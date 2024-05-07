2025 BMW M4 CS First Look: BMW Sharpens Its AWD Sport Coupe

The current M4 Competition xDrive is hardly what you'd describe as a blunt instrument — reactive and planted, the M4 is a great driver's car. But BMW loves sharpening its schwerter, and the 2025 M4 CS is exactly that. The CS cars typically represent the very best of BMW M, offering the best balance between still being usable on a regular basis and being significantly more engaging. While it's not the absolute tip of the spear (that title belongs to the limited-production CSL), the CS has a few things up its sleeve that make it a more attractive proposition.

Its looks are taken from the recently refreshed M4, with CS-specific cues sprinkled throughout. The grille is less obscured to allow for more airflow, and the rear talilights are from the CSL with their interesting thin line OLED design. The CS' wheels are exclusive to this car and are staggered, measuring 19 inches up front and 20 inches in the rear.