What is the Kia Soul?

The Kia Soul is a stylish, spacious and fun-to-drive hatchback that's masquerading as an SUV. Or maybe it's a sporty SUV that's masquerading as a hatchback. It's got a lower ride height than the average SUV, which suggests it's a hatchback. The tall roof and boxy design, however, say SUV. Whatever it is, we like it.

Even up against relatively inexpensive competitors, the Soul offers impressive value. The interior materials feel good to the touch, everything feels well built, and the ride quality is something you'd expect out of a more expensive vehicle. It's spacious too. The Soul's large doors make it's easy to get in and out. The tall, relatively horizontal roof means adults have plenty of headroom in the front seat or in the back. There's also a considerable amount of cargo space in the trunk and good small-item storage if you bring a lot of pocket-sized paraphernalia along for the ride.

The Soul does have a few flaws worth noting, however. At highway speeds, there's a lot of wind noise and tire noise that make their way into the cabin, so it's not exactly whisper-quiet. Also notable: You can't get a Soul with all-wheel drive. Lots of SUV competitors in this class offer the all-weather capability that comes with all-wheel drive, but with the Soul it's front-wheel drive or nothing. Seems like another point in the hatchback category.

When you consider everything the Soul has going for it, those are some pretty minor complaints. We don't expect any major changes for the Soul in 2023 either, so it should carry on as an attractive and peppy runabout for anyone in the market for a small SUV, or a roomy hatchback.