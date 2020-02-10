Karl Malone Toyota

11453 S Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper, UT 84020
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Karl Malone Toyota

4.7
Overall Rating
(63)
Recommend: Yes (58) No (5)
sales Rating

2020 Tacoma

by Bret Allen on 10/02/2020

I strongly recommend the sales team at Karl Malone Toyota. They were courteous and respectful of my time and my safety by wearing masks and providing other safety measures throughout the entire process. Thanks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
113 Reviews
service Rating

Oil leaking after Oil Change

by ROHIT on 10/23/2020

After leaving the dealership and once I got home, the car was leaking oil, this was not a small leak it was a steady flow, about 1.5-2 quarts leaked out. Will be taking the car back to the dealership to have them do the repairs and as this was their error. I expect this to be covered at no cost. There was no leaks before the oil change and now it won't even hold any oil. Will keep this updated.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

New 4 Runner first service

by Outstanding on 10/21/2020

I was very impressed with the reception I received at Karl Malone Toyota. I didn't have an appointment and was invited in like I owned the place. All of the service people were friendly, professional and very great to be in their company. I am 1000 % impressed and not only will I be back for my next purchase but all my service. Thanks to Jason Long for inviting me into the Karl Malone Toyota family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service exceeded my expectations!!!

by Connie Atkisson on 10/21/2020

I was expecting the service to take an hour and a half and it was completed in just over thirty minutes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Great service - as always!

by Bill B on 09/29/2020

I used to dread taking my car in for service. I don’t anymore. Karl Malone Toyota, and Blenda in Service, take great care of my car. For my short wait I’m comfortable and productive in the waiting room with snacks, coffee, computer plug in, and great Wi-Fi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service, courteous employees.

by Lisa on 09/29/2020

Always a great place to visit. Employees offer options, no pushiness. Wonderful waiting area makes it a comfortable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great place!

by Andrew on 09/11/2020

I've gone to Blenda for service on my vehicle for years. Shes great and has always been honest about any issues with my vehicles. Thanks Blenda! I also bought a corolla from these guys back in 2018 and got a good deal on it. Thanks Karl Malone Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Carol Peacock on 09/10/2020

They treated me very well. Did think they should have washed my car since I spent almost $900 in service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great and Fast......today

by LN45 on 09/09/2020

Had a major problem, brought it in at 10am and got it back at 3:30. Everyone was very helpful. It’s a gamble sometimes as to which tech you’re going to get but today I got a good one. Make sure they write everything down though because they will miss something.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by Grant H on 09/03/2020

It was great to be called and offered an opportunity that improved my car and my cars current finance. I went from a rav4 to a 4runner and was very pleased with the service and that on the same day I was driving out with my new car. A special shout out for the extra windscreen protection and to the Toyota Business Manager Akim for excellent assistance at the end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Karl Malone Service

by Gregory Skinner DDS on 08/22/2020

I went to Karl Malone Toyota in Draper Utah and had exceptional service from the service writer "Blender" Blenda Bench. This was my first time at this dealership since moving from Arizona. I bought their service package to save money and she suggested and offered the emissions test I need for my car registration. She gave it to me free as well with the service! The wait was not at all bad either! I give ir five stars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Awesome Dealershio on 08/18/2020

I bought a new Toyota Tacoma from Karl Malone Toyota and it was a great experience. After buying cars from another dealer that always tried to mark up warranties it was a refreshing change to deal with an honest company. T was an excellent salesman. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Recall appointment

by JOHN on 08/10/2020

Went in for a recall on the airbags. Went very smooth and everything worked out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Quick and convenient

by Jennifer Sturgis on 08/08/2020

My car was done fast and Blenda made it a breeze. Coming here from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Karl Malone Toyota

by Tracy on 08/08/2020

Waited 2-1/5 hours even with an appointment for tire rotation and air filters changed. Very expensive at over $300. Friendly service tho with chairs and tv in waiting area

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

Great service

by Bk on 07/26/2020

Always have had great and honest service. We enjoy their facilities while we wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Malone on 07/09/2020

I have had my two Tundras, a Camry and my 2015 Highlander serviced there. I now have a Lexus. The assistant service manager told me I could still go there for my oil changes and now I do. Very good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by JA on 07/04/2020

Great service, took less time than they said it would. Checked my alternator and cleaned and washed my truck. Brandon was super nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Amazing service

by Brian Knox on 07/03/2020

Love taking my 2001 Corolla here to be serviced. Very friendly staff. Give great options and recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Ride

by SC on 06/28/2020

My experience with Karl Malone Toyota was easy & smooth. They took care of me & worked out exactly what I needed. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fast and try to accommodate what you want in a car

by Dany saad on 06/28/2020

Awesome service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
