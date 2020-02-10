service Rating

After leaving the dealership and once I got home, the car was leaking oil, this was not a small leak it was a steady flow, about 1.5-2 quarts leaked out. Will be taking the car back to the dealership to have them do the repairs and as this was their error. I expect this to be covered at no cost. There was no leaks before the oil change and now it won't even hold any oil. Will keep this updated. Read more