Gerald Subaru of North Aurora

Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
205 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora, IL 60542
(844) 226-6082
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gerald Subaru of North Aurora

5.0
Overall Rating
(1037)
Recommend: Yes (1031) No (6)
sales Rating

Happy Camper Subaru Owner

by Shelley on 10/24/2020

Eric Zetterlof, Jay Hudson and Kevin Green were all wonderful to work with. I was not planning to buy a car that day, but Eric did an exceptional job at explaining my options without any pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great

by Matthew on 11/01/2020

David Gonzales was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by Jtr on 10/31/2020

Pleasant staff and waiting room. Work was done well in an efficient time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always Great Service

by Peggy on 10/29/2020

Always welcoming, definitely COVID safe, clean and inviting service department. David is my Go-To rep for answers to my myriad of questions. He's experienced, knowledgeable and always gracious.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best dealer around.

by Nancy on 10/26/2020

Very nice about fixing repairs and helping us out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding service!

by David on 10/25/2020

As always the service and the personal interaction skills of the Service staff were outstanding. The possibility of an extended service program past the 36000-mile program we initially purchaed wouldl have been appreciatd though

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good Job

by Michele on 10/24/2020

Friendly and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service!

by Matt on 10/24/2020

Luis provided efficient and courteous service. Luis, David and everyone I have worked with there have always been fantastic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Subaru service 10/20/2020

by Tim on 10/24/2020

Being able to schedule online. Being greeted promptly upon arrival. Fast turn around of service. Social distancing was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Mary on 10/20/2020

Quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love my Subura❤️

by Karen on 10/19/2020

Personalized touch in over the top service from everyone, but Jay and Eric are standouts!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mark G

by Mark on 10/17/2020

Luis did and excellent job, and handled everything very professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

5 Star review

by BW on 10/17/2020

David was very helpful with scheduling & always friendly with professionalism at all interactions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Another Excellent Service Experience.

by Jemila on 10/14/2020

Warm, welcoming, friendly, clean, and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience at Gerald Suburu of North Aurora!

by Barbara on 10/11/2020

Wonderful, professional sales person - Kenny Nicholson. Pleasant finance person - Kevin. Ease of choosing my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora

by Benjamin on 10/10/2020

Friendly, personable sales and service staffs; willingness to negotiate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

By Appointment

by Jonathan on 10/06/2020

The freedom to schedule an appointment, drop off the vehicle, and receive a return phone call when the job is done. I have had my Subaru for just over a year and have experienced little issue in that time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Another Vehicle Purchased from Scott Wolf & the Gerald Group

by Terry_2021 on 10/06/2020

Professionalism by everyone involved in our purchase...Scott Wolf whom we've purchased vehicles from for 20+ Years, Jon DeWig who delivered us our vehicle & Kevin Green in Business Office - Great Team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Scheduled Maintenance

by Rita on 10/04/2020

Prompt, thorough, friendly and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great experience with Subaru

by Marcia on 10/03/2020

Everyone at Subaru in North Aurora is very nice knowledgeable and accommodating to the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love the new car!

by Steven on 10/03/2020

All of the people there listened to all my comments and questions. They were positively responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

174 cars in stock
94 new56 used24 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
