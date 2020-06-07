Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa

101 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
(877) 278-4573
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa

5.0
Overall Rating
(205)
Recommend: Yes (205) No (0)
sales Rating

Car Buying or Leasing at its best !!!

by Stephen on 07/06/2020

Ed Trujillo has been my representative and has met my needs for every purchase or lease that I have had through Ed Morse Cadillac. He always follows up asking if there are any situations or problems that he can take care of or if it is not in his wheel house, he will direct me to the person(s) who can. Kevin Roberts the financial representative allows the process to sail through without any delays and makes the closing process a pleasantry rather than worry. Last but no least is the Service Department who, when needed does an excellent job of taking care of the vehicle and letting you know what if any future things are coming up so you can plan for them and keep your vehicle on the road. Overall, I have dealt with this dealership a long time, and when one can check all the boxes with a positive answer, you keep coming back, this is what I would describe as Customer Loyalty. I am one of those persons who keep coming back. Everyone, all the staff are the best of the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

298 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service always

by Leora on 08/14/2020

Great service writer Tim to let me be knowledgeable about everything about my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

First time user but not the last.

by Jeannie on 08/11/2020

Expert care for car and customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Courteous service

by Gladys on 08/09/2020

As always friendly, knowledgeable, and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service review

by James on 08/06/2020

dealing with service advisor Carlos Martinez. the timely handling of my service needs and taking care of any problems the first time around and explanations of what had been done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Cadillac service was awesome!

by Virginia on 08/02/2020

The quickness of the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service!

by Eddie_28 on 07/31/2020

Always professionalism, attention and concern in solving the problem. The whole team always, with a good service, mainly Mr. Carlos Martinez, excellent professional, dedicated and attentive to the messages sent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Joan on 07/23/2020

Ease of scheduling, Workmanship and professionalism of technicians and my service rep, Tim Radice. Always does a great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Lisa Cronin - Oil Change

by Lisa on 07/22/2020

The last visit was great, they got me in and out in a timely manner so I didn't have to wait longer than normal. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My Cadillac

by Margaret on 07/21/2020

Everyone works well together, friendly n efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Cadi Service

by Robert on 07/18/2020

Excellent and courteous service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service & friendly. Impressed with facility

by Fred on 07/13/2020

Pick up and drop off service for me was very convenient. Soon as I arrived. Service personal came straight out and checked vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Simply the best!!

by Alberto on 07/13/2020

Customer oriented.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

JJ took excellent care of me

by Karen on 07/13/2020

Joshua Jones went above and beyond to make sure I had a loaner car. I was busy and couldn't get to the loaner office before they closed and I texted everything to him and he took care of everything for me, including bringing me the paperwork and keys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Informed

by Rick on 07/11/2020

I was kept informed on progress and time for wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

n/a

by Tonia on 07/05/2020

Very knowledable, friendly and very clean

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mark

by Mark on 07/02/2020

Quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by James on 07/02/2020

The staff is always very professional and polite. The facility is clean and the service is excellent....always a pleasure to visit ED Morse

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Warranty service

by Rey on 06/29/2020

Everyone I came in contact with was friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Spoiler and splash guards installed

by James on 06/26/2020

The service advisor was very helpful and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Road Service

by Bethea on 06/25/2020

Prompt and courteous service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

152 cars in stock
109 new8 used35 certified pre-owned
Cadillac CT5
Cadillac CT5
35 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac XT4
Cadillac XT4
23 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

ED MORSE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP - ADVANTAGE OF CHOOSING OUR LOCATIONS

• Family Owned and Operated for over 7 decades

• 9 Brands

• 16 Franchises

• 13 Locations

• Over 2,000 new vehicles to choose from

• Over 500 pre-owned vehicles available

• Free Car Washes (1)

• Courtesy Transportation available

• We guarantee The Best Price on all service, including tires (2)

• Free Digital Alignment checks (3)

• Complimentary Refreshments

• and more!

(1)After service appointments. (2) Must bring in competitor's coupon/advertisement. Not to be combined with any other offer. Plus taxes and service fees where applicable. See dealer for details. (3) Not available at all locations.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

