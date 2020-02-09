sales Rating

If you are looking to get a car Carlos Grijalva is your guy! The dealership itself was spotless, every was polite, and ensured the CDC guidelines. I’ve been getting all of my cars with Carlos and he always delivers outstanding customer service. He understood what I wanted and surpassed my expectations with the 2020 Honda Civic sport with features I never knew I need and for that I’m so thankful. The car is absolutely amazing the fact that it alerts me of lane departure, and does the brake hold, and has a screen for my gps and text messages to ensure my safety while driving is just above and beyond wow I love it. Thank you so much Carlos and Braman Honda of palm Beach. Read more