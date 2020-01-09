I ❤ Jay
by 09/01/2020on
I went for an oil change and was approached by Jay who turned out to be the most wonderful human being EVER. He struck up a conversation with me and i told him how the other Hyundai dealership never gave me my birddog. Jay was on it in a heartbeat and made it right for me immediately. I was shocked and amazed. What an asset he is to Southwest Hyundai.
Still Running Strong
by 10/17/2020on
My Baby (2003 Hyundai Accent) is still running strong after all these years, thanks to this dealership! Always very friendly and excellent service. Which is why I keep returning and have trusted this auto-shop with My Baby for over a decade.
Can't go wrong here!
by 10/17/2020on
The Service Manager and all his assistants are very professional and know what they are doihng besides being kind and friendly. Hyundai is a great vehicle and we love our Sonata Hybrid.
Maintenance
by 10/13/2020on
Shawn was very professional
Flawless service
by 10/12/2020on
My experiences here are always great. The team is punctual and fair and calls before they do any work. probably pay a bit more for parts and labor, but well worth it
oil change
by 10/08/2020on
everything was wonderful as usual. I have always been treated with such respect. Was glad that mask and social distant was maintained.
Service
by 10/06/2020on
As I have always stated this service department is outstanding BECAUSE of the personnel. I have stated many times that Shawn Osborne is the finest service engineer in the business. He is gracious, kind, professional and extremely knowledgeable. Be thankful you have an individual like Shawn in your midst. Additionally, Wesley is outstanding, kind, and very knowledgeable. And then there are the folks that work on the cars like Chaz....he has been taking care of my vehicle for years. I trust him ....his expertise. He has been a blessing. My advice to you .....take care of these folks ....they make your business. Lets just not mix words.....they ARE your business. Treat them well.
Service department
by 09/30/2020on
First time using the service depart. Wonderful service and very flexible with scheduling.
Vehicle Service
by 09/29/2020on
Took car in for its first service. Very pleased with staffs professionalism. Wait was not long.
Great Service
by 09/19/2020on
Had required maintenance done on my Tucson. It didn't take as long as I expected it would, which was nice. They did a great job as usual. Shawn Osborn is always great about keeping me aware of what needs to be done and when.
Fast and on time
by 09/18/2020on
My car was in and finished on time. ( actually faster then on time) Great service
Excellent service in repairing my recalls
by 09/13/2020on
The service was excellent. Wesley was patient with me and spent the time to explain what you had done and answered all my questions. He also brought to my attention certain minor repairs which need to be handled. Thank you.
Great service
by 09/12/2020on
I appreciate your ability to handle my repair so quickly and professionally.
Outstanding service 20+ years
by 09/11/2020on
Highest rating goes to Shawn Osborn, experienced and knowledgeable service advisor, who always goes the extra mile to provide exceptional service and communication about needed service and repairs. This dealership's service department's service satisfaction is responsible for our continued patronage.
Service on car
by 09/06/2020on
I had a great experience with everyone during the service of my car. All were polite and great with cleanliness. I appreciate how well it went. Thank you.
Good Experience.
by 09/05/2020on
Dealer was booked up for 2 weeks, but Christine managed to squeeze me in earlier. Wesley was my service manager and he was efficient and professional. Service was performed efficiently and expeditiously. Followed pandemic guidelines.
Oil change & car maintenance
by 09/03/2020on
My recent visit to your service department was easy, quick, & professional.
Service was great
by 09/03/2020on
Took only 45 minutes to replace and repair a reoccurring problem. Great job.
Service
by 08/30/2020on
Jarod went above and beyond to tell me what was required and recommended at this point. He explained everything out and gave me several options to choose from. After deciding he was straight forward with the pricing and time requirement. The service and care of both the vehicle and myself was excellent.
Great service
by 08/28/2020on
Had my 15k maintenance done here. Service was great, people were friendly and got my car done in good time.
Maintenance oil change
by 08/28/2020on
Quick, and efficient.
