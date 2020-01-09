service Rating

As I have always stated this service department is outstanding BECAUSE of the personnel. I have stated many times that Shawn Osborne is the finest service engineer in the business. He is gracious, kind, professional and extremely knowledgeable. Be thankful you have an individual like Shawn in your midst. Additionally, Wesley is outstanding, kind, and very knowledgeable. And then there are the folks that work on the cars like Chaz....he has been taking care of my vehicle for years. I trust him ....his expertise. He has been a blessing. My advice to you .....take care of these folks ....they make your business. Lets just not mix words.....they ARE your business. Treat them well.