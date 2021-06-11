What is the NX 350h?

The Lexus NX is a small SUV that slots between the extra-small UX and midsize RX. It's fully redesigned this year, with the hybrid-powered 2022 Lexus NX 350h replacing the previous NX 300h. At first glance, the changes appear to be more evolutionary than revolutionary. The new NX retains the crease-heavy design language of its predecessor, and Lexus' trademark spindle grille is back and more Predator-like than ever. There are some differences, however. The checkmark turn signals are now incorporated into the headlight — resembling a sort of furrowed brow — and a new full-width taillight makes the back end a little more distinctive at night.