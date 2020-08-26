sales Rating

Overall I had a very good experience dealing with this dealership. The salesperson i dealt with was very accommodating considering the times that we are dealing with. She was able to provide a very good quote on the Jeep that i was looking to buy and also provide an online quote for my trade in. This made the time in dealership a quicker time which was very nice. The only advice i would provide is that when someone is reviewing finance options that the dealership run their information through all available banks. The initial rates that were offered were not what i felt was a fair offer considering my credit score and after i explained that i had another deal already in place with a finance deal for 72 months that was almost a whole point lower then offered. It was only after i explained that if he couldnt offer a better deal that i was going to leave with no Jeep that he finally ran my information through the remaining two bank options. Once he ran my information through the last two options he was able to find a deal that was almost a whole point lower than was originally offered for 72 months. Other than that i was a good experience with the dealership and I would recommend the dealership to anyone looking for a new vehicle. Read more