You guys are excellent, had experience with Kennedy and Haz. Straightforward and honest sales people. Did what they say. I wanted to have on-line negotiation experience and Kennedy provided it.
All, stay safe through the Pandemic.
Braman is the best dealership in Palm Beach County. We have purchased 4 cars and always have our service done there. Gonzalo is our guy for sales. He is professional and personable. Our service professional is Roland Lau and he has gone above and beyond to help us. Five star always.
If you are looking to get a car Carlos Grijalva is your guy! The dealership itself was spotless, every was polite, and ensured the CDC guidelines. I’ve been getting all of my cars with Carlos and he always delivers outstanding customer service. He understood what I wanted and surpassed my expectations with the 2020 Honda Civic sport with features I never knew I need and for that I’m so thankful. The car is absolutely amazing the fact that it alerts me of lane departure, and does the brake hold, and has a screen for my gps and text messages to ensure my safety while driving is just above and beyond wow I love it. Thank you so much Carlos and Braman Honda of palm Beach.
Freddy my service advisor was amazing!! Good customer service very friendly and was always keeping me updated on my car.
Although when I got my car back from getting my coolant flushed there was a residue of some substance all over my windshield. I had to take my car to get a car wash because when I tried to wipe it away it just smeared move over the window.
Miguel was really professional and cool! He helped me out with every question I had, and showed me many different selections, and not once did he sound annoyed or bothered, very patient and hard worker. His approach throughout the day is what made me buy from Honda, he was great.
I was highly impressed by the coordination and cleanliness of the dealership especially the service department. Employees were wearing masks at all times keeping social distancing , working quickly and efficiently and provided excellent service.
We came in to purchase a Honda Civic. We had a great experience all around. Our salesman Kennedy Rush was very helpful and made our experience a pleasure. He was patient and had extensive knowledge to help us pick which model best suited our needs. The finance department were all very helpful and we were able to pick the best option and make a deal in a short time without the usual haggling and run around you get at most dealerships. We love our new Honda and look forward to the ongoing relationship with Braman Honda.
Hector Bueno did an amazing job renewing my lease without having to visit the dealership. He was very professional and took great care of my needs. He delivered my car and picked up the old one with no issues.