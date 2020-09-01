2021 Honda Odyssey Review

Your choices are relatively limited if you're in the market for a minivan. Luckily for you, the 2021 Honda Odyssey is so much better than the rest that your search can start and end here. The Odyssey does all the minivan stuff well — there's plenty of passenger and cargo room, and its V6 has plenty of sauce to move this eight-passenger vehicle with authority. We're also impressed with the amount of technology present. The upper trim levels feature a vacuum cleaner hidden in the cargo area, an intercom system so you can speak to passengers without raising your voice, and an interior camera system, which is handy for keeping an eye on rowdy backseat passengers. The 2021 model year brings mild upgrades to the Odyssey. Honda restyled the grille to mimic those on the Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup truck. The Honda Sensing suite of active safety features and driving aids is now standard on all models. The interior also reflects mild upgrades, including perforated leather upholstery with contrast stitching and piping contrasting piping on the Elite model. These small revisions only help cement the Odyssey's status as the preeminent minivan in the class.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

Some cringe at the thought of owning and driving a minivan. But you can't deny that this is the most efficient way to move people and cargo in just about any setting. And among minivans, the Honda Odyssey does it the best. It offers nimble handling, modern technology, gobs of interior space, and pleasing levels of luxury and convenience.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Odyssey just might be the exception where it is OK to use the words "minivan" and "fun" in the same sentence. Its V6 engine offers enough power for your merging and passing needs even when you've got the cabin full of passengers. In our testing, the Odyssey Elite accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, essentially an average time for a V6-powered minivan.



Precise steering and stable braking and handling give the Odyssey a confident presence both on the highway and along tighter roads. Is the Odyssey sporty? Not really. But it is well sorted and enjoyable to drive. Everything feels cohesive.



A smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission unobtrusively chooses the proper gear for the situation. Standard steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are nice if you want to shift for yourself. If we had to nitpick, it'd be that the engine stop-start system (it turns the engine off at stoplights to save fuel) is a bit unrefined, but it can be disabled.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Odyssey is slightly ahead of its peers in yet another area. The front seats are great for logging miles on extended drives. The second-row seats are equally suited for kids or adults. Third-row legroom is limited, but two grown-ups can survive back there for shorter distances. Our Odyssey Elite's 19-inch wheels likely gave it a firmer ride than the smaller available wheel options (smaller wheels mean more absorbent tire sidewalls). But generally speaking, there aren't many bumps the Honda can't absorb with ease.



Honda deserves credit for its noise-reduction efforts, and the Odyssey is the quietest minivan in the segment by our measurements. The available cabin intercom also lets you bypass the low-level road noise. A microphone picks up your voice and broadcasts it to the rear of the van via the speakers or through the rear entertainment system's headsets. Now you can say "Stop touching your sister!" without having to turn your head around to shout it.

How’s the interior? 8.5

A minivan should make your life easier, and the Odyssey does. Sliding rear doors will always beat the traditional doors of a crossover SUV when it comes to getting kids in and out. The height of the first two rows of seats makes them easy to slide right into. The second-row seats recline and also slide sideways with only moderate effort, allowing superior access to the third row.



Both the driver's seat and the steering column offer a wide range of adjustment, and finding a natural driving position is a cinch. Those with longer legs, however, might wish for extended thigh support from the lower cushion. Our biggest gripe is the mediocre visibility up front and over the shoulder. The windshield roof pillars and side mirrors are bulky. And while the rearview cameras are nice, a surround-view camera would be optimal. Honda doesn't offer one.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Honda's infotainment system has big virtual buttons and snappy responses. You can customize the layout of the screen's virtual buttons. The Garmin-based navigation graphics and menus, though, seem archaic compared to newer systems. And some operations, including voice commands, are a little hard to figure out. We preferred to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps instead during our testing.



The tech in the Odyssey is hit-and-miss. The rear cabin camera monitor (in lieu of the sunglass mirror) and cabin intercom are certainly useful. But some of the advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control, respond sluggishly and are prone to false positives. We avoided using them.

How’s the storage? 9.0

Few vehicles can best a minivan here. The storage well behind the third row is deep and perfect for grocery bags. The third-row seats are lifted and lowered manually, which requires a little muscle, but the strap handle system is easy enough to use. The Odyssey has a larger max capacity, at 155.8 cubic feet, than both the Sienna and the Pacifica. The second-row seats are bulky and hard to remove, yet their side-to-side adjustability is a helpful storage solution if you don't need a fully flat floor.



When it comes to installing car seats, the Odyssey sets the bar. Not only are the lower car-seat anchors extremely accessible, but booster-age kids will also find it easy to put on their own belts.

How economical is it? 6.0

The EPA estimates the Odyssey Elite's fuel economy at 22 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is average for a minivan. On our 115-mile evaluation route, which is primarily composed of highway driving, we observed 21 mpg. This indicates the Odyssey might underperform with respect to the EPA's estimates.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Odyssey Elite trim level that we tested is pricey, no question. But the fundamentals of the Odyssey are available for much less if you can live without tech features such as active noise cancellation or a rear-seat vacuum cleaner. If you simply need maximum people-moving space, even the base LX captures the Odyssey's best qualities: smooth power, comfortable seating and an open, airy cabin.



Warranty-wise, Honda is on par with competitors — most offer three years/36,000 miles of basic and five years/60,000 miles of powertrain coverage. Roadside assistance is also typical and provided for the length of the basic warranty.

Wildcard 8.0

As a kid-mobile, the versatility of a minivan is unbeatable. As road trip transport for five or six adults, the Odyssey is nearly as accommodating. And for the weekend home improvement warrior, it's a cavernous, lockable space for all your stuff. Not convinced it's cool? This one also drives like a car and has flexible seating, USB ports galore and in-cabin tech to keep everyone entertained.

Which Odyssey does Edmunds recommend?

Consider going with the EX. It gets you plenty of useful features at an affordable price. Its tri-zone climate control, additional middle-row seat, blind-spot monitor and smartphone integration systems (among many other features) are well worth the extra cost over the base LX. The special features found on the Touring and Elite, such as the integrated vacuum cleaner and a rear intercom system, make family life easier, but they're certainly not essential.

Honda Odyssey models

The 2021 Odyssey is a family-friendly minivan available in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. All are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) powering the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The LX comes with second-row captain's chairs, allowing seating for seven. All others come installed with a removable middle seat to increase capacity to eight.