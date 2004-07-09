Ask for the Out-the-Door Cost When Buying a Car

You are negotiating on a car at the dealership when the salesperson finally gives you the good price you've wanted. Sensing that you're very close to making a decision to buy, the salesperson might smile and say the magic words: "So, do we have a deal?"

Wait. Don't shake hands just yet. Instead, say your own magic words: "Your price sounds good, but first I need to know the out-the-door cost."

The "out-the-door price" is a car business term for the total price of a vehicle with all of the necessary fees factored in. It allows you to see all aspects of the car deal in one place and gives you a complete picture of what you're paying. It will also help you identify any hidden fees or extras in the contract. As a buyer, it's better to learn about such fees at this point, before the deal is final, than when you are in the finance and insurance office about to sign the contract.