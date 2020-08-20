Highly recommend Chuck Ippolito
08/20/2020
Highly recommend Chuck Ippolito. Very professional, personable and knowledgeable sales person.
Great sales experience
07/07/2020
Salesman Ed gave me all his time and showed my special features on my new purchase.
2017 Pathfinder Sl
05/18/2020
Excellent dealership to work with, salesman Kuba Luc and Tim Duda were very professional and helpful. Overall buying process was a breeze. I've purchased 3 vehicles here and would highly recommend this dealership.
Great experience buying a new car
05/13/2020
I Highly recommend Matt in sales, and Rafael in finance. I was in a tough position and they made it a seamless process! Not to mention the manager Dennis who went over the top to please me and made sure I left a happy customer!
Great place, Great people.
04/26/2020
The people at Continental Nissan truly made the car buying process so easy. They were very knowledgeable and helpful on all topics while also providing outgoing personalities.
Fantastic Car and Excellent Service
03/24/2020
Juan Nieves and Jocelyn Medina were the ultimate team! During this pandemic, they picked me up from my house and brought me to the dealer where I bought a new 2020 Nissan Sentra. Wow, Continental Nissan went above and beyond today. Awesome! A+++
Excellent Sale Staff
03/21/2020
Jocelyn Medina sale person very knowledgeable and professional,Continental Nissan is a very friendly place to do business with.
Good customer service
03/21/2020
It was great working with Matt Klein. He was friendly. When I scheduled a meeting with Matt,he made a list of cars that I was interested in and we looked at all of them. Matt went above on providing me information.
Buying experience
03/17/2020
Jocelyn took great care of me and my business. Appreciate the quick turn around.
Continental Nissan, John Benedetto
03/07/2020
We recently purchased a 2020 Nissan Murano at Continental Nissan. It is a beautiful vehicle with a smooth luxurious ride. Perfect for a retired couple. John Benedetto helped us find that perfect vehicle by showing us multiple vehicles used and new. He spent a good portion of the day with us. He even allowed us to take a lunch break without talking 1st to a manager. We looked at other dealers but returned to John. Loved his honesty and patience.
Amazing service!
03/03/2020
Matt & Tim truly made this the best and easiest car shopping experience I've ever had. They were professional and also made me feel very comfortable and didn't give me that pushy salesman feeling. I'm picking up my new car tomorrow! Thank you guys again!!
The best
02/18/2020
This is a very enjoyable experience in buying a new car. John Benedetto and Jocelyn Medina assisted me in this purchase, and they were so very helpful. They each deserve 5 stars !
Nissan kicks
02/15/2020
What a sweet and intelligent sales consultant Jocelyn was at continental nissan she help with with everything and showed me all the toys in the car and if I have any questions I can call her or text her and she will promptly reply
The buying process was very pleasant.
02/13/2020
Darek K was very cordial upon meeting. Once we started to look at a car, he was so knowledgeable. He's going to go very far in this business. I will definitely come back and recommend my friends and family.
Continental Nissan
02/10/2020
My experience at Continental Nissan has been a great one. I’ve been a customer with them since 2017, and have had nothing but great service for the duration. From Matt in sales, to Tim in management, and everyone in the service department who have done great work over the years on my Altima. Every time I come here, it’s nothing short of feeling like home!
Love continental Nissan
02/10/2020
Tim and Matt were very helpful. Our family loves continental Nissan of countryside
Gino
02/01/2020
John Benedetto was great at Nissan continental he was very polite he also answered all my questions
Great purchase experience
02/01/2020
Matt Klein and Tim Duda are great to work with. This is our second purchase from them and we’ve been very satisfied with both experience.
Purchased a car there
01/31/2020
Ben was fantastic. Very knowledgeable about the car and the process. His personality made the process very comfortable for me. During the process he was shadowed by a new employee. He was able to go through the process in a timely manner and educate the new employee. He was not only a good salesman but also a good educator. The entire process was great.
Great customer service!
01/29/2020
We have purchased 2 cars from Continental Nissan and have had wonderful experiences both times. We worked with Matt Klein and he made sure that even though they did not have a vehicle that met our needs the first time, he kept us in the loop on new arrivals. You get free car washes for life of you car when you purchase here!
Continental Nissan
01/23/2020
I recently bought my car from continental Nissan and dealt with Matt Klein and Steve Barrios, they were both very professional and made the transaction so easy and comfortable! Ill be back!
