The 11 Biggest Mistakes Car Shoppers Make

"Many of the complaints we get about cars could have been avoided with a good long test drive," says Jack Gillis, former CEO of the Consumer Federation of America and author of The Car Book.

Buyers need to think about how they are going to use the car on a daily basis — driving on the highway, transporting kids and pets, and parking under various conditions, for example. The test drive also is the time to check out visibility when backing up, evaluate how a car seat would fit into the back, and see if that third row is really so easy to get in and out of.

Make a checklist of your must-have features and refer to it during the drive. And don't forget that modern cars are full of technologies that may not have existed the last time you bought a new car. Make sure you are comfortable with the car's infotainment system, advanced safety systems, and anything else you haven't used before. A good salesperson should be able to help you learn how to use a vehicle's high-tech features. The test drive is when to sort all of that out, not in your driveway after you've already purchased the vehicle.

7. Do call your insurance agent before you buy

You need to look at the big picture — the total cost of ownership — when you're buying a new car, including when it comes to insurance. Will you be paying more or less with this new vehicle? Do you need gap insurance? These are questions that should be addressed with your insurance company, says John Ulin, a second-generation insurance agent at Allstate in Levittown, New York. "Many people let the dealership handle everything, but agents often think about issues buyers forget about, such as asking for an AutoCheck [vehicle history report] if buying a used car. The dealer will pay for it, but you have to request it."

It's not a bad idea to shop around for quotes from multiple insurance companies before you choose the one you're going to go with. It takes time to get multiple quotes, but it could save you a lot of money in the long run.

8. Don't buy from a salesperson you don't trust

Too many people buy cars from salespeople they don't particularly like or trust. Remember, this is a business deal, and the result is for you to get the right car at the right price. If the dealer employee makes you feel uneasy for any reason (if they are too pushy, don't seem to know much about the cars or pressure you into a deal you aren't comfortable with), walk away.

Ideally, the salesperson can demonstrate the features of the car and help match a customer to the right car. So look for a salesperson who listens well and answers your questions directly. Then, as you move from the test drive to the deal-making phase, you will have established a rapport that should make the rest of the process easier.

9. Don't underestimate the importance of F&I

You've negotiated the deal, and you're headed to the finance and insurance office (F&I). You're in the home stretch, right? Not so fast. While this step seems like an afterthought, it's actually an essential part of the deal-making process. F&I is where the verbal promises made by the salesperson are carefully put into a written contract. It's also where a dealership might try to sell you extra things, such as extended warranties and gap insurance that can wind up costing you more than anticipated.

This is another place where research pays off. If you think you might want an extended warranty, check out what they cost and negotiate for a better deal.

10. Do shop around before accepting the dealership's financing

The convenience of one-stop shopping at the dealership can be hard to pass up, but it's smarter to look into financing with local banks or your credit union first. Better yet, get a preapproval for a car loan before you get to the dealership. You will know exactly how much you can afford to spend on the car, and you'll immediately know if the dealer can offer you a better deal on the interest rate.

To get preapproved for a car loan, first check your credit score and credit report. Next, determine your budget, and don't forget to consider how many months you're willing to pay a car loan. Check with multiple lenders before making a decision, but try to do so within a short period of time since each prospective lender may want to pull your credit report, which could impact your overall credit rating.

If the dealership offers the best financing option for you — which may be the case if the car you're shopping for qualifies for incentives from the manufacturer — there's nothing wrong with taking the easy route. But make sure you're armed with all the information you need before making that decision.

11. Don't buy under pressure

You may hear that a car is "the deal of a lifetime" that happens to only be good on that particular day. But shopping for, buying, and driving away with a car in just a few hours is usually unwise. After all, this is a major purchase that can affect you financially for years to come, so there isn't anything wrong with taking some time to sleep on it. It's also possible that expressing some hesitation may well lead to a better offer later. If you're feeling too much pressure to buy the car that day, it may be best to walk away.

Forewarned, forearmed

With any major purchase, it pays to be informed and prepared. Now that you're aware of these common car-buying mistakes, you can ensure you'll find the right car for your family — and get the most bang for your buck. Who knows? You might actually enjoy the process this time around!