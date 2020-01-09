Awarded 2019, 2020

Sloane Toyota of Malvern

Awarded 2019, 2020
593 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355
(888) 983-4017
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sloane Toyota of Malvern

4.9
Overall Rating
(1551)
Recommend: Yes (1539) No (12)
sales Rating

making car buying fun

by RandyBee on 09/01/2020

My lovely wife and I had a nice time at Sloane Toyota. Mohamed was so kind and thoughful. I bought a great car thanks to him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1722 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

sales Rating

As a Pandemic occurs you can count on Sloane Toyota/Malvern to come through

by Sloane Toyota of Malvern on 08/20/2020

When the world shut down and dealerships were closed. James worked with Mike Nasrat and Tara to find me the car of my dreams. They searched the country and had it shipped from across the world. They got me exactly what I wanted at a great price. If you're looking for dependability, quality, and safety, in a great looking car, go to Sloane Toyota of Malvern.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great dealership

by Great service on 08/18/2020

I have been going to Sloane for many years. Everyone there is very helpful. Sue has been someone I can count on for meeting my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Camry

by Lilly on 08/14/2020

Walked out yesterday with a 2020 Camry! I had the pleasure to work with Ramiz, he made the entire process stress free! He had everything ready to go in a timely manner, 10/10 would recommend! I couldn’t be more happy with my service! If you are going to finance a new car, make sure it’s at Sloane Toyota Malvern!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nice dealership

by Ignatius on 08/11/2020

Sloan staff greeted me upon arrival. Explained the process due to COVID-19. The waiting area was nice. The time to perform the scheduled service was as anticipated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Highly recommended

by Eric F on 07/04/2020

It's often hard to find a reliable and trustworthy mechanic in the auto service industry, but Bassam was very responsive and super helpful in explaining the issues discovered in the used car we just purchased and brought in and helping go through the repairs and options for us, as well as remaining flexible with our timeframe. I would highly recommend this group to take care of your vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service during 2020 pandemic

by In times of trouble on 07/02/2020

Appreciate extra precautions taken during the pandemic. Efficient procedures for dropping off and picking up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Derek on 06/27/2020

Mohamed made our buying experience easy and comfortable. He worked to get us where we hoped to be and did what he could to ensure our satisfaction. We were very pleased with our experience and will recommend Sloane Toyota moving forward!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service!

by Erica on 06/27/2020

My family is a loyal Toyota family, and throughout the years we have bought over 10 cars from Mohamed. He has always given us fair prices and taken good care of us if there are any issues with the vehicles. (ie making sure replacement parts are covered without any worry or negotiating). When my husband and I were looking for a new car for our growing family, I knew I wanted to go back to Mohamed. Sure enough, he got us a great deal on a Family car that we feel safe driving our kids in. We highly recommend Mohamed and Sloane Toyota. They offer excellent service and treat their customers like family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Another great sale with Mohamed!

by Erin M on 06/19/2020

In 2017 I leased a 4Runner. Mohamed was our sales person. He was informative, personable, and patient. I am a very indecisive person and Mohamed was very patient with my couldn’t decide what I wanted to do-self. He helped seal the deal with a deal I couldn’t resist. Then my husband leased a tundra from him in 2019. Another great experience. When my lease was up for my 4Runner, Mohamed was honest with what he thought he best choice was to do. He wasn’t looking to make me spend a bunch of money. He was looking out for me. Mohamed is a people person and makes you feel like family. We will always come back to Sloane and work with Mohamed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sales

by Nanette on 06/18/2020

Mohamed is an amazing sales person. He always goes above and beyond!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great dealership and great service

by Rebecca on 06/15/2020

Mohamed is great, this my second time working with him. He is straight to the point and takes everything you want into consideration when helping you get a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

awesome dealership!

by Venkat on 06/09/2020

The staff at the dealership is extremely friendly. They went above and beyond to help us, particularly our salesperson Mohamed Sidahmed. All of the vehicle details were clearly explained to us and he guided us through the purchase of our vehicle. Highly recommend him and the dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase during the pandemic

by Bob on 06/09/2020

I work for a construction company and was in a program that allowed me to purchase a vehicle. With the pandemic in full swing, I was nervous to purchase a vehicle over the phone, I can honestly say it was a very pleasant venture. The staff was professional, courteous and made the process painless. The staff at Sloane was down to earth and more family oriented than other dealers I’ve dealt with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase

by Stephanie H on 06/07/2020

Awesome!If I could give more then 5 stars I would!Muhammad went above and beyond to make sure I drove away in the car I fell in love with!Best car buying experience I've had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome Salesman!

by Michelle Stein on 06/06/2020

Mohamed O Sid’Ahmed is the best Car salesman I’ve ever had. I was going through a difficult time the first time i bought a car and he really helped me through it. When it came time for my daughters car i came right back here. I highly recommend this guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sloane 30k service

by Barton on 03/21/2020

Fast and what appears to be quality work. Also the were friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Happy!!!!

by Beth on 03/21/2020

Professional and courtesy service. Work was explained throughly and completed in a timely fashion. Waiting area is clean and comfortable! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Recent purchasing experience

by James on 03/19/2020

Helpful sales and sales support staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Corolla Purchase

by Christine on 03/19/2020

James was not pushy; we walked out the first day without a commitment but with information. It was good that we were not forced to make a deal that day. I know James worked with my husband the following day on some options and I appreciated that. We were ready to commit the next day on a very fair sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kathy P

by Kathleen on 03/18/2020

Everyone was very helpful. It was nice to pull up into the garage to leave my car, and wait in the nice waiting room, and then have my car at the door again when it was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

