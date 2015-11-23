Buying a New Car When You Have Bad Credit

1: Prep Early and Know Your Credit Score

You should start with your credit report to see how it would look to a lender. Run it at least three months before you plan on buying so you can take action on any outstanding items, recommends Rod Griffin, director of public education for credit reporting company Experian.

Annual Credit Report.com gives you one free report a year from each of the major credit bureaus:Experian,Equifax andTransUnion. Take advantage of it. Do your best to pay off any credit cards or outstanding loans. Or at least make a payment to show positive activity on the account.

Many credit card companies offer credit monitoring services to their customers. Mobile apps from Credit Karma, Mint and Experian will also show your credit score if you've signed up for their service.

Once you get the free credit report, pay close attention to the section that points out potentially negative items, also called risk factors. Risk factors could be anything from an old debt that went to collections to a fine you had to pay in a civil court case.

Rather than viewing them as blemishes on your credit, "these risk factors can empower you as a consumer to help rehabilitate your credit," Griffin says. The risk factors are present in all reports, so if you fix an issue you found on one credit report, the action will be reflected on all the other reports.

Use the chart below to determine your credit tier, based on your credit score. Your credit score will drastically affect the interest rates you will be offered at the dealership or credit union:

Super prime 781-850 Prime 681-780 Nonprime 601-680 Subprime 501-600 Deep subprime 300-500

Here are the approximate interest rates you can expect in the nonprime to deep subprime markets. In general, you will see higher interest rates on used cars. New cars tend to have lower rates, but new cars obviously cost more.

New-Car Loan:

Nonprime: 7.1 percent

Subprime: 11.4 percent

Deep subprime: 14.1 percent

Used-Car Loan:

Nonprime: 10.4 percent

Subprime: 16.9 percent

Deep subprime: 19.8 percent

With a good idea of the rates you'll be offered, you can now start shopping.