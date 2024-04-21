- Aston Martin's SUV gets an an all-new interior for 2025.
- Upgrades include a new infotainment system and updated safety system.
- For this model year, the Aston Martin SUV will be available solely as a DBX707 model.
2025 Aston Martin DBX707 Gets Major Interior and Tech Refresh
The British marque is keeping the DBX707's 697-hp V8 but upgrading the rest
Aston Martin launched its first-ever SUV, the DBX, in 2021. The model has proven to be a smashing success, accounting for nearly half of all Aston sales. The lineup grew in 2023 when the DBX707 zoomed in for 2023, packing an increase from 542 horsepower to 697 hp, muscular carbon-ceramic brakes, a revised rear limited-slip differential and more. For 2025, the British marque puts its pistons in one basket with the DBX707. In addition to every DBX being an absolute missile in a straight line, the SUV also receives a major upgrade to its interior, which includes a much-anticipated infotainment update.
Notable changes include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple USB-C ports, a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 10.25-inch central display, which finally adds touchscreen capability. Even the cameras have been updated and fitted to swiveling side mirrors for better visibility.
Here's where it really gets exciting, though: The DBX707 can now be optioned with a high-end 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. McLaren, Volvo, BMW and Polestar cars are also fitted with Bowers & Wilkins setups with excellent sound quality. It will add a line item to the total cost, but it’s a worthwhile addition.
The interior of the DBX707 gets a makeover as well, including a sportier flat-bottomed steering wheel and redesigned door handles. Buyers can choose from three interior themes — Inspire Comfort, Inspire Sport, or the brand’s custom option called Q by Aston Martin.
Outside, the SUV comes with two new wheel finishes and five fresh exterior hues: Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green and Aura Green. Plus, the automaker is bringing back Podium Green, last seen on the DBX707 AMR23 Edition. Deliveries of the overhauled super-SUV commence this spring.
While past infotainment and driver assist systems exhibited a few disappointing hiccups in this SUV, it’s nice to see that Aston Martin invested energy and money into these improvements. Now the technology is a better match for this gorgeous, zoomy SUV.
Edmunds says
The infotainment upgrade alone adds huge benefits to Aston Martin's super-SUV. And the glorious sound of the V8 remains.