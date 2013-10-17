How to Test-Drive a Car

That's why it's good to call ahead and make an appointment for a test drive. If you don't want to talk numbers yet, let the salesperson know that you're still in the research phase and aren't ready to buy. When you arrive for the test drive, the car will be out front waiting for you. You've cut the wait time to practically zero. If you're considering a showroom model, ask if there is a comparably equipped car that might be more accessible.

Before the drive

Is the car an exact match? Sometimes the dealership won't want to go through the trouble of pulling the car out of the showroom or moving several cars to get it unless they're positive you want to buy that car. Instead, they will sometimes present you with a test car that is either in a different trim level or in a different color and was easier for them to move around. If this happens, you have a couple of options: You can express that you're serious about buying the car, and you want to see and drive the exact color and trim you were interested in. Or you can drive the substitute but take note of the following. If the car is the same trim but a different color, make sure to at least see the paint color you want in a different trim. Similarly, if the car is in the color you want but a different trim, make sure to look at an equivalent model to see what those added (or lower-cost) features are in person. Finally, make sure that the engines match what you wanted. You don't want to drive the conventional engine when you are really interested in the hybrid, for example.

Sometimes the dealership won't want to go through the trouble of pulling the car out of the showroom or moving several cars to get it unless they're positive you want to buy that car. Instead, they will sometimes present you with a test car that is either in a different trim level or in a different color and was easier for them to move around. If this happens, you have a couple of options: You can express that you're serious about buying the car, and you want to see and drive the exact color and trim you were interested in. Or you can drive the substitute but take note of the following. If the car is the same trim but a different color, make sure to at least see the paint color you want in a different trim. Similarly, if the car is in the color you want but a different trim, make sure to look at an equivalent model to see what those added (or lower-cost) features are in person. Finally, make sure that the engines match what you wanted. You don't want to drive the conventional engine when you are really interested in the hybrid, for example. Color: Does it look good in person? Paint colors often differ in real life from how they appear in photos or on website configurators. If you are shopping at night, remember that the vehicle's color can look very different under streetlights versus the sun. You might want to come back during daylight hours before you make a final decision. Also, take a look at your second-favorite color. You'll have more flexibility with pricing if you don't limit yourself to one color, especially if you've picked a rare one.

Does it look good in person? Paint colors often differ in real life from how they appear in photos or on website configurators. If you are shopping at night, remember that the vehicle's color can look very different under streetlights versus the sun. You might want to come back during daylight hours before you make a final decision. Also, take a look at your second-favorite color. You'll have more flexibility with pricing if you don't limit yourself to one color, especially if you've picked a rare one. Child seat and cargo space: Do you have a child seat in your current car? Bring that in and test out how much room you have to install it in the new car. Similarly, if you regularly have to carry a large item for your job, like a musical instrument or real estate signage, bring it with you to test how well it fits. Is there a pass-through in the trunk opening for long items? Do the rear seats fold down?

Do you have a child seat in your current car? Bring that in and test out how much room you have to install it in the new car. Similarly, if you regularly have to carry a large item for your job, like a musical instrument or real estate signage, bring it with you to test how well it fits. Is there a pass-through in the trunk opening for long items? Do the rear seats fold down? Measurements: Do you have a small garage, parking space or driveway? Measure your old car and bring the tape measure with you to the dealership. Remember to include the mirrors when measuring the car's width. If you live close to the dealership and ask nicely, the staff might even let you take the car home to see exactly how it fits.

Once you get settled in for the test drive, ask yourself a few questions to help you define your feelings about the car:

Entry and exit: Is it easy to get into the car without stooping or banging your head? Is it easy to get out without straining?

Is it easy to get into the car without stooping or banging your head? Is it easy to get out without straining? Seating and driving position: Is there enough headroom, hiproom and legroom? Is the driving position comfortable? Do you sit too low or too high in the car? Can you tilt or telescope the steering wheel for a better fit? Is the seat comfortable? Is it easily adjustable? Is there a lumbar support adjustment? Do the pedal positions work for you based on your height and the length of your legs? If not, are the pedals adjustable? And remember to sit in the rear seat as well, especially if you'll regularly have adult passengers.

Is there enough headroom, hiproom and legroom? Is the driving position comfortable? Do you sit too low or too high in the car? Can you tilt or telescope the steering wheel for a better fit? Is the seat comfortable? Is it easily adjustable? Is there a lumbar support adjustment? Do the pedal positions work for you based on your height and the length of your legs? If not, are the pedals adjustable? And remember to sit in the rear seat as well, especially if you'll regularly have adult passengers. Gauges and controls: Are the gauges easy to read? Do the steering wheel buttons feel intuitive? Is there a volume knob, or do you have to tap on a screen? Can you adjust the climate control easily?

Are the gauges easy to read? Do the steering wheel buttons feel intuitive? Is there a volume knob, or do you have to tap on a screen? Can you adjust the climate control easily? Visibility: Can you see out of the car? Modern cars have larger pillars for added safety, but these can often create blind spots. Check the view from all the mirrors and turn your head to see the view from the rear window.

Before you start driving, adjust the seat, the seat belt and the mirrors. Turn off the radio so you can hear the engine and concentrate on the driving experience.

During the drive

The salesperson may tell you to drive along a predetermined route, using a series of right-hand turns that lead back to the dealership. This is not necessarily the best way for you to evaluate the car. Tell the salesperson what kind of test drive you want (within reason) and you'll probably get it.

Basically, your test drive should match your driving requirements. If you regularly drive into the mountains, find a hill and see how the car climbs. If you have a highway commute, get on a freeway and see how the car accelerates into traffic and performs at higher speeds.

Once you are driving, evaluate these specific points:

Acceleration: Does the car downshift quickly and smoothly? Is there enough power to pass on the highway or to go up hills?

Does the car downshift quickly and smoothly? Is there enough power to pass on the highway or to go up hills? Engine and road noise: How does the car sound when you strongly accelerate? Is there a lot of noise from the tires? Is the cabin quiet?

How does the car sound when you strongly accelerate? Is there a lot of noise from the tires? Is the cabin quiet? Braking: How does the pedal feel? Do the brakes "grab" suddenly?

How does the pedal feel? Do the brakes "grab" suddenly? Steering and handling: Is the vehicle responsive? Can you feel the road through the steering wheel?

Is the vehicle responsive? Can you feel the road through the steering wheel? Suspension: Is it stiff or soft? Does the vehicle ride comfortably on a rough road?

During the test drive, the salesperson may point out features about the car or ask how you like it. No matter how much you love the car, remain noncommittal and stay focused on learning all you need to know from the test drive. Try to avoid any unnecessary chitchat so you can commit the test drive to memory.

When you're back at the dealership, recheck anything else you might have noticed on the test drive. Remember that little things you spot now could be major annoyances later, so don't discount any of your reactions.

Test the tech too

A modern vehicle's technology interface can easily be a determining factor in your buying decision. Automakers have varying opinions on the best and safest way to interact with the infotainment screen. Some use control knobs, others use touchscreens, and some have mouse pad-inspired controls.

Going over the technology can be considered a different "test drive" with its own specifics to focus on. Read How to Test-Drive Car Technology for a detailed description of what to look at.

After the drive

At the end of the test drive, the salesperson will probably invite you into the dealership to begin negotiations. If you're not ready to buy, this is where having an appointment for another test drive pays off. But even if you love the car you've driven and have already made a decision, it can be smart to take some time to think about it before beginning the deal-making process. A good night's sleep will give you some perspective. Thank the salesperson, take a business card, and leave.

If you've followed our advice, you may have other appointments to get to. You will be in a stronger bargaining position if you wind up liking more than one car, so keep an open mind. Plus, the dealer may be more inclined to make a deal the closer it gets to the end of the month. And you can always talk price over the phone or via text at a later time. This is an easier and less stressful way to negotiate.

If you do a bit of research first, you'll be fully in control of your test drive. And it will likely answer your remaining questions and help you buy the car that's right for you.

What about buying a car online?

Online car shopping has become more popular in recent years, primarily for pre-owned vehicles. But some new-car dealers also allow you to purchase a vehicle, sight unseen, then deliver it directly to you. If that process sounds appealing, be sure to confirm the return policy for your new wheels, and if there isn't one, proceed with caution. As soon as your car arrives, subject it to the same kind of test drive as you'd do at a dealership (remembering to keep under any mileage limits if you decide to return it), then carefully consider if it's the right vehicle for you. If so, congratulations on your new car, and if not, call the dealership and start the return process.

Another kind of test drive

In this story, we've focused just on the test-drive process. However, it's also important to determine whether any salespeople you might encounter is a good fit before you commit to doing business with them. For more information on this, see "Test-Drive Your Car Salesperson."