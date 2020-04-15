2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

The Toyota Camry has been one of the most popular vehicles around for decades, and the 2020 Camry Hybrid is simply a more fuel-efficient alternative to the standard sedan. It's not the most exciting car to drive, but the Camry Hybrid's fuel economy — up to 52 mpg in combined city/highway driving, according to the EPA — is the main draw. You'll also like the comfortable ride, roomy cabin and large trunk.

The Camry Hybrid offers excellent fuel economy, comfortable seating, a roomy interior, and a wealth of standard driver safety aids. Toyota's reputation for reliability and build quality are factors here too. The recent additions of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa have made this hybrid sedan even more compelling.

How does it drive? 7.0

There's goodness in broad swaths with the Camry Hybrid. The sedan's power is decent in day-to-day use. In our testing, we measured a 0-60 mph time of about 8 seconds, which is slightly better than average for a midsize hybrid sedan.



Hybrid performance is smooth and care-free. Braking is predictable and very usable in everyday applications, and the low-rolling-resistance tires, which are common in this class, also provide average braking distances. Steering and handling are decent for the class. Overall, it does acceptably from a performance standpoint, but day-to-day commuting is its main strength.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Comfort is where any midsize sedan should shine and the Camry Hybrid does just that. The climate control creates a welcome environment, and seating comfort is accommodating to a range of body types. The optional ventilated seats are a boon in warmer climates, and there's very little noise in the cabin coming from wind or the road while driving at highway speeds.



Our only nitpick is the XLE hybrid's ride comfort. While great around town, it can sometimes feel overly buoyant at highway speeds. The extra weight of the hybrid system is evident.

How’s the interior? 8.5

Inviting, roomy and easy to live with are good hallmarks to have in such a competitive class, and the Camry has them all. The interior is easy to use, and all controls are readily within reach. The driving position is largely adaptable, and most people should easily find a comfortable driving position. Getting in and out of the vehicle is a cinch due to generous door openings, and there's a good amount of interior room for both front and rear occupants and excellent visibility for the driver.

How’s the tech? 8.0

All Camrys have an impressive suite of standard driver assistance features. Some are a little too sensitive, however, and can't be turned off completely.



Smartphone integration has drastically improved since Toyota has equipped the 2020 Camry with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. The audio system is also quite good and easy to learn and use. The 8-inch infotainment system touchscreen is also easy to read, and standard voice commands remain straightforward. The optional surround-view camera system takes a lot of guesswork out of parking.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Camry Hybrid retains a full-size trunk with no intrusion of a battery pack whatsoever. With the trunk open, you can't tell it apart from a standard Camry. Hybrid sedans usually force you to give up some practicality, but not this one.



The cabin offers a good amount of storage, from the sliding compartment underneath the wireless charger to a nicely sized center armrest bin, plus a small bonus storage cubby on the far left-hand side of the dash. There's also ample room for car seat access, along with easily accessible anchors for speedy installation.

How economical is it? 8.5

The EPA-estimated fuel economy of the XLE Hybrid and SE Hybrid is 46 mpg, which is very good for a midsize hybrid sedan. The base LE car returns an even more stellar 52 mpg. By comparison, the 2020 Honda Accord gets 48 mpg regardless of trim. We yielded about 42.4 mpg during our time with our XLE test car, which doesn't quite hit the mark but is still decently efficient.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Long the strong point for Toyota, there's good value to come from the latest Camry Hybrid. Traditional strong Toyota build quality? Check. The interior materials are a nice quality, and the hybrid matches well against the competition in standard warranty and ownership experience.



While the base Camry Hybrid is a little more expensive than the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata Hybrids, the starting MSRP for the top-spec Camry Hybrid XLE is very cost-effective for this class. The raft of standard safety features and stellar fuel economy are double wins for your wallet.

Wildcard 7.5

This is as normal and middle-of-the-road as a car can possibly get, yet you get such a huge boost in fuel economy without the usual hallmarks of dare-you-to-buy-it styling and buzzy ride common to extremely fuel-efficient cars. It isn't fun to drive in a traditional sense, but it is fulfilling in the sense that you're doing something for the environment (if that's something you care about) and doing it in comfort.

Which Camry Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

If you're in the market for a Camry Hybrid, we suggest going with the LE trim. It may be the entry-level trim, but it comes with plenty of standard features. It also achieves the best fuel economy in the lineup at an EPA-estimated 52 mpg.

Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is available in three trim levels: the base LE, the sportier SE and the loaded XLE. No matter the trim, all Camry Hybrids produce 208 horsepower and are front-wheel-drive.