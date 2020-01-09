sales Rating

In 2017 I leased a 4Runner. Mohamed was our sales person. He was informative, personable, and patient. I am a very indecisive person and Mohamed was very patient with my couldn't decide what I wanted to do-self. He helped seal the deal with a deal I couldn't resist. Then my husband leased a tundra from him in 2019. Another great experience. When my lease was up for my 4Runner, Mohamed was honest with what he thought he best choice was to do. He wasn't looking to make me spend a bunch of money. He was looking out for me. Mohamed is a people person and makes you feel like family. We will always come back to Sloane and work with Mohamed.