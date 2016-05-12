How to Read a New Car Window Sticker

4. Optional equipment

In this section, you'll find information on the vehicle's factory-installed options. Some carmakers bundle them into packages. Others offer them à la carte. Knowing a vehicle's options can help you price it correctly and make apples-to-apples comparisons with other cars on the lot.

5. Pricing information

This is where you'll find the base price of the vehicle and a breakdown of options and fees. Other items that would appear here are the destination charge (cost of transporting the vehicle to the dealer) and any gas-guzzler tax (levied on cars with a combined mpg of 22.5 or less). The total price of the vehicle is sometimes located here, but it often occupies its own space.

6. Parts content information

Vehicle manufacturing is often a global process. In some cases, the engine production, transmission build and final assembly of the vehicle take place in different countries. The parts content section lists where the vehicle was assembled and often the percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts it contains. Our sample window sticker doesn't have the percentages, but many others do. For more information on this question, shoppers can turn to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, which has the percentage breakdown of domestic and foreign content in cars from 2007 to now.

7. Total price

This section shows the total MSRP of the vehicle. That doesn't mean you have to pay this price, but it does give you a point of reference for your negotiations. Use the Edmunds Suggested Price, found on our inventory pages, to help you determine a fair price. Depending on the demand for the car, sometimes this "sticker price" is a fair price.