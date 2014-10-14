100 Tips for New-Car Shoppers

Getting Started

1. Take your time when you're car shopping. Don't buy in a hurry unless you really have to.

2. Get preapproved for a car loan. This lets you know what you can afford and the interest rate for which you qualify. It allows you to negotiate for a car as a "cash buyer."

3. Before you commit to buying a new car, call your insurance company to get a price quote and see how much more you'll be paying.

4. It's a good idea to get a free credit report and to pay a small fee to get your credit score. Correct any outstanding issues before you go car shopping.

5. Read editors' and consumers' reviews to get recommendations and figure out the pros and cons for any new car you are considering.

6. Check for any video reviews. They may be more helpful in visualizing what the car looks like on the road.

7. Read dealer reviews to discover the more popular dealers in your area. Reviews might also tell you which salesperson to ask for.