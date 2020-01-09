making car buying fun
by 09/01/2020on
My lovely wife and I had a nice time at Sloane Toyota. Mohamed was so kind and thoughful. I bought a great car thanks to him.
making car buying fun
by 09/01/2020on
My lovely wife and I had a nice time at Sloane Toyota. Mohamed was so kind and thoughful. I bought a great car thanks to him.
1 Comments
As a Pandemic occurs you can count on Sloane Toyota/Malvern to come through
by 08/20/2020on
When the world shut down and dealerships were closed. James worked with Mike Nasrat and Tara to find me the car of my dreams. They searched the country and had it shipped from across the world. They got me exactly what I wanted at a great price. If you're looking for dependability, quality, and safety, in a great looking car, go to Sloane Toyota of Malvern.
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 08/18/2020on
I have been going to Sloane for many years. Everyone there is very helpful. Sue has been someone I can count on for meeting my needs.
1 Comments
2020 Camry
by 08/14/2020on
Walked out yesterday with a 2020 Camry! I had the pleasure to work with Ramiz, he made the entire process stress free! He had everything ready to go in a timely manner, 10/10 would recommend! I couldn’t be more happy with my service! If you are going to finance a new car, make sure it’s at Sloane Toyota Malvern!
1 Comments
Nice dealership
by 08/11/2020on
Sloan staff greeted me upon arrival. Explained the process due to COVID-19. The waiting area was nice. The time to perform the scheduled service was as anticipated.
1 Comments
Highly recommended
by 07/04/2020on
It's often hard to find a reliable and trustworthy mechanic in the auto service industry, but Bassam was very responsive and super helpful in explaining the issues discovered in the used car we just purchased and brought in and helping go through the repairs and options for us, as well as remaining flexible with our timeframe. I would highly recommend this group to take care of your vehicle.
1 Comments
Excellent service during 2020 pandemic
by 07/02/2020on
Appreciate extra precautions taken during the pandemic. Efficient procedures for dropping off and picking up.
1 Comments
Great experience
by 06/27/2020on
Mohamed made our buying experience easy and comfortable. He worked to get us where we hoped to be and did what he could to ensure our satisfaction. We were very pleased with our experience and will recommend Sloane Toyota moving forward!
1 Comments
Great service!
by 06/27/2020on
My family is a loyal Toyota family, and throughout the years we have bought over 10 cars from Mohamed. He has always given us fair prices and taken good care of us if there are any issues with the vehicles. (ie making sure replacement parts are covered without any worry or negotiating). When my husband and I were looking for a new car for our growing family, I knew I wanted to go back to Mohamed. Sure enough, he got us a great deal on a Family car that we feel safe driving our kids in. We highly recommend Mohamed and Sloane Toyota. They offer excellent service and treat their customers like family!
1 Comments
Another great sale with Mohamed!
by 06/19/2020on
In 2017 I leased a 4Runner. Mohamed was our sales person. He was informative, personable, and patient. I am a very indecisive person and Mohamed was very patient with my couldn’t decide what I wanted to do-self. He helped seal the deal with a deal I couldn’t resist. Then my husband leased a tundra from him in 2019. Another great experience. When my lease was up for my 4Runner, Mohamed was honest with what he thought he best choice was to do. He wasn’t looking to make me spend a bunch of money. He was looking out for me. Mohamed is a people person and makes you feel like family. We will always come back to Sloane and work with Mohamed.
1 Comments
Sales
by 06/18/2020on
Mohamed is an amazing sales person. He always goes above and beyond!
1 Comments
Great dealership and great service
by 06/15/2020on
Mohamed is great, this my second time working with him. He is straight to the point and takes everything you want into consideration when helping you get a vehicle.
1 Comments
awesome dealership!
by 06/09/2020on
The staff at the dealership is extremely friendly. They went above and beyond to help us, particularly our salesperson Mohamed Sidahmed. All of the vehicle details were clearly explained to us and he guided us through the purchase of our vehicle. Highly recommend him and the dealership!
1 Comments
New car purchase during the pandemic
by 06/09/2020on
I work for a construction company and was in a program that allowed me to purchase a vehicle. With the pandemic in full swing, I was nervous to purchase a vehicle over the phone, I can honestly say it was a very pleasant venture. The staff was professional, courteous and made the process painless. The staff at Sloane was down to earth and more family oriented than other dealers I’ve dealt with.
1 Comments
New car purchase
by 06/07/2020on
Awesome!If I could give more then 5 stars I would!Muhammad went above and beyond to make sure I drove away in the car I fell in love with!Best car buying experience I've had!
1 Comments
Awesome Salesman!
by 06/06/2020on
Mohamed O Sid’Ahmed is the best Car salesman I’ve ever had. I was going through a difficult time the first time i bought a car and he really helped me through it. When it came time for my daughters car i came right back here. I highly recommend this guy.
1 Comments
Sloane 30k service
by 03/21/2020on
Fast and what appears to be quality work. Also the were friendly
1 Comments
Happy!!!!
by 03/21/2020on
Professional and courtesy service. Work was explained throughly and completed in a timely fashion. Waiting area is clean and comfortable! Thank you!
1 Comments
Recent purchasing experience
by 03/19/2020on
Helpful sales and sales support staff.
1 Comments
Corolla Purchase
by 03/19/2020on
James was not pushy; we walked out the first day without a commitment but with information. It was good that we were not forced to make a deal that day. I know James worked with my husband the following day on some options and I appreciated that. We were ready to commit the next day on a very fair sale.
1 Comments
Kathy P
by 03/18/2020on
Everyone was very helpful. It was nice to pull up into the garage to leave my car, and wait in the nice waiting room, and then have my car at the door again when it was done.
1 Comments
1 Comments