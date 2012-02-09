Extended Auto Warranties: 5 Questions to Ask Before You Say 'Yes'

The Finance Manager Sets the Stage

Before we get to the questions you should answer for yourself, here's one you'll hear from the finance manager: "Do you plan on keeping this car for a long time?" It's a common question, and it's worth your consideration. Do you get tired of a car by its third year? If so, paying for an extended car warranty doesn't make much sense since the manufacturer's warranty will still likely be in effect. But if you are someone who drives a vehicle until the wheels fall off, the extended car warranty might be worth considering. But how long you'll keep the vehicle isn't the only consideration. Here are five questions to think through before you decide.

1. Who stands behind the extended car warranty?

Many dealerships offer third-party warranties from companies with varying track records. If you are going to purchase an extended car warranty, make sure it is backed by the automaker, not just the dealership or some other company. You can use a manufacturer-backed extended warranty at any dealership across the country. A third-party vehicle service contract might be good only at the dealership that sold it to you.

If you are considering coverage for a specific purpose, such as a rental car benefit or a higher roadside assistance towing limit than offered by the automaker, check for online reviews to see what others are saying about it.

2. Have you shopped for the best price?

It's unlikely that an F&I manager will be willing to let you shop around on your phone while you're sitting at his or her desk with a pile of purchase paperwork between the two of you. This research is best done before you go to the dealer to finalize your auto purchase. If buying the vehicle is already a financial handful, you can shop for a better price on the extended auto warranty after the sale. Here's how to do that.

Get a price quote from the F&I manager for the warranty that's offered. Then shop it around by phone with F&I managers at other dealerships, simply to compare prices on the car you're getting ready to buy.

The F&I manager at the dealership at which you're buying the vehicle might say that the price of the extended car warranty is not negotiable. That might not actually be the case. If you check with other dealers, you'll find that some of them do have a lower asking price for the same product. Or they might be more willing to negotiate.

The only benefit to getting an extended auto warranty as you purchase a vehicle is the ability to wrap the warranty's cost into your financing. But unless you've shopped in advance and can negotiate a lower price for the extended warranty on the spot, this route could cost you more in the long run.

Here's a look at bargaining strategies that an ace negotiator employs when shopping for an extended warranty.