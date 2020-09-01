2021 Honda Odyssey
What’s new
- Mild styling update
- Lightly refreshed interior
- Honda Sensing suite of driving aids now standard
- Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Configurable second-row seats are very useful
- Packed with modern safety and tech features
- Strong V6 engine and stable handling make it enjoyable to drive
- Mediocre fuel economy
- No power-folding third-row seats
- Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
2021 Honda Odyssey Review
Your choices are relatively limited if you're in the market for a minivan. Luckily for you, the 2021 Honda Odyssey is so much better than the rest that your search can start and end here. The Odyssey does all the minivan stuff well — there's plenty of passenger and cargo room, and its V6 has plenty of sauce to move this eight-passenger vehicle with authority.
We're also impressed with the amount of technology present. The upper trim levels feature a vacuum cleaner hidden in the cargo area, an intercom system so you can speak to passengers without raising your voice, and an interior camera system, which is handy for keeping an eye on rowdy backseat passengers.
The 2021 model year brings mild upgrades to the Odyssey. Honda restyled the grille to mimic those on the Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup truck. The Honda Sensing suite of active safety features and driving aids is now standard on all models. The interior also reflects mild upgrades, including perforated leather upholstery with contrast stitching and piping contrasting piping on the Elite model. These small revisions only help cement the Odyssey's status as the preeminent minivan in the class.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Precise steering and stable braking and handling give the Odyssey a confident presence both on the highway and along tighter roads. Is the Odyssey sporty? Not really. But it is well sorted and enjoyable to drive. Everything feels cohesive.
A smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission unobtrusively chooses the proper gear for the situation. Standard steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are nice if you want to shift for yourself. If we had to nitpick, it'd be that the engine stop-start system (it turns the engine off at stoplights to save fuel) is a bit unrefined, but it can be disabled.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Honda deserves credit for its noise-reduction efforts, and the Odyssey is the quietest minivan in the segment by our measurements. The available cabin intercom also lets you bypass the low-level road noise. A microphone picks up your voice and broadcasts it to the rear of the van via the speakers or through the rear entertainment system's headsets. Now you can say "Stop touching your sister!" without having to turn your head around to shout it.
How’s the interior?8.5
Both the driver's seat and the steering column offer a wide range of adjustment, and finding a natural driving position is a cinch. Those with longer legs, however, might wish for extended thigh support from the lower cushion. Our biggest gripe is the mediocre visibility up front and over the shoulder. The windshield roof pillars and side mirrors are bulky. And while the rearview cameras are nice, a surround-view camera would be optimal. Honda doesn't offer one.
How’s the tech?8.0
The tech in the Odyssey is hit-and-miss. The rear cabin camera monitor (in lieu of the sunglass mirror) and cabin intercom are certainly useful. But some of the advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control, respond sluggishly and are prone to false positives. We avoided using them.
How’s the storage?9.0
When it comes to installing car seats, the Odyssey sets the bar. Not only are the lower car-seat anchors extremely accessible, but booster-age kids will also find it easy to put on their own belts.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Warranty-wise, Honda is on par with competitors — most offer three years/36,000 miles of basic and five years/60,000 miles of powertrain coverage. Roadside assistance is also typical and provided for the length of the basic warranty.
Wildcard8.0
Which Odyssey does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Odyssey models
The 2021 Odyssey is a family-friendly minivan available in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. All are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) powering the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The LX comes with second-row captain's chairs, allowing seating for seven. All others come installed with a removable middle seat to increase capacity to eight.
LX
The base LX model starts you off with:
- LED headlights
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Push-button ignition
- Automatic climate control
- Power-adjustable front seats
- 5-inch central display screen
- Seven-speaker audio system
- Rear-seat reminder (alerts you as a reminder to check the rear seats for occupants when you park the car)
Every Odyssey also comes with:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Honda and the car in front)
EX
The EX upgrades the Odyssey with:
- Dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera
- Heated mirrors
- Remote engine start
- Keyless entry
- Power-sliding rear doors
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Lumbar adjustment for the driver seat
- Heated front seats
- Second-row bench seat
- Second-row sunshades
The EX also comes with:
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Satellite radio
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
EX-L
Upgrades on the midtier EX-L model include:
- Sound-reducing windshield
- Sunroof
- Power liftgate
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Additional adjustments for front passenger seat, including lumbar
- Second-row USB charging ports
Touring
The Touring model ups the feature content significantly, with additions that include:
- 19-inch wheels
- Ambient interior lighting
- Third-row sunshades
- Third-row USB charging port
- Integrated navigation system
- Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot
- Rear-seat entertainment system with wireless headphones
- In-headphone cabin intercom system
- CabinWatch rear-cabin camera monitoring system
- Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
Elite
The range-topping Elite is fully equipped with:
- Automatic wipers
- Auto-dimming side mirrors
- Sound-reducing front and rear window glass
- Hands-free tailgate
- Heated steering wheel
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless charging pad
- Intercom system
- Integrated vacuum cleaner
- Premium 11-speaker audio system
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$31,790
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$38,460
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Elite 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$47,820
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$42,500
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Odyssey safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Informs you if you start to drift out of your lane and can help steer you back. Standard on the EX and above.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Monitors what's ahead of you, warns about potential collisions and can automatically apply the brakes. Also standard on the EX and above.
- HondaLink
- Bundles various telematic features such as roadside assistance and automatic collision notification. Standard on the EX and above.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Odyssey vs. the competition
Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna
The Odyssey's No. 1 rival is fully redesigned for 2021. The new Toyota Sienna will feature a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which should earn it best-in-class fuel economy. Also look out for the Sinna's robust features list, which includes niceties not found on the Odyssey, such as a surround-view camera system, a digital rearview mirror and an onboard refrigerated compartment.
Honda Odyssey vs. Chrysler Pacifica
The Odyssey is a little more enjoyable behind the wheel than the Chrysler Pacifica, but otherwise these two minivans are closely matched. The Pacifica has an attractive interior, and its infotainment system is among the best on the market. The Pacifica also features second-row seats that easily fold into the floor for a completely flat cargo space. It's also the only minivan available in a plug-in hybrid variant.
Honda Odyssey vs. Kia Sedona
While the Odyssey and the Kia Sedona have similar features on their entry-level models, a fully loaded Sedona is going to be much less expensive overall. That said, the Sedona gives up a lot to the Odyssey in terms of ride quality and vehicle dynamics. Look for the next-generation Sedona — due for the 2022 model year — to possibly shift the tide.
FAQ
Is the Honda Odyssey a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Honda Odyssey?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Honda Odyssey:
- Mild styling update
- Lightly refreshed interior
- Honda Sensing suite of driving aids now standard
- Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018
Is the Honda Odyssey reliable?
Is the 2021 Honda Odyssey a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Honda Odyssey?
The least-expensive 2021 Honda Odyssey is the 2021 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,790.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $31,790
- EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $38,460
- Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,820
- Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,500
- EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $35,190
What are the different models of Honda Odyssey?
