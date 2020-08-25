2021 Hyundai Tucson
What’s new
- No significant changes for the 2021 Tucson
- Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016
Pros & Cons
- A wealth of features for your money
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Comfortable ride on rough roads
- Slow acceleration with the base engine
- Less cargo space than top rivals
- Lower fuel economy than class leaders
2021 Hyundai Tucson Review
There are so many small SUVs on sale today that it can be hard to figure out which one's going to be best for you. The Hyundai Tucson, for example, easily gets overlooked compared to the likes of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. But it's a viable alternative that earns high marks for its excellent infotainment system, comfortable ride and roomy interior. It also costs thousands of dollars less than similarly equipped rivals, ensuring you can get a competitive small SUV at a budget-friendly price.
The Tucson doesn't have many downsides, though both of its available engines are lackluster in terms of fuel economy and acceleration. The Tucson's cargo area is also a bit smaller than some of the more spacious choices in the class. Look for improvements in these areas on the redesigned Hyundai Tucson, which we expect will be released next year.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Despite a well-calibrated transmission, the engine's lack of power is noticeable. Small SUVs aren't known for rip-roaring acceleration, but even with this in mind, the Tucson feels sluggish. The standard 2.0-liter has even less oomph.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Neither overly bolstered nor too flat, the front seats support a wide range of body types. The upper trim offers heating and ventilation — a rarity in this class — and the rear seats are heated too. Though wind noise is present at higher speeds, road and engine noise is controlled. This Hyundai has one of the quieter cabins in the segment.
How’s the interior?8.0
It doesn't take long to get familiar with the Tucson. Every interface is straightforward, and its controls are clearly marked. It seems simple, but as vehicles get more and more complicated, that itself is turning into a bit of a luxury.
How’s the tech?8.0
Other highlights are a powerful optional Infinity-branded audio system, smart advanced driving aids and an intuitive navigation system. Drawbacks include a small touchscreen with dated graphics, but even this is a minor complaint.
How’s the storage?7.5
The Tucson carries a tow rating of 2,000 pounds, which is more than the CR-V or the Subaru Forester. The modestly powered engine means it'll be a little slow when doing so.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.0
Which Tucson does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Tucson models
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is a small SUV sold in six trim levels: SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate. The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 lb-ft of torque). The SEL, the Sport and the Limited get a 2.4-liter engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all trims.
SE
The entry-level Tucson SE starts you off with:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic headlights
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Tucson back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
Value
The Value trim adds a few convenience and safety upgrades, such as:
- Heated mirrors
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- Satellite radio
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
SEL
The SEL includes all the above features, plus the larger engine and:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dual exhaust outlets
- Soft-touch plastic door trim
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Rear air vents
- Rear USB port
Sport
The Sport model adds the following to the SEL:
- 19-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Hands-free liftgate
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Eight-speaker Infinity audio system
- Wireless charging pad
Limited
Near the top of the Tucson lineup lies the Limited. It adds to the Sport with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Chrome exterior trim
- Heated steering wheel
- Power passenger seat
- Leather upholstery
- Upgraded trim on doors and instrument panel surround
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Tucson and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Ultimate
The Ultimate is the most luxurious model in the lineup. It includes the Limited's features as well as:
- Automatic wipers
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Integrated navigation system
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Tucson and the car in front)
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Hyundai Tucson.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- ride quality
- interior
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned Hyundai Kia Products products for years. This is my first SUV with the brand. I love it I think the ride is very composed and smooth. The Infinity sound system is really clear and bumps the bass. I am eager awaiting the release of the Santa Cruze and hope it performs as well as the Tuscon.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,700
|MPG
|23 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|161 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,250
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,400
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$30,800
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tucson safety features:
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Monitors your blind spot for cars and warns you through visual and, if needed, audible alerts.
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Scans the road ahead for cars and pedestrians. First alerts you of an issue, then automatically brakes if needed.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Helps keep you in your lane by applying some steering input when it detects the car is approaching or crossing the line.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Tucson vs. the competition
Hyundai Tucson vs. Hyundai Santa Fe
Like the Tucson, the Santa Fe is a value-oriented SUV. The Tucson costs thousands of dollars less than rivals, and the Hyundai Santa Fe does the same for the midsize class. The Santa Fe is not only more spacious and upscale, but it also offers a turbocharged engine that makes it noticeably more responsive than the Tucson. But you'll typically have to pay more for a Santa Fe.
Hyundai Tucson vs. Kia Sportage
The Tucson and the Kia Sportage feel quite similar from behind the wheel, and for good reason: The two are related mechanically. You do, however, get enhanced performance from the Sportage. The Tucson's upgraded engine is standard on the Sportage, and the Kia's upgraded motor is a turbocharged four-cylinder with a lot more power. There's no wrong way to go here, but the Kia is a bit more dynamic overall.
Hyundai Tucson vs. Nissan Rogue
Before this year, we would have happily chosen the Tucson over the Rogue, even though the Nissan is undoubtedly the more practical of the two. But the Rogue is redesigned for 2021, and it features a far more upscale interior and more driver assistance features this time around. Both are solid picks if you're looking for a small SUV that gives you a lot of value for your money.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Tucson a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Tucson?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson:
- No significant changes for the 2021 Tucson
- Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016
Is the Hyundai Tucson reliable?
Is the 2021 Hyundai Tucson a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Tucson?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Tucson is the 2021 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,700.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,700
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,250
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,400
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,800
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,500
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,650
- Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,050
- Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $33,450
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,100
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,100
- Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,550
- Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,150
What are the different models of Hyundai Tucson?
More about the 2021 Hyundai Tucson
2021 Hyundai Tucson Overview
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Tucson 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Tucson.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Tucson featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Tucson?
2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,745. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,252 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,252 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,493.
The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 3.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 40 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,345. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,310 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,310 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,035.
The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 3.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,555. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,174 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,174 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,381.
The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 3.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,270. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,034 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,034 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,236.
The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 3.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,500. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $998 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $998 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,502.
The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,900. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,056 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,056 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,844.
The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,705. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,123 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,123 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,582.
The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 3.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,155. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,142 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,142 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,013.
The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 3.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
