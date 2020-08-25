  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
15 Offers Near 20147
2021 Hyundai Tucson

#3 Small SUV

What’s new

  • No significant changes for the 2021 Tucson
  • Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016

Pros & Cons

  • A wealth of features for your money
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Comfortable ride on rough roads
  • Slow acceleration with the base engine
  • Less cargo space than top rivals
  • Lower fuel economy than class leaders
Hyundai Tucson for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$23,700
Save as much as $1,310
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,310 with Edmunds

2021 Hyundai Tucson pricing

in Ashburn, VA
SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate

msrp 

$23,700
starting price
2021 Hyundai Tucson Review

There are so many small SUVs on sale today that it can be hard to figure out which one's going to be best for you. The Hyundai Tucson, for example, easily gets overlooked compared to the likes of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. But it's a viable alternative that earns high marks for its excellent infotainment system, comfortable ride and roomy interior. It also costs thousands of dollars less than similarly equipped rivals, ensuring you can get a competitive small SUV at a budget-friendly price.

The Tucson doesn't have many downsides, though both of its available engines are lackluster in terms of fuel economy and acceleration. The Tucson's cargo area is also a bit smaller than some of the more spacious choices in the class. Look for improvements in these areas on the redesigned Hyundai Tucson, which we expect will be released next year.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.0 / 10
It's difficult to think of a more competitive segment than the one inhabited by the Hyundai Tucson. It takes a very well-rounded vehicle to stand out, and the Tucson is exactly that. Its mix of value, ease of use, comfort and inherent practicality make it a strong choice in this class.

How does it drive?

8.0
If the Tucson had a bit more horsepower, it'd be very difficult to find fault with how it performs. Braking and handling are more than competent and impart a better feeling of control than you find in other SUVs. It even has well-balanced steering — light at low speeds but with enough heft to give you confidence on the highway.

Despite a well-calibrated transmission, the engine's lack of power is noticeable. Small SUVs aren't known for rip-roaring acceleration, but even with this in mind, the Tucson feels sluggish. The standard 2.0-liter has even less oomph.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
If a smooth ride and comfortable interior are what you seek in a compact SUV, the Tucson needs to be at the top of your list of test-drive candidates. It easily equals the best vehicles in the class and is head and shoulders above the others. Indeed, the Tucson is a relaxing place to be during a long drive. It handles road irregularities exceptionally well, suppressing dips and seams without jarring the occupants.

Neither overly bolstered nor too flat, the front seats support a wide range of body types. The upper trim offers heating and ventilation — a rarity in this class — and the rear seats are heated too. Though wind noise is present at higher speeds, road and engine noise is controlled. This Hyundai has one of the quieter cabins in the segment.

How’s the interior?

8.0
There's a good sense of room, and anybody 6 foot tall or shorter will have plenty of legroom and headroom. Taller occupants will want a bit more of each, especially with the headroom-gobbling panoramic sunroof. There's good outward visibility all around with minimal blind spots. That said, the rearview camera is low-resolution and the details are often blurry when backing up.

It doesn't take long to get familiar with the Tucson. Every interface is straightforward, and its controls are clearly marked. It seems simple, but as vehicles get more and more complicated, that itself is turning into a bit of a luxury.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Hyundai's infotainment system is one of the more straightforward and easy-to-use systems on the market, let alone in the class. Its display isn't the prettiest, but it's darn functional. Voice controls are similarly easy to operate and don't require exact syntax.

Other highlights are a powerful optional Infinity-branded audio system, smart advanced driving aids and an intuitive navigation system. Drawbacks include a small touchscreen with dated graphics, but even this is a minor complaint.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Tucson is hardly impractical, even though it trails some of its competitors in outright cargo capacity (31 cubic feet with the rear seats in place, compared to leaders such as the Honda CR-V with 39.2 cubes). With an agreeable liftover height and quick-folding rear seats, it's at least easy to load the cargo area. The cabin also offers plenty of room throughout to store small items.

The Tucson carries a tow rating of 2,000 pounds, which is more than the CR-V or the Subaru Forester. The modestly powered engine means it'll be a little slow when doing so.

How economical is it?

6.5
Rated at 25 mpg (22 city/28 highway), the Tucson is thirstier than the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Forester. A 16.4-gallon fuel tank goes some way toward extending the range, but we were not able to break 20 mpg over a tank of fuel in our time with the Tucson. All-wheel drive would lower the mileage even further.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Value for the money has always been a strong point for Hyundai. And while the Tucson does lag behind in fuel economy and horsepower, its high level of build quality, generous warranties and feature content keep it just ahead of the competitive pack. As with sister company Kia, Hyundai offers a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Roadside assistance is covered for five years/unlimited miles, which is similarly excellent.

Wildcard

8.0
Compact SUVs score points for being so simple to drive and free of frustration that they nearly become transparent in normal use. That's exactly what the Tucson does. With its mix of electronic and comfort-oriented features, the Tucson helps to take the edge off even the toughest daily drives. It's not particularly fun, but it can handle a few bends or on-ramps without falling on its door handles.

Which Tucson does Edmunds recommend?

True to its name, the Value trim offers a fantastic set of features for the money. But we recommend paying just a little more for the SEL. It comes with the Tucson's more powerful engine plus upgraded interior trim and rear air vents to keep backseat passengers happy.

Hyundai Tucson models

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is a small SUV sold in six trim levels: SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate. The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 lb-ft of torque). The SEL, the Sport and the Limited get a 2.4-liter engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all trims.

SE
The entry-level Tucson SE starts you off with:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Automatic headlights
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat
  • 7-inch touchscreen
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the Tucson back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)

Value
The Value trim adds a few convenience and safety upgrades, such as:

  • Heated mirrors
  • Roof rails
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Heated front seats
  • Satellite radio
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

SEL
The SEL includes all the above features, plus the larger engine and:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Dual exhaust outlets
  • Soft-touch plastic door trim
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Rear air vents
  • Rear USB port

Sport
The Sport model adds the following to the SEL:

  • 19-inch wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Hands-free liftgate
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Eight-speaker Infinity audio system
  • Wireless charging pad

Limited
Near the top of the Tucson lineup lies the Limited. It adds to the Sport with:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Chrome exterior trim
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Power passenger seat
  • Leather upholstery
  • Upgraded trim on doors and instrument panel surround
  • Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Tucson and its surroundings for tight parking situations)

Ultimate
The Ultimate is the most luxurious model in the lineup. It includes the Limited's features as well as:

  • Automatic wipers
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Tucson and the car in front)
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Ultimate, Limited, Sport, SEL, Value, SE

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Hyundai Tucson.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • interior
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great SUV
Derek,
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I have owned Hyundai Kia Products products for years. This is my first SUV with the brand. I love it I think the ride is very composed and smooth. The Infinity sound system is really clear and bumps the bass. I am eager awaiting the release of the Santa Cruze and hope it performs as well as the Tuscon.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr SUV features & specs
SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,700
MPG 23 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower161 hp @ 6200 rpm
Sport 4dr SUV features & specs
Sport 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$28,250
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Limited 4dr SUV features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$29,400
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$30,800
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2021 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Tucson safety features:

Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Monitors your blind spot for cars and warns you through visual and, if needed, audible alerts.
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Scans the road ahead for cars and pedestrians. First alerts you of an issue, then automatically brakes if needed.
Lane Keeping Assist
Helps keep you in your lane by applying some steering input when it detects the car is approaching or crossing the line.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.2%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Tucson vs. the competition

Hyundai Tucson vs. Hyundai Santa Fe

Like the Tucson, the Santa Fe is a value-oriented SUV. The Tucson costs thousands of dollars less than rivals, and the Hyundai Santa Fe does the same for the midsize class. The Santa Fe is not only more spacious and upscale, but it also offers a turbocharged engine that makes it noticeably more responsive than the Tucson. But you'll typically have to pay more for a Santa Fe.

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Hyundai Santa Fe features

Hyundai Tucson vs. Kia Sportage

The Tucson and the Kia Sportage feel quite similar from behind the wheel, and for good reason: The two are related mechanically. You do, however, get enhanced performance from the Sportage. The Tucson's upgraded engine is standard on the Sportage, and the Kia's upgraded motor is a turbocharged four-cylinder with a lot more power. There's no wrong way to go here, but the Kia is a bit more dynamic overall.

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Kia Sportage features

Hyundai Tucson vs. Nissan Rogue

Before this year, we would have happily chosen the Tucson over the Rogue, even though the Nissan is undoubtedly the more practical of the two. But the Rogue is redesigned for 2021, and it features a far more upscale interior and more driver assistance features this time around. Both are solid picks if you're looking for a small SUV that gives you a lot of value for your money.

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Nissan Rogue features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Tucson a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Tucson both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Tucson fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tucson gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Tucson has 31.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Tucson. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Tucson?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson:

  • No significant changes for the 2021 Tucson
  • Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Tucson reliable?

Learn more

Is the 2021 Hyundai Tucson a good car?

Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Tucson?

The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Tucson is the 2021 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,700.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,700
  • Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,250
  • Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,400
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,800
  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,500
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,650
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,050
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $33,450
  • SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,100
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,100
  • Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,550
  • Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,150
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Tucson?

Learn more

More about the 2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Tucson 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Tucson.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Tucson featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Tucson?

Which 2021 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Tucson for sale near. There are currently 491 new 2021 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,095 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,774 on a used or CPO 2021 Tucson available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Tucsons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Tucson for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,496.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,447.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Tucson?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

