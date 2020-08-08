2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
What’s new
- After a 12-year hiatus, the Trailblazer name has been revived for the U.S.
- Part of the second Trailblazer generation introduced for 2021
Pros & Cons
- Offers a lot of the latest technology and safety features
- Activ model brings some light off-road capabilities
- Roomy seating and cargo space for an extra-small SUV
- Base engine lacks power
- Transmission can be slow to downshift
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Review
Slotting in between the tiny Chevy Trax and the larger Equinox, the new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is one of the latest entrants in the burgeoning subcompact crossover class. The Trailblazer name has been absent since 2009 in the U.S. In many ways, this reboot follows the same playbook of the larger Blazer SUV that Chevy reintroduced last year.
For starters, the Trailblazer is similar to the Blazer in that it has hardly anything to do with its forebear other than the name. The old TrailBlazer (with a capital B) was a truck-based midsize SUV. This new Trailblazer (lowercase b!) is a smaller crossover SUV with car-based architecture. Also like the Blazer, the 2021 Trailblazer adopts some Camaro-like exterior styling cues for a uniquely aggressive appearance.
The Trailblazer also stands out slightly from other subcompact crossovers by offering the Activ trim level. Chevy has tuned it for off-road use by adding specialized all-season tires, revised shock absorbers, and a bit more ground clearance from a reshaped front fascia. The Activ also gets roof rails on a two-tone roof.
The Trailblazer's edgy styling fits right into this class of extra-small SUVs. And unlike rivals such as the Toyota C-HR, the Trailblazer doesn't sacrifice utility in the name of style. It has a pleasing amount of passenger and cargo space, a relatively comfortable ride, and decent power from the optional turbocharged 1.3-liter engine.
We've never been particularly fond of the Chevrolet Trax, especially compared to class leaders such as the Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul and Honda HR-V. The new Trailblazer, however, is a strong competitor right out of the gate. It's worth checking out if you're shopping for a stylish and comfortable pint-sized SUV.
Which Trailblazer does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Trailblazer models
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is a subcompact SUV that's available in five trim levels: L, LS, LT, Activ and RS. It comes standard with a 137-horsepower turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, a continuously variable transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional and comes bundled with a stronger 155-hp turbocharged 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Feature highlights for each trim include:
L
This base trim starts you off with:
- 16-inch steel wheels
- In-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Four-speaker audio system
- Chevy Safety Assist suite of advanced safety features:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Automatic high beams
LS
The LS trim adds only a few features that include:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Fold-flat front passenger seat
- Six-speaker audio system
- A few extra niceties (a compass, floor mats and vanity mirrors)
LT
The LT trim gets you a lot more, including:
- Roof rails
- Foglights
- Heated mirrors
- Tinted rear windows
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Cruise control
- Remote ignition
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
Activ
The Activ trim steps up its power and visual presence inside and out with:
- Standard 155-hp 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine
- Tires that are slightly better for off-roading
- Unique exterior styling elements
- Two-tone roof
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
RS
The RS trim is similar to the Activ with only minor changes:
- 18-inch alloy wheels with standard tires
- Red interior accents
Notable option packages for the Trailblazer include:
- Driver Confidence package (offered on the LT trim and above)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Rear parking sensors
- The Convenience package (offered on the LT trim and above)
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Rear-seat USB charge ports
- Household-style power outlet
- Automatic climate control
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Satellite radio
- The Technology package is only available on the Activ and RS trims
- LED headlights
- Adaptive cruise control
- Upgraded infotainment system
- Wireless charging pad
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Bose premium audio system
- High-resolution rearview camera
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- value
- driving experience
- interior
- maintenance & parts
- warranty
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
Love the trailblazer. Rides smoothly, great cargo space. The only thing I don't like is when you go in reverse at night time the screen inside the car becomes so bright that it is blinding making it very difficult to see to back up. I believe this is due to the camera being placed in between 2 lights above the license plate. Even dimming the screen doesn't help the brightness.
Love it, except you have to disable the auto/stop to put it in front wheel drive constantly.
The trailblazer is an appealing and aggressive looking sub-compact crossover. Did not test drive the smaller engine but I’m glad we went with the bigger 1.3L anyways, as funny as that sounds. The 9 speed automatic is nice, shifts very smoothly, but you can feel it downshift when going downhill and it feels quite weird. It’s very fun to drive, I’d say it’s quick or peppy, makes me wanna go out and drive it for the hell of it. The interior quality is decent, some hard plastics here and there but that’s GM for you. I would recommend getting a bumper to bumper warranty, these small engines and turbo chargers cause more wear and tear on the engines, because the basic power train warranty doesn’t cover it, and could be an expensive fix down the road. Overall, we are loving our trailblazer, it economical, fun, and is good for smaller families or people like my mother who’s kids are moving out and she still likes cruising in the crossovers because We live in Minnesota with harsh winters so you need something with AWD and they just sit higher than a car and get better fuel economy.
I picked up my Trailblazer on August 8, 2020 and I am amazed at the style, handling and features on this car. RS series with Bose Stereo and glass moon roof and too many functions to mention plus the gas mileage is great, average 28 mpg around town, and 38 on the highway
Features & Specs
|L 4dr SUV
1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$19,000
|MPG
|28 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 5000 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$25,600
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|ACTIV 4dr SUV
1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$25,400
|MPG
|29 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV
1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$23,600
|MPG
|28 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Trailblazer safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Detects if a collision is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time.
- Following Distance Indicator
- Displays the distance to the car in front and warns if you're following too closely.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Warns you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and nudges the car back in line if you don't respond.
Chevrolet Trailblazer vs. the competition
Chevrolet Trailblazer vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is one of our highly ranked extra-small SUVs. Its optional turbocharged engine, along with nimble handling, will keep you entertained. You also get a lot of features for the money and Hyundai's long powertrain warranty.
Chevrolet Trailblazer vs. Kia Soul
The Kia Soul brings a healthy dose of personality with its funky styling. That squared-off shape also reaps benefits inside — passenger and cargo space is more generous than what you'll find in most rival SUVs. Helping matters is an available turbocharged engine, sporty handling, and a long list of standard features for a reasonable price.
Chevrolet Trailblazer vs. Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 distinguishes itself with its attractive exterior and refined interior. Of course, looks aren't everything, and the CX-30 proves itself with engaging driving dynamics, strong fuel economy figures, and plenty of advanced safety features. The CX-30 is roomy for the class but can't match the Trailblazer's cargo and passenger space.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Trailblazer a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer:
- After a 12-year hiatus, the Trailblazer name has been revived for the U.S.
- Part of the second Trailblazer generation introduced for 2021
Is the Chevrolet Trailblazer reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer L 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,000.
Other versions include:
- L 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $19,000
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,600
- ACTIV 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,400
- LT 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,600
- LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $21,500
- LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $23,500
- ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,900
- RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,900
- RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,400
What are the different models of Chevrolet Trailblazer?
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is offered in the following submodels: Trailblazer SUV. Available styles include L 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), ACTIV 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT), LT 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), and RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Trailblazer 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Trailblazer.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Trailblazer featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer?
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,280. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $503 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $503 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,777.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) is 1.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,535. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $353 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $353 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,182.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) is 1.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,535. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $221 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $221 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,314.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,995. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $607 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $607 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,388.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is 2.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,705. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $707 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $707 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,998.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) is 2.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,645. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $775 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $775 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,870.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) is 2.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
