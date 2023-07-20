Skip to main content
Edmunds U-Drags

Race to There and Back

McLaren vs. Z06
  • Edmundsby
    Edmunds
    The Edmunds content team brings you industry-leading vehicle reviews, news and research tips that make it easier for you to find your perfect car.

What's On This Page?

  1. The Leaderboard: Results from First to Worst

  2. The Track: Diagram and Details

  3. The Races: U-Drags Head-to-Head

The Leaderboard

UDrags_Leaderboard_scaled-draft.jpg

The Track

A classic drag race only tells part of the story. Edmunds' unique U-Drags format starts with side-by-side acceleration to the quarter mile, then adds a maximum braking section, a U-turn and a frantic race back to the start/finish line. It's the ultimate test of a car's all-around performance talents.

Edmunds U Drags Diagram

The Races

Check out all of the head-to-head battles that power our U-Drags Leaderboard:

What's Next?

Keep up with the latest content from the Edmunds crew at edmunds.com/news. See you there!

