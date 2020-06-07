sales Rating

Ed Trujillo has been my representative and has met my needs for every purchase or lease that I have had through Ed Morse Cadillac. He always follows up asking if there are any situations or problems that he can take care of or if it is not in his wheel house, he will direct me to the person(s) who can. Kevin Roberts the financial representative allows the process to sail through without any delays and makes the closing process a pleasantry rather than worry. Last but no least is the Service Department who, when needed does an excellent job of taking care of the vehicle and letting you know what if any future things are coming up so you can plan for them and keep your vehicle on the road. Overall, I have dealt with this dealership a long time, and when one can check all the boxes with a positive answer, you keep coming back, this is what I would describe as Customer Loyalty. I am one of those persons who keep coming back. Everyone, all the staff are the best of the best. Read more