2025 Aston Martin DBX707 Gets Major Interior and Tech Refresh

The British marque is keeping the DBX707's 697-hp V8 but upgrading the rest

2025 Aston Martin DBX707 front
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • Aston Martin's SUV gets an an all-new interior for 2025.
  • Upgrades include a new infotainment system and updated safety system.
  • For this model year, the Aston Martin SUV will be available solely as a DBX707 model.

Aston Martin launched its first-ever SUV, the DBX, in 2021. The model has proven to be a smashing success, accounting for nearly half of all Aston sales. The lineup grew in 2023 when the DBX707 zoomed in for 2023, packing an increase from 542 horsepower to 697 hp, muscular carbon-ceramic brakes, a revised rear limited-slip differential and more. For 2025, the British marque puts its pistons in one basket with the DBX707. In addition to every DBX being an absolute missile in a straight line, the SUV also receives a major upgrade to its interior, which includes a much-anticipated infotainment update.

2025 Aston Martin DBX707 interior

Notable changes include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple USB-C ports, a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 10.25-inch central display, which finally adds touchscreen capability. Even the cameras have been updated and fitted to swiveling side mirrors for better visibility.

Here's where it really gets exciting, though: The DBX707 can now be optioned with a high-end 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. McLaren, Volvo, BMW and Polestar cars are also fitted with Bowers & Wilkins setups with excellent sound quality. It will add a line item to the total cost, but it’s a worthwhile addition.

The interior of the DBX707 gets a makeover as well, including a sportier flat-bottomed steering wheel and redesigned door handles. Buyers can choose from three interior themes — Inspire Comfort, Inspire Sport, or the brand’s custom option called Q by Aston Martin.

2025 Aston Martin DBX707 touchscreen

Outside, the SUV comes with two new wheel finishes and five fresh exterior hues: Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green and Aura Green. Plus, the automaker is bringing back Podium Green, last seen on the DBX707 AMR23 Edition. Deliveries of the overhauled super-SUV commence this spring.

While past infotainment and driver assist systems exhibited a few disappointing hiccups in this SUV, it’s nice to see that Aston Martin invested energy and money into these improvements. Now the technology is a better match for this gorgeous, zoomy SUV.

2025 Aston Martin DBX707 seats

Edmunds says

The infotainment upgrade alone adds huge benefits to Aston Martin's super-SUV. And the glorious sound of the V8 remains.

