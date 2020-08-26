Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Millbury

2 Latti Farm Rd, Millbury, MA 01527
(866) 625-2394
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Millbury

4.9
Overall Rating
(64)
Recommend: Yes (64) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Best car buying experience

by Garrett on 08/26/2020

Dwane and Kylle are the most fun and pleasant sales staff to work with. They are not high pressure and help you find the right car, and most importantly one that fits your budget. Dwane and Kylle are honest with you throughout the process and give you the best deal upfront. They make you feel comfortable with any question you have along the way. David in the finance office is amazing at his job. He makes you feel at home and goes through everything with a fine tooth comb. He will not rest until you are satisfied with any options you are considering. I will highly recommend going to this dealer to all my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Best service I have ever received at a car dealership

by Derek Millette on 08/27/2020

Excellent service from Brandon, He really is a BDD, I would recommend him as the service that I was having done on my vehicle was long and hard, He assigned the right technician to the job and got it done in a jiffy, lubed up and ready to go! Ill be back for another lube job very soon. Thanks Brandon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Overall a fairly enjoyable expereince

by Ethan on 08/13/2020

Overall I had a very good experience dealing with this dealership. The salesperson i dealt with was very accommodating considering the times that we are dealing with. She was able to provide a very good quote on the Jeep that i was looking to buy and also provide an online quote for my trade in. This made the time in dealership a quicker time which was very nice. The only advice i would provide is that when someone is reviewing finance options that the dealership run their information through all available banks. The initial rates that were offered were not what i felt was a fair offer considering my credit score and after i explained that i had another deal already in place with a finance deal for 72 months that was almost a whole point lower then offered. It was only after i explained that if he couldnt offer a better deal that i was going to leave with no Jeep that he finally ran my information through the remaining two bank options. Once he ran my information through the last two options he was able to find a deal that was almost a whole point lower than was originally offered for 72 months. Other than that i was a good experience with the dealership and I would recommend the dealership to anyone looking for a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Greatest leasing experience on 07/28/2020

Duane and I are in our 70's so we have purchased several cars in our lifetime. I say without any doubt Herb Chambers, was the best and easiest. Despite having to overcome some issues, the deal went smoothly. Thank you Stephen and David.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase experience was great

by Jack on 07/25/2020

The Millbury team is great. I was unsure of the type of vehicle I wanted. They helped me clarify what I needed in a vehicle. They actively listened to me and presented several options. I felt like I had a consultant in my corner. The Millbury team is professional, know their products and welcoming. I will be a repeat customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Scott and Dave

by David Connolly on 07/24/2020

What a great team! Made my buying experience completely wonderful. They both took the time to answer all my questions and worked out a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Danielle on 07/02/2020

Great team, very responsive and great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Always Great Service

by SKA on 06/30/2020

Best place to get quality repairs/service on my car, fair quotes, friendly staff(especially Brett) and a car wash too at the end of the service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Solved the problem!

by Debbie M on 06/26/2020

I went in for an oil change and because the engine on/off function was inoperable. The problem was identified and options presented to me. It's now working!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great experience

by Moni McFaul on 06/16/2020

Thankful to have a great experience during Jeep shopping- no hassle, no pressure and no gimmicks. We were truly impressed by the simple ability to test drive, paper work by Steve and Dave were impressive- no regrets. LOVE my new Jeep

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My new truck purchasing thru herb chambers Chrysler

by Herb chambers Millbury on 06/08/2020

On June 4 I purchased a new ram limited truck and this was the easiest ,fastest and most pleasant new truck purchase in twenty years paul the general manager was the best by far and the major reason I bought The truck .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Lynch Michelle on 06/02/2020

Herb Chambers did a great job helping us with our Jeep purchase. From test drive to paper signing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Awesome as usual

by Jeremy on 04/11/2020

These guys always treat me great. Glad to see you guys were open.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very satisfied

by Nana on 03/22/2020

As an 85 year old I was nervous about taking my car into a public place for service during the Coronavirus time. However, I was very impressed with the special care the employees were taking to keep the waiting room, etc clean and disinfected. My worries were immediately over and the staff couldn't have been more kind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Supurb Service

by Service on 03/15/2020

Keith and Dave did an exceptional job of making my car buying experience hassle free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service again

by James on 03/07/2020

By far the BEST service department around. They are truthful and don’t try to sell you anything you don’t need. Very very pleased with everyone there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Jeep Grand cherokee

by dennis on 03/06/2020

Very Professional no pressure sales guys They had a great selection to choose from and exactly what I was looking for highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by Taylor on 02/29/2020

Great service and friendly employees!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mr

by 1027-63 on 01/29/2020

I am very pleased with my sales person Josh , he went above and beyond to make sure my buying experience was tops!!! He is a good man to have at your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Things are looking up

by MattT on 01/29/2020

I will admit that my past experiences with this service department did not go well. "Charlie" was about the worst manager I have ever dealt with. However, this was the BEST experience I've had with this service department. If it is any indication of them turning a new leaf, I will be back for more!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best car buying expierence

by Amanda on 01/23/2020

By far the easiest car buying experience I have ever had. Dwane was very knowledgeable and easy to work with. Would buy a car from him again. He was awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
138 cars in stock
95 new33 used10 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
13 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
