Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
2021 Honda Odyssey

What's new

  • Mild styling update
  • Lightly refreshed interior
  • Honda Sensing suite of driving aids now standard
  • Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Configurable second-row seats are very useful
  • Packed with modern safety and tech features
  • Strong V6 engine and stable handling make it enjoyable to drive
  • Mediocre fuel economy
  • No power-folding third-row seats
  • Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
MSRP Starting at
$31,790
Save as much as $1,519
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,368 with Edmunds

2021 Honda Odyssey pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Odyssey
LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite

msrp 

$31,790
starting price
See All Trims
See all for sale

2021 Honda Odyssey Review

Your choices are relatively limited if you're in the market for a minivan. Luckily for you, the 2021 Honda Odyssey is so much better than the rest that your search can start and end here. The Odyssey does all the minivan stuff well — there's plenty of passenger and cargo room, and its V6 has plenty of sauce to move this eight-passenger vehicle with authority.

We're also impressed with the amount of technology present. The upper trim levels feature a vacuum cleaner hidden in the cargo area, an intercom system so you can speak to passengers without raising your voice, and an interior camera system, which is handy for keeping an eye on rowdy backseat passengers.

The 2021 model year brings mild upgrades to the Odyssey. Honda restyled the grille to mimic those on the Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup truck. The Honda Sensing suite of active safety features and driving aids is now standard on all models. The interior also reflects mild upgrades, including perforated leather upholstery with contrast stitching and piping contrasting piping on the Elite model. These small revisions only help cement the Odyssey's status as the preeminent minivan in the class.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America's best test team

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
Some cringe at the thought of owning and driving a minivan. But you can't deny that this is the most efficient way to move people and cargo in just about any setting. And among minivans, the Honda Odyssey does it the best. It offers nimble handling, modern technology, gobs of interior space, and pleasing levels of luxury and convenience.

How does it drive?

8.0
The Odyssey just might be the exception where it is OK to use the words "minivan" and "fun" in the same sentence. Its V6 engine offers enough power for your merging and passing needs even when you've got the cabin full of passengers. In our testing, the Odyssey Elite accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, essentially an average time for a V6-powered minivan.

Precise steering and stable braking and handling give the Odyssey a confident presence both on the highway and along tighter roads. Is the Odyssey sporty? Not really. But it is well sorted and enjoyable to drive. Everything feels cohesive.

A smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission unobtrusively chooses the proper gear for the situation. Standard steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are nice if you want to shift for yourself. If we had to nitpick, it'd be that the engine stop-start system (it turns the engine off at stoplights to save fuel) is a bit unrefined, but it can be disabled.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Odyssey is slightly ahead of its peers in yet another area. The front seats are great for logging miles on extended drives. The second-row seats are equally suited for kids or adults. Third-row legroom is limited, but two grown-ups can survive back there for shorter distances. Our Odyssey Elite's 19-inch wheels likely gave it a firmer ride than the smaller available wheel options (smaller wheels mean more absorbent tire sidewalls). But generally speaking, there aren't many bumps the Honda can't absorb with ease.

Honda deserves credit for its noise-reduction efforts, and the Odyssey is the quietest minivan in the segment by our measurements. The available cabin intercom also lets you bypass the low-level road noise. A microphone picks up your voice and broadcasts it to the rear of the van via the speakers or through the rear entertainment system's headsets. Now you can say "Stop touching your sister!" without having to turn your head around to shout it.

How's the interior?

8.5
A minivan should make your life easier, and the Odyssey does. Sliding rear doors will always beat the traditional doors of a crossover SUV when it comes to getting kids in and out. The height of the first two rows of seats makes them easy to slide right into. The second-row seats recline and also slide sideways with only moderate effort, allowing superior access to the third row.

Both the driver's seat and the steering column offer a wide range of adjustment, and finding a natural driving position is a cinch. Those with longer legs, however, might wish for extended thigh support from the lower cushion. Our biggest gripe is the mediocre visibility up front and over the shoulder. The windshield roof pillars and side mirrors are bulky. And while the rearview cameras are nice, a surround-view camera would be optimal. Honda doesn't offer one.

How's the tech?

8.0
Honda's infotainment system has big virtual buttons and snappy responses. You can customize the layout of the screen's virtual buttons. The Garmin-based navigation graphics and menus, though, seem archaic compared to newer systems. And some operations, including voice commands, are a little hard to figure out. We preferred to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps instead during our testing.

The tech in the Odyssey is hit-and-miss. The rear cabin camera monitor (in lieu of the sunglass mirror) and cabin intercom are certainly useful. But some of the advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control, respond sluggishly and are prone to false positives. We avoided using them.

How's the storage?

9.0
Few vehicles can best a minivan here. The storage well behind the third row is deep and perfect for grocery bags. The third-row seats are lifted and lowered manually, which requires a little muscle, but the strap handle system is easy enough to use. The Odyssey has a larger max capacity, at 155.8 cubic feet, than both the Sienna and the Pacifica. The second-row seats are bulky and hard to remove, yet their side-to-side adjustability is a helpful storage solution if you don't need a fully flat floor.

When it comes to installing car seats, the Odyssey sets the bar. Not only are the lower car-seat anchors extremely accessible, but booster-age kids will also find it easy to put on their own belts.

How economical is it?

6.0
The EPA estimates the Odyssey Elite's fuel economy at 22 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is average for a minivan. On our 115-mile evaluation route, which is primarily composed of highway driving, we observed 21 mpg. This indicates the Odyssey might underperform with respect to the EPA's estimates.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Odyssey Elite trim level that we tested is pricey, no question. But the fundamentals of the Odyssey are available for much less if you can live without tech features such as active noise cancellation or a rear-seat vacuum cleaner. If you simply need maximum people-moving space, even the base LX captures the Odyssey's best qualities: smooth power, comfortable seating and an open, airy cabin.

Warranty-wise, Honda is on par with competitors — most offer three years/36,000 miles of basic and five years/60,000 miles of powertrain coverage. Roadside assistance is also typical and provided for the length of the basic warranty.

Wildcard

8.0
As a kid-mobile, the versatility of a minivan is unbeatable. As road trip transport for five or six adults, the Odyssey is nearly as accommodating. And for the weekend home improvement warrior, it's a cavernous, lockable space for all your stuff. Not convinced it's cool? This one also drives like a car and has flexible seating, USB ports galore and in-cabin tech to keep everyone entertained.

Which Odyssey does Edmunds recommend?

Consider going with the EX. It gets you plenty of useful features at an affordable price. Its tri-zone climate control, additional middle-row seat, blind-spot monitor and smartphone integration systems (among many other features) are well worth the extra cost over the base LX. The special features found on the Touring and Elite, such as the integrated vacuum cleaner and a rear intercom system, make family life easier, but they're certainly not essential.

Honda Odyssey models

The 2021 Odyssey is a family-friendly minivan available in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. All are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) powering the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The LX comes with second-row captain's chairs, allowing seating for seven. All others come installed with a removable middle seat to increase capacity to eight.

LX
The base LX model starts you off with:

  • LED headlights
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Push-button ignition
  • Automatic climate control
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • 5-inch central display screen
  • Seven-speaker audio system
  • Rear-seat reminder (alerts you as a reminder to check the rear seats for occupants when you park the car)

Every Odyssey also comes with:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Honda and the car in front)

EX
The EX upgrades the Odyssey with:

  • Dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera
  • Heated mirrors
  • Remote engine start
  • Keyless entry
  • Power-sliding rear doors
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Lumbar adjustment for the driver seat
  • Heated front seats
  • Second-row bench seat
  • Second-row sunshades

The EX also comes with:

  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Satellite radio
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

EX-L
Upgrades on the midtier EX-L model include:

  • Sound-reducing windshield
  • Sunroof
  • Power liftgate
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Additional adjustments for front passenger seat, including lumbar
  • Second-row USB charging ports

Touring
The Touring model ups the feature content significantly, with additions that include:

  • 19-inch wheels
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Third-row sunshades
  • Third-row USB charging port
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Rear-seat entertainment system with wireless headphones
  • In-headphone cabin intercom system
  • CabinWatch rear-cabin camera monitoring system
  • Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)

Elite
The range-topping Elite is fully equipped with:

  • Automatic wipers
  • Auto-dimming side mirrors
  • Sound-reducing front and rear window glass
  • Hands-free tailgate
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Wireless charging pad
  • Intercom system
  • Integrated vacuum cleaner
  • Premium 11-speaker audio system
MSRP$31,790 - $47,820
Features
Available in:
Available Colors

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Honda Odyssey.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    LX 4dr Minivan features & specs
    LX 4dr Minivan
    3.5L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$31,790
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    EX-L 4dr Minivan features & specs
    EX-L 4dr Minivan
    3.5L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$38,460
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Elite 4dr Minivan features & specs
    Elite 4dr Minivan
    3.5L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$47,820
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Touring 4dr Minivan features & specs
    Touring 4dr Minivan
    3.5L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$42,500
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Honda Odyssey features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Odyssey safety features:

    Lane Keeping Assist System
    Informs you if you start to drift out of your lane and can help steer you back. Standard on the EX and above.
    Collision Mitigation Braking System
    Monitors what's ahead of you, warns about potential collisions and can automatically apply the brakes. Also standard on the EX and above.
    HondaLink
    Bundles various telematic features such as roadside assistance and automatic collision notification. Standard on the EX and above.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Honda Odyssey vs. the competition

    Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna

    The Odyssey's No. 1 rival is fully redesigned for 2021. The new Toyota Sienna will feature a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which should earn it best-in-class fuel economy. Also look out for the Sinna's robust features list, which includes niceties not found on the Odyssey, such as a surround-view camera system, a digital rearview mirror and an onboard refrigerated compartment.

    Compare Honda Odyssey & Toyota Sienna features

    Honda Odyssey vs. Chrysler Pacifica

    The Odyssey is a little more enjoyable behind the wheel than the Chrysler Pacifica, but otherwise these two minivans are closely matched. The Pacifica has an attractive interior, and its infotainment system is among the best on the market. The Pacifica also features second-row seats that easily fold into the floor for a completely flat cargo space. It's also the only minivan available in a plug-in hybrid variant.

    Compare Honda Odyssey & Chrysler Pacifica features

    Honda Odyssey vs. Kia Sedona

    While the Odyssey and the Kia Sedona have similar features on their entry-level models, a fully loaded Sedona is going to be much less expensive overall. That said, the Sedona gives up a lot to the Odyssey in terms of ride quality and vehicle dynamics. Look for the next-generation Sedona — due for the 2022 model year — to possibly shift the tide.

    Compare Honda Odyssey & Kia Sedona features

    FAQ

    Is the Honda Odyssey a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Odyssey both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Odyssey fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Odyssey gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Odyssey has 38.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Odyssey. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Honda Odyssey?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Honda Odyssey:

    • Mild styling update
    • Lightly refreshed interior
    • Honda Sensing suite of driving aids now standard
    • Part of the fifth Odyssey generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Honda Odyssey reliable?

    To determine whether the Honda Odyssey is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Odyssey. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Odyssey's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Honda Odyssey a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Honda Odyssey is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Odyssey and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Odyssey is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Honda Odyssey?

    The least-expensive 2021 Honda Odyssey is the 2021 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,790.

    Other versions include:

    • LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $31,790
    • EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $38,460
    • Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,820
    • Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,500
    • EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $35,190
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Honda Odyssey?

    If you're interested in the Honda Odyssey, the next question is, which Odyssey model is right for you? Odyssey variants include LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Odyssey models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Honda Odyssey Overview

    The 2021 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Honda Odyssey?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Honda Odyssey and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Odyssey.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Honda Odyssey and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Odyssey featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Honda Odyssey?

    2021 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2021 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,620. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $1,368 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,368 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,252.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 3.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 39 2021 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2021 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,580. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $1,322 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,322 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,258.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 58 2021 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2021 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,310. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $1,199 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,199 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,111.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 18 2021 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2021 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,940. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $1,519 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,519 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,421.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 3.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 32 2021 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2021 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,910. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $1,151 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,151 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,759.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 11 2021 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 445 new 2021 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,235 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Honda Odyssey. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,024 on a used or CPO 2021 Odyssey available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Honda Odyssey for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,842.

    Find a new Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,127.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Honda Odyssey?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Honda lease specials

