUV. Highlights include a supremely comfortable ride, a refined interior and surprisingly nimble handling. If neither of the Hyundai/Kia twins interests you, the Pilot is definitely the way to go.
Hyundai Palisade vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The Palisade's interior is so upscale and the ride so refined, you might wonder if it's worth paying extra for the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The GLE is our favorite midsize luxury SUV for its well-executed tech features and futuristic cabin. As you might expect, the GLE's price dwarfs that of a similarly configured Palisade.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Palisade reliable?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Palisade?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Palisade is the 2021 Hyundai Palisade SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,525.
Other versions include:
- Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,750
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,875
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,225
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,825
- SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,525
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,125
- SEL 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,175
