- The 2025 M4 CS is here to add a little extra sharpness to the M4's range.
- It gets more power, all-wheel drive, less weight, reworked suspension, and a higher price.
- Production starts in summer.
2025 BMW M4 CS First Look: BMW Sharpens Its AWD Sport Coupe
The CS cars are typically the best BMW has to offer
The current M4 Competition xDrive is hardly what you'd describe as a blunt instrument — reactive and planted, the M4 is a great driver's car. But BMW loves sharpening its schwerter, and the 2025 M4 CS is exactly that. The CS cars typically represent the very best of BMW M, offering the best balance between still being usable on a regular basis and being significantly more engaging. While it's not the absolute tip of the spear (that title belongs to the limited-production CSL), the CS has a few things up its sleeve that make it a more attractive proposition.
Its looks are taken from the recently refreshed M4, with CS-specific cues sprinkled throughout. The grille is less obscured to allow for more airflow, and the rear talilights are from the CSL with their interesting thin line OLED design. The CS' wheels are exclusive to this car and are staggered, measuring 19 inches up front and 20 inches in the rear.
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six has been breathed on by M and now makes 543 horsepower, 40 more hp than the standard M4 Competition and the same as the CSL. It sends all that power through a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic to all four wheels. That's right, where the top-dog CSL is rear-drive only, the CS has BMW's performance all-wheel-drive system. The CS maintains the M4 xDrive's ability to disconnect the front axle, however, leading to the classically lurid drifts that M cars are so well known for. BMW says the CS can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, but since BMW has a history of underrating itself it may just go quicker than that in our testing.
Of course, BMW worked on the CS' underpinnings. The camber settings, dampers, auxiliary springs and anti-roll bars have all been reworked to give a sharper feel to the steering and a more reactive chassis. There is extensive use of carbon fiber, too. The hood, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser, rear spoiler and roof are all made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. There's also a titanium muffler for the exhaust. BMW claims the CS is now about 45 pounds lighter than the standard M4 Comp xDrive — it's not much, but every little gram helps.
The interior is typical M4, but with the carbon-backed bucket seats as standard fare. In traditional CS fashion, there's also no center cubby (that supposedly saves weight but is more of an inconvenience than anything else), but at least the center console, steering wheel and shift paddles are all done up in carbon fiber. There are still two large displays mounted atop the dash, and the refreshed M4's dashboard with its minimized control structure is present and correct. The last thing to know? The M4 CS keeps its rear seats, unlike the super lightweight CSL.
The 2025 M4 CS will start at $124,675 and production is slated to start in July.
Edmunds says
Is it worth all that extra money over a regular M4 Competition with xDrive? Stay tuned for our first drive to find out.