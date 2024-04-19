California Route 84 between Woodside and La Honda isn't quite as hilarious/treacherous as Sonoma Raceway, but man, it's still one of the best roads the Golden State has to offer. And it's another place where the Sapphire can totally rip your face off, if you let it.

Do you feel every one of the Air Sapphire's 5,336 pounds while diving into series after series of sharp corners? Yep. Do you care? Not at all. Lucid's tri-motor setup fits a pair of e-motors on the rear axle that can vector torque side to side faster than your brain can even comprehend what's happening. This isn't a brake-based system; Lucid instead applies negative torque where necessary to rein in a slipping wheel and virtually shrink the Air's wheelbase. Get on the throttle too early while coming out of a turn and the torque redistributes to keep the rear end from getting too squirrely. Yes, you can disable traction control (mostly) and hang the tail out for controlled slides. But I'll leave those antics for Sonoma. Play nice on public roads, pretty please.

Bilstein adaptive dampers, stronger anti-roll bars, retuned power steering and stiffer springs — +17% up front, +25% out back — are some of the Sapphire's headline changes. Lucid also gave this car increased negative camber for better composure, and the Sapphire's staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are wrapped in special Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires designed specifically for this car. It's a neat trick: The tires have a hybrid construction where the middle tread is like that of a standard Pilot Sport 4S, but the shoulders are the same as a more hardcore Pilot Sport Cup 2. This best-of-both-worlds construction allows for better track performance without sacrificing on-road comfort. On Route 84, the Sapphire is comfortable and compliant as can be.