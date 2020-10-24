Customer Reviews of Gerald Subaru of North Aurora all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (1037)
1031) No ( 6) sales Rating Happy Camper Subaru Owner
Eric Zetterlof, Jay Hudson and Kevin Green were all wonderful to work with. I was not planning to buy a car that day, but Eric did an exceptional job at explaining my options without any pressure.
sales Rating Happy Camper Subaru Owner
David Gonzales was very helpful.
service Rating Oil change and tire rotation
Pleasant staff and waiting room. Work was done well in an efficient time.
service Rating
Always welcoming, definitely COVID safe, clean and inviting service department. David is my Go-To rep for answers to my myriad of questions. He's experienced, knowledgeable and always gracious.
service Rating
Very nice about fixing repairs and helping us out.
service Rating
As always the service and the personal interaction skills of the Service staff were outstanding. The possibility of an extended service program past the 36000-mile program we initially purchaed wouldl have been appreciatd though
sales Rating Happy Camper Subaru Owner
service Rating
Friendly and efficient.
service Rating
Luis provided efficient and courteous service. Luis, David and everyone I have worked with there have always been fantastic!
service Rating Subaru service 10/20/2020
Being able to schedule online. Being greeted promptly upon arrival. Fast turn around of service. Social distancing was excellent.
service Rating
Personalized touch in over the top service from everyone, but Jay and Eric are standouts!
sales Rating
Luis did and excellent job, and handled everything very professionally.
service Rating
David was very helpful with scheduling & always friendly with professionalism at all interactions.
service Rating Another Excellent Service Experience.
Warm, welcoming, friendly, clean, and efficient.
sales Rating Great experience at Gerald Suburu of North Aurora!
Wonderful, professional sales person - Kenny Nicholson.
Pleasant finance person - Kevin.
Ease of choosing my new car.
sales Rating Gerald Subaru of North Aurora
on Benjamin 10/10/2020
Friendly, personable sales and service staffs; willingness to negotiate.
service Rating
on Jonathan 10/06/2020
The freedom to schedule an appointment, drop off the vehicle, and receive a return phone call when the job is done. I have had my Subaru for just over a year and have experienced little issue in that time.
sales Rating Another Vehicle Purchased from Scott Wolf & the Gerald Group
on Terry_2021 10/06/2020
Professionalism by everyone involved in our purchase...Scott Wolf whom we've purchased vehicles from for 20+ Years, Jon DeWig who delivered us our vehicle & Kevin Green in Business Office - Great Team
service Rating
Prompt, thorough, friendly and efficient.
service Rating Great experience with Subaru
Everyone at Subaru in North Aurora is very nice knowledgeable and accommodating to the customer.
sales Rating
All of the people there listened to all my comments and questions. They were positively responsive.
