  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus NX 350h

2022 Lexus NX 350h

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $41,500 (estimated)
2022 Lexus NX 350h
+4
  • NX 350h replaces the NX 300h in the redesigned NX lineup
  • More horsepower from the hybrid powertrain
  • All-new touchscreen infotainment interface replaces previous trackpad controller
  • 2022 model kicks off the second NX generation
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
2022
Lexus NX 350h for Sale
2022 Lexus NX 350h Review
More Power and an Improved Infotainment System
Ronald Montoya
6/11/2021
What is the NX 350h?

The Lexus NX is a small SUV that slots between the extra-small UX and midsize RX. It's fully redesigned this year, with the hybrid-powered 2022 Lexus NX 350h replacing the previous NX 300h. At first glance, the changes appear to be more evolutionary than revolutionary. The new NX retains the crease-heavy design language of its predecessor, and Lexus' trademark spindle grille is back and more Predator-like than ever. There are some differences, however. The checkmark turn signals are now incorporated into the headlight — resembling a sort of furrowed brow — and a new full-width taillight makes the back end a little more distinctive at night.

Revisions to the cabin are much more obvious. There's a new steering wheel, digital gauge cluster and sleek center console, but our favorite aspect is one you can't see. The much-maligned trackpad is gone, as both of the available display screens gain touchscreen functionality for 2022.  Can we get an amen?

What's under the NX 350h's hood?

Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine matched with hybrid components to produce a total of 239 horsepower. That represents an increase of 45 hp over the outgoing NX 300h. Lexus says the additional output drops the NX 350h's 0-60 mph time to 7.2 seconds — a marked improvement over the last NX 300h we tested, which took 8.4 seconds to hit 60 mph. All-wheel drive is standard with the 350h.

How's the NX 350h's interior?

The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.

Overall, the interior of the new 2022 Lexus NX is more cohesive and less busy than its predecessor. Buttons on the steering wheel are larger than before, which should make them easier to use at a glance. Behind the wheel is a fully digital instrument panel that completes the NX's high-tech look. In terms of space, Lexus says the GA-K platform on which the NX is based (and which underpins the Lexus ES sedan) affords more headroom, legroom and cargo space. 

How's the NX 350h's tech?

The Lexus NX 350h comes with a ton of cool tech features. All models are equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, so you can access your smartphone's entertainment and map apps without having to plug in. On the options list is a 10-inch head-up display that projects useful information onto the windshield for easy viewing. The available navigation system is now cloud-based, which Lexus says allows for more accurate mapping. The system even recognizes when you're about to enter an area with low 4G coverage, and will download maps in advance so navigation is uninterrupted.

On the safety side, the NX 350h will be equipped with forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and road sign recognition. Several enhancements also debut in the NX, such as warning the driver when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk while turning left or right, and sounding an alert and potentially hitting the brakes while turning left when there's oncoming traffic. The blind-spot monitor now searches for traffic or bicyclists approaching from the rear of the vehicle, and will prevent the doors from opening if they are likely to be struck.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2022 Lexus NX 350h presents a compelling package to small luxury SUV buyers. It offers more power, better fuel economy and a more intuitive infotainment interface that will make its way to all Lexus models in the coming years. We're looking forward to trying it out in person and seeing how much of an improvement it actually is.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus NX 350h.

Related 2022 Lexus NX 350h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended