Awarded 2020

Braman Honda of Palm Beach


5200 Lake Worth Rd, Greenacres, FL 33463
(561) 422-4742
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Us
Customer Reviews of Braman Honda of Palm Beach

4.9
Overall Rating
(381)
Recommend: Yes (374) No (7)
sales Rating

Purchase Experience

by David Koyf on 09/02/2020

You guys are excellent, had experience with Kennedy and Haz. Straightforward and honest sales people. Did what they say. I wanted to have on-line negotiation experience and Kennedy provided it. All, stay safe through the Pandemic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
518 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Always the best

by Brust on 08/23/2020

Braman is the best dealership in Palm Beach County. We have purchased 4 cars and always have our service done there. Gonzalo is our guy for sales. He is professional and personable. Our service professional is Roland Lau and he has gone above and beyond to help us. Five star always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding customer service

by Roxana Fiallos on 08/16/2020

If you are looking to get a car Carlos Grijalva is your guy! The dealership itself was spotless, every was polite, and ensured the CDC guidelines. I’ve been getting all of my cars with Carlos and he always delivers outstanding customer service. He understood what I wanted and surpassed my expectations with the 2020 Honda Civic sport with features I never knew I need and for that I’m so thankful. The car is absolutely amazing the fact that it alerts me of lane departure, and does the brake hold, and has a screen for my gps and text messages to ensure my safety while driving is just above and beyond wow I love it. Thank you so much Carlos and Braman Honda of palm Beach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Recall

by DLM on 08/14/2020

Had to bring in the vehicle for a safety recall. Quick and convenient (able to drop it off after hours), and retuned the next day. Well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by Denzel Marrow on 08/09/2020

Freddy my service advisor was amazing!! Good customer service very friendly and was always keeping me updated on my car. Although when I got my car back from getting my coolant flushed there was a residue of some substance all over my windshield. I had to take my car to get a car wash because when I tried to wipe it away it just smeared move over the window.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by Candy Delgado on 08/08/2020

All the team that I dealt with were excellent and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Susan on 08/06/2020

Susan Is awesome and very professional. You should be proud to have her on your team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by David agosto on 08/05/2020

Miguel was really professional and cool! He helped me out with every question I had, and showed me many different selections, and not once did he sound annoyed or bothered, very patient and hard worker. His approach throughout the day is what made me buy from Honda, he was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service during covid

by Josh on 08/03/2020

I was highly impressed by the coordination and cleanliness of the dealership especially the service department. Employees were wearing masks at all times keeping social distancing , working quickly and efficiently and provided excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Kathleen Redon on 07/30/2020

I have been to this dealership many times and I’m always completely satisfied with the care and friendliness I’ve been shown . Jacqueline Balboni is an asset to your service department !!!🌹

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

good service

by Gary Grant on 07/29/2020

glad Bill is back. All service done properly; just seems things are quite expensive these days

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Melanie Gallagher on 07/28/2020

Jackie is the best. I always choose to go with her because she is kind, fair, and honest. Everyone I came into contact with is kind. I was pleased with my car afterwards.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service - Very Friendly

by Jason Kokotoff on 07/27/2020

Service was quick and Vito was extremely friendly and professional. Helped me with a coupon as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by Amy on 07/25/2020

We came in to purchase a Honda Civic. We had a great experience all around. Our salesman Kennedy Rush was very helpful and made our experience a pleasure. He was patient and had extensive knowledge to help us pick which model best suited our needs. The finance department were all very helpful and we were able to pick the best option and make a deal in a short time without the usual haggling and run around you get at most dealerships. We love our new Honda and look forward to the ongoing relationship with Braman Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car service

by Sharon Kammerer on 07/24/2020

Vito was very pleasant .answer all my guestions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change and Full Detail

by Rsuriel on 07/19/2020

This is the second time I work with Vito. Awesome and Genuine. Thank you for taking care of my Honda’s and this is why I keep coming back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Unknown

by Yani Solomon on 07/16/2020

I was glad to know that Braman honored a different dealers coupon. That was very helpful. Yani was friendly and helpful. I have always received excellent costume service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bad battary

by Stewart Schulein on 07/15/2020

Excellent service. Took me right away and replaced battary under warranty program

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great

by Courtney on 07/02/2020

Yuri was great and kept me informed throughout the process and informed me of potential safety issues without pressuring me into the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Service

by Christina Wester on 07/01/2020

Hector Bueno did an amazing job renewing my lease without having to visit the dealership. He was very professional and took great care of my needs. He delivered my car and picked up the old one with no issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5 Star Best Service by Freddy

by Patty on 06/28/2020

Service was done in an efficient and timely manner. Service guy was Freddy...he’s the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
