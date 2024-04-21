Notable changes include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple USB-C ports, a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 10.25-inch central display, which finally adds touchscreen capability. Even the cameras have been updated and fitted to swiveling side mirrors for better visibility.

Here's where it really gets exciting, though: The DBX707 can now be optioned with a high-end 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. McLaren, Volvo, BMW and Polestar cars are also fitted with Bowers & Wilkins setups with excellent sound quality. It will add a line item to the total cost, but it’s a worthwhile addition.

The interior of the DBX707 gets a makeover as well, including a sportier flat-bottomed steering wheel and redesigned door handles. Buyers can choose from three interior themes — Inspire Comfort, Inspire Sport, or the brand’s custom option called Q by Aston Martin.