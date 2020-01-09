Awarded 2018, 2020

Larry H. Miller Southwest Hyundai Albuquerque

Awarded 2018, 2020
8800 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
(844) 296-6102
Today 09:00 AM - 06:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Monday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Southwest Hyundai Albuquerque

4.7
Overall Rating
(227)
Recommend: Yes (208) No (19)
sales Rating

I ❤ Jay

by Heather on 09/01/2020

I went for an oil change and was approached by Jay who turned out to be the most wonderful human being EVER. He struck up a conversation with me and i told him how the other Hyundai dealership never gave me my birddog. Jay was on it in a heartbeat and made it right for me immediately. I was shocked and amazed. What an asset he is to Southwest Hyundai.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Still Running Strong

by Suzie on 10/17/2020

My Baby (2003 Hyundai Accent) is still running strong after all these years, thanks to this dealership! Always very friendly and excellent service. Which is why I keep returning and have trusted this auto-shop with My Baby for over a decade.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Can't go wrong here!

by Jan Stephenson on 10/17/2020

The Service Manager and all his assistants are very professional and know what they are doihng besides being kind and friendly. Hyundai is a great vehicle and we love our Sonata Hybrid.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Maintenance

by Shawn on 10/13/2020

Shawn was very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Flawless service

by Kathryn on 10/12/2020

My experiences here are always great. The team is punctual and fair and calls before they do any work. probably pay a bit more for parts and labor, but well worth it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

oil change

by elaine carroll on 10/08/2020

everything was wonderful as usual. I have always been treated with such respect. Was glad that mask and social distant was maintained.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Lynne Yeager on 10/06/2020

As I have always stated this service department is outstanding BECAUSE of the personnel. I have stated many times that Shawn Osborne is the finest service engineer in the business. He is gracious, kind, professional and extremely knowledgeable. Be thankful you have an individual like Shawn in your midst. Additionally, Wesley is outstanding, kind, and very knowledgeable. And then there are the folks that work on the cars like Chaz....he has been taking care of my vehicle for years. I trust him ....his expertise. He has been a blessing. My advice to you .....take care of these folks ....they make your business. Lets just not mix words.....they ARE your business. Treat them well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service department

by Hawaii Girl on 09/30/2020

First time using the service depart. Wonderful service and very flexible with scheduling.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Vehicle Service

by Alicia on 09/29/2020

Took car in for its first service. Very pleased with staffs professionalism. Wait was not long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Great Service on 09/19/2020

Had required maintenance done on my Tucson. It didn't take as long as I expected it would, which was nice. They did a great job as usual. Shawn Osborn is always great about keeping me aware of what needs to be done and when.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fast and on time

by Ken Murdoch on 09/18/2020

My car was in and finished on time. ( actually faster then on time) Great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service in repairing my recalls

by Excellent service on 09/13/2020

The service was excellent. Wesley was patient with me and spent the time to explain what you had done and answered all my questions. He also brought to my attention certain minor repairs which need to be handled. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Barb on 09/12/2020

I appreciate your ability to handle my repair so quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding service 20+ years

by PHPBClement on 09/11/2020

Highest rating goes to Shawn Osborn, experienced and knowledgeable service advisor, who always goes the extra mile to provide exceptional service and communication about needed service and repairs. This dealership's service department's service satisfaction is responsible for our continued patronage.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on car

by GgGordon on 09/06/2020

I had a great experience with everyone during the service of my car. All were polite and great with cleanliness. I appreciate how well it went. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good Experience.

by Ken on 09/05/2020

Dealer was booked up for 2 weeks, but Christine managed to squeeze me in earlier. Wesley was my service manager and he was efficient and professional. Service was performed efficiently and expeditiously. Followed pandemic guidelines.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change & car maintenance

by Sue Orchant on 09/03/2020

My recent visit to your service department was easy, quick, & professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service was great

by Service on 09/03/2020

Took only 45 minutes to replace and repair a reoccurring problem. Great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Service on 08/30/2020

Jarod went above and beyond to tell me what was required and recommended at this point. He explained everything out and gave me several options to choose from. After deciding he was straight forward with the pricing and time requirement. The service and care of both the vehicle and myself was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Ed on 08/28/2020

Had my 15k maintenance done here. Service was great, people were friendly and got my car done in good time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Maintenance oil change

by SW Hyundai on 08/28/2020

Quick, and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines

