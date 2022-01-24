  1. Home
2023 Kia Soul

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $21,000-$30,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the third Soul generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
