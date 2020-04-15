2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
What’s new
- Now standard with Android Auto smartphone compatibility
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- High fuel efficiency
- Comfortable and spacious interior
- Impressive cargo space for a hybrid sedan
- Visibility from driver's seat is excellent
- Grabby brakes can occasionally make it difficult to stop smoothly
- Ride quality can get a little too floaty on the highway
2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Hybrid performance is smooth and care-free. Braking is predictable and very usable in everyday applications, and the low-rolling-resistance tires, which are common in this class, also provide average braking distances. Steering and handling are decent for the class. Overall, it does acceptably from a performance standpoint, but day-to-day commuting is its main strength.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Our only nitpick is the XLE hybrid's ride comfort. While great around town, it can sometimes feel overly buoyant at highway speeds. The extra weight of the hybrid system is evident.
How’s the interior?8.5
How’s the tech?8.0
Smartphone integration has drastically improved since Toyota has equipped the 2020 Camry with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. The audio system is also quite good and easy to learn and use. The 8-inch infotainment system touchscreen is also easy to read, and standard voice commands remain straightforward. The optional surround-view camera system takes a lot of guesswork out of parking.
How’s the storage?8.0
The cabin offers a good amount of storage, from the sliding compartment underneath the wireless charger to a nicely sized center armrest bin, plus a small bonus storage cubby on the far left-hand side of the dash. There's also ample room for car seat access, along with easily accessible anchors for speedy installation.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
While the base Camry Hybrid is a little more expensive than the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata Hybrids, the starting MSRP for the top-spec Camry Hybrid XLE is very cost-effective for this class. The raft of standard safety features and stellar fuel economy are double wins for your wallet.
Wildcard7.5
Which Camry Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Camry Hybrid models
The Toyota Camry Hybrid is available in three trim levels: the base LE, the sportier SE and the loaded XLE. No matter the trim, all Camry Hybrids produce 208 horsepower and are front-wheel-drive.
LE
Comes with quite a few standard features, including:
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- A power-adjustable driver's seat
- 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
SE adds the following features:
- More stylish 18-inch wheels
- Slightly sportier suspension tuning
- Simulated leather seats (Toyota SofTex) with fabric inserts
The top-of-the-line XLE comes with even more equipment:
- Full leather seating with a power-adjustable passenger seat
- Wireless smartphone charging
- A head-up display
- A larger 8-inch touchscreen display
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
Additionally, every Camry comes with Toyota Safety Sense, a driver assistance package that includes:
- Traffic-adaptive cruise control
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
- Lane departure alert with steering assist
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought a 2020 camry hybrid le. After driving for a while now my wife and decided this is near perfect car. How to make it better I have no idea as it is smooth, quiet, intuitive, comfortable, roomy a d dependable. Recently drove my daughter to college 2.5 hours each way. She drove there a d is a bit of a lead foot still averaged almost 47 mpg this includes city a d highway combined. On drive home I drove and was very conscious of power usage and typically ran 4mph over speed limit. I averaged 53 8 mpg.
I recently took delivery on a 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE. It is a beautiful vehicle, inside and out, with Wind Chill Pearl exterior. This generation of Camry Hybrids (introduced in 2018) is more powerful, more comfortable, more efficient, and quieter than any previous generation. I do, however, have a bone to pick with Toyota. Hankook tires? I expected Michelins. No seat memory? For a $39,847 MSRP vehicle, that's an outrage. Not to quibble, but Toyota charges $60 for a rear-bumper "appliqué" that you can barely see. Despite these "minor" disappointments, the 2020 Camry Hybrid XLE is superior, in many ways, to its Honda counterpart.
This is my fourth Camry and first hybrid, 2020 Camry hybrid LE. Driven up to 1000 miles, consistently got an average of 52MPG, at time achieving 61MPG and with full tank of gas getting up to 620 MPG or more. Drove in ECO mode not responsive but in regular mode drive well merging into highway traffic without issues. My Camry came with a package, moon roof, BSM and RCTA, and audio plus. A plus at this price point to include available safety option BSM and RCTA. Camry hybrid LE comes with lithium battery unlike SE and XLE with older battery nickel metal hydrides. First impression with hybrid LE, quiet cabin and luxurious interior. The only drawback is hybrid LE comes with 16 inch steel wheels, not that attractive but can be upgraded to alloy rims down the road but with extra cost. 2020 hybrids come with 10 years or 150K miles warranty on hybrid batteries which is a bonus compared to 2019. 2020 hybrid Camry also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. So far it drives beautifully without complaints. Did consider 2020 Corolla Hybrid LE and 2020 RAV4 hybrid XLE, but went with the Camry because of MPG and plenty of standard features in the 2020 Camry hybrids. **** Updates **** After six months of ownership I still enjoy driving my Camry Hybrid. The e-CVT shifts smoothly and flawlessly. The safety assistance option (the BSM and the RCTA) is still an essential part of daily safe driving. Moonroof, HomeLink, Qi charging, Apple CarPlay, Entune and Toyota Safety Sense work well. In most mixed driving conditions my Camry Hybrid still delivers an impressive average of 52 mpg and still rides comfortably. As far for the Toyota Service Connect goes it’s a hit and miss. The remote start never worked. I ended up using the key fob instead of relying on the Service Connect. Wish Toyota do provide options for hands-free trunk opener especially when both hands are tied up with grocery bags. So far no safety recall affecting my particular Camry Hybrid and I have been very happy with it since day one.
I Traded in My F-150 (luxury FX2 V-8) for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE. This is my 1st Week of Driving it and my 2 Main Concerns Overall Feel and MPG have both exceeded expectations. This car actually Feels and Drives more Solid and Smooth (not to mention more nimble) than my F-150 and the MPG is Ridiculous in a Good Way! I like the apple car play that uses my iphone google maps for Nav much better than the Ford SYNC Navigation, I gave up Heated seats and Moonroof but not missing them. The Acceleration of the 2.5 lit engine when the Sport Option is used is more than adequate for Merging or Passing (will actually push you back in your seat a bit when engaged) and the intelligent cruise control is a great feature. The lane assist is ok, but I prefer to leave it off while driving. Overall I was hesitant on how I would like the Transition from my F-150 to this Hybrid but so far , I am loving it 👍. Yes, it was a big Transition but when we sold our RV, I no longer had a need to pull something and the gas guzzler lost its ego appeal 😉. Oh and I can't actually tell you what my MPG on my first tank is yet....because after driving it over a week, I STILL have'nt had to stop for Gas!! 😍
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$28,430
|MPG
|51 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|XLE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$32,730
|MPG
|44 city / 47 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$30,130
|MPG
|44 city / 47 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Camry Hybrid safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows for a maximum set speed while maintaining a preset distance behind the driver in front of you.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver when the car begins to drift out of its lane without signaling.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Allows for a bird's-eye view of the car in low-speed parking scenarios, which should help avoid parking-lot dings.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
The Honda Accord is our top-ranked sedan for a good reason, and most of the things we like about the car carry over to the hybrid model. The Accord Hybrid offers one of the most spacious and well-appointed cabins in the class. It's better to drive than most of the competition too.
Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Hybrid
The Ford Fusion may be nearing the end of its life, but it's worth a look if you're in the market for a fuel-efficient family sedan. We like the Fusion Hybrid's quiet highway ride and easy-to-use infotainment system, but its fuel economy figures aren't as high as those of the class leaders. Ford does offer a Fusion Plug-In Hybrid, which is something Toyota doesn't offer.
Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius isn't particularly fun to drive, but it's hard to beat in terms of efficiency and practicality. Fuel economy is much better than the Camry's, and since the Prius is a hatchback, loading cargo into it is a bit easier. You can also get the Prius with all-wheel drive, which is something Toyota doesn't offer with the Camry Hybrid. But for overall comfort and refinement, the Camry is the better option. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Camry Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid:
- Now standard with Android Auto smartphone compatibility
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
Is the Toyota Camry Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,430.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,430
- XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,730
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,130
What are the different models of Toyota Camry Hybrid?
More about the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Camry Hybrid 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Camry Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Camry Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid?
2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,694. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $5,473 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,473 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,221.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 14.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 29 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,722. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,575 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,575 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,147.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 14.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 21 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,684. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,670 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,670 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,014.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 15.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 60 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 383 new 2020 Camry Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,464 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,730 on a used or CPO 2020 Camry Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,400.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,766.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
