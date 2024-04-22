We bought a Ford F-150 Lightning with our own money more than a year ago. It's part of Edmunds' long-term test fleet that allows us to share our experiences of what it's like to drive and own a vehicle for a year or more. Notably, we also own a regular 2021 F-150 fitted with the hybrid powertrain. Of the two trucks, there's one that I think is clearly the better buy. And it's not the F-150 Lightning.

Now, I want to first point out that the F-150 Lightning is our Top Rated Electric Truck for 2024. For our award, we wrote the Lightning won "... because it was designed to be a truck first and an electric vehicle second. It combines extra versatility with effortless performance." I'm not contradicting that. But after spending a good chunk of time with both F-150s I've come to realize that it's the regular F-150 that I much prefer driving. There are two big reasons why.

The Lightning's ponderous handling wears on you

Yes, they are both F-150s and have near identical dimensions. But the Lightning drives significantly larger than other big trucks I've piloted. It's likely the Lightning's weight and suspension tuning that make it feel so cumbersome. As my co-worker Brent Romans wrote in our logbook: "[Our Lightning] feels portly and wobbly when driving over bigger bumps or undulating pavement. Go over a series of bumps and the truck bobs and floats around more than a big guy getting onto a 1980s waterbed." It's similarly not up to the task when driving around corners.

As such, I'm always aware of its 6,745 pounds. Compared to our hybrid F-150, which is noticeably more buttoned-down and nimble, the Lightning requires an extra amount of mental concentration to make sure I'm driving it safely. Even our long-term Rivian R1T, which is even heavier than the Lightning, is less arduous to drive. Credit goes to its smaller size and specialized suspension that keeps the truck's mass more in check.