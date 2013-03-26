Car Buying Myths and Misconceptions

Of course, you still need to be informed. Edmunds has tools and features, including up-front, guaranteed pricing through Price PromiseSM and True Market Value (TMV®) that make car shopping easier and more transparent than ever. Also, remember that your needs are very close to the salesperson's goal. You want a car and salespeople want to sell you one. Find a comfortable middle ground and you'll both be happy.

Here, then, is a collection of car-buying myths and dusty old tips you should dump:

1. Buy a car on a rainy day. The idea is that due to bad weather, no one will be on the car lot and the dealer will be desperate to move metal. One problem: Many people have heard this advice, which means the dealership is both wet and crowded. We recently ran this past a car salesman while both of us were standing in the rain. "Actually we're really busy on rainy days," he said. "Everyone thinks it's going to be empty."

Another variation of this myth is to go to a dealership just before it closes. Then, supposedly, the sales staff will agree to a lower price because they want to go home. In actuality, they'll work well past closing time to finalize the deal. Here are some actual good times to buy a car.

2. Hide the trade-in until you finalize the price of a new car. Then spring it on the salesperson. Do you really think salespeople haven't heard of this strategy before? And do you really think it will get you a better price? It doesn't work.

The best tactic is to compartmentalize the deal. Know the price of your trade-in by using TMV to get its actual worth and get as close to that as possible. If you don't like the offer for your trade-in, pursue other trade-in options.