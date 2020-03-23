Car Dealerships Step Up During Coronavirus

Testimonials

Dealerships in the Northeast

Grappone Ford of Bow, New Hampshire

"I visited Grappone less than a week after my car was totaled in an accident. It was also at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Needless to say, it was a stressful time for me personally and a stressful time for all. From the wonderful things I have heard from friends and family who have worked with Grappone, my positive experience was pretty typical! But I feel compelled to share that I feel like John Fay and the team at Grappone treated me with special care this past week, with special considerations to my car shopping after just having had an accident, and due to all of the precautions about the virus."

Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Millbury, Massachusetts

"As an 85-year-old, I was nervous about taking my car into a public place for service during the coronavirus time. However, I was very impressed with the special care the employees were taking to keep the waiting room, etc., clean and disinfected. My worries were immediately over and the staff couldn't have been more kind."

Lia Honda of Northampton, Massachusetts

"I am so grateful that Lia Honda took care of the service my car needed. I am 80 years old and I was quarantined to my house so my daughter Penni brought my car in for the service. I appreciate that the service was done even though I wasn't able to come for it myself in person due to COVID-19."

Sloane Toyota of Malvern, Pennsylvania

"I asked to rent a car to come home directly rather than wait while my car was being inspected, due to my concerns about coronavirus. After picking my car up and coming home, I realized that Sloane Toyota gave me a complimentary car rental! Thank you so much, Sloane."

Dealerships in the South

Braman Honda of Palm Beach, Florida

"Had another great service appointment. Our service adviser was great as usual and got the service done promptly. The waiting area was clean and comfortable and they were sanitizing it on a regular basis. No problem maintaining social distancing as the furnishings were well spaced."

Braman Motors BMW of Miami, Florida

"I felt very guilty going to a dealership in these crazy times with everything going on with the coronavirus. However, it was time for me to get out of my lease and I had to do it before things got even crazier. From the moment I sent the initial inquiry, Alfred Olivares took care of me and made the whole process safe and easy. I am very pleased with the service I had here. I definitely recommend coming here."

Ed Morse Cadillac of Tampa, Florida

"I am very happy that they are taking extra precautions to protect customers from coronavirus. And as usual, Mike is top-notch and is always looking out for my vehicles and my best interest."

Hayley Toyota of Roanoke, Virginia

"Great as always, even with everything going on. I appreciate Haley Toyota keeping service open and making sure everything is sanitary."

Mechanicsville Toyota of Mechanicsville, Virginia

"Been taking my '11 Toyota Camry there ever since purchase. Was extremely impressed with their measures concerning the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham, Alabama

"Amazing experience with my salesperson, Kramer, who used video and email communication to answer questions and finalize the vehicle that I wanted. All extra precautions taken at dealership to ensure customer safety from COVID-19."

Modern Toyota of Winston-Salem, North Carolina

"They checked me in immediately and offered consistent follow-up as to status of service. Cheerfully answered my myriad questions. A cleaning/sanitizing crew was at work to make the environment safe with respect to pandemic."

Dealerships in the Midwest

Continental Nissan of Countryside, Illinois

"Juan Nieves and Jocelyn Medina were the ultimate team! During this pandemic, they picked me up from my house and brought me to the dealer where I bought a new 2020 Nissan Sentra. Wow, Continental Nissan went above and beyond today. Awesome! A+++"

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora, Illinois

"The service dept offers a very comfortable welcoming environment. The staff are very efficient and friendly. Checking in and checking out during this COVID-19 crisis is very streamlined. Subaru has taken all precautions to protect customers from any potential contact with anyone by maintaining a strict 6-foot distance. Service area is extremely clean."

Germain Nissan of Columbus, Ohio

"The sales staff was really friendly and had appropriate measures for social distancing for everyone's safety. A great experience overall."

Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha, Wisconsin

"Our salesperson, Larry, listened to us and was very knowledgeable and caring. The entire process was very easy and stress-free, especially during this coronavirus crisis."

Sullivan Buick GMC of Arlington Heights, Illinois

"It was very easy to work with salesperson Shane. He was honest about pricing and flexible during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Dealerships in the West

Karl Malone Toyota of Draper, Utah

"Karl Malone Toyota Service is the only place I take my cars. They were fast and efficient. More important, they obviously take the COVID-19 epidemic seriously and took every precaution to make the facility safe for customers and staff."

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Riverdale, Utah

"Took about 2 hours to fix [my vehicle] and I had them change the oil, too. Facilities were clean and comfy and they had rearranged their waiting area to accommodate COVID-19 suggestions. I would have liked to see more sanitizing done but overall felt safe. Repair was done professionally and quickly."

Larry H. Miller Southwest Hyundai of Albuquerque, New Mexico

"Although we couldn't wait for the vehicle like normal, in their nice customer lounge, due to the country dealing with COVID-19, service was great and we were happy to get a free car wash, since car washes are shut down all over town."