How to Get the Best Price on an Extended Car Warranty

Negotiating an Extended Warranty

Dealers mark extended warranties up from the wholesale cost as they do with many products they sell. But this actually leaves you room for negotiation.

Begin by getting quotes from at least two sources. Call local dealerships, speak with the finance and insurance managers, and ask what they charge for the extended warranty that you're interested in buying. Dealers quote different prices, but once you have a few answers, you'll know roughly what the going rate is.

At this point, you can either take the lowest offer or venture into more advanced negotiations. If you decide to go the latter route, said Oren Weintraub, president of L.A. car concierge company Authority Auto, the most effective negotiating method is to get a realistic estimate of the dealer's cost of the warranty and then offer to pay $100-$200 over that. Weintraub negotiates warranties on behalf of his clients.

He describes how he does this in our article on the secrets of negotiating an extended warranty. The dealer will likely make a counteroffer. "A fair profit margin for dealers is between $200 and $500 over their cost," Weintraub said.

Here's another tip: When they're selling extended warranties with new cars, dealers often talk about the overall monthly payment for the deal, not the cost of the warranty itself. To know exactly what you'd be paying, ask for an itemized cost of everything involved in the vehicle purchase, including the specific cost of the extended warranty.