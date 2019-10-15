2020 Honda Accord
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Engines are both powerful and fuel-efficient
- Interior is cavernous and fitted with upscale materials
- Sporty handling makes it fun to drive
- Many advanced driver safety aids come standard
- Not as quiet as some rival sedans
- Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
2020 Honda Accord Review
The 10th-generation Accord was a winner out of the gate in 2018, making us fall in love with Honda's midsize sedan all over again. There are no changes for the 2020 model, but that's hardly a bad thing. As it stands, the Accord is stylish and comfortable, and it hits big with utility.
Most of the Accord's competitors have been refreshed or redesigned over the past few years, but the Honda still shines in the class. On the road, the Accord is quiet and smooth, with our biggest complaint a bit of excessive tire noise at highway speeds. It's fun to drive, too, thanks to a pair of peppy engines and an available manual transmission. The car's 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space is among the biggest in the class, and the passenger area offers lots of bins and pockets for phones, sunglasses, water bottles and more.
Honda packs in a good bit of technology into the Accord, too. In addition to the standard Honda Sensing package that includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition, the Accord is available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lighting and a wireless phone charger. While you might want to look at the Mazda 6 if you desire a more premium cabin or the Kia Stinger for more exciting performance, the well-rounded Honda Accord continues to be Edmunds' top-ranked midsize sedan.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Honda Accord as Edmunds' Top Rated Sedan and Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.
What's it like to live with the Accord?
When we first drove the 10th-generation Honda Accord, we knew it would be the bar by which all other midsize sedans were judged. We quickly added an Accord EX-L with the 1.5-liter engine to the Edmunds long-term test fleet and drove it for more than a year. To learn more about what the Accord is like to live with, read our long-term Accord test, where we covered everything from performance to real-world reliability. Note that while we tested a 2018 Accord, all of our observations still apply to the 2020 model.
Our verdict8.3 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The car corners well, sticking to the road with no drama, and the brakes feel natural and strong. Our panic-stop braking distance from 60 mph of 122 feet is an average result for a midsize sedan, and the Accord's brakes instill confidence thanks to arrow-straight stops. The steering, while it's accurate and easy, doesn't give you much feel for the road.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The Accord's cabin insulates against traffic noise particularly well, though tire noise is noticeable on the highway. The ride smooths out small imperfections and absorbs larger bumps but can feel busy on rough pavement. The Touring model's adaptive dampers provide an excellent ride for this class, ironing out some of the imperfections missed by the standard suspension.
How’s the interior?8.0
The cabin is airy and open, but taller drivers will want to test the seating position since their knees may rub on a piece of hard plastic trim. The doorsills are high and wide, meaning other sedans are a little easier to get in and out of. Rear legroom is excellent, though taller passengers will run out of headroom and will have to duck while exiting the back seat.
How’s the tech?8.0
Many active safety and driver aids come standard on the Accord, but blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert aren't standard on lower trims. The adaptive cruise control system mostly works well, but it sometimes picks up neighboring lanes in curves. Forward collision alert doesn't deliver false warnings but is very sensitive.
How’s the storage?9.0
For family duty, the Accord has car seat anchors that are located under clearly marked flaps and are close to the surface with no seating material impinging on access. Even bulky car seats shouldn't pose a problem.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard9.0
Which Accord does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Accord models
The 2020 Honda Accord is sold in five trim levels: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. The LX is the most affordable model but is still reasonably well-equipped. The Sport doesn't cost much more and comes with some visual upgrades, while the EX and the EX-L add more convenience features. The top-trim Touring loads up with every feature available.
A turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (192 horsepower, 192 lb-ft of torque) is standard on all trim levels except the Touring. It comes connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels.
If you're looking for a little more excitement, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (252 hp, 273 lb-ft) is available on the Sport and the EX-L and standard on the Touring. A 10-speed traditional automatic is paired with this engine. A six-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option on the Sport model regardless of engine.
Standard feature highlights on the base LX model include LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system. Standard driver aids include lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The Sport doesn't do much to enhance the Accord's performance, but it does come with extras such as bigger wheels, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker audio system. The EX builds off the LX model, adding a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring and heated front seats, among other features.
The EX-L further adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable passenger seat, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker audio system. A navigation system is optional for the EX-L.
At the top of the ladder is the Touring trim. It gets you everything on the EX-L plus adaptive suspension dampers, parking sensors, a head-up display, a navigation system, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a wireless phone charger.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Accord.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- handling & steering
- engine
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- infotainment system
- dashboard
- visibility
- spaciousness
- safety
- wheels & tires
- ride quality
- climate control
- steering wheel
- towing
- technology
- value
- lights
- sound system
- acceleration
- brakes
- transmission
- seats
- doors
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
Unbelievable car for the money. Was looking for a 2nd car and had outgrown my Focus ST. Already have an Odyssey so needed a vehicle that I could commute, take 3 kids to their events, and go around town. Considered going Outback or CUV, but kept coming back to the Accord as I value driving dynamics and comfort. A CUV only gives you 50% of that, and for 95% of my life, I don't need AWD and our minivan can handle hauling gear. The amount of care that went I to designing this car is evident. From the huge backseat/trunk, the climate control buttons that light up blue or red depending on which way you turn them, the rearview mirror that's the same shape as the rear window, and well designed center armrest, Honda really nailed the small things well. As far as driving, I miss having a manual transmission, but the 10spd is excellent, doesn't hunt and the engine really pulls and you can use regular gas! I find the cabin really quiet (for the class) on the road and it handles so well. As far as cost to own, it's low maintenance, doesn't have the extra maintenance an AWD system would require and insurance rates for me were on par or lower than other vehicles in it's class and outside that I cross shopped with. I have only 2 knocks and they are minor for me. The sound system is not that great for being a premium one, but it's not horrible. I also kept bumping my right knee into the center console that angles out which is hard plastic. There's a soft padded section under that curve and it took awhile to find a seating position where my knee didn't bump, but it's a slightly lower driving position than I would prefer. Only you can decide whether a car meets your needs or not and so much is subjective (looks, feel, image), but while not popular anymore sedans can meet so many daily needs and this is one of the best. Plus, since they're not selling as well, you can get a killer deal on Accords now! I got close to 20% off msrp on a touring model with only 4 miles on it!
I have only had the vehicle one week and will update this as needed. First off, the car needed an alignment from the time I took delivery. I chalked up the floaty all over the road feeling to not being used to this vehicle. After a day driving of driving I realized that was not the case and dropped by my local dealer. The tech took me on the ride with him and said it was definitely pulling to the right. The solution was an alignment. That solved the problem but on my way home from the dealer I got a "Tire Pressures Low" light in my instrument cluster. I checked all tires with a gauge and they were the same pressure. Contacted the dealer and they advised the tech did nothing with the tires or pressures. They walked me through recalibrating the TPMS. Light went off. The next day the light returned after about 25 minutes of driving. Again, I checked the pressures and there was no issue. I dropped by my local dealer again to have them check the tires for nails, etc. Nothing in the tires so they reset something else in the vehicle. So far the light has stayed off. This is not something I expected to happen to a vehicle with less than 300 miles on the odometer. My next issue is that my key fob did not registered with the vehicle. When I got in the car the driver's seat did not move into it's normal position I have saved. I realized this after a few minutes of driving and I felt like I was sitting further back from the dash than usual. I looked at the door and saw that it was not set to driver 1. None of the driver setting lights on the door were illuminated. The key had been in the car the entire time since it was started so I am not sure why my settings were not remembered upon start-up of the vehicle. Other than these issues the car does have pros: Nice interior No issues w/road noise as others have stated Roomy but the car doesn't drive like it's a big car Smooth ride Adaptive cruise is smoother than the 2017 Accord I had Cons: 10 spd transmission needs a couple of seconds to kick down when attempting to speed up. Plan your lane changes with this in mind. Stereo system could be better. Sounds tinny with lots of different music types. Not a fan of the push button gear selector. Maybe I'll get used to it?
Honda owner since 1977 The best EXL I have ever bought. The last two Accords have been six cylinders (not available in 2020 Model). I was originally worried about the four-cylinder 1.5 engine but it is Fast enough for me. It has the zip you need for passing and merging onto interstate highways.Among the better features is you can connect your telephone’s map navigation app To the car’s screen. All in all a gold medal product !
I truly enjoy navigation from my phone and 38 mpg over 2100 miles. I have been adjusting to cvt on takeoff and finding sweet spot for cruising interstate. It corners great. Definitely worth upgrade to EX and sometimes would appreciate leather for I am concerned about staining the seats. I hear scotts stain guard would help protect the seats. Looking forward to 1200 mile road trip over Easter break. Happy Hondaring!
2020 Honda Accord videosHyundai vs. Honda: How the New Sonata Stacks Up Against the Accord Dollar for Dollar
Hyundai vs. Honda: How the New Sonata Stacks Up Against the Accord Dollar for Dollar
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: The Honda Accord has long been our favorite family sedan. It's spacious, smart, and nice to drive. It even won our best sedan award two years in a row. SPEAKER: If anything is going to challenge it, it would be the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. It's entirely new and packed with usable features. Mostly usable. CARLOS: We've spent a lot of time evaluating these vehicles. We've done performance testing, static measurements. We've even taken them on our standardized road test loop. We've also lived with the cars, and commuted in rush hour, and ran all the family errands. SPEAKER: All of that sounds pretty thorough, so which one should you buy? CARLOS: That's what we're going to tell you in this video. But before we do, make sure you hit subscribe and visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect car. [MUSIC PLAYING] Yeah, these cars aren't evenly matched with regard to pricing and powertrain. But with that in mind, remember we've tested every variety of Accord over the past few years. We even had a 2018 as a long-term test car. So think of this red touring as a representative of our experience. SPEAKER: Mid-sized sedans have a reputation for being boring, but both the Sonata and the Accord are clearly making efforts design-wise. Now, it's pretty difficult to say which one has the best design because that is so subjective. But I think we can tell you which one has the most design. Carlos, do you have a giant grill? CARLOS: I have a chrome unibrow. SPEAKER: Not as good. Do you have light-up chrome strips? CARLOS: I have chrome, but they don't light up. SPEAKER: I'm taking that point. What about a full chrome greenhouse surround? CARLOS: Partial chrome? SPEAKER: Chrome door handles? CARLOS: Again, partial chrome. SPEAKER: Do you have speed nubbings on the tail lights? CARLOS: Are those fake vortex generators? SPEAKER: Do I look like an aerodynamicist? CARLOS: No, I don't have speed nubbings. SPEAKER: How cool is your hidden trunk release? CARLOS: Uh, not as cool, and my trunk's a little flaccid. SPEAKER: I think it's fair to say that these Sonata wins for most style. Whether you like it or not is up to you. CARLOS: Obviously the interior of a midsize sedan should be functional answer of the duties of a family commuter or both. But because you'll be spending a lot of time inside, it should make you feel good, too. SPEAKER: Based on specs, the interior dimensions are similar, but the Sonata has a few small advantages. It appears to favor the front seats more, especially with regard to leg room. The Sonata is currently telling me that my attention level is high, I think. I don't know. Also, it's saying that it's sunny, which is something I could have figured out by looking out the window. CARLOS: I think so, yeah. Yeah. SPEAKER: What do you think of the interior in the Sonata? CARLOS: I think this design is really strong, but it's ultimately let down by the materials. Like, the layout's really cool, and modern, and pleasant. But then you look at some of the materials they used to put it all together and the way it's kind of assembled, and it just doesn't match the design. The dash material right here and some of the gaps just aren't as uniform or as pleasant as they are in the Accord. SPEAKER: Yeah, I can't argue with that. I like the way that they laid out, like, these door handles that are insert in the door, like a 911 or something. And this is kind of cool and Star-Trekky. But you would never have this much hard black plastic in a real luxury car. CARLOS: Piano black trim across all cars-- this goes for luxury cars, too-- is the worst. It looks great when it's clean. But as soon as I put my gross oily hands on the shifter area, which I would do because I'm shifting while driving the car, look. Now, it's covered with my gross oil hand oil. SPEAKER: That is so gross. CARLOS: And now, you have to touch that. SPEAKER: I'm not touching. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: OK. But design aside, the Sonata actually does some really nice things with storage, like this front cubby, right? SPEAKER: The cubby is so much better than the one in the Honda. And I'm actually very surprised to ever let a Honda lose in terms of small storage, because they normally do such a good job. But this cubby has more options for more different size phones. You could put things that aren't phones there. You can see what's there and reach it while you're driving without having to dig inside. And all of that cleverness applies all the way back, too. This is really nice in the cup holder. CARLOS: Yeah, yeah. It's really cool that you can have multiple phones in multiple places in the center console and have it not interrupt the functionality, whether you're in the wireless charger, whether you're in the center of the cup holders. Really nice, clever stuff. And then on the right here, I have an additional little cubby that you don't have on that side and the Accord doesn't have it all. And that's really nice just to have more options to put your things. SPEAKER: The other thing about the Sonata has over the Accord is charging ports in the back seat. CARLOS: At least one, yeah. At least one. It doesn't have heated back seats, but I think the power options for rear passengers is more important. And the car seat situation is more traditional, where the anchor points are just sort of wedged in between the seat bottom and the seat cushion. So you do have to reach into them. It's not bad. It's not something to not buy the car over. But just know the Accord pays a little bit more attention to that. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, Honda is just really good about thinking about moms and dads, you know, what they might need. CARLOS: Families, yeah. SPEAKER: Families. [LAUGHTER] [MUSIC PLAYING] I cannot reach the dead pedal in this car. CARLOS: And how tall are you with your shoes on? SPEAKER: Like 5'5" with these shoes on. So that's a normal height. I should be able to reach it. And it's, like, two, three inches away from me. So I don't know who their test driver is over at Hyundai, but they are very long-legged. I really like the way that the digital gauge cluster looks, even if it does give me information that I don't necessarily need. CARLOS: Like it's sunny? SPEAKER: Yeah, I know. CARLOS: Yeah, thank you. SPEAKER: And I absolutely adore the way that they integrated this into the dash. It just looks so pretty, and it's really easy to use. Even if you've never been in one before, you'll be able to figure it out. CARLOS: This is like 10.3 inches or something. It is the top of the line system in the Sonata, but you can option it on most Sonata trim levels, and it's just nice. It's powerful. It's high-resolution, definitely a higher resolution than the Accord, and it moves more fluidly, too. And it's a little bit easier to use. Not only that, but when you have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in use, you get the widescreen version of both those systems. And that's a really nice advantage when you have it, because that's the way I'd like to use those systems. SPEAKER: Yeah. There's a lot of little things in the Sonata that make it kind of cool or quirky. CARLOS: Accord's definitely more comfortable, but this has a lot more tech. Before we move on to functionality and all that, let's talk about overall style of the Accord. SPEAKER: OK. I think it's boring, but nice. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: Well, here's the thing. When I hop in the Accord, I get a very obvious but kind of undefinable sense of quality. And I think that it has to relate to how the interior is assembled, and just sort of the quality of materials. It just seems nicer than most vehicles in this segment. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, if I was just looking into each of the vehicles that we have here, I think that the Sonata actually is a cooler interior. But once I get in, this one feels better put together. CARLOS: Yeah. Now, the backseat, you get heated seats in this car, for sure. But no power ports for backseat passengers? SPEAKER: Yeah, it's interesting. When you think about why people might choose a small SUV over a mid-sized sedan, I think that a lot of that has to do with the design of the seats behind the driver. CARLOS: Let's talk about the car seat hook-up. The upper anchor points are easy to find. You have the lower tether anchor points. I think that's the right term. They're kind of by little fabric blankets that you can fold in. And once you do, the anchor points are right there. You don't have to reach your fingers in and squeeze them in between seat cushions. That's a nice little touch on that in the Accord. SPEAKER: Yeah. Then, you don't have to fight your way through year old Cheerios to find the tethers. I think that if you were looking for a more family-friendly car, unsurprisingly, once again, Honda is the way to go. CARLOS: Now, up front, we can talk about the entertainment system, but I think you want to talk about seats, right? SPEAKER: I mean, I want to take a nap, because this is an extremely comfortable seat, and I'm enjoying sitting in it. CARLOS: The Accord has a nicer front seats, for sure. I mean, I've got a 12-way adjustable seat in the driver's seat. I think year is eight-way adjustable. And they are obviously so much more comfortable than the Sonata's. The Sonata's aren't bad. But for long driving, these are the seats I want to be in. And what's nice are these are the seats that you get across most Accord models, too. SPEAKER: Yeah. I think that there's, like, without question, the Accord has more comfortable. Really just across the board, but especially in terms of the seats. CARLOS: Now, the entertainment display, this is the biggest and nicest screen you can get in the Accord. SPEAKER: It's not that big and it's not that nice. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: It's an adequate screen. Like, it gets the job done. But the upgraded screen in the Sonata, which you can option on most Sonata trim levels, is just not only bigger, but it's nicer to look at and it's nicer to use, too. SPEAKER: Yeah. It's glossy, and it's really clear, and the cameras are really clear, and it doesn't have these little fiddly buttons. CARLOS: The Accord is definitely the more comfortable car and the one that feels more nicely put together. But it does have some key disadvantages with, again, the entertainment display and interior storage. SPEAKER: Yeah It's also just less interesting, you know? Like, it doesn't have neat digital gauges or anything like that. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: When it comes to performance measurements, we don't really care about outright speed. What we care about is how well you can keep pace with the flow of traction, control your position within traffic and make it up freeway on-ramps. But we can talk about overall drivability, too. SPEAKER: Just for the record, I do care about outright speed. But these things are surprisingly decent. CARLOS: Even for mid-sized sedans. This Accord is significantly faster than the Sonata and more enjoyable to drive because its turbo two-liter engine is simply more powerful than the Sonata's 1.6-liter four-cylinder. We should note, however, that the less expensive and more comparable Accord EXL comes with a 1 and 1/2-liter engine that's closer in performance to the Sonata's. On the other hand, you can option the two-liter turbo engine in the EXL Accord for about the same money as this Sonata Limited. It's a worthwhile upgrade. Also, currently the Sonata isn't available with a more powerful engine. Now, the big difference between the two is definitely ride quality. SPEAKER: It's not even a question. The Accord has so much more comfortable in every way. I mean, we already talked about how the seats are more comfortable. But it's also quieter, and smoother, and just feels more refined in every input. CARLOS: Absolutely. The Sonata's suspension is way more firm, not uncomfortably so. But in that car driving back-to-back with the Accord over the same stretch of road, you certainly noticed bumps and hear bumps in the Sonata that you didn't even notice in the Accord. And that adds to that Accord's overall sense of refinement that the Sonata just doesn't have when it comes to ride quality. And you're right about the noise, too. The Sonata is just louder inside, both wind, tire, and engine noise. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, it's not insane or anything, but it's noticeable. One place where the Sonata does have it over the Accord is turning radius, though. On paper, it doesn't look like a whole lot. But it was dramatic on the street. CARLOS: Yeah. I want to say the difference was, like, four or five feet. And that makes the difference on a tight busy street between making a three-point turn, not making the U-turn at all, just not attempting it, or making it like you can in the Sonata. I mean, on the same stretch of road, we could make tighter turns in the Sonata than you can in the Accord, and that's a real plus when you're commuting or running errands. SPEAKER: Definitely a better getaway car, if you're planning on committing some crimes. [LAUGHTER] [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: When you talk about value, you often get into safety features. And the truth is it's pretty much the same between these two. They both have similar features. SPEAKER: Yeah. They pretty much match up feature for feature. I mean, they both have blind spot monitoring and collision mitigation. CARLOS: Adaptive cruise, and so on and so on. SPEAKER: Yeah. CARLOS: But the Sonata does have some advantages when it comes to tech features. A lot of them, though, we've classified as why tech. SPEAKER: Why do you call it why tech? CARLOS: We'll show you. SPEAKER: All right, why tech number one blind spot monitoring cameras in the digital gauges. Oh, look. It's showing me what's behind me in here. Except if I'm turning, I need to be looking over there. So, like, neat trick, Hyundai, but why? Why tech number two, sounds of nature. I mean, I like nature, but don't really need-- [CRUNCHING] --the sound of a snowy village while I'm driving. And even worse-- [WATER RUSHING] --I have to pee. [TRICKLING] Now, I really have to pee. Can we cut? CARLOS: You have the ability to record voice memos in the Sonata. It's nice, but it makes you wonder-- why would I ever use this feature? Smart Park is a neat idea that kind of falls apart in execution. You can drive the car forward and backwards with just the key fob, but it doesn't steer that much. And any parking spot that type is just a place where you're going to get a bunch of door dings. So unless you have a really tight garage, why? We have to point out the Sonata's his biggest feature, and that is warranty coverage. It simply has longer powertrain and basic coverage. SPEAKER: While we're on the topic of features, though, I just kind of want to remind everybody that a nice seat is a feature. A good engine is a feature. Ride quality is a feature. And I think they might be the most important features. CARLOS: Agreed, and that brings us quite nicely to our conclusion. The Sonata has some real advantages on paper. It has great tech features, a really cool surround system. We love the entertainment display and we really like the digital gauge cluster. SPEAKER: The Sonata is more fun, or at least it wants to be more fun. It's doing some kind of cool, silly things. But in the end, it might be more sprinkle than cake. CARLOS: The Accord wins this comparison. And that's because it has priority on the things that matter when you're driving. These are cars. You have to drive them. So we consider more carefully how comfortable the seats are, what the ride quality is like, what it's like from behind the wheel. And while there are some shortcomings versus the Sonata, like the entertainment system and a couple of other things, they don't add up to outweigh the upsides. And that's why the Accord is our best midsize sedan. SPEAKER: Again. [MUSIC PLAYING]
In this video, Edmunds' Carlos Lago and Elana Scherr find out how the new Hyundai Sonata compares to the Honda Accord. The Honda Accord has been Edmunds’ top recommendation to most shoppers looking for a midsize sedan, but the new Hyundai Sonata looks to be a competent challenger on style, value and features. In this comparison, we determine which one is worth your dollar.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$26,530
|MPG
|29 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5500 rpm
|LX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$23,870
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5500 rpm
|EX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$27,770
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5500 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$30,270
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Accord safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Alerts the driver when the system senses a front collision is likely. Applies the brakes automatically to lessen the force of the impact.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Warns the driver that another vehicle is in a blind spot. Illuminates a light in the mirror and beeps if the turn signal is activated.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-selected distance to a vehicle ahead in traffic. Automatically brakes and accelerates to maintain the gap.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Accord vs. the competition
Honda Accord vs. Honda Civic
The Civic is smaller than the Accord, but rear occupants are likely the only ones who might notice. Honda's smallest sedan still has plenty of space for both passengers and cargo. Better fuel economy figures and an interior that's nearly as nice as the Accord's make a compelling case for the Civic.
Honda Accord vs. Toyota Camry
Few cars have competed as closely over the years as the Camry and the Accord. Both were redesigned in 2018. However, we don't think Toyota was quite as successful since the Camry can't quite match the Accord's interior quality or technology. But we do enjoy the Camry's optional V6. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Camry.
Honda Accord vs. Mazda 6
The stylish Mazda 6 has been on sale since 2014, though a recent refresh keeps it competitive. We're fond of the Mazda's interior and exterior design, helping the car feel more premium than its price would suggest. The seats are comfortable and supportive. The 6 is hugely entertaining to drive, and we're hard-pressed to pick a winner between the two models.
FAQ
Is the Honda Accord a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Accord?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Accord:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Is the Honda Accord reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Accord a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Accord?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Accord is the 2020 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,870.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,530
- LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,870
- EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,770
- EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $30,270
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $31,060
- Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $36,100
- EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $32,270
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,060
- Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,530
What are the different models of Honda Accord?
More about the 2020 Honda Accord
2020 Honda Accord Overview
The 2020 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Accord?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Accord and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Accord 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Accord.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Accord and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Accord featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Accord?
2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,225. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $3,219 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,219 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,006.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 79 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,725. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,870 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,870 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,855.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 10% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 100 2020 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,553 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,553 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,272.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 116 2020 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,485. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,680 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,680 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,805.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 9.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 76 2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,055. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,705 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,705 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,350.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 10% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 54 2020 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,015. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,122 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,122 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,893.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 9.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 38 2020 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,225. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,430 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,430 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,795.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 25 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Honda Accords are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 1396 new 2020 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,020 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Accord. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,125 on a used or CPO 2020 Accord available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Accord for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,840.
Find a new Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,062.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Accord?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
Related 2020 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 CR-V
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu